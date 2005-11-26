Pumpkin Raisin Cookies

A wonderful cakelike pumpkin cookie that fills your kitchen with a heavenly smell and uses up leftover pumpkin.

By Dawn Brown

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
3 to 4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream the shortening and sugar until smooth. Add the egg, and vanilla; mix until fluffy. Stir in the pumpkin. Sift together the flour, baking soda, salt, pumpkin pie spice, and cinnamon; stir into the pumpkin mixture. Finally, stir in the raisins and walnuts.

  • Drop cookie dough by heaping spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, cookies should be light brown around the edges. Brush with the spice glaze, and transfer to racks to cool.

  • To make the spice glaze, mix confectioners' sugar with 2 tablespoons of warm water until there are no more lumps. Stir in the 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. If the glaze is too thick, add a little more water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
688 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 112.6g; fat 25g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 431.5mg. Full Nutrition
