Pumpkin Raisin Cookies
A wonderful cakelike pumpkin cookie that fills your kitchen with a heavenly smell and uses up leftover pumpkin.
A wonderful cakelike pumpkin cookie that fills your kitchen with a heavenly smell and uses up leftover pumpkin.
These are grreat cookies! I did substitute 2tsp cinnamon, 1tsp ground cloves, and, 1/2 tsp ground ginger instead of pumpkin spice. Turned out wonderful!Read More
Needs help NOW!Read More
These are grreat cookies! I did substitute 2tsp cinnamon, 1tsp ground cloves, and, 1/2 tsp ground ginger instead of pumpkin spice. Turned out wonderful!
I have made this recipe several times and it always comes out great. What a way to use extra pumpkin. I freeze pumpkin in 1 cup measures and use it whenever I make these cookies. Thank you!!
These cookies are wonderful! I did add extra Pumpkin Spice and Cinnamon because I like that flavoring so much, and it was just perfect. Thanks for sharing!
These have a great pumpkin flavor and the raisins and walnuts are a wondeful addition. The cinnamon glaze makes these even better. Please keep in mind that the description specifically states that these are cakelike cookies. They are not supposed to spread out, but rather stay in a mound when baked. The only problem I ran into was the baking time. I had one tray of cookies that appeared done (after 14 minutes), but when cooled were still a little too gooey inside. I may try baking at 375 F next time. Thanks for a great recipe!
Everyone loves these cookies!! Thanks for the great recipe!
these were outstanding. i didn't add the nuts or the frosting. didn't need them. these get better the older they get. moist and tender. wonderful flavor. definitely will make these again.
Needs help NOW!
Made these cookies last night. They are great! Not too sweet. Glaze is good, but not a must. They're even great without the glaze.
Love these cookies, I am not a walnut fan, so just did the raisins. Put some Nutmeg in them and made them with my homemade Pumpkin Butter instead of just puree. Gotta make more Pumpkin Butter now:)
Good flavor, is very cakelike. However, the cookie does not spread out, but rather was in a lump when finished cooking, and that I did not like at all.
I just made them. The Best ever!!! So cake like and the flavors are wonderful. Thank you for sharing!
When I made these cookies I exchanged raisins for cranbarries. My husband took about 3 doz to work and nothing came home. Another lady he works with requested another dozen for her kids but she ended eating all of them before she got home. Thanks for this recipe
Pumpkin is very expensive where I live in Mexico and I have substituted baked sweet potatoes or pureed baked squash for the pumpkin. The best result was with the sweet potatoes but there were no complaints about the cookies made with the squash. One trick I learned for making cookies that contain raisins is to beat the eggs, add them to the raisins and let them sit for at least an hour, stirring occasionally. Then add to the batter when the eggs would be added. ...this takes the taste and texture of any cookie up a notch. I am getting ready to make another batch and since I have run out of pumpkin pie spice I will add the other spices as suggested in a previous review, plus allspice. My expat friends love these cookies!
I made this with yams, as I did not have pumpkin in my house, also instead of all flour I added a half a cup of org. Quick Steel Cut Oats. For the glaze I used a bit of chia spice and cinnamon. This recipe is a keeper. ;)
These cookies are amazing!! So tasty with a cake like texture. You will love them!
Good recipe! Next time, though, I'm going to add more pumpkin spice and cinnamon as others have suggested.
Awesome cookie. I used butter instead of oil, fresh pumpkin and my own combo for the pumpkin spice. I skipped the icing, they are great without the extra sugar. Love them... Will make again.
Just made these cookies. They came out perfect! Added my own spice instead of pumpkin pie spice. Yum!
First time and a Hit!!!!
Wonderful spice cookie. Reminds me of one my mom made every Christmas. I substituted cloves,cinnamon and ginger for pie spice other than that I followed recipe exactly. Adding these to my yearly Christmas baking list!!
I though it was too cakey but nevertheless, it tastes amazing! I'm sure that with more practice I can do them better.
These turned out great! I’ll make them again as they were definitely a hit at our house!
All time fav. Have used chocolate chip.... Wonderful cookie.
Great recipe, thank you! I used vegetable oil instead of shortening - turned out great.
Flavor - very good! A little to cakey for me.
Very good & makes 4 doz nice size cookies. For me to much of a cake type cookie. I always sub dried cranberries for raisins and don't bother with glaze.
Tasty, but much too cakey for my taste. One thing to make sure of is to cook them all the way through. While other types of cookies are still good if they're slightly undercooked (by a minute or two), these are not that good unless you cook them all the way. Due to my oven, I typically cook one minute less than the instructed time, but these only turned out right when I cooked them for 12 minutes.
Very tasty cookies! This recipe is missing, what I consider, important information. Specifically,, how big should I make the cookies? The term "heaping spoonfuls" is ambiguous as the size if the cookie will affect the baking time. I used a #50 scoop to make the cookies and baked them until they were a light brown along the edge. About 14-15 minutes. It yielded 40 cookies. Again, these cookies are very tasty!
I didn't glaze the cookies which made it just the right amount of sweet for me and my husband. I used pecans instead of walnuts.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections