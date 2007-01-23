Oatmeal Raisin Cookies IV
These are the best oatmeal cookies. The secret is in the soaking of the raisins!
These are the best oatmeal cookies. The secret is in the soaking of the raisins!
Excellent, entire batch gone in one day! I've already given out this recipe 4 times! I made a few adjustments...half golden raisins, 1 cup walnuts, 1 tsp baking powder and 1 tsp baking soda, 2 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp ground cloves. I also soaked the raisins in 2 eggs and added 1 egg to the batter for easier mixing. Soaking the raisins in the egg makes the difference, never skip this step!Read More
I'm feeling a little impatient with people who give a recipe 5 stars, saying it turned out great, and then go on to say that they changed just about EVERY single detail in the recipe. This recipe seems to have collected a lot of that type of "5 star" reviews. After looking through earlier comments, I did the following: added some allspice, added salt, used 1 more egg, used baking powder and baking soda instead of just baking soda, let the butter soften before use, halved the amount of white sugar and lined my cookie sheets with parchment paper. What I ended up with was some excellent cookies, but I DIDN'T USE THIS RECIPE, doggone it. Like many of those who have given this recipe 5 stars, I used a totally different recipe that was gleaned from previous user's comments and my own experience. The difference is I'm not going to give credit where it's not deserved.Read More
I'm feeling a little impatient with people who give a recipe 5 stars, saying it turned out great, and then go on to say that they changed just about EVERY single detail in the recipe. This recipe seems to have collected a lot of that type of "5 star" reviews. After looking through earlier comments, I did the following: added some allspice, added salt, used 1 more egg, used baking powder and baking soda instead of just baking soda, let the butter soften before use, halved the amount of white sugar and lined my cookie sheets with parchment paper. What I ended up with was some excellent cookies, but I DIDN'T USE THIS RECIPE, doggone it. Like many of those who have given this recipe 5 stars, I used a totally different recipe that was gleaned from previous user's comments and my own experience. The difference is I'm not going to give credit where it's not deserved.
Excellent, entire batch gone in one day! I've already given out this recipe 4 times! I made a few adjustments...half golden raisins, 1 cup walnuts, 1 tsp baking powder and 1 tsp baking soda, 2 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp ground cloves. I also soaked the raisins in 2 eggs and added 1 egg to the batter for easier mixing. Soaking the raisins in the egg makes the difference, never skip this step!
I printed two oatmeal raisin cookie recipes and this one was so good that I didnt even bother with the other recipe! The cookies weren't fluffy, but they weren't flat either. They were just right. And the taste....heaven! I followed the recipe exactly except when I was mixing. I dumped a little of the egg in early because this dough is pretty stiff and it helped with the mixing. I will be making these again! YUMMY Oh, one tip...let the cookies cool on the pan for about 2 minutes. This makes them easier to take off. Because they are soft cookies, if you try to remove them from the pan right out of the oven, they will just be a gooey mess.
The first 2 times I made these cookies they spread too much and were flat, altho the flavor was DELICIOUS! Today I rolled the dough into logs in plastic wrap and popped 'em in the freezer for awhile, then sliced and baked on parchment covered cookie sheets. They took a little longer to bake because the dough was cold (15 Minutes) but they came out picture perfect! Rolling the dough made everything go soo quick and easy! I had about a dozen on a plate on the kitchen table when guests dropped by, and they all thought the cookies were from a bakery. The plate was empty in no time! I would imagine the dough logs would keep nicely tightly wrapped in the fridge or the freezer, to slice, bake and pop in the oven anytime! I add 1/2 cup more flour, and more raisins. I don't use the nuts. Make sure you have plenty of milk on hand..these are sooo good!
The best I have ever eaten! Don't make the balls too large as you drop them on the cookie sheet, or the middles will stay gooey. Keep them around a teaspoon to a teaspoon and a half.
I loved these cookies,used 1/2 cup sugar,1/2 cup brown sugar instead of a full cup. I also used 4 eggs instead of 3. My family doesn't like raisins so I added 1 cup of chocolate chips.I used 1 tsp. each of baking powder and soda instead of just the baking soda. I put in a dash of nutmeg with the cinnamon.We couldn't stop eating them!
I followed the additional tips of making sure my butter was softened naturally, as well as the OP's of soaking the raisins (srsly, why had I never thought of that,lol). I added chopped walnuts and a bit more cinn & cloves cause I like em a bit spicy, and they were fanfreakintastic! I did notice that when they were just out of the oven, they were a bit more "cakey" than I was hoping, but once they cooled they took on the consistancy i was hoping for originally...you know, flattened a bit, densed up some, but were still soft and bendy and flexi goodness. Definitely a keeper recipe for me :)
I don't bother to soak the raisins and they are still perfect. I'm only a little curious as to how that extra step could make these any better. I also add a cup of chocolate chips--the combination of flavors makes them especially delicious. These have been a part of my Christmas cookie trays for more than 3o years and I always make them a little more special and festive by dressing them up with a maraschino cherry half before baking.
These were the best oatmeal cookies I have ever tasted! Everyone else that tried one loved them too! I added about 1/2 tsp all spice to give them a boost of flavor. They are moist and chewy just how I like them! Thank you for the awesome recipe!
These are a pretty good oatmeal raisin cookie if you're looking for a cake-like cookie vs. a crispy cookie. Unfortunately, I was looking for a more crispy cookie. Don't get me wrong, this cookie is good, but just not one that I would make again.
Great Cookies....I read some reviews before baking. I went with 4 eggs, 1 tsp baking soda, 1 tsp baking powder, 2 tsps cinnamon. I omitted the nuts, only because I have a toddler. Everything else I did the same. I mixed the butter and sugars in my Kitchen Aid Mixer, then added the flour mixture, I mixed that with a spatula, I then added the egg mix and oats, I started mixing with a spatula, found it did look dry, so I washed my hands and I mixed it the "good old fashioned way" I found that it did the trick. Even though hands were gooey, batter looked good. I used a small scoop to put them on the cookie sheet. I did bake them between 10-12 minutes. The cookies not only looked great but tasted fantasic. I just took the last batch out of the oven. Does make alot of cookies, but my family will not complain. I would recommend this recipe to anyone craving oatmeal raisin cookies. This is a keeper. Thanks for the recipe.
I can't believe this recipe is getting four and five stars. IT'S MISSING SALT. It wasn't until I had already made two dozen and taste tested one that had cooled when I realized it. The cookie tasted like nothing. Just...nothing. I added a 1/2 tsp of salt to the rest of the batter and those cookies tasted much better. I would suggest adding 1 - 1 1/2 tsp of salt to the full recipe.
This is the best oatmeal raisin cookie recipe I've ever tried! The cookies came out so soft and chewy. I love that the raisins are plumped; it keeps them soft and chewy in the cookie. The only change I made to this recipe is that I omitted the nuts and added extra raisins. This is going to become my go-to oatmeal cookie recipe...thanks for sharing!
Oatmeal raisin cookies are my all-time favorite kind of cookie. I feel like I have tried 100's of different recipes and am always looking for a new one to try. There is a particular bakery in town that makes my favorite oatmeal raisin cookie, and no recipe that I have made at home has ever come close... until now. I followed this recipe to the letter, and while trying to incorporate the dry ingredients in, I almost gave up. The dough resembled more of a crisp topping - it was crumbly and would not stay together. I re-read the recipe 10 times and could not figure out what was wrong. I decided to use my hands and roll these cookies into balls and bake them. I wasn't actually expecting this to work, and when the cookies came out of the oven, I was amazed. Even more amazing is the taste of the cookies. They are the best I have ever had, and my husband agrees. Seriously, they are so good. My only hope now is that if I did make a mistake while putting the dough together, that I duplicate the mistake again next time I make these.
These are terrific. But I do want to let whoever makes them to expect double what the recipe says. I think I will have about 5 dozen. Mine were not at all dry but I did have to mix by hand very difficult too as my arms are weak (old age :-) Thank you very much for a beautiful and delicious cookie. My oven is a bit off so I turned my heat down to 340 degrees and cooked for 11 minutes. Watching carefully. Thanks again. It is a definite keeper.
I had an oatmeal cookie recipe that I used all the time and was afraid to try a new recipe. However, I'm glad I tried something new! These truly are the best oatmeal cookies I have ever had. I took others suggestions. I used 1 tsp. baking soda and 1 tsp. baking powder. I also used 2 tsp. of cinnamon rather than one. The cookies were soft and fluffy, and they didn't last long around our house.
Ok I have to admit I was really tempted to skip the raisin-soaking step. But so many reviewers said it was essential, so I went ahead and did it. And I am so glad I did! These cookies are awesome! And the raisins were so plump and flavorful. The only changes I made were 4 eggs instead of 3 since my eggs were on the small side and I used 1/2 cup of macadamia nuts and 1/2 cup of walnuts. I will make these again and again! Thanks for sharing!
My 13 yr-old daughter made these for our annual cookie exchange. I didn't change the recipe at all other than omitting the nuts... they are the most delicious oatmeal raisin cookies I have ever tasted! Kudos!! :-)
First off, the changes: Per the vast majority of the previous reviews, I added an extra egg to increase fluffiness/avoid flatness. With one extra egg they are slightly cakey. I prefer chewy cookies so might try adding some oil next time rather than egg. I added about two shots of whiskey and a dash of allspice to the mixture to soak the raisins in. I prepared these cookies without that step and they were definitely a little bland for me. Adding those made them more my taste. That said, this was a great easy recipe and made solid, old fashioned oatmeal raisin cookies that would probably lend themselves really well to taking some semi sweet chips in as well. Definitely a keeper.
Totally good cookie, despite not adding the pecans. I needed to avoid nuts at last minute when I was making these because I found out someone I was donating these cookies to, had a but allergy. But I'll totally make again. I love a good oatmeal and raisin cookie, it's my downfall. And I can see adding a bit more raisins for it to be a tad chunkier ;-)
Awesome oatmeal cookie recipe. The only thing I did differently was use half butter and half shortening. I actually made it twice. The second time, I omitted the cinnamon/raisins, and substituted chocolate chips. Yummy!
Excellent, yummy, tastey, addicting.....love them wouldn't change a thing!! Thanks so much for a great recipe.
This is by far the BEST oatmeal raisin cookie recipe. Everytime I bake these cookies, my ego soars! People tell me I should be selling them! They are delicious.... I soak the raisins for up to 2 hours and double up on the cinnamon! Thanks!
I think I must of done something wrong... they were horrible
The reviews were very helpful! I added an egg (4 total), and split the 2 tsp. of baking power to one tsp. of baking powder, one tsp. of baking soda. I put the cinnamon in the raison/egg/vanilla soak and I toasted my pecans. They turned out great! Mine turned out just like the picture! Two thumbs up! My mom and sister-in-law couldn't wait until they were cooled! Also.. I work at a bakery and they are always telling me not to over-stir my cookie dough and to always toast my nuts. Hope that helps other novice bakers like me! :D
Very, Very Tasty! I made these for my boyfriend and he loved them! I may get a proposal out of it it ;) EDIT - Dec 31, 2013. Yup, these are my "engagement" cookies :)
Update to my original review (4/19) Second time I made this I substituted 1/2 of the butter with Smart Balance® and this was not a good idea. Cookies came out way too soft (tendency to fall apart when picking up) and had a sweeter flavor than original recipe. Looking forward to making a third time this weekend (using all butter) but will try dried cranberries instead of raisins. Excellent cookie. 4/19: "The Best!" I took the advice from one of the reviews and and added 1 tsp of baking soda and 1 tsp of baking powder because I feared a flat cookie. These came out picture perfect. I extended bake time an extra minute because I made them a little larger, but recipe still yielded 50 cookies. Excellent flavor. Thank you!
I don't agree with other reviewers that these are "the best". These are average, nothing special, basic oatmeal raisin cookies. We were very disappointed. The 2 tsps of baking soda gave them a bitter taste to us. You can soak the raisins while making any oatmeal raisin recipe - it didn't make these cookies worthy of the the hype. I've tried several oatmeal raisin cookie recipes from this website and my favorite continues to be: Beth's Spicy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (which has a full 5 star rating).
A real winner here. I have used the same recipe for years, but decided to try a new one. Wow, sure glad I did. I was worried because the mix seemed a little dry, but they turned out gooey and perfect. My hint would be to do the final mixing with your hands and use hands to place on cookie tray instead of spoon. It stays together better when using hands to drop on cookie sheets. I also only cooked 8 to 9 minutes. My family are not nut lovers, so I left them out and they were perfect. Thanks for this one.
i was a bit disappointed to be honest. they turned out a bit flat and im used to oatmeal raisin cookies being really chunky. but they were very light which i did like and quite tasty so i went on and gave a 4.
This recipe is the best I have ever made. The cookies came out soft and chewy. Usually my oatmeal cookies come out hard. Everyone LOVE them. I made another batch with cranberries, macadamion nuts, and white chocolate. Those were a big hit. Delicious!
Great cookies. Used 4 eggs, added 1 cup chocolate chips and 1/2 cup coconut. Soaking the raisins made them taste great!
EXCELLENT, would not change a thing. They came out so moist and chewy. I am lucky I got any after my husband got to them.
I made one change....I used 1/2 c of oil since I had no butter or margerine. They tasted yummy! They were a bit crunchy and they stuck a bit to the pan, but I think that had to do with the substitution. Still a really yummy cookie.
Good cookie. The soaking the raisns really made a difference. I added a little nutmeg, cloves, & ginger to the mix. I also iced half the batch.
These are by far the best cookies! Read most of the reviews so came up with this... Changed the eggs to extra large instead of large to take into account other reviews calling them too dry, also reduced the white sugar to 1/2 cup and up'd the brown to 1 1/2 cups. Saoking the raisins is the key to these. Next time I will probably add more raisins bu that is only because I love them and can never have enough. Finaly, these make loads of cookies, so make sure you have lots of cookie sheets handy! Good luck!
These are absolutely the best cookies I have ever had - of any kind of cookie.. EVER! I took some advice from other reviewers though. Instead of just adding 1 tsp of cinnamon, I made it 2. Added 1 tsp of baking soda and 1 tsp of baking powder instead of doing 2 tsp of soda, and instead of adding pecans I added 1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips, very very very yummy and chewy.
I did not care for this recipe! I tried it twice and included all the suggestions and it came out a fluffy mess. They weren't even recognizable! The recipe has way too much flour for the amount of oats. I'd recommend finding a recipe with about 2 times the oats to the flour ratio. Had to abandon this one and find another recipe. But this is the first time I've found a highly rated recipe that didn't work for me.
I get so many compliments on this recipe. The only one I've been using since the mid 1980's!
I give these 5 for the excellent flavor--they remind me of some of the expensive Oatmeal Raisin versions available in some bakeries. I followed the recipe to a t except I left out the nuts, and I mixed on low setting instead of stirring by hand. I think soaking the raisins prior makes the cookies more moist.
these are the BEST oatmeal cookies EVER!!
I had high hopes for this recipe based on the number of reviews it had. However, a lot of people gave it more stars based on CHANGES they had made to it. The actual original recipe does not deserve 5 stars. I followed the recipe and my cookies came out flat, spread too much. Stuck to the parchment paper and had to gently peel them off after they cooled. They had great taste but you could not even hold them in your hands to eat them. They fell apart all over the place. After the 1st batch I put the dough in the refrigerator to see if that would help the spreading. Nope. Then the next batch I put in the freezer (cookie sheet and all). Didn't help. I added baking powder and a touch more flour to thicken it a bit. Didn't help. I tried all the suggestions the other reviewers had and they still spread and came out flat. Onto another recipe.
My boyfriend has NEVER loved anything so much! By far his favorite cookie.. maybe any food in general.. that I have ever made. I didn't have time to soak the raisins- and it was still great!
I made 2 recipes of here and I like this one better. But my friend liked the other one. Since I'm the cook this is the one Im keeping. I did and some cloves. That gave it a really good flavor..
These are the best!! They taste great and stay soft and chewy even after a couple of days. I made the mistake of taking some to work and they vanished instantly.
Among the cookie recipes I have tried, I have to say that this is one of my favorites. I could not stop grabbing "just one more". I tried substituting half of the raisons for some crasins and it came out quite delicious. One of my favorite qualities of this recipe is the texture. The cookes don't crumble in your mouth, but don't also droop when held. In all a wonderful recipe. DEFINATELY worth trying.
really yummy and easy to make with kids!!!
what a mess! The dough was to soft. The cookies were flat and I had to bake them alot longer than the recipe called for. I will just go back to my old standby the recipe on my oats box.
These are the BEST oatmeal raisin cookies I have ever tasted. Most oatmeal cookies are too sweet, but these are perfect. Crisp, yet chewy. Very flavorful. Can't wait to try this recipe with Cranraisins. Thanks so much for sharing!
I will not be making these again. I followed the recipe and reviewers suggestions. I let the butter soften naturally (not in the micro) I even chilled the dough for a couple of hours before baking and they still came out wafer thin. I will keep looking for an oatmeal cookie recipe.
These are excellent cookies! I do some changes craisins instead of raisins, 1/2c butter and 1/2c butter shortening (I was out of butter), 1t baking powder and 1t baking soda and 1 1/2t cinnamon, and no nuts. Thank you for sharing!
I actually swapped out the raisins and pecans and just added chocolate chips, and added a bit more oats. I brought these to a cookie swap 2 weeks ago, and people are still telling me how good my cookies were. Highly recommend! YUMMMM!
This turned into a very good cookie, though I did have to make a small change: I found the mixture to be a bit on the dry side, so I added an extra egg. This made the dough the right consistency, and made the cookies fluffy and chewy, and turned out wonderfully.
5 stars with my changes...combine 2 eggs & 1 Tablespoon of vanilla with 2 cups of raisins in bowl for one hour. Cream the butter with 3/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup white sugar, 1 sm. pkg of vanilla instant pudding, and 1 egg. Use 2 teaspoons of apple pie spice, 1 teaspoon of baking soda & 1 teaspoon of baking powder & 1 teaspoon of salt.. Everything else was the same. Baked for 11 minutes on parchment paper = the best oatmeal raisin cookies I and my family have ever had!!!!
I decided to try this recipe because I like soft cookies not the crispy ones but I also like my oatmeal cookies with a bit of spice to them. So I had to tweak it to my liking. The only thing I can say bad about this recipe is that for some reason salt was omitted in the recipe. I added a tsp of salt, increased the cinnamon by one tsp then added 1/2 tsp of nutmeg and 1/8 tsp of allspice. I was out of baking soda so I used 4 tsp of baking powder and 1 tsp cream of tarter as a substitute and I did not use maragine I always try to use real butter. The cookies came really good. The were not flat and they were nice and soft like I like them. I did not get 6 dozen or more I actually only got 5 dozen but maybe I made mine a little bigger than the recipe called for. All in all this is a keeper! Thanks for sharing.
My husband who doesn't like oatmeal raisin cookies even likes these. Soaking the raisins really makes a big difference. Easy and great recipe.
These cookies were very average-tasting...I did however, toast the walnuts (substituted for pecans) and used raw sugar only. Maybe that made a difference, maybe I have high expectations...
These cookies are always in one of my cookie jars and are the favorite of everyone who comes to our home-I boil the raisins for about 5 min then let cool before starting.
Delicious and moist.
i made these cookies today and they are moist and chewy.my husband couldnt stop eating them.the soaking of the raisins i believe is truelly the key to this recipe.hubby said these were better the cookies from the grocery store or convience store.. i will definetly be making these again,thank you .
These cookies are out of this world. The only thing slightly different than the published recipe that I did was to use 4 large eggs instead of 3. When it came to the part to add in the raisins, oats, and nuts, I used my hands like one of the other reviewer's suggested. Also, towards the end of mixing in the flour mixture, I poured the egg out of the raisin bowl to help let the batter stick together better.
These are lovely! However next time I will add more raisins. I used lovely organic eggs so i had no problmes with the dough being too dry. I also ran out of brown sugar so I substituted Muscavado sugar (very similar)I also added 1/2 teaspoon of cloves. My husband loves anything oatmeal raisin...i had to stop him from eating the dough!
OMG this recipe ROCKS!!!! I made them with my mom & dad, we split the baked cookies. EVERYBODY that tried them, didn't want to share them. hehehehe I'm not an oatmeal fan, but even I can't stop eating these! I did change a few things, I added 1t. nutmeg, and 2t. almond extract to everything....MUST TRY!!!! THANKS FOR THE BEST RECIPE EVER!!!!
These are much better the next day, soft chewy and tasty; however, I gave them 3 stars because they need more oatmeal and spice.
The best oatmeal cookies ever. Got mixed reviews from others. Some say perfect, some say too sweet. Just taste preference I guess. Only tip I have is to let the butter get soft naturally. If you must microwave, then only till it just starts to melt, then whip it before you add your sugar.
three words-the best ever. the only oatmeal cookie recipie i'll ever use. these are great. five star rating
These were good but they were quite basic. I did add an extra teaspoon of cinnamon and an additional egg to the batter when I combined everything because it was very tough to mix. Although the dough was sticky I found it easiest to spoon some out and then roll into small balls. I did not flatten them on the cookie sheet, they baked up nicely uniform. My oven is "off" so I seldom go by the times suggested therefore I can't offer any comment on that. I have just gotten into the habit of watching my baked goods while they are in the oven and gauging from there. The first sheet I baked just until they were VERY LIGHTLY golden--this pan stayed moist and chewy, even when cooled. The second sheet was forgotten about for a few minutes and were medium brown--these cooled to a much harder texture. Don't over-bake them if you want soft, chewy, moist cookies. Sure did make my house smell wonderful and they were tasty...but not a whole lot different than other oatmeal raisin recipes I've tried. I think that soaking the raisins for an hour--I just don't plan that far ahead, ha ha--was just an annoying extra step. You could microwave them in a bit of water with a splash of rum or vanilla for the same effect and in much less time.
I thought these turned out great. However, they were thinner than they look in the picture and I would probably add some baking powder to the recipe in the future either in place of baking soda or to replace some of the baking soda. I also added an extra teaspoon of cinnamon which is barely detectable. After you mix everything together, the dough seems really dry as if you should add another egg. I did not and I really liked the flavor of these cookies. They are distinctive. My only concern is the flatness and that can be corrected with baking powder. All in all, highly recommend.
great cookies and very easy to make
These were amazing!! My secret ingredients were organic brown sugar and whole wheat flour. I used 2 cups whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup whole wheat pastry flour. Oh WOW they were soooo good. Everyone who ate them thought the same. They were super moist for every day they lasted in the kitchen (about 4).
If someone is giving these less than 5 stars, they are doing something wrong. :) Will never use any other oatmeal raisin cookie recipe again! These are delicious. Made several times. (left out pecans tho, since we dont like them) and what makes these cookies is the soaking the raisins first! You will only get a gooey cookie by using butter. Also, this recipe needs 2 changes, 4 eggs not 3 and it needs 1/4-1/2 c more flour! otherwise they spread!
These are the BEST oatmeal cookies I've ever made. I did make some changes to fit my family's taste. I used 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 1/2 cup of white sugar..we don't really like our cookies too sweet and this change was perfect. I also added some cranberries and some walnuts and I added 1 extra egg and 2 tsp of cinnamon instead of 1. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. I've been looking for one that taste good and after many tries I finally found one.
Very moist, very delicious! Even my husband who "hates" oatmeal/raisin cookies couldn't resist. Soaking the raisins does seem to make these cookies better than any I have tried. I have given the recipe out many times and no one has had a bad batch yet!
My dad loves oatmeal raisin cookies so I have been making this recipe for his birthday for the last couple of years. I use 1 cup of quick oats and 1 cup of regular oatmeal in place of the rolled oats, because that's what I always have on hand. I've never had problems with them being too flat. This is the best oatmeal raisin cookie I've tried. I love it!
changes I made: I used 4 eggs instead of 3 I also used marg. instead of butter, I added 1/4 C. more of flour I used min. oats and added 1/4C more I also used a meat ball scooper so they would be bigger cooked 9 min.
I actually don't really know how to rate the recipie because after reading the reviews and getting all the tips from there it's not even the original recipie. I don't have time to fool around soaking raisins for an hour; I dumped some water with them and put them in the microwave for a minute and let them stand for 5 minutes and they're amazing. I put in 1 tsp. of powder instead of the second tsp. of soda, doubled the cinnamon, added some salt and cloves, and an extra egg. Less white sugar. They are good cookies but not amazing, I will try another recipie next time.
Theses cookies were AWESOME!!!! I did make the changes that " Dec. 29, 2006 by Marilee" gave and they turned out great!! I've already made another batch ( in the same week) great!
Perfect.
I followed the recipe exactly and these are the best oatmeal cookies ever. I sifted the flour directly into the measuring cups then leveled off and added to my dry ingredient bowl. My batter was not dry or crumbly at all. It did make more cookies than suggested. My husband ate half a gallon size tea jar of cookies after dinner.
These are really good cookies. I soaked my raisins in eggs, tsp of rum and a little cinnamon. They statyed soft even after they cooled.
Added some orange peel. Great addition !
Wow, I am shocked at how good these were. This was my first oatmeal cookie attempt, although I am used to making chocolate chip. I borrow some of the tips that I use for our awesome chocolate chips that maybe seemed to enhance this recipe even more. I softened the butter on top of a warm oven while the eggs were soaking the raisins. I also added extra cinnamon to every ingredient until it had a nice smell to it (I love cinnamon!) because pre-ground can be weaker. I also added a pinch of salt because every baked good needs it in my opinion. More importantly, I used these extra thick (what I call "hippy oats") rolled oats and I was worried about them being too dry. I drizzled a few tablespoons of milk to the oats so they would absorb some of the moisture while I creamed the butter and sugars. I made sure that there was not extra liquid when I mixed the oats into the batter, just a tiny, tiny amount so they would soften easier. This was very effective! I also rotate my cookie pans after 4 minutes on dark non stick, and 5 minutes on regular cookie sheets. We cook on parchment paper to avoid over browning, and use a flip icecream scoop to make sure all the cookies are the same size (which controls the spread), and cook evenly. These cookies were soft and chewy, with an excellent flavor (I omitted the nuts because I didn't have them). Remove cookies immediately from the pan, starting with the brownest ones first. They will keep cooking on the pan if you leave them there, which you
LOVE this! Best than any I've ever had or made. People who don't even like oatmeal raisin cookies love these. My test run was with a half recipe, with 1/2t baking soda & 1/2t of baking powder. A very different type of cookie. The full recipe on the 2nd round, followed exactly, was exceptional! I've shared with my neighbors & my local police department in appreciation of their work. PERFECT, PERFECT, PERFECT!!!!!
Incredible cookies! I adore cooking with a passion that will not cease. My father loves oatmeal rasin cookies, and I have tried many recipies, each one him loving :) However this is by far the best. I am trying other recipies as we speak to see if they add up. The cookies melt in your mouth, however I should add, DONT over cook them!@ Take them out just before you tink you should and they will be crispy and chewy... mmm... schrumpshous
I'm giving this 5 stars because most oatmeal cookie recipes are bland. That being said this one desperately needs 1 t. salt, under-baking slightly and like all cookies, will benefit from chilling the dough (chewier, denser cookies). I added chocolate chips and wished I'd halved or left out the raisins. Also, my cookies were not flat but I always use a half and half mix of "white" whole wheat flour and regular white flour for all my cooking so that might have changed the outcome. Dark brown sugar gives a fuller flavor. If nothing else, add the salt. It will make these cookies ideal.
Good! I added a little extra cinnamon, chopped the raisins before soaking them, and added half baking soda half baking powder. 350 F is too hot for these guys--it took only about 4 minutes for them to get a bit too brown an this heat. I lowered the heat a bit. Very soft.
I did add the extra egg others mentioned and these were fantastic. Next time I'll space them about 2 inches apart to keep them from touching. Great cookies.
Great recipe, I let the raisins soak overnight in the fridge. Thanks!
These are my husbands FAVORITE cookies. I'm not much of an oatmeal raisin lover, but I have to admit, these are GOOD! My modifications: used 4 eggs, 1 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp baking soda, 1/2 tsp of salt, unsalted butter, and I always bake on parchment paper. Perfect every time!
Great recipe, I tried it just as written once and it was great. I modified it with double raisins and added some rum to the liquid to soak the raisins. Also added a 1/2 teaspoon of ground cloves and left off the pecans. Added some extra baking powder. They are truly scrumptious. I used whole wheat flour instead of white.
I'm a novice to baking (got laid off, got bored one day ....) so this recipe appealed to me because it seemed easy enough that I could handle it and the spices suggested they would be tasty. I was right. I followed the recipe as written -- no alterations or substitutions -- and it was super easy to put together. I used a melon baller to drop the cookies on the sheets and the cookies came out in a decent shape and size. Most importantly, though, they were super delicious. The spices are rich and warm and I have to believe the raisins are chewy, plump and juicy due to the soaking. The cookies turned out slightly crisp on the outside and wonderfully chewy on the inside. It's what my wife called "perfect" and I'd have to agree. I think these are going to appear on our Holiday cookie plates for neighbors and friends this year.
These are probably the best oatmeal raisin cookies I've ever made. My husband, who is *not* a cookie eater, kept exclaiming, "Wow, these are good cookies!" Every time he wandered through the kitchen he grabbed a few. I made the recipe exactly as written, except made the dough into large balls, flattened them slightly, and baked them for 11 mins. Perfect!
This is the first time I've posted a review of any recipe. These cookies are AMAZING! I love them! Thanks for sharing!
These cookies are simply the best oatmeal raisin I have ever tasted. I can't keep them in the house. My friends and family just love them. I made no alterations to the recipie, I think the next time I make them I will add some dried cranberries and cocoanut.
"Soaking the raisins is definitely a great idea. My cookies turned out a little flat but delicious and soft. I will make these again!" That was over a year ago. I've made this recipe since many times, and every time I convert someone to the recipe. My mom begged me for it. Several people have told me they are the best cookies they've ever had. People who don't like cookies like these cookies. Family members have stolen them out of each other's mailboxes. What more can I say??
man did these go fast at work! i didnt use any nuts, as i think nuts are useless, but i did make a batch with chocoloate chips. the ones with the choc chips were eaten first, but once people started eating the ones without the chocolate they decided they liked them even more! i agree...yum, thanks for the recipe
Excellent....my only change was to use half whole wheat flour and half white flour....I did soak the raisins....not so sure that step made a huge difference....non the less....an awesome cookie....love it!
Very good cookies! The texture is great, and the flavor is good. The best part is the big juicy raisins (the soaking is genius!). I added a half teaspoon of nutmeg, which I think added a lot to the cookies, and next time I would reduce the white sugar by quite a bit - these were very sweet.
EXCELLENT recipe, and I agree....the secret IS in soaking the raisins! They were so juicy and plump! My family loved them!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections