Oatmeal Raisin Cookies IV

These are the best oatmeal cookies. The secret is in the soaking of the raisins!

By Geri Rein

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine eggs, vanilla and raisins in a small bowl; cover and let stand for 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter, brown sugar, and white sugar together. Sift together the flour, cinnamon, and baking soda; stir into the creamed mixture. Then stir in the raisin mixture, rolled oats, and nuts.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls onto an unprepared cookie sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 29.1mg; sodium 114.7mg. Full Nutrition
