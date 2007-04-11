Pumpkin Cookies I
Yummy pumpkin cookies with spices and butterscotch morsels. Moist and delicious.
Perfect cookie! To the reviewer that gave these a 4 our of 5 star because she wanted a crispier cookier and less cake like... if you have followed the recipe like it said you might have gotten what you wanted. Brown sugar will make a cookie softer. Please dont rate a recipe if you change it up and dont like what you did to it.... These cookies are perfect just follow the recipe.
This recipe was good except it could have used about twice as much pumpkin! Was hard to taste as it wasn't that noticable. I used raisins instead of butterscotch bits.
These cookies were very good - definitely something I will make every fall. I'm cutting back on the butterscotch next time because it made them too sweet and they overpowered the pumpkin taste. Cooking time was more like 12-14 minutes. And no, they don't spread, so make sure you like the shape of them going in the oven because that's what they're going to look like when they come out.
Really yummy, soft cookies! The use of butterscotch morsels sounded strange, but it turned out to add a lot to the cookies. I used 1-1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice instead of 1 tsp cinnamon, and I had to bake the cookies for 13-14 minutes. I'll definitely make these again!
Absolutely delicious! The cookie just melts in your mouth with the buttery taste of the butterscotch chips. I used 1 c. butterscotch chips and 1/2 c. chocolate chips. I increased the amount of cinnamon to 2 tsp. and added 1 tsp nutmeg.
Superb Recipe- M.J! I made these cookies for my works annual cookie exchange and they were a total hit! I made half w/ butterscoth morsals & half w/ the new cinnamon morsals- YUMMM! I used 100% Pure Pumpkin from Libby. And added a 1/4 teaspoon of Pumpkin Pie Spice. The dough is VERY STICKY. I ended up scooping the dough w/ a spoon & putting it in a sm. bowl filled with cinnamon & suger (mixed) after it is well sugered- you can roll w/o sticking:) Everyone at work thought by the smell of these cookies that they were cinnamon bunns-I faked them out! Make sure to SPRAY THE COOKIE SHEET HEAVILY!!! You will definately be baking for a while 12-16 minutes depending on size of cookies. **They will look a bit doughy when taking them out- but they are done & ready to eat:P Hope this helps! Happy holidays all!
I love these cookies! (Guests loved them, too!) While I am ususally a big fan of crisp cookies, I thought the texture of these cookies was great! Very soft and moist, but not gooey or wet. The butterscotch compliments the pumpkin flavor nicely, but like other reviewers, I cut the butterscotch to somewhere between 3/4 cup and 1 cup, which was perfect. I also added a pinch of nutmeg. I increased the cinnamon just a by using a generously rounded teaspoon and used butter, since I didn't have shortening. Overall, a great cookie. I will definitely be making this again.
These cookies turned out ok, but they are super sweet for my taste. I gave them away, and other people thought they tasted ok, but just beware - the butterscotch makes them REALLY sweet!
Yummmmmmmmm!!!!!! Thanks, these are easy and delicious! Actually I used white candy chips, because I had them, and I'd guess that was at least as good as butterscotch! :)
I made theise cookies for my class and they LOVED them. I put white chocolate chips insted of butterscotch chips.
A good pumpkin cookie recipe. These are a very good cookie-like texture (if you follow the recipe) and not at all cake-like, like alot of other pumpkin cookie recipes are. Only thing is they're a little bland. I added twice as much cinnamon plus nutmeg, ginger and cloves (or in other words, pumpkin pie spice) and they were much better that way. Also, mine took 17 minutes to bake to be just a little bit crispy on the edges but soft and chewy in the middle. Will definately hang on to this recipe. Thanks!
Really good! I used butter instead of shortening, and reduced the sugar a tiny amount based on some of the reviews. I tried seperate batches of butterscotch and dark chocolate chips, and both were great! Texture of a muffin, light and airy. Rave reviews at the office!
Wow! I made these just as described but substituted cinnamon chips for the butterscotch - I even special ordered them from a grocery store around here, thinking they'd be just the right touch. I was right! Sweet and full of spice, these cookies are perfect for autumn. Thanks for a wonderful recipe! Cooking time for me was 12-14 minutes (12 for one baking sheet, around 14 for two) P.S. Some of my cookies didn't spread out much at first, but I found that if I flattened them slightly right before putting them in the oven they looked just fine. :)
I must be missing something... are there supposed to be eggs in these cookies? Every time I've made them according to the recipe they've been so airy and haven't spread out or anything -- basically look the same as they went in. Also take a lot longer to bake than is called for (I usually don't have that problem with my oven). Anyway, this recipe sounds good but I'm going to have to play with it or find another one. Disappointing!
I wasn't planning on making pumpkin cookies but had some leftover pumpkin and didn't know what to do with it. Well, i'm glad i found this recipe because it was very good. I halved all the ingredients. I didn't have the butterscotch chips so i used white chocolate morsels and some dried cranberries. I eyeballed the amount of these last two ingredients to whatever looked right and they turned out very moist and flavorful. As others said, the dough doesn't spread much but i don't consider that a problem at all.
These are surprisingly delicious and soft! The women at the office just loved them. I found this recipe when I was looking for a way to use up pumpkin puree on a regular basis (I have to feed a little to my cat every day, but a can always goes bad by the end.) I also used butter instead of shortening and it worked just fine!
Made it with applesauce to reduce calories and fat, but next time I think I'd try it with the oil because they seemed extra moist and sticky made with the applesauce.
This is one of the easiest and best cookie recipes I have ever used. These cookies turn out so delicious, not too sweet, and the butterscotch chips (which I was worried about at first) really compliment the pumpkin flavor well. The only change I made to the recipe was to use half white and half brown sugar, and scant 1 c. of the chips. I would love to try these with cinnamon chips as well... if I could only find some! These keep beautifully in an airtight container, and are just as moist the next day.
These cookies were loaded with butterscotch chips, which I happen to enjoy! I also added a pinch of cloves to my batch, which I think really gave the flavor some depth; otherwise, I think the butterscotch would have been really overpowering.
Delicious! I used brown sugar instead of white and nutmeg instead of cinnimon (I'm allergic). Other than that I did everything as the recipe called for and they were delicious! Don't over do the chips or they overpower the pumpkin, but the two flavours compliment each other really well. They have a brownie/cake type texture which is neat. I may try making them as a cupcake next time and ice them with butterscotch icing for something a little different.
Changed it up a bit! Used butter instead of shortening, and half white sugar and half brown sugar. Also, I substituted the vanilla with pumpkin spice baking emulsion. Turned out pretty good! ALSO. 'Teaspoonfuls'? The cookies were tiny and I made twice as many as the recipe predicted. Maybe a typo?
My family cannot get enough of these!
these are very good and a great way to use up pumpkin. Had some fresh pumpkin in the freezer that I used. Only sub was 1tsp. pumpkin pie spice for the cinnamon. These cookies do not spread so you can get alot on a sheet. *great cookie if one has an egg allergy or out of eggs. These produce a soft chewy cookie but aren't 'cakey' due to the lack of egg. I would up the spice a bit next time, as I really couldn't taste it much and perhaps was overpowered by the butterscotch chips...would maybe cut down on the chips next time to 1 cup, unless one likes alot of chips. Nice recipe.
I have made this recipe for two years now and I always get rave reviews! I always substitute the butterscotch chips for chocolate chips and they are a hit. Very moist and totally fulfills the holiday pumpkin craving...
Made them to serve at Baby Punkin themed shower, they were a hit!
Delicious! I did use only 1 cup of butterscotch chips because I know how overpowering they can be and I baked them for 15-17 minutes.
This is a very tasty cookie, especially if you like butterscotch. You should definitely shape the cookies before baking them (as suggested here by others) because they barely change shape at all while baking. The 8-10 minutes suggested baking time is odd. I baked them for about 16-17 minutes and they turned out great. This is a great Halloween recipe!
great tasting cookie! they're very soft. i took others' suggestions of doubling the cinnamon (definitely do this) and halving the chips (could probably go either way). however, most people said these cookies didn't spread ... mine DEFINITELY did, and they took more like 20 minutes to bake. i omitted the salt by mistake but they came out fine without it.
Very tasty! They were quite soft though and a bit sticky which made eating them slightly messy. I used butter instead of shortening, whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose, and I added about 1/4 cup extra pumpkin.
Good cookie but butterscotch overpowers the pumpkin, going to try golden raisins.
These are cake like, soft and yummy. Next time I will cut the butterscotch chips in half, there are just too many for our taste.
These are absolutely the BEST pumpkin cookies I have ever made!!My friends and family rave about them, they are now a regular thing in my house...they're so unbelievably moist, almost melt in your mouth!! Excellent recipe! T Herb
These were good but didn't have much pumpkin flavor. The cookie part was a little bland. I would reccomend adding some nutmeg and clove.
I used whipped margarine [i.e. blue bonnet/country crock,etc] instead of shortening, whole wheat flour instead of AP, no chips, and they turned out great. even better, made this way they only have 60 calories a piece!
I was looking for an eggless pumpkin cookie recipe for Thanksgiving and these did the trick. They were indeed very cake-like, moist, and light. Like others, I used brown sugar instead of white, and halved the butterscotch chips. I also added a 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg because I am always looking for an excuse to use my favorite spice. I have mixed feelings about the butterscotch chips. I really love butterscotch, but definitely feel that the pumpkin played second fiddle here, even with the portion halved. If I wanted to make a super pumpkiny cookie I'd probably skip the butterscotch chips next time. Oh, and having misread the recipe, I dropped them as tablespoonfuls and they still came out beautifully but had to cook for much longer, closer to 15 minutes. As they didn't spread or rise at all, I couldn't imagine them as teaspoon cookies--it seems they'd be tiny.
We have found a new favorite cookie. My husband took one bite and told me I should make more so he could take them into work! (He works with a lot of single guys that we feed a lot.) I did add about 3/4 teaspoon more cinnamon and cut back on the butterscotch chips. For the first time ever I used fresh pumpkin. It was so yummy!
A great egg-free recipe. My two-yr-old has an egg allergy and it is always nice to find new recipes for her. She Loved these cookies. They were very moist. It took a little longer to cook these than the recipe said but I used a baking stone. Overall, a great cookie!
Quick, moist, and delicious!!!
These cookies were great. After reading the other reviews, I decided to use parchment paper and they didn't stick at all. I also added 1/4 teaspoon of each of the following: nutmeg, ginger and allspice. They taste like Fall. I dropped them by teaspoonfuls and they made about 50 cookies. Cooking time was as suggested at 10 minutes. I froze some of the batter so I wouldn't have to eat them all at once and will write again if that makes difference when they are baked.
One of my favorite cookies to bake and eat, and everyone loves them!
Wow! I really enjoyed these. I wanted something different and these are great! Make sure to use 100% solid pumpkin. My first time I used pumpkin pie in a can and it was awful so do not substitute. A++++++++++++++
Amazing cookie! Exactly how I like them! I'm personally not a fan of "cake-like" cookies. This recipe is more "cookie-like" and they still have the pumpkin taste! Thanks for sharing M.J.!
LOVED THIS RECIPE!! I am usually a crunchy cookie person, but this soft cookie is fabulous with all the flavors. I used 1/2 butterscotch and 1/2 cinnamon chips. I also added a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice. FANTASTIC! Thank you for this great fall treat.
These were not that good. They were really bland. I think they neeed more umpkin and spice or something. I will not make these again.
This recipe is a good base to use your imagination. I like the flavor--not too strong--but the fun part is experimenting with add-ins. I saw others added raisins or choc. chips, so I decided to do white chocolate chips and peacans. What a yummy combonation. Have fun with this recipe and get creative!
Very good! I used some of the previous suggestions and substituted butter for the shortening, added a little more cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, did one batch with chocolate chips and one with white chocolate, and rolled them all in cinnamon sugar (tablespoon size balls) and baked them for 14-16 minutes. Everyone thought they were delicious, we have a new fall favorite for my family.
I've made them 5 times, and every time it is a hit!
These were very good! I hate to bake, so you know they can't be very hard! I subbed the cinnamon chips for the butterscotch - great combo. They don't spread so you might tap them down a little before baking. I made a milk/powdered sugar glaze and drizzled it on - balanced the cinnamon and looked pretty, too. Thanks for a no egg recipe where the kids can eat the dough!!
Definitely not an ordinary cookie. Doesn't cook like a normal cookie (took about 16 minutes in my oven), and doesn't look like a normal cookie. I would suggest: really do round the cookie balls on the sheet, otherwise the cookies come out very jagged - they don't melt down flat; I agree that pumpkin pie spice would add a bit more zing than just cinnamon; I used the new no-trans-fat shortening (all vegetable) and next time I might try butter flavor; and take the cookies out a bit before you think they are done. They'll continue to set on the sheet out of the oven without burning on the bottom (the butterscotch chips can get hard and candy-like if overcooked). I got 40 very generous sized cookies out of this recipe, but because they are so rich, next time I'm going to go for 80 bite-size balls. Overall a GREAT cookie, but not exactly what I expected.
I actually made these cookies for a group of Vegan friends, and without the butterscotch chips they are completely vegan safe. (There's milk in the chips) They were an absolute hit with all the friends and didn't last 30 mins! I don't think i even got to have one- I will have to make them again. The only thing is, I cooked them for about 4 mins longer, and it could have used a little more than 1 Cup of pumpkin.
Awesome! I used whole wheat flour (I always do), I used one teaspoon cinnamon, 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice and I used cinnamon chips. I took the advice on the shaping of the cookie prior to baking. They came out perfect! They are soft, cake-like cookies and everyone LOVED them. It seems to me these are Vegan without the cinnamon chips!? Oh, and they took about 16 minutes to bake.
This recipe made a very nice moist cookie that was enjoyed by everyone in my family. I used 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice instead of 1 tsp cinnamon and as suggested I rolled the cookies into balls and covered with cinammon sugar. I sprayed my cookie sheet very well with Pam and didn't have any problems with sticking. I baked them for 9 minutes. Next time I am going to skip the chips and add nuts instead. Thanks for the recipe.
awesome cookies. i replaced butterscotch with cinnamon chips and added pecans. to die for! (the swap probably reduced the sweetness as i thought they were not super sweet at all).
I used a whole can (15oz) of canned pumpkin, so I'll admit from the start that I may have made a mistake adjusting the recipe. I found the cookie flavor to be very bland and the flavor of the spices (i used half cinnamon and half pumpkin spice) to be too much. not a big fan of the butterscotch either, i think the white chocolate chip idea would have been better. But they are indeed very moist and soft cookies, which I did like.
I started off by mixing all dry ingredients and then realized the sugar was supposed to get creamed with the shortening. I also used raisins vs the butterscotch chips. I should note that I made my cookies a bit bigger and they needed to cook 20 minutes + at 350. Great treat for the fall!!
Hershey's has created the perfect substitution for this recipe: CINNAMON CHIPS! My daughter and I made these and with the chips they were fantastic! Yes, cooking time was 12 minutes. I sprayed the heck out of the pans so they didn't stick. My neighborhood friends all enjoyed eating the cookies as they were FAR TOO DANGEROUS in our home! I ate 6 after dinner alone... oops!
I love these cookies, and so does everyone who tastes them. My mother had to get the recipe from me for her collection...
Great to make with kids...no eggs so they can eat the batter as you make it. Used butter and whole wheat flour. Delicious!
I liked it used pumpkin pie mix in a can which is just pumpkin puree and spices-used a stick of butter-1/2cup white sugar-1/2 cup dark brown-a little less cinnamon due to spices in pumpkin pie mix and I used white chocolate chips-also I added a little bit more pumpkin pie mix cuz it was a little dry and was not mixing well-so yeah I like my version of this
This cookie was ok - nothing too special. Super easy to make, though, if you're short on time and lookin' for something different.
Best variation of pumpkin cookies yet!
I added nutmeg and instead of butterscotch I added 1 1/2 cups of Swirled milk chocolate and caramel chips. very good just wished they were bigger
Made these using chocolate chips (only 1 cup) and they were fabulous! I didn't have a sifter, but they turned out really nice. I imagine had I sifted the dry ingredients, they would've ended up being more cake-like. Everyone loved them and they disappeared very quickly (:
Great cookies! I try to make the recipe as low fat as I can. I used 1/2 c of applesauce instead of oil, 1 cup of butterscotch chips, one small can of pumpkin and 2 tsp. of cinnamon - these are very good and I will make again!
I added more cinnamon, some nutmeg, and even pumpkin spice after taste testing the dough and the first batch of baked cookies. Still seemed like they were missing something...we enjoyed them but I may tinker with the recipe next time around. Thanks for the recipe.
These are really pretty good. I subbed 1/3 c oil for the 1/2 c shortening without any trouble and used 1 c of butterscotch and 1/2 c chocolate chips with really good results. The cookie is really like and cakey with a nice cinnamon flavor. Something you could definately play around with and add in whatever you'd like.
These are simply the BEST pumpkin cookies ever! I'm not usually a fan of shortening cookies, but the pumpkin gives them a really smooth texture. I've gotten lots of recipe requests for this one.
This is a really nice cookie recipe. I used chocolate chips, because my husband and son aren't big fans of butterscotch chips, and the results were very good. I agree with another reviewer that cinnamon chips would be good in this recipe, also, and will probably try that next time. I was going to give this recipe 4 stars, but every time I walked by the cookie plate this evening I found myself stuffing another cookie in my mouth, so I decided that they definitely deserved 5 stars.
I followed the recipe to a T, but they came out very bland. They had very little pumpkin taste.
yummy yummy
These are fantastic cookies, lightly pumpkiny and sweet with a great blend of flavors. The proportions are spot-on; mine made exactly the estimated 3 dozen. I added a little ginger and nutmeg as well, just a dash of each, and I recommend playing around with whatever spices you like in your pumpkin to get it just right for you! I also cut the chips back to 1 cup because as other reviewers have mentioned, butterscotch chips are quite sweet. If you like a very sweet cookie you will probably be fine with the given amount; if you like a little more flavor contrast, 1 cup is perfect. They needed 14 minutes in my oven; your mileage may vary. Just poke them with a toothpick, and if it doesn't come out doughy, they're done. I will be adding these to my fall recipe collection to make every year. Thanks for the great recipe!
I added a few quick shakes of nutmeg and cloves for a little more intense flavor. I also added a handful of white choc chips for color. They were awesome!
Yum! Just took these out of the oven, and yes, they took about 12-14 minutes to bake, but oh, are they good. Great pumpkin flavor. I didn't have butterscotch chips so I used semi-sweet chips. I also used a melon ball scoop, which is about a tablespoon, so maybe that's why they took longer. The recipe said to grease the cookie sheet, so I sprayed with Pam and had no problem. Thanks for sharing, M.J!
Not too bad. Ugly cookie. Easy. I used butter crisco. Tasted too much like crisco. Next time I would try half crisco and half butter. These cookies do not spread. All butter would probably make them spread too much. I thought there were too many butterscotch chips -- they overpower the flavor of this tender cookie. I will try it with only 1 cup of chips next time.
I took the advice of several reviewers and was actually disappointed that these cookies got such a high rating (I give them a 4 with some tweaking and help from other reviewers). I thought they were dry, cake like, unattractive, and not sweet enough to be a cookie! I used the butter flavored shortening, 1 C butterscotch chips, and ½ C Chocolate chips – glad I did, the butterscotch flavor can be overwhelming. As one reviewer suggested I added ½ Tsp of Nutmeg, but I would increase the ground cinnamon to 1 ½ or 2 tsp. The thing I did on the second batch helped the taste a great deal – I sprinkled cinnamon sugar on top before putting them in the oven. These cookies do not change their shape from when you drop them on the sheet – so make sure you like how they land! It’s a nice recipe for Halloween -Orange cookie with the orange and brown chips inside.
Wasn't a huge fan of these cookies. The butterscotch didn't meld well in my opinion and they were very cakelike.
I don't know where you got this but it is my grandmas recipe ;) I have been making this for Thanksgiving and Christmas since I was old enough to bake. For people thinking these are too sweet or not pumpkin tasting enough, I add a couple teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice and cut back or cut out the cinnamon. I also add chopped walnuts with the butterscotch morsels. My favorite cookies ever. Note: pressed for time, I greased a 9 x 12 glass casserole dish and made these like bars last Christmas and every one loved them. You just have to change the amount of time in the oven. I am pretty sure it took at least twenty minutes. I kept pulling them out and adding five more minutes until a toothpick came out clean in the middle. Yum!!
My family is very fussy about trying different things, but after they took one bite of these delicious morsels, they were hooked! JMB
We liked these although I did make a couple of changes. I replaced half of the white sugar with brown sugar and I added pecans and dried cranberries. I also baked them for about 15 minutes. I just wish they were a little more crispy and less cake-like.
This is one of my all time favorite recipes! A crowd pleaser for sure! I prefer to use real pumpkin. Canned pumpkin is so sweet and with the butterscotch...It's sweet enough. That is, of course, if the pumpkins are in season.
This is really a wonderful fall recipe! I changed it a little bit - instead of butterscotch, I used caramel/milk chocolate swirls. They look very festive (orange and black for Halloween) and taste good with the pumpkin. Also, because I accidently ran out of pumpkin puree, I used canned pumpkin pie mix as well, which turned out nicely - although maybe not quite as flavorful as I would have thought. Still, if you add a touch more cinnamon, and a dash of ginger and nutmeg, this cookie is a fall must! My brother, who NEVER eats sweets, devoured five of these at one go.
These may have been the best cookies I have ever made. I wasn't sure if I sure ball the dough up or not so I just dropped them from a teaspoon and they were fine. It was hard to tell if they were done. I cooked them for more like 12 minutes until they were a little brown on the bottom then took them out. They were absolutely delicious and easy to make!
loved these cookies but, i use butter flavored shortening and raisins instead of chips. WOW, these cookies are soooo amazing with the changes i made. hope you try them this way!
Mmmmm! Perfect and delicious! Didn't change a thing and they were excellent! I am making the next batch now with toffee bits (skor toffee bits) and I'm sure they'll be the same great cookies! TY for a great recipe!
Very yummY I have tried them with both butterscotch chips and chocolate chips...great either way,
Good fluffy cookie! I lessened the butterscotch chips because of what other reviews had said.
Yummy use of leftover pumpkin! To those of you who thought the butterscotch chips made the cookies too sweet - PUHLEEZE - IT'S A COOKIE!! It's supposed to be sweet. You people sure must like bland, dry, boring cookies. This cookie is moist and tasty. I thought that the chips made the cookies better. Anyway, followed the recipe exactly with the exception of using fresh pumpkin instead of canned. I thought the recipe did not need tweaking and I was a little skeptical when I there was not an egg. But I guess the cookie would be to cakey with all that pumpkin AND an egg.
Yum. Quite good, chewy and tasty. I wouldn't say rich, though butterscotch chips aren't exactly light! Follow the shaping advice; I think the fibre from the pumpkin must make these hold their shape. I would try butter instead of shortening if I make these again, for flavour. Followed recipe except used cinnamon (1 tsp), 1/2 tsp nutmeg, shake of ginger. Be warned, they stick to sheets.
These were DELISH!!! I even took some to work and they asked for more along with a copy of the recipe. The only changes I made was cutting the butterscotch chips to 1 cup and adding 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts. Great cookie for the fall season. Thanks for the great recipe!
Mine came out cakey...Don't know why that happened. Was expecting something better, more pumpkin-y I guess. Ok, but don't think I'll use this recipe again. Thank you though
I made this recipe because I had left over pumpkin from pumpkin soup and wanted to use the rest up. When I made the first batch of cookies they were pretty bland and all I could taste was the butterscotch (which is not particularly my favorite.) I added some powdered sugar, more cinnamon and 1/4 more pumpkin, my next batch tasted a bit better but it still was not memorable..maybe I did something wrong?
i followed the reciepe and they where very good, alitte on the butterscotch side then pumpkin but still great and i had to put them in alitte longer then said
if u cook it untill the top is a little crispy.... its the BEST
Very good. Taste like muffin tops. Made half batch with milk chocolate chips and they turned out great. Did not try icing. Will make again.
Oma's are better.
I used regular chocolate chips instead to make them pumpkin cc. they came out great and i added red food coloring to make them orange i made them almost a week ago and they are still soft!
If you love pumpkin, you'll love these!
GREAT!! They came out perfect! The butterscotch chips added sweetness and went great with the pumpkin mix. These cookies will now be a fall tradition. Thanks for the recipe!!
This is a wonderful recipe!! Thanks for sharing!!!
