Pumpkin Cookies I

Definitely not an ordinary cookie. Doesn't cook like a normal cookie (took about 16 minutes in my oven), and doesn't look like a normal cookie. I would suggest: really do round the cookie balls on the sheet, otherwise the cookies come out very jagged - they don't melt down flat; I agree that pumpkin pie spice would add a bit more zing than just cinnamon; I used the new no-trans-fat shortening (all vegetable) and next time I might try butter flavor; and take the cookies out a bit before you think they are done. They'll continue to set on the sheet out of the oven without burning on the bottom (the butterscotch chips can get hard and candy-like if overcooked). I got 40 very generous sized cookies out of this recipe, but because they are so rich, next time I'm going to go for 80 bite-size balls. Overall a GREAT cookie, but not exactly what I expected.