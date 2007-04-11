Pumpkin Cookies I

Yummy pumpkin cookies with spices and butterscotch morsels. Moist and delicious.

Recipe by M J som

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream the shortening and sugar. Stir in the pumpkin and vanilla. Sift together the flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, and cinnamon; stir into the creamed mixture. Then mix in the butterscotch chips. Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool for a minute on cookie sheets before transferring to wire cooling racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 5g; sodium 88.8mg. Full Nutrition
