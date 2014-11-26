Chrusciki I

4.8
17 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is the Polish version of angel wings.

Recipe by Sue Peters

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
80 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk egg yolks, egg, sugar, salt, vanilla, and whiskey. Stir in 2 cups of the flour. If dough is sticky, add the rest of the flour. Knead dough for 5 minutes; divide into three parts. Keep dough pieces covered with plastic wrap until ready to use.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Or, alternately, melt 2 pounds lard(see Editor's Note). Oil should be about 1 inch deep.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll out one piece of the dough until it's paper-thin. Cut into parallelogram (long diamond) shapes, and use a sharp paring knife to cut a slot in the centers. Pull one point of the diamond through the slot; set aside and repeat with remaining pieces.

  • Fry 2 to 4 pieces at a time, depending on the size of your pan, about 5 to 10 seconds on each side. The cookies should not be browned. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels; dust with confectioners' sugar when cool. Store any remaining cookies in an airtight container.

Editor's Notes:

These are traditionally fried in lard. You'll need about 2 pounds of lard to make it deep enough for frying.

We have determined the nutritional value of lard for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of fat used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 66.1mg; sodium 62.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022