Chrusciki I

This recipe is "spot-on"! My Babcia (grandmother, in Polish, pronounced "BAHB-CHA") and I made these by the bushel at Christmastime and even for Easter, and whenever there was a truly special family event (weddings, etc.). We would make this dough just like this, and she would put in the whisky (we used Calvert's Blended Canadian Whisky back then; it is no longer available, but Black Velvet or Seagram's 7 will work just fine). We would put the dough together, then roll it out in batches, really thinly, and form them, and then I would stand at the stove and fry, fry, fry... it took us a whole day, but it was a day well-spent. As I said, we would make them by the bushel, and we would use a dozen eggs for one batch. Excellent pastry!