Chrusciki I

Editor's Notes:
These are traditionally fried in lard. You'll need about 2 pounds of lard to make it deep enough for frying.
We have determined the nutritional value of lard for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of fat used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 66.1mg; sodium 62.5mg. Full Nutrition
I make these the traditional Polish way. To keep from being tough no egg whites. 13 egg yokes. Small container of sour cream. Flour until it stops sticking to your hands. I have never made them in under 3 hours. Type of alcohol does not matter. I use whiskey. I usually use 2 boxes of xxx sugar. They melt in your mouth.....remember don't be afraid to kneed the dough....there are no real measurements of ingredients. Super light and super tasty.
04/09/2003
Only one word for these. GREAT! I added a LITTLE more whiskey. :-)))))
This recipe is "spot-on"! My Babcia (grandmother, in Polish, pronounced "BAHB-CHA") and I made these by the bushel at Christmastime and even for Easter, and whenever there was a truly special family event (weddings, etc.). We would make this dough just like this, and she would put in the whisky (we used Calvert's Blended Canadian Whisky back then; it is no longer available, but Black Velvet or Seagram's 7 will work just fine). We would put the dough together, then roll it out in batches, really thinly, and form them, and then I would stand at the stove and fry, fry, fry... it took us a whole day, but it was a day well-spent. As I said, we would make them by the bushel, and we would use a dozen eggs for one batch. Excellent pastry!
These bring back some incredible edible memories! My mother and grandmother made them when I was young. If you like a light thin pastry that is not too sweet you will love them too. They are sooo good! I can't wait to make them for the holidays.
This is the exact recipe my mother used. The recipe makes a lot. Sometimes I will freeze some after they have been rolled, cut and shaped. Freeze between sheets of parchment paper. When ready to make them, remove from freezer and fry. Be aware, do not make them on a warm and humid day because they will lose their crispness.
I've made a similar recipe for over 50 years the difference is mine uses 6 egg yokes and 5 Tbl sour cream alternating flour and sour cream till you have a nice ball then kneed till blistery and smooth. Keep dusting flour so you won't stick. Oh and I make them four inches long and after folding stretch them as you lay them in the hot oil. My kids always fought over the largest ones. My Busia said mine were just like hers!!!
A very good recipe! I used my pasta machine to help roll it as it needs to be quite thin. However, the last notch was a bit too thin and made the pastry fragile after it was fried. I went to the notch 2 from the back and it was perfect.
