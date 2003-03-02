Applesauce Cookies I
These chewy cookies are delicious. They make an excellent after school snack.
I made several modifications and received excellent complements: Added 1 tsp vanilla; used cinnamon flavored applesauce; decreased ground cinnamon to 1/2 tsp; added 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg &1/4 tsp ground cloves; used Craisins instead of raisins and toasted the walnuts. These cookies do not spread. The first batch at teaspoon size seemed alittle too small. After that I used a scoop that's a tad over a tablespoon. Baking time 10-11 minutes.Read More
The bottoms of my cookies got black before the cookies were completely done baking, and they came out dry....plus, it lacked something, flavor wise. Not likely to use this recipe again.Read More
First, I found greasing the sheets to be a mistake. It's not necessary and results in an almost black cookie bottom. If you leave the sheets UNGREASED, they will turn a nice medium brown on the bottom instead. Next, I added a 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla for a little more flavor. Finally, I made a second batch, leaving out the raisins and nuts, which we liked even better, and made them more toddler friendly. Over all, a good, soft, not too sweet cookie.
I just baked these cookies and they are really good. I read some other reviews and altered the recipe a bit. Replaced shortening with 2 sticks of butter, melted. Added more cinnamon, 1/4 tsp grnd Nutmeg and Cloves, 1 tsp vanilla, and used slivered almonds instead of walnuts (I was out). I also sprinkled some powdered sugar on top. Yummy! Next time I will make some butter frosting for these cookies.
This is the best applesauce cookie. I made this recipe and entered it into my county fair (one of the largest agriculture fairs in PA) and won first placein the fruit cookie division. Thank you Julian for submitting this recipe!
These cookies were like cake cookies to me. I didnt add any nutmeg, and added one teaspoon of vanilla. These cookies were even better without the nuts and raisins in my opinion. I will make these again, they are super easy!
Nice light cookie, excellent when warm, and with a tall glass of cold milk.I added alittle apple pie spice(approx 1/8 tsp) for alittle spicer flavor.
I enjoyed making this easy recipe. I added some modifications as mentioned in earlier reviews...I added 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla, a pinch of nutmeg and allspice, and most importantly, drizzled a confectioner's sugar icing on top of the cookies...they were just what I was looking for!
They were so very easy, and they hit the spot. I added a teaspoon of vanilla and it add just a little more flavor. It is one I will use over and over.
Very good! Moist and chewy! I added a little more cinnamon and also some nutmeg. These were quick to make but they don't last long - very good!
Excellent cookie recipe. I have added 1 cup oatmeal, 1/2 cup craisins, 1/2 cup golden raisins, 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips, and 1/2 cup white chocolate chips for a more heartier cookie. Everyone loves them!
Love 'em... added vanilla extract and freshly grated nutmeg... put raisins in one batch, left the other batch "naked" for my raisin-haters. I only baked them for ten minutes so they wouldn't be hard, and they turned out just right. I also made them a little bit bigger than one teaspoon, something like a big tablespoon. Very nice.
Excellent cookie recipe. My family loves this one. Very moist cookie. I baked at 350 degrees however for 10 minutes...and added one teaspoon vanilla and one teaspoon of cinnamin. I did not grease cookie sheet, just used nonstick cookie sheet
This is the recipe my mother used. I find they're much tastier if one adds nutmeg, more cinnamon and a tsp of vanilla.
The cookies were ok--nothing special--definetely cake like and not chewy which isn't a horrible thing but they lacked real flavor--I even added a tsp of vanilla and it didn't help much at all...won't be making these again.
Two words best describe this cookie: "BIG DISAPPOINTMENT". The description of this cookie states that it is "chewy". I love a chewy and flat cookie, and that's what I anticipated it to be. However, in actuality this cookie is soft, "cake-like", and looks like a drop cookie. IT IS NOT CHEWY AT ALL. (It would probably be okay to make for a toddler/elderly person since it's soft to chew.) MY RECOMMENDATION: DON'T RUSH TO MAKE THIS ONE!!!
You can make a delicious chocolate chip version of this recipe. I love the texture of this cookie, and it's not greasy at all. I deleted the spices and raisins. Instead, add 1 tbsp. vanilla, a little salt and 3/4 cup chocolate chips. I made a couple of "test" cookies with this new batter and decided it needed a little more vanilla and chips, so you might want to experiment before you make the entire batch. You can make bigger cookies because these cookies don't fall.
This is my first time making applesauce cookies and WOW!! They came out perfect. I followed the recipe almost exact. I used cinnamon applesauce. I didn't grease the cookie sheet and they didn't stick, browned perfectly. I did add some nutmeg. I baked for exactly 10 minutes each time and they were done. Very fluffy. LOVE 'EM!!
I made a few changes to make it lower in fat and sugar, turned out great a real cakelike cookie. I used 1/4 cup veg oil and 1 cup applesauce, 1/2 c brown sugar, added 1/4 tsp ground cloves and 1 tsp vanilla.
Love this because it it not all sweetness. I would like to drizzle a stuesel glaze on them next time.
I read 10 reviews before making, added choc chips and used butter, cinnamon and vanilla and still found these cookies flat! Should not have doubled the batch, still have dough I did not bake and need to try and FIX it. I even made cream cheese frosting so that they were more appealing. Maybe it was the homemade applesauce I used.
I tried out the recipe by cutting it in half, but they came out fairly dry & lacking much flavor.
My hubby really enjoyed these cookies. They were pretty simple to make also! I never made cookies before and they turned out great! Like the others, I added the 1 tsp of vanilla. Also added in a little extra flour. Used 2 sticks of butter rather than shortening like mentioned in one review. THANKS SO MUCH!
Ended up adding some more sugar.
I give these cookies 5 stars because they are great for a snack, with coffee, and are not too sweet! I added only a tsp. of vanilla as suggested in some reviews. Did omit raisins as we did not have any. They are good, just with the walnuts! May try next time with either raisins or dried cranberries.
This recipe made great cookies! I loved them! In addition to the cinnamon I added 1/4 tsp of cloves, nutmeg and allspice and 1 tsp. of vanilla for more flavor.
It was good. I would recommend using more Sugar and Walnuts.
I made this. Used butter flavored shortening, left out nuts and raisens, add vanilla and nutmeg. Very good! Sprinkle with powdered sugar.
These were easy and stayed soft. I prefer a sweeter cookie. My family liked them.
Easy, yummy, soft cookies! I didn't use any nuts, just added extra raisins instead. Kids loved them!
My kids love these cookies. Their not even crazy about raisins. Plus to save money I don't put in the nuts.
Not to bad. A chewy and tasty cookie. I wouldn't rate it as great but it was tasty. The kids all liked them. The recipe is right on 4 doz.
Good cookies. Remain soft and my 15 month old daughter enjoys them. Next time I will add a little nutmeg and vanilla for a bit more flavor. heather
