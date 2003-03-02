Applesauce Cookies I

3.8
38 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 16
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

These chewy cookies are delicious. They make an excellent after school snack.

Recipe by Julian

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F ( 195 degrees C ). Grease cookie sheets.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream the shortening, sugar, and egg. Stir in the applesauce. Sift together the flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon; stir into the creamed mixture. Then mix in the raisins and nuts.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets. Bake 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 81.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022