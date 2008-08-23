Magic Walnut Cookies

Crisp walnut cookies sandwiched around rich chocolate filling.

Recipe by kathy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F ( 175 degrees C ). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • In a small bowl mix together the egg whites, sugar, and nuts until well blended. Drop dough by teaspoonfuls, three inches apart, onto the lined cookie sheets. Using the back of a spoon, dipped in water, flatten into rounds about 1.5 inches in diameter. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Cookies should be lightly browned. Let cool slightly before removing from sheets. If the cookies are stuck, they need to be baked a little longer.

  • In a plastic bowl, melt the chocolate in the microwave oven, stirring every 15 or 30 seconds until smooth and creamy. This can also be done over a double boiler. Spread the chocolate onto the flat side of a cookie and stick it together with the flat side of another cookie to make a sandwich until all the cookies are used up.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 7.1g; sodium 7.3mg. Full Nutrition
