Magic Walnut Cookies
Crisp walnut cookies sandwiched around rich chocolate filling.
Mine did not come out completely like the pictures, but it was close enough for me and everyone else. They were DELICIOUS. Big hit in my family. I did lower the cooking temperature to 325 F, and cooked them until just the edges were lightly browned (about 8-10 minutes I think). As other reviews state, it is far easier to try to get the paper off of the cookie, not the other way around.Read More
This would be a 5 star recipe if the instructions were more clear. I think the reason people are having trouble with this recipe is because you have the whip the egg whites until foamy, then gradually beat in the sugar until you get a meringue. Next you fold in the walnuts and bake as directed. I got wonderful fluffy cookies following this method.Read More
I made 2/3 of a batch (I only had 1 c. of walnuts). DISASTER. I ended up with three sandwiches. The first batch I guess I didn't cook or didn't cool long enough. I ended up with a huge pile of cookie mush while trying to scrap them off the Silpat. The second batch I cooked for 15-20 mins. and this was the batch that actually was ok. I had to let them cool for a while and then carefully pull them off of my Silpat with my fingers (NO SPATULAS, they just make a mess). So, I thought I'd try to spray my Silpats with some Pam. That resulted in two batches of extremely flat, burned, unicookies with major holes. Not salvageable. We did enjoy the three cookies we could eat, but not worth an expensive bag of walnuts.
My cookies turned out flat due to the amount of pam i used, BUT they were very good. Nice and crisp.
Definitely takes some practice to get them just right, but very enjoyable! I used dark brown sugar instead of white and used a mixer to beat it until it was light brown. Its the cooking time that's the difficult to perfect. I baked them for 10 minutes in a 300 degree oven. As far as getting them off. I found the best approach was to try to get the paper off the cookie instead of the cookie off the paper. The completed cookies are VERY good and very fancy. If you're willing to put in the time and effort, its a great reward.
Very tasty almost too sweet. I didn't beat unto peaks the cookies were very flat almost lace-like. I let the sheet cool on a rack and then turned upsidedown on the rack. After a few minutes I was able to carefully pull the sheet off the cookies. My kids like them a lot.
Cookies were only okay, not worth the time it took to peel the paper off of them. It didn't work to just do them on a cookie sheet with Pam. the best way to cook them was on wax paper sprayed down with some Pam, they still stuck a little. Won't make again.
awsome
disaster for me too :( they ended up burnt on the bottom and gooey on the top/middle. 2 stars because I think it will work out with recipe changes
I followed the advice of others and whipped the egg whites until foamy and added the sugar until incorporated. Then folded in the walnuts. I loved the taste, and although they spread out a bit more than I liked, they were perfect. I used parchment paper and they came right off. Will do them again.
These are my favorite cookies, crisp and very rich. Did not stick, I used parchment paper.
