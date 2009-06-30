Luscious Lemon Snaps

124 Ratings
  • 5 50
  • 4 32
  • 3 18
  • 2 11
  • 1 13

This is THE cookie for the lemon lover. Not overly sweet, but tangy from fresh lemons.

By Juanita

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F ( 175 degrees C ). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, and lemon zest. Make a well in the center and fill it with the oil, lemon juice, and vanilla. Stir everything together until it forms a dough. Alternate method: Put everything into the food processor and blend until dough forms.

  • Drop cookie dough by teaspoonfuls, about 2 inches apart, onto the prepared cookie sheet. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Edges should be golden brown. For a softer cookie, bake for only 7 minutes. Cool on racks, and store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 7g; sodium 129.5mg. Full Nutrition
