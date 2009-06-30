Luscious Lemon Snaps

First off, I'll say that I'm no novice when it comes to cookies. I'd even say that when it comes to baking, cookies are my forte. I just don't know what went wrong this time around. I did what other reviewers suggested: I reduced the oil to 1/2 cup and added a little more lemon juice. I also included twice the amount of rind, reduced the sugar a bit, and processed the rind with half the sugar. The batter wasn't runny at all, though it was a bit sticky. I used a small cookie scoop and baked the cookies for nine minutes and got delightfully soft lemon cookies that reminded me a bit of a sugar (or, dare I say it, the texture of a funfetti cookie). The texture was wonderfully. Unfortunately, the flavor of the cookie left much to be desired. It tasted like flavorless biscuit batter. With all the lemon I put in there, I thought my taste buds would be bursting with lemon with lemon sensation. I've used less lemon zest in other recipes (and no lemon juice) and have gotten much stronger lemon flavors. Perhaps it's the use of oil instead of butter that killed the flavor, but I can honestly say that I'll never make these cookies again. It's a shame too, since they had such a wonderful texture.