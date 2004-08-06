Honey Drops
Mace and honey team up for an unusual, terrific flavor twosome in this recipe. These cookies taste best if you give them about a week in the cookie jar to mellow.
FYI The following is from The Cook's Thesaurus: mace Notes: This is the lacy wrapping that covers nutmeg when it's plucked from the tree. Its flavor is similar to nutmeg, but slightly more bitter. It's usually sold already ground, but you can sometimes find blades of mace that you can grind yourself. Substitutes: nutmeg (sweeter and milder than mace) OR allspice OR pumpkin pie spice OR cinnamon OR ginger.Read More
Had a ton of honey from a great year and came across this recipe. It needs something, but not sure of what. Maybe rolled in something before baking? If you need a simple, bland cookie that won't overtake a coffee or tea, not bad. Might try again.Read More
Very good! I didn't have orange zest or mace, so I left the orange out and used Old Bay instead. We liked these a lot! Thanks!
So, I made these with almond flour instead of regular to make them more low-carb. They spread out more than they probably should have, but the taste! so good! The orange/honey/mace combo is something really special and different. I think these are a great Christmas cookie, with clementines in season and all.
texture improves over time, crisp. I want to try altering recipe to keep texture and make chocolate ( not with chips) for my husband.
LOVE this recipe! I made them for Rosh Hashanah this year and they were such a big hit that I am making them again for holiday cookie exchanges. I am going to use cookie cutters this time to give them a fun holiday feel!
