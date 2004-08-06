Honey Drops

4.5
6 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Mace and honey team up for an unusual, terrific flavor twosome in this recipe. These cookies taste best if you give them about a week in the cookie jar to mellow.

Recipe by tawonda

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease baking sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Gradually blend in the egg yolk, orange zest, and honey. Sift together the flour, baking powder, salt, and mace; stir into the creamed mixture.

  • Drop cookie dough by teaspoonfuls about 2 inches apart onto the prepared cookie sheet. Flatten cookies with a fork dipped in flour. Brush lightly with egg white. Bake for 10 to 14 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool on wire racks after removing from oven.

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 16.3g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 19mg; sodium 106.4mg. Full Nutrition
