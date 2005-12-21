Sugar Cookies XI
Make yourself a really big batch of these old fashioned buttermilk sugar cookies, because you will have to share.
I substituted butter for the lard. The dough is very sticky. Here's a great way to handle it: Chill it in the refrigerator. Roll it out 1/4" thick between two sheets of way paper. Freeze this rolled out dough. When ready to use, peel wax paper from one side, set the was paper back in place, flip over and peel the wax paper from the other side. Cut out with cookie cutters. Soft cookies. Frosting makes them sweeter.Read More
I was hoping that all of the work that I had to do to make these cookies would be worth it in taste, but I'm sad to I was not. The dough was very sticky and impossible to roll out and cut. The finished product was dry and bland. It was more like a bad biscuit than a cookie. Too bad I wasted 7 cups flour on these!Read More
These are wonderful, if you like fat, soft cookies (which we do)! Great flavor. I had a little trouble with them being too sticky to roll out & cut well (adding more flour should fix that) so I just turned them into drop cookies & iced them with red & green butter frosting. Thanks for sharing!
I thought these cookies where great! Me and my kids loved them. I put colored sugar on top to add decoration.
Required almost 2 extra cups of flour--and that was halving the recipe. I would omit the buttermilk or decrease it WAY down and that will cut down on the need for extra flour. I was so disappointed at having to keep adding and adding flour, while delaying very anxious kids with cutters in hand. Even with four hour refrigeration the dough was sticking all over the wax paper. The result was not only overly anxious kids, but honestly...a VERY BLAND cookie--even by sugar cookie standards bland. Not worth delaying them when it should have been done right the first time.
This recipe was pretty good but here are a few things I changed. I cut the recipe down to 1/3 and it still made almost 40 cookies. I would probably add a bit more flour to the recipe as when I went to roll it the dough was still really gooey and soft. Also DO NOT use the baking directions. It calls for 375 for 12-15 minutes so my first batch I set a timer for 11 minutes because I would rather have undercooked cookies, than burnt ... the first tray was a medium brown all around, nothing like the photo so I watched my second tray and found that for a cookie that is soft and just nearly golden brown on the edges 7 minutes is all that is required. With those few small changes these cookies came out great but be prepared for a huge batch if you do not cut the recipe.
