Sugar Cookies XI

3.8
8 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Make yourself a really big batch of these old fashioned buttermilk sugar cookies, because you will have to share.

Recipe by Kim

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
6 dozen
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream sugar and lard together. Add eggs and vanilla, mix until smooth. Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add the dry ingredients alternately with the buttermilk. Dough should be soft but not soupy. Chill for at least 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease baking sheets.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut with cookie cutters and place onto the prepared baking sheets. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove cookies to cool on wire racks. Frost with Butter Icing for Cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 36.1g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 32mg; sodium 274.2mg. Full Nutrition
