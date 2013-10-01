Easy Layer Bar Cookies

This was an okay recipe - I didn't follow exactly because the amount graham cracker crumbs it calls for really isn't enough. In addition, the amount of chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, coconut and walnuts seem too much as well - which would explain those reviews where folks ended up with a sticky, hard mess. My suggestion....use your own senses and judgement. Put as much or as little of the topping goodies you'd like - just make sure that your base crust will be as firm, thick and stable enough to hold it all. Don't forget that the topping is mostly sugar and the condensed milk is sweet enough. You don't want to end up with something too sweet and have it go to waste! Overall - this was an acceptable recipe to use as a GUIDE.

Read More