Easy Layer Bar Cookies

Anyone can make these delicious bars, and look like a pro!

Recipe by Denise

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt the butter or margarine in a 9x13 inch baking pan. Sprinkle the graham cracker crumbs evenly over the butter. Sprinkle on the chocolate chips and butterscotch chips. Cover with the flaked coconut. Sprinkle the walnuts on top of the coconut layer. Finally, pour the condensed milk over everything as evenly as you can.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool, and cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
530 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 56.2g; fat 32.5g; cholesterol 31.4mg; sodium 189.9mg. Full Nutrition
