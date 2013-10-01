Easy Layer Bar Cookies
Anyone can make these delicious bars, and look like a pro!
I sampled something similar years ago, with a friend who said the secret on these was "not to over-do the choco chips"! So, I use only 6 oz of choco chips and a full cup of butterscotch chips - this amount is perfect! Replace the walnuts with those skin-on sliced almonds and don't pack your coconut. A thicker graham crust balances the sweetness perfectly. I like to add the melted butter to a bowl first to mix up and then spread on bottom of the pan. Cook on bottom rack - edges will look overdone but those are nice to trim off and sample! Kids love them frozen!Read More
This was an okay recipe - I didn't follow exactly because the amount graham cracker crumbs it calls for really isn't enough. In addition, the amount of chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, coconut and walnuts seem too much as well - which would explain those reviews where folks ended up with a sticky, hard mess. My suggestion....use your own senses and judgement. Put as much or as little of the topping goodies you'd like - just make sure that your base crust will be as firm, thick and stable enough to hold it all. Don't forget that the topping is mostly sugar and the condensed milk is sweet enough. You don't want to end up with something too sweet and have it go to waste! Overall - this was an acceptable recipe to use as a GUIDE.Read More
These bars were so-o-o easy to make!! The cleanup was quick too as you only use one pan. And they were delicious! I had some chocolate chips left over so I sprinkled them on top. Just a note: when you take it out of the oven, the center will be very gooey. The bars will harden once they're fully cooled.
Really good and super easy. I made sure to mix the butter and graham cracker crumbs completely and then evenly spreading it out again. You get a nice, even crust this way. Crust can be doubled if you want a thicker crust. 1 cup each of chocolate and butterscotch chip was plenty sweet, any more would have been too sweet. Mine was done in 25 min, with the coconut nice n' browned. Will make again.
These were pretty good. My only suggestion would be to not reduce the amount of chips too much (as some of the reviews have suggested). I followed reviewers' suggestions and used about 3/4 cup of each type of chip, which ended up creating a less-sweet bar. A little more sweetness was needed, which could be accomplished with more chips - especially of the butterscotch variety.
This recipe is similar to the recipe I usually use to make what I call "Decadent Indulgence" bars, only I use 1 cup of each type of 'chip', and I finely crush my crumbs into almost a powder; It helps it stick together better. Also, when you cut these into squares, make sure you cut them into small squares (1"x1" is plenty). Anything more than that is too much and will leave you feeling sick. I get requests for these ALL THE TIME!
Huge hit. I used semi-sweet, butterscotch and white choc. chips. Sprinkled the few extra chips on top.
These were absolutely delicious, and a big hit at my Christmas party. I did have to cook it for about 45 minutes, but that might have been due to increasing the number of bars. Can't wait to make these again.
this was a simple solution to a sweet tooth that wouldn't be satisfied. Not only did it provide the perfect sweet, I used fat free sweetened condensed milk and low fat grahams, and light butter to cut back on alot of fat and calories and believe me the flavor was awesome!
DH calls them mounds bars MIL calls them 7 layer bars. I use a whole sleave of crackers. I didn't have butterscotch chips so I used white chocolate instead. DH said they were better this way.
Family and friends loved this! Next time I'll put a little less butterscotch chips.
EASY, FAST, and SINFULLY DELICIOUS!! My gram used to make these and passed the recipe to me when I was young...but I lost it and would guess at measurements. Thanks for posting the recipe!!
I love this recipe! Love how easy it is to be made. A one dish wonder! Lots of times I don't have graham crackers at hand, so I've used granola and/or different non sugary cereals on the bottom, and it always turns SUPER YUMMY! I also add mini marshmallows on tops of chocolate chips! I love this website! Thanks allrecipes.com!
One pan cooking, super easy, super good. I did, however, only use 1 cup of coconut. If you do not like coconut, not to worry...taste of coconut does not come through only texture. Otherwise, so good and simple.
So good, they disappear within a day of being made! I will use this recipe again and again.
I thought these were good. For some reason, I had a lot of trouble cutting them; they were really sticky (even though I baked them until brown on top), but no one else has had this problem, so I'll guess maybe it's my oven. Tasted rich!
These are good, but can't think of anything special to say about them. I might like them better with white chocolate or peanut butter chips and omit the butterscotch. It covered up the chocoalte chips taste.
I have always loved this cookie, my mom used to make it every christmas, after I begged her to make them. Although I wish there was a substitute for the coconut, which I really hate coconut. Any ideas if there could be a substitute for the coconut? As much as I love them with the coconut in them, I need a substitute for it.
These were INSANELY easy to make. I made these, apricot bars and pumpkin spice bars to take to work to celebrate the fall season, so the easy recipe was greatly appreciated. A bit too sweet for my tastes, but my co-workers loved them. Thanks!
Love these at christmas. Makes a great gift. I added extra cracker crust at bottom and decreased the amount of condensed milk during my second batch. Adding all of it made this bars a little too hard for my taste. I also decreased the cooking time slightly. Could be my oven though. Just keep an eye on them while cooking. Tastes horrible when over-done.
This is exactly what i came looking for and am so please with it!! It is absolutley delicious! Your kids will love helping you mame them. I came up with some good alternatives to it also like using different types of crumbs for the bas of the cookie! MMMmm good!
These bars took me back to my childhood. My mom made them and we all rushed to gobble them up whenever they were in the house. This recipe is the exact replica and was just as good, except it was my kids that were running to eat them up!
I made these squares for my husband. They were so easy and I had everything already on hand. Needless to say... he loved them, so did I! I cut back on the condensed milk. In my local grocery stores I can only find 10oz cans, so that is what I used. It was perfect!
Very easy and quick. I agree that you'll want to increase the graham cracker crumbs to 1 1/2 to 2 cups. Sweet and rich - cut the bars small to prevent sugar attack!
This is the best cookie recipe anybody has ever came up with.They are absolutely delicious.
These were very good and easy. I did alter the ingredients as suggested by others. I used 1 1/2 cups of crumbs and about 1 cup of each chips. Very good and will make again and again.
Always a hit at parties, kids love it as well as adults. And it's the easiest thing to make!
This had such excellent reviews so I thought this would come out perfect. It was sickly sweet and chewy. I followed the recipe and did not overbake...or underbake, but it was a mess of sticky toffee in my pan that did not even taste good. :-(
These are the greatest bars (we call them magic cookie bars). The butterscotch is a must! Also, pecans can be substituted for walnuts (or can be left out entirely). Non-fat or low-fat sweetened condensed milk and non-fat or low-fat graham cracker can be used for a lighter version!
Delicious and easy!
mine burned on the edges in 30 min,,next time i think i will go with 325 for 30-35. other than that- fantastic and so easy
Very easy and delicious! Great to make with kids.
Too much chocolate and not enough graham crackers for me. Good flavor, though.
everyone loves these!
So easy to make and so a hit with everyone!!!
Pretty good. Quite sweet and tastes a bit like old fashioned, fifties-type food. Don't think I'll make it again, but they weren't bad.
Quick and easy--no mixing required! My daughter is allergic to all nuts but almonds, so I substituted sliced almonds and it worked fine.
Every Friday my husband takes a home made treat to his office to share with co- workers, this is the first time others have asked for the recipe, the boss even said that this is the best one yet!! I cut them pretty small kinda bite size. I also doubled the butter and graham cracker crumbs. Such an easy bake no mixing required!! I had slivered almonds on hand instead of walnuts. Turned out perfect!!!
I doubled the graham cracker crumbs and butter and cut back on the choc chips as suggested.Whole family liked them.
Always a favorite at Christmas!
These are the best!!! I use extra coconut because we love it and they vanish very quickly!!!
These are so delicious, exactly what I was looking for! I slightly burned the first batch at 30-35 minutes, so you may want to check in at 25 minutes!
I've done basically the same recipe for years and everybody begs for more. The only difference is I use pecans instead of walnuts, and I use a 7x11 pan and bake them at 375 for 40 minutes so the sweetened condensed milk carmelized on top. They look overdone, but they're definitely not!
outstanding
This is just what I was looking for !! I had lost my recipe and hadn't made it for a while...kind of remembered it, but wanted a recipe to be sure I didn't mess up this delicious treat! Didn't have butterscotch chips so I substituted white chocolate chips...good! Omited cocont because my guy won't eat coconut. They turned out great and I will definitely make again !!
