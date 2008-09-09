Soft Molasses Cookies IV

5 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is my mothers molasses cookie recipe.. They are very good. A very old fashioned recipe, no one will ever guess the secret ingredient. For a fun variation, substitute maraschino cherries for the raisins.

By Kim

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a couple of cookie sheets.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together the sugar and lard. Gradually mix in the egg, and molasses. Sift together the flour, baking soda, ginger, dry mustard, instant coffee, and cloves; stir this into the creamed mixture alternately with the milk.

  • Drop cookie dough by heaping teaspoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets. Press a raisin or maraschino cherry into the center of each one. Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from baking sheets to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 31.6g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 6.7mg; sodium 244.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022