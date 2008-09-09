Soft Molasses Cookies IV
This is my mothers molasses cookie recipe.. They are very good. A very old fashioned recipe, no one will ever guess the secret ingredient. For a fun variation, substitute maraschino cherries for the raisins.
The secret ingredients were pretty.... secret. Lol. But I've used this many times and my family and friends loved them. They described the consistency to muffins. ^_^ These cookies are nice and mild. Because sometimes when you want a molasses cookie, you don't want a ginger snap! Great recipe. Hands down my favourite molasses cookie ever.Read More
These cookies are flavorful yet texture is crumbly & somewhat dry.Read More
Great fluffy texture but a little flat on flavour. I'll certainly use this as a great base the next time I want a soft molasses cookie and play around a bit with the spices.
I am a professional chef and have been searching for a good old-fashioned molasses cookie recipe and this is it! I made them at work and the residents loved them.(I made the recipe times four and it converted beautifully)I will definitely make it again!
Used half butter and half shortening. Out of ginger so used pumpkin pie spice. Sprinkled tops with sugar. They were soft and delicious !
