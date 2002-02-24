Snickerdoodle Mix in a Jar

I am not a Snickerdoodle cookie addict - I love to have chocolate in my cookies - but this is a delicous cookie! I made it with butter flavored shortening since I was low on butter and they came out perfect - a bit crisp on the outside - but chewy in the middle. I also added 1 tsp. vanilla - just something I do with every cookie recipe. One thing I do with my sugar cookies is add 1 tsp vanilla/1/2 tsp orange flavor and I bet that would work with this cookie also - just a a bit of a change. These are now being made as 'cookie in a bag' to give out during the holidays. Right now they're adorable with Fall/Halloween decorations on the bag with the recipe on the back of the bag. Thanks for a great cookie! Makes about 4 doz or so, plenty for our family...so on day three I can tell you that they were still nice, fresh and chewy. The last two will be gone after I make my coffee this a.m.!