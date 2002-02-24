Snickerdoodle Mix in a Jar

4.6
63 Ratings
  • 5 50
  • 4 10
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Another 'cookie mix in a jar' recipe for the collection.

Recipe by Diane

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, baking soda, cream of tartar, and sugar. Stir with a whisk, then place into a one quart canning jar.

  • Attach a tag with the following recipe to the jar: Snickerdoodles 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). 2. In a large bowl, cream 1 cup of butter and 2 eggs. Pour in the snickerdoodle mix, and stir until a dough forms. In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup of sugar and 1 tablespoon of cinnamon. Roll the dough into 1 inch balls, roll the balls in the cinnamon-sugar mixture, and place 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. 3. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Cookies should be light brown. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 51.4mg. Full Nutrition
