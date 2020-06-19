Egg Drop Soup (Better than Restaurant Quality!)

1 of 786

Rating: 5 stars Wow! This soup was quick and easy, and best of all, it tasted great. It is very creamy with the corn starch and ratio of 1 egg per cup of broth. Thank you for a delicious recipe! Helpful (137)

Rating: 4 stars Great recipe! The only thing I would change is the ground white pepper was way to much, try a 1/4 tsp of it. The 1/2 tsp made it a little too overpowering. But again, it does say optional. I loved the large amount of egg compared to the other egg drop soup recipes on this site. Helpful (113)

Rating: 5 stars In my mind this was just perfect, a delicious prelude to the Korean Saewoo Bokkeumbap (Shrimp Fried Rice) that followed it. (recipe also from this site) I don't know what it is, specifically, that makes this soup so good given its simplicity, but I can only guess it's the addition of the sesame oil, which I love. I prepared the recipe just as is, only mixing the cornstarch with part of the chicken broth rather than water and adding no salt or pepper. I made two servings, one serving each for Hubs and me, and regret I didn't make more. The consolation is that this is so quick and easy to prepare I could whip up more in no time! Helpful (48)

Rating: 4 stars Great recipe! The sesame oil that the recipe called for seemed like a lot to me so I just put a few drops in. I also don't use chicken broth (I never can get through it all in time), instead I used chicken bullion powder. Delicious! Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars I was really happy with what I wound up with. I was looking for something warm and cozy and as close to our local Chinese Restaurant as possible. This was a good pick. I made one adjustment, adding more cornstarch because I like a thicker consistency but otherwise stuck to the recipe. Next time I am going to add some sweetcorn, like the local restaurant does just to see what I end up with. Thanks for a yummy recipe! Helpful (41)

Rating: 4 stars If you use low sodium, no fat broth - you can use the soy sauce without making it really salty! My favorite way to make a meal out of it is to add some shrimp sauteed in garlic and cabbage to the soup - filling and yummy! Helpful (33)

Rating: 4 stars This was so easy to make. I had never had egg drop soup and it was good. I didnt use the cornstarch or food coloring and I used green onion instead of chives. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it! This was so simple & quick to make. It had better texture than than the soup from your average chinese place. I used low sodium soy sauce/chcken broth & seasoned it with salt at the end as needed. After reading other reviews, I decided to only add 1/8 tsp sesame oil. Dried chives worked well in this soup too. I will definitely make this again! Helpful (16)