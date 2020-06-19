Egg Drop Soup (Better than Restaurant Quality!)

After many many trips to different Chinese restaurants looking for a good bowl of egg drop soup, I decided to take it upon myself to create what I feel is the ultimate in egg drop soup. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!

By Darren

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, combine the chicken broth, soy sauce and sesame oil. Bring to a boil. Stir together the cornstarch and water to dissolve cornstarch; pour into the boiling broth. Stir gently while you pour in the egg and yellow food coloring if using. Season with chives, salt and pepper before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 191mg; sodium 1395.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (786)

BlueberryPirakka
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2008
Wow! This soup was quick and easy, and best of all, it tasted great. It is very creamy with the corn starch and ratio of 1 egg per cup of broth. Thank you for a delicious recipe! Read More
Helpful
(137)
Jamie McIntosh
Rating: 4 stars
07/10/2008
Great recipe! The only thing I would change is the ground white pepper was way to much, try a 1/4 tsp of it. The 1/2 tsp made it a little too overpowering. But again, it does say optional. I loved the large amount of egg compared to the other egg drop soup recipes on this site. Read More
Helpful
(113)
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2015
In my mind this was just perfect, a delicious prelude to the Korean Saewoo Bokkeumbap (Shrimp Fried Rice) that followed it. (recipe also from this site) I don't know what it is, specifically, that makes this soup so good given its simplicity, but I can only guess it's the addition of the sesame oil, which I love. I prepared the recipe just as is, only mixing the cornstarch with part of the chicken broth rather than water and adding no salt or pepper. I made two servings, one serving each for Hubs and me, and regret I didn't make more. The consolation is that this is so quick and easy to prepare I could whip up more in no time! Read More
Helpful
(48)
CM
Rating: 4 stars
11/02/2008
Great recipe! The sesame oil that the recipe called for seemed like a lot to me so I just put a few drops in. I also don't use chicken broth (I never can get through it all in time), instead I used chicken bullion powder. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(45)
VITOMOJO
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2008
I was really happy with what I wound up with. I was looking for something warm and cozy and as close to our local Chinese Restaurant as possible. This was a good pick. I made one adjustment, adding more cornstarch because I like a thicker consistency but otherwise stuck to the recipe. Next time I am going to add some sweetcorn, like the local restaurant does just to see what I end up with. Thanks for a yummy recipe! Read More
Helpful
(41)
addie
Rating: 4 stars
11/29/2011
If you use low sodium, no fat broth - you can use the soy sauce without making it really salty! My favorite way to make a meal out of it is to add some shrimp sauteed in garlic and cabbage to the soup - filling and yummy! Read More
Helpful
(33)
Mrs.Williams
Rating: 4 stars
06/05/2008
This was so easy to make. I had never had egg drop soup and it was good. I didnt use the cornstarch or food coloring and I used green onion instead of chives. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Cookie Monster
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2010
Loved it! This was so simple & quick to make. It had better texture than than the soup from your average chinese place. I used low sodium soy sauce/chcken broth & seasoned it with salt at the end as needed. After reading other reviews, I decided to only add 1/8 tsp sesame oil. Dried chives worked well in this soup too. I will definitely make this again! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Amy
Rating: 2 stars
10/25/2008
This didn't turn out so well for me and tasted kinda blah. I don't think I'll try to make it again. Read More
Helpful
(16)
