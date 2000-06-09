Spiced Cutouts

20 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A delicious gingerbread cookie with a hint of orange. These smell so good, you can't keep them a secret.

By JWHITE12

Recipe Summary

Servings:
54
Yield:
9 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar. Beat in the molasses and egg. Sift together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and cardamom; stir into the creamed mixture alternately with the orange juice. Then stir in the orange zest.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to 1/8 inch thickness. Cut out cookies with cookie cutters, and place them on an unprepared cookie sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes, edges should be slightly browned. Cool cookies on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 12.5mg; sodium 72.7mg. Full Nutrition
