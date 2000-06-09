Spiced Cutouts
A delicious gingerbread cookie with a hint of orange. These smell so good, you can't keep them a secret.
Worth the trek it takes to find the Cardamom...try the health food store! Wonderful cookies!!!Read More
I would have given this recipe a higher score, but it's too spicy to be a gingerbread cookie. They are more like a soft ginger snap. The cookies are tasty, but extremely fragile if too thick. The dough is a bit dry at first and definitely needs a whole egg if cut in half, but perfect when kneeded.Read More
These are the best cutouts. I made them for last Christmas as well and they kept incredibly well and the flavors kept getting better and better. I will never use another recipe but this one.
Love, Love, Love! Made these last Halloween, & Thanksgiving. Cookies stay softer than traditional gingerbread cookies, and everyone was a fan! Gave my sister the recipe, but she didn't have the cardamom. She really noticed the difference. I'm convinced that the spice makes all the diference. I also experimented with a gluten-free version (my father is celiac), substituting oatmeal flour. I lined my pumpkin pies with the dough for the crust. It puffed up quite a lot but I got a lot of compliments on the pie. Next time I would reduce the backing soda for that application (duh!). Anyway, these are a new favorite for sure!
This is one of the best gingerbread recipes I've ever tried. The mix of spices is perfect and the dough was so easy to manage. In order to keep it from getting mushy, don't soften the butter too much and it won't need to be chilled at all.
This is a great recipe to let the kids help cut the cookies out. They taste and smell fantastic.
Wonderful recipe. The cookies have a pleasant flavor and were not overly sugary. Even my son liked them, and he can be pretty picky about his cookies. We will undoubtedly make them again.
Yummy, just the right touch of spice...
Excellent cookies! Love them!
I converted this recipe to gluten-free by substituting sorghum and white rice flour, using a bit more of the sorghum (and a dash of the xanthan gum) I also divided the recipe in half and used one full egg when I did that. One other substitution I did was use lemon zest and not orange because I didn't have an orange. The recipe is the bomb. I made alligator cut-out cookies and took them to the Florida-Georgia football party this weekend. I iced them with a matcha buttercream (to get that green color). As planned, eating alligators gave the Bulldogs lots of luck. My only other tip is don't use the fresh zest, use the bottled kind. The fresh zest pieces were too long and the cookie-cutter could not cut them so it often made it difficult for me to cut out my cookies.
These were a hit and will definitely become a tradition. The orange juice and zest adds a uniqueness. Although stirring in the flour was tough, I don't see a need to reduce it like others have mentioned.
easy tomake, delicious to eat, but was missing some sweetness if they weren't frosted. Also, you need to refridgerate the dough otherwise you can't make cutouts, it is too mushy.
These are absolutely delicious! Spicy with ginger, but not too molasses-y! Our new Christmas recipe!
Best gingerbread cookies I have ever had! Saved it!
The dough smelled amazing when I was making it. A few things though. 1) These don't work well for cookie cutters that have parts you indent into the dough. When the cookies bake, they kind of puff up, making my "gingerdead men" look rather obese, and destroying the skeleton imprint. 2) Don't overcook them. I liked them chewy, then you could actually taste the flavors. When they get too crispy they just sort of taste like overcooked sugar cookies. That said, if you undercook them they don't set and they fall apart and look gross, so it's a fine line. I wanted to try them with the gingerdead imprint cookie cutter, and fill the dents with icing, but since the imprint part puffed up and disappeared, I didn't bother making icing. I omitted the orange zest, since it usually grosses me out, but I sort of wish I hadn't, since the orange flavour wasn't very strong at all. Next time I will try with the orange zest. Will definitely make again. Easy recipe, smells AMAZING when you're making it. Tastes good.
They are great cookies. Awesome with chocolate chips or bried cranberries.
