Spiced Cutouts

I converted this recipe to gluten-free by substituting sorghum and white rice flour, using a bit more of the sorghum (and a dash of the xanthan gum) I also divided the recipe in half and used one full egg when I did that. One other substitution I did was use lemon zest and not orange because I didn't have an orange. The recipe is the bomb. I made alligator cut-out cookies and took them to the Florida-Georgia football party this weekend. I iced them with a matcha buttercream (to get that green color). As planned, eating alligators gave the Bulldogs lots of luck. My only other tip is don't use the fresh zest, use the bottled kind. The fresh zest pieces were too long and the cookie-cutter could not cut them so it often made it difficult for me to cut out my cookies.