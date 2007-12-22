Waffle Cookies I
A fun cookie to make, and its got a pretty pattern on it.
I changed this a little, I used 2 cups sugar, 2 cups brown sugar, 6 cups flour, 6 eggs and a lb. of butter. Great!!!Read More
I made the recipe as it was written, but thought it was pretty tasteless, so experimented with apple pie spice, pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon and sugar. We liked the apple pie spice best, but still not a great cookie. If I were to make it again I would use less eggs and more spice. It was fun for the kids to help, but not a real tasty cooke.Read More
My husbands aunt gave me a recipe very similar to this one only she used almond flavoring and these cookies are the favorite in our house especially at Christmas time.
Add 1 teaspoon cinnamon to the flour...will give the cookie a great taste. I put a powdered sugar glaze (1 box, thinned out with milk, 1/2 tsp. each vanilla and almond flavoring) on the cookies between baking the batches. While they're still warm... Check it out.
These cookies were very good and very easy to make. I halved the recipe and still got 2 1/2 dozen out of it. My husband loves waffle cookies and I haven't been able to make them before because I didn't have a waffle iron. Anyway, he thanks you and so do my daughters. Thanks for the great recipe!
I halved the recipe and made the balls a little smaller and got 80 cookies. I really wouldn't call them cookies, more like waffle bites. I love the texure (they're even good when they're a little under-done. Also, other reviewers are right that the cookies are kind of bland so I experimented with filling them- reeses pieces, milk and white chocolate chips. This turned out great and gave them a much needed umph. Then I dipped them in chocolate. Yum
The proportions are correct. My family has been making these cookies for decades now. My grandmothers recipe separates the eggs and you whip the egg whites and then fold them into the batter after you cream the butter and sugar, then adding in the yolks, mixing well, then adding flour in- it gets hard to mix so I use a kitchenaid now. However I remember my grandmother did it by hand with a big wooden spoon. Also I add more vanilla, like double the amount listed and its real vanilla not the imitation stuff. I make vanilla extract with vodka and vanilla beans. Real vanilla will add so much more flavor to these cookies. These are Christmas tradition at my house since I was a kid. Enjoy!
This is an ole recipe in our family, BUT our recipe called for 2 1/2 cups finely ground FRESH pecans. FRESH!!!! That is where the flavor comes from! Pecans go in last after everything else. Drop into waffle iron from small ice cream or cookie type scoop. I make these for Christmas, have to double the batch each year, and have to use TWO waffle irons to get done in one evening !! Sometimes add a little Cardamom too, but that is a personal taste.....
I loved it! i followed Heather's recommendations, plus i added 2 tsp of Anise... so very tasty!!!
They were too much like a waffle than a cookie. Maybe I need a different waffle iron
A bit bland even after doubling the vanilla and adding lots of cinnamon and a little pumpkin spice. The best solution was adding sprinkles of sugar on top after pressing the waffle iron closed for a second. I thought crispy would be better, but not so. Cooking 4 min was about right. Time consuming making just 4 at a time.
I added pumpkin pie spice because everyone said it was kinda bland. They turned out great!
