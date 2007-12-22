Waffle Cookies I

3.8
15 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 3
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A fun cookie to make, and its got a pretty pattern on it.

Recipe by BJ go

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the waffle iron on medium setting.

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar. Stir in the vanilla and salt. Add eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition. Then stir in the flour.

  • Drop the batter by heaping soupspoonful onto the waffle grid. Close the cover and bake for about 3 minutes and 20 seconds. Every waffle iron is a little different so you may want to test it on the first couple of cookies. Place finished cookies onto a wire rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 110.4mg; sodium 232.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022