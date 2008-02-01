Chocolate Chip Cookies for Special Diets

Be sure to use a heat-stable sugar substitute in these sugar-free chocolate chip cookies. Since the substitutes vary in strength, use an amount equal to 3/4 cup regular sugar according to the package. To make the cookies completely sugar-free, be sure to use chocolate chips made with a sugar substitute.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream together butter and sugar substitute. Mix in water, vanilla, and egg.

  • Sift together flour, baking soda, and salt; stir into the creamed mixture. Mix in the chocolate chips and pecans.

  • Drop dough by heaping teaspoonfuls onto cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the cookie sheets to cool on wire racks. These cookies freeze well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 9mg; sodium 53.8mg. Full Nutrition
