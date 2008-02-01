Chocolate Chip Cookies for Special Diets

they taste lovely. I made mine with stevia. I made the smallest cookies I possibly could and it came out to 38 so I had to refigure the nutrition--I am diabetic and have to count every carb. The are very yummy but I would recommend making half the cookies it calls for and just double what the nutrition says each cookie is for other people who have to be a precise with their diets as i do. I enjoyed them with almond milk so I could have a few at a time (almond milk only has one carb compared to cows milk which has 11). Well, I enjoyed them the first time and I am about to get up and make them a second time. I will certainly keep these in the freezer from now on as a fast and tasty snack. Just pop it in the microwave for about 20 seconds and I have a warm, gooey, chocolaty cookie. mmmmmmmmm, chocolate!