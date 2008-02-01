Chocolate Chip Cookies for Special Diets

Be sure to use a heat-stable sugar substitute in these sugar-free chocolate chip cookies. Since the substitutes vary in strength, use an amount equal to 3/4 cup regular sugar according to the package. To make the cookies completely sugar-free, be sure to use chocolate chips made with a sugar substitute.
Here is a little hint to make these cookies as much like "regular cookies" as possible, for every 1c sugar substitute, add 1/2c dry milk and 1/2t baking soda. Just check cookies 3-5 mins. prior to original recipes bake time. You can use this for any cookie recipe, just trade out sugar for substitute and extra needed items. Works everytime! Enjoy!
I am a cookie LOVER but am trying to cut back on calories so I was so excited when I found this recipe. I read the reviews and took the advice of others to make this more 'regular' cookie-like but was very disappointed. They were dry and tasteless even with the modifications others suggested. This might be OK for people who aren't cookie lovers, but for those of us who know a good cookie-this recipe isn't going to cut it.
Here is a little hint to make these cookies as much like "regular cookies" as possible, for every 1c sugar substitute, add 1/2c dry milk and 1/2t baking soda. Just check cookies 3-5 mins. prior to original recipes bake time. You can use this for any cookie recipe, just trade out sugar for substitute and extra needed items. Works everytime! Enjoy!
Exactly what I was looking for!! Great taste and an easy recipe to follow. And as a hint to others, Hershey's makes a sugar free chocolate chunk made especially for baking. You can find it stores like Walmart in their candy isle not the baking isle. Also there is a grain sweetened chocolate chip out there called Sunrise. It's usually found in your organic health food stores. But it does melt much easier in higher heats. Also if you spray the cookies with butter flavored pan spray a couple of mins before cookies are done baking it will help turn the cookie brown.
These were EXCELLENT. Make sure you flatten and shape these a little yourself because the 'spread factor' is minimal. They don't really brown much, either, (when my husband came home and saw them on the cookie sheet he didn't think I had baked them yet), so don't look for browning as a sign of doneness. I took another reviewer's suggestion and popped a couple in the microwave for a few seconds before giving them to my husband, who's diabetic. He LOVED 'em, and so did I! You would never know they were virtually sugar free. My yield was only about 13 cookies, but I'm sure I must have made them a lot bigger than I was supposed to. lol
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2002
Reading this recipe, I am a bit confused. Should I be looking for sugar-free chocolate chips? Aren't chocolate chips a problem?
This cookie was a huge hit with everyone, especially the kids. They had no idea that it was made without sugar. I did make some changes after reading everyone's comments. I doubled the recipe & still did not get more than 60 cookies - I used a mini scoop. To make the color better, I used 1/2 Splenda & 1/2 Splenda Brown Sugar. Instead of regular chips, I used mini chips (it looked like more chips). I used 1/2 vanilla & 1/2 almond extract. I would definitely make these again.
very light and flaky. perhaps could use some other flavoring, as the splenda i used provides the main flavor. i left the cookies on the sheet after baking for about 10 minutes, and the bottoms were slightly browned and a little bit crispy. as for diabetics not having chocolate chips, there are only about 4/cookie, coming to ~2g of sugar. so unless you have to be very strict, the chocolate chips are ok. and if you have to be that strict, you probably shouldn't be eating this much white flour either!
Very good! I did as others suggested: doubled vanilla, used milk instead of water, used half splenda, half brown sugar, used whole wheat flour, omitted the nuts and flattened before baking. Next time I'll try a sugar-free brown sugar and sugar-free choc chips.
I made these today, for my Diabetic Grandpa. I'm sending them to him for Valentines Day. I tried them, as well as my 3 kids & my boyfriend. We all liked them & thought they were good for having a sugar substitute. I used Splenda like some other people, due to the fact that it has no bitter after taste. I baked them at exactly 10 min & they came out nice & chewy! Thanks for helping satisfy my Gpa's sweet tooth!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2001
This recipe is great, but instead of using artificial sweetener I used the brown sugar twin and it turned out great. Even my kids loved it. I bake a lot for diabetics and this recipe works great for them.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2002
I haven't made these cookies yet but i am confused! Can diabetics eat chocolate chips? If someone could write another review and help me it would be great!! Thanks!
Very good cookie, i used milk instead of water, doubled the vanilla and used about a third of brown sugar and the rest splenda. I baked a bit longer than 12 min, about 15 and they turned out great. My husband recently became diabetic and he is VERY VERY picky but he loved loved loved these cookies. Thanks!
I am a cookie LOVER but am trying to cut back on calories so I was so excited when I found this recipe. I read the reviews and took the advice of others to make this more 'regular' cookie-like but was very disappointed. They were dry and tasteless even with the modifications others suggested. This might be OK for people who aren't cookie lovers, but for those of us who know a good cookie-this recipe isn't going to cut it.
I have diabetes and I've tried lots of sugar-free friendly foods, but this is one of my favorites. The cookies stayed soft, despite being well-cooked. The semi-sweet chocolate chips add extra carbs, but not significantly compared to the carbs straight sugar would add. This wouldn't rank at the top of my favorite cookies of all time, but definitely my favorite sugar-free cookie. Double or triple this recipes though. Not a lot of dough, only made 24 small cookies (under size of golf ball).
My dad is a diabetic & a very picky eater lol. I make these with Splenda, and he loves them. I omit the nuts, double the vanilla, and use skim milk instead of water. The rest of the family loves them too. Thanks for the recipe!
I used splenda and increased to 1 cup.Used eggbeaters and Smuckers fat free oil/butter substitute. I did not use nuts but used 1 cup mini chocolate chips. The texture was sort of spongy but they tasted great for a diet cookie. I baked at 350 for about 8-9 minutes until they just started to turn golden on edges and they stayed soft even after cooling. Thanks Bernie for a low cal low fat treat!
I'm on a low carb diet and this cookie fits within my limits. It was very good. Kinda cakey, but if you are on a diet, it's a treat! I used splenda as others suggested & vegetable oil spread instead of butter.
I'm 3 months post gastric bypass, and can't have sugar. This recipe was fantastic!!!! My entire family loved them, you can't even tell they are sugar free...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2005
I made these cookies for a diabetic coworker's birthday, and am so impressed! I used Splenda No-Calorie sweetener and doubled the recipe. Instead of the normal-sized cookies I made little bite sized cookies and used mini-chocolate chips and they came out perfect. There is a bit of a taste difference, and the texture is more cake-like, but I think the changes are worth the reduced calories. Actually, I had better luck with these than with normal chocolate chip cookies. Because I made little cookies I reduced the baking time to about 8 1/2 minutes rather than 10 to 12.
Wonderful!!! I did as suggested and used 1/2 splenda brown sugar and 1/2 splenda I also used milk instead of water they were wonderful!! Nobody knew they were sugar free!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2006
This Christmas my family held a cookie exchange, and since my dad's a diabetic, I decided to make these. I was surprised at how easy they were to make! And even though I may have underbaked them just a skosh, they were a hit with my dad, and everyone else who tried them. No one could believe they were low-sugar. To be fair, some of the other sugar-loaded cookies may have tasted a bit better than these, but hey, for a low-sugar treat, I was impressed. It's not a "health-bar" kind of cookie, or a fruity cookie stand-in. It's a real cookie. And a real treat. Enjoy.
My husband requested some sugar-free cookies and I was out of white flour so I substituted with whole wheat flour. The flour wasn't the problem, it was the after-taste that splenda leaves in baking. They were biscuit-like: dry and crumbly.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/23/2001
This recipe was very good. My older daughter can't have sugar or white flour, so I used wheat flour instead. She loved them and so did my neices and newphews. They didn't even notice the difference. Thanks
i made these a few times and they were great...i also adjusted the recipe by using dark chocolate and mint chips for a different taste and also added unsweetened cocoa for a chocolate chocolate chip cookie....
Batter's viscosity was a little weird. It was goopy & nothing like cookie batter (maybe this was my error). Verrrrry sticky batter which caused a problem when forming them on my cookie sheets. While in the oven, the edges burned but the middle stayed raw (I did flatten these cookies as well prior to baking them). But i'll give you two stars because the raw batter tasted great! ;-)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2002
Excellent cookies! I did not have any sugar substitute so I used less regular sugar: I used 1/4 brown sugar and 1/4 white sugar. Also only used 1/4 C. mini choc. chips. Cookies were not very sweet but excellent taste & texture.
These were easy to make. I used granulated stevia in the raw for my sweetner, which worked fine. You need to shape these as they didn't spread out and look very cookie like. My 4 yrs old ate them up just fine. I added a scoopful of ground flax and omited the pecans.
I made 2 variations of this recipe for my dad this holiday and they came out great :). Substituted: 1/2 C. flour with 1/2 C. soy protein flour substitute; 1/8 C. flour w/ 1/8 C. ground almond. I used splenda for the sugar sub. Be sure to flatten the cookies a bit before baking. 1st variation: added 1/2 tsp. almond extract & used Hershey's sugar-free chocolate almond bars chopped + chopped roasted almonds. I accidentally left out the egg in this, but it came out great still (crumbles a bit easier, but dad loved this one best). 2nd variation: sub'd 1/2 tsp. vanilla w/ 1/2 tsp. peppermint extract; added 1/8 C. unsweetened hershey's cocoa powder; used 1/4 C. sugar-free choc bar chopped + 1/4 C. andy's mints chopped.
I made these for my diabetic father, but everyone liked them. They didn't flatten out like the picture, but they still had a lot of flavor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2004
This cookie had a very cake like texture. Wasn't pleased with the fact that they didn't flatten out like a normal cookie. I ommited the pecans, used mini chocolate chips and sweet n' low sweetener. Dough tasted very good, and finished product cured cravings. Will use different sweetner second time around. Probably would make again in the future. Thanks for this low calorie treat!
they taste lovely. I made mine with stevia. I made the smallest cookies I possibly could and it came out to 38 so I had to refigure the nutrition--I am diabetic and have to count every carb. The are very yummy but I would recommend making half the cookies it calls for and just double what the nutrition says each cookie is for other people who have to be a precise with their diets as i do. I enjoyed them with almond milk so I could have a few at a time (almond milk only has one carb compared to cows milk which has 11). Well, I enjoyed them the first time and I am about to get up and make them a second time. I will certainly keep these in the freezer from now on as a fast and tasty snack. Just pop it in the microwave for about 20 seconds and I have a warm, gooey, chocolaty cookie. mmmmmmmmm, chocolate!
I made these for a diabetic friend on her birthday and she loved them. I ate a few myself, and thought they were very good for a sugar-free cookie. I would add a bit more artificial sweetener, but otherwise they were very tasty.
I also used Brown Sugar Twin for the sugar substitute, eggbeaters for the egg, and Smucker's Baking Healthy for the butter. I added about a half a cup of oats and omitted the nuts. They are very spongy but the taste is acceptable. I am a huge chocolate chip cookie fan, and these don't even come close to the real thing. An OK diet cookie...probably wouldn't make again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2002
super recipe my 5 year old picky eater helped make them and eat them and so did my other picky eater "husband" he just ate them lol very good we will make them again and again!!!!!
From reading other reviews, I guess that these cookies were supposed to end up spongy and soft. I thought maybe I hadn't cooked them enough. The taste is very good - just don't expect them to be similar to regular chocolate chip cookies. (They also didn't come off the baking sheet very easily without falling apart a bit on the bottom. I will try greasing the sheet next time.)
I am on a low carb diet and came across this recipe to satisfy my sweet tooth. I was pleasantly surprised. These cookies are sooo yummy! I used sugar free chocolate chips to further reduce the sugar. They did not flatten much like regular choc. chip cookies do when baked. Also, I only got about 15 cookies out of this recipe. This recipe is a keeper for those limiting their sugar intake!
I thought this was a very good cookie but the next time I think I will increase the amount of sweetner just a bit. I used Splenda and it taste just fine. I am taking them to work to share with some co-workers who aren't allowed sugar. What a treat it will be for them. Thanks for submitting such a great recipe!
This recipe was pretty good. The cookies were pretty tasty within a few hours after being baked. The next day they were quite dry and crumbly. I made these for a neighbor who is a diabetic...I'm glad that I waited to taste them again the next day before giving them to her. I don't think I'll be making them again though.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2000
These are spongy moist cookies that don't taste diabetic! I used butter for the fat and fructose as the sugar substitute, which worked great. Using a small cookie scoop, my recipe yield was 34 cookies. They stay right where you put them and don't spread much, so you can place them a bit closer together on the cookie sheet than for regular cookies. Great find! Thanks!
The best nearly sugar-free cookie recipe I have found!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2001
Made these 4 times so far - once for my daughters boss, our janitor at work, my sister and father-in-law - all are diabetic and all say they were excellent. I did use Splenda which they says leaves no bitter taste.
I made your cookies the other night, it wasmy first time using sugar substitute when baking. I loved them they turned out awesome. I even used light marg. I was alittle unsure when they didn't brown. but they were great!!!!!!!!!1
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2001
i made these for my dad ...he just found out he is a diabetic and he loves sweets!my whole family thought these were great,even my picky 4 year old son!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2001
I discovered this recipe in December when I do all my Christmas baking. My hubby is a diabetic so he shouldn't really eat all the other cookies. I made these for him and my grandfather and they liked them a lot.
They were ok I guess for a 'special diet' cookie. They have a weird texture, kind of flaky and soft. I used Splenda, and 1% milk instead of water. Also the dough had a weird consistency, and tasted kind of like sugar cookies which was nice :)
The cookies turned out really good. I baked them for my diabetic husband but it was my non-diabetic teenage sons who gobbled them up. I tried to increase the recipe to 60 cookies but still only got 18 2-inch cookies. I'll increase it ALOT more next time to at least get 3 dozen!
MAIRY239
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2002
These are delicious! I used Splenda sugar replacement, added a few extra pecans and Ghiradelli Semi sweet Chocolate.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2000
Every time I use a sugar substitute for baking it turns out to be extremely bitter. Instructions on the sweetener boxes say not to use for baking as heating causes bitterness. What am I doing wrong?
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2001
It's so hard to find good diabetic recipes like this! All the diabetics in my family enjoyed these cookies. They may not look quite as appetizing as regular chocolate chip cookies, but do taste very good. The cookies don't really spread when baking so you can fit quite a few on the cookie sheet.
I've tried dietetic cookie recipes from other sites. This is far and away the best. I followed the recipe exactly. I ended up with 20 cookies that looked and tasted like an honest to God cookie. Mine didn't spread out like those picture, but no matter.
I made it but made a couple changes, for one I tripled the recipe, second I used regular Splenda (the Wal-Mart brand) but used considerably more, three and three eighths cup plus a dash more. Also used Walnuts, about two to two and a half cups and more chocolate chips, nearly three cups. Also used two table spoon of 2% milk instead of water but think three may be better Baking time more as well, about fifteen to eighteen minutes and I make mine very large, man size. Took them to church one night and no one would believe they were S.F.
Wow... these cookies are TRULY excellent. What a find! Make sure you flatten them on the cookie sheet, though, as they don't spread out like cookies made with sugar. I use Splenda as my sweetener, and there is virtually no aftertaste.
I made them for my daughter who has type 1 diabetes. I did add 1 t. of vanilla, and used white chocolate chips instead of regular chocolate chips. I think they tasted very good. I would suggest watching them closely so they don't overcook, and definitely don't cook at higher than 350°. She was very happy with the results! Next time I will double the recipe because these amounts don't make enough for the effort and clean-up. You do have to consider that the fat content is always higher in sugar free desserts. So, I would like to come up with a recipe that is "lite", i.e., less fat with a mixture of real sugar and splenda.
My best friend is a diabetetic and one of her favorite treats is chocolate chip cookies. She can only eat 2-3 regular CC cookies, but she can eat as many as 6 of these at one time! Made her happy! Thanks.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/26/2000
Certainly not as good as regular choc chip cookies in my opinion, but quite good as diabetic cookies go. Quick and easy.
I made this recipe because of all the good ingredients used, and low cal, low sod, and low cholestrol. I didn't expect them to be as delicious as they were. I was pleasantly surprised, the grandchildren also enjoyed them. I didn't tell them that the cookies were actually "good" for them. (I omitted the nuts due to allergies.)
I used Splenda and whole wheat flour because im hypoglycemic. The cookies ended up being very good, heavier but still very good. They tasted better the day after I made them and now I make them over and over.
I used stevia as artificial sweetener, I added almond milk in place of water, I doubled vanilla, plus I added 1TBS of cocoa powder then added 1/2 TBS water to compensate for added dry ingredients. For the amount of cookies I did use a tablespoonful instead of teaspoonful which gave me a total of 24 cookies instead of 48 cookies. My cookies were 2”x2” diameter and they were more cake like. I too flattened them out prior to cooking. * I would add additional vanilla and possibly add a touch more stevia because it wasn’t sweet but the 1/2 cup chocolate chips was really the only sweetness. I would also increase almond milk to see if it adds moisture.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/25/2000
Kid Friendly Isn't really applicable to me...my kid is only 2. I guessed
As others stated, mine did not spread out either, but that's OK...the flavor is there! With 2 diabetics in our house, I have tried lots of cookie recipes. Honestly, these are as good as the sugar laden recipes. I used the Hershey sugar free chocolate chips, 1/2 cup Splenda and 2 TBS of Truvia brown sugar blend.(thought it might help with the browning without adding too much sugar...not really). 7 minutes at 375. Got 27 cookies out of the batch. I will make these again...and again! thanks for the recipe! PS just saw a tip about sugar free cookie baking...add 1/2 cup dry milk and additional tsp of vanilla for eash cup of non sugar sweetener to improve the taste....might try these additions sometime
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/30/2000
I substituted 5 1/2 teaspoons equal for the sweetner and added 1/2 cup oats. The kids and husband love them!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/21/2001
Thank you, Thank you, Thank you for such a wonderful sugar free choco chip recipe. My daughters love the cookies. They reheat them in the microwave for 5 seconds. They ate the whole batch in one day. Gotta make some more!!!
I made this with 1/2 cup of Splenda brown sugar substitute and 1/4 cup of trivia baking blend sweetener. The cookies turned out brown and just sweet enough. Will definitely make these again, next time with the sugar free chocolate that I read about.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.