Italian Biscotti

I've been making this base recipe for the past three years, usually for Christmas. This is an excellent recipe and I thank the author profusely for posting it...I've received many compliments! Because I don't care for anise, I use two tsp of almond extract in addition to the two tsp vanilla and, for varied flavor and texture, I've used toasted, finely-chopped walnuts. I also coat the bottoms with semi-sweet chocolate. A few hints...if you find it difficult to work with the dough, simply place between two sheets of waxed paper to roll/shape your logs. You can then simply drop it on to your parchment paper-lined cookie sheet. Also, melting chocolate on a dinner plate makes it very easy to sweep the bottom of the cookie with chocolate...simply place on waxed paper-lined cookie sheets and cool. When attending holiday parties, placing six of these biscotti in a decorated goody bag tied with a red ribbon makes a wonderful hostess gift. Also great to give to teachers, neighbors, postal carrier, etc. I simply adore this recipe. This recipe is simple, but if you're not familiar with working with biscotti, be patient. They are SO worth it!!! Enjoy!!