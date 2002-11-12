Toffee Bars III
This was a favorite of my mom's when she had seven kids running around. It is VERY easy!! It is very important to cut these right out of the oven.
This was a favorite of my mom's when she had seven kids running around. It is VERY easy!! It is very important to cut these right out of the oven.
I recognized these cookies as one of my Christmas favorites from childhood. Only thing is, they are missing the chopped pecans that make them taste like "toffee" bars. For all those who thought they lacked taste or taste of toffee, add 1/2cup pecans and give it another whirl.Read More
Tasted good but I thought the dough was hard to spread- it was very sticky. I think these are more suited for the candy category, mine turned out very crispy almost like brittle. Taste good but I was hoping for more of a cookie bar consistancy.Read More
I recognized these cookies as one of my Christmas favorites from childhood. Only thing is, they are missing the chopped pecans that make them taste like "toffee" bars. For all those who thought they lacked taste or taste of toffee, add 1/2cup pecans and give it another whirl.
These are very good! I did add 1 egg to get a more chewy bar. Sweet and tasty. I will make again.
This is the same recipe my mother used and it's delicious. However, instead of mixing the chocolate chips into the bar, she would melt the chocolate chips on top after she removed the bars from the oven. Either way, these bars are scrumptious.
Very similar to bars my mom used to make. I halved the recipe and put in an 8x8" with the chips spread on top as others mentioned. Very easy with ingredients that are always around.
I used to make these cookies all the time. But somewhere along the line, I lost the pan I baked them in! I used a 1/2 sheet cake pan, but it was too big, and the dough spread really thin. I didn't overbake them, but they were darker than usual and VERY crunchy. My co-workers still enjoyed them, but I was a little disappointed. Not your fault, Mary Ellen - the dough itself (from the KA paddle) was DELICIOUS. Just need to replace my missing pan. MORAL: Use the right size!!
This is a really good recipe. My mom always made these when we were kids too, and it's always been one of my favorites. Another way to make these is to not put the chocolate chips in the dough, but rather spread them on top of the bars when they come out of the oven. If I do it this way, I usually use a whole bag of chocolate chips. Either way, these are awesome!
I love these bars! I had made them for several years and then lost the recipe. This one seems to be just like the recipe I had but mine had the addition of an egg yolk and cooked for less time, 15 - 18 mins I believe. I also always sprinkle the choc. chips on top as soon as I take it out of the oven. Wait about 3 mins or so and then spread them and add chopped almonds to the top. Be sure and cut while still warm. Thanks Mary Ellen!
Hmmm doesn't really taste like toffee. Tastes more like chocolate chip cookie squares. Anyhow everyone in my family loved them! Yum!
Excellent cookie bars! They were really easy to make and taste great, but I don't see why they are called "toffee" bars. They are more like a brown sugar shortbread to me.
Quick, simple and tasty! A nice treat.
I added an egg, and they were good to go. The dough is not super-sweet by itself, so the flavor of the chips and/or nuts you add really stands out. I used half semi-sweet chocolate chips and half butterscotch chips.
Tasted good but I thought the dough was hard to spread- it was very sticky. I think these are more suited for the candy category, mine turned out very crispy almost like brittle. Taste good but I was hoping for more of a cookie bar consistancy.
I have a brother who is allergic to nuts, so although I liked it with nuts, for Christmas I used candy sprinkles on top of the bars after melting and spreading chocolate chips over it. It still tastes good without the nuts and can be enjoyed by those who couldnt eat it otherwise.
Thumbs down. Bad texture. No flavor.
Very easy to make but I wouldn't make these again.
Good and simple...great with coffee or tea.
These were pretty good, but they they needed a lot longer than 20 minutes to bake.
I did not care for this recipe. I added 3 eggs and they were still dry. Completely tasteless.
My mom used to always make these. I love this recipe.
Top with chopped walnuts and/or mini m&m's. Very easy to make
Followed others suggestions of adding an egg and added the chocolate chips on top of hot bars when it came out of oven and spread it after it melted. These turned out just ok to me, not bad but not anything I would have to rave about.
I would make these again! I followed some directions from the other reviews (added an egg yolk and spread the chips on top- I wanted them less crisp). I love the texture! They are delicious and I also added some colorful sprinkles and they are so cute and festive looking. Could make to match for any occasion! *I did not add nuts because my husband does not like them but I am sure they would be good in them too. In order to spread evenly in the pan, I did have to press them in with my hands and fingers --- so make sure your hands are clean ;)
Not bad. I substituted mashed banana for half the butter (which definitely solved the "no flavor" problem some other reviewers mentioned) and added half a cup of chopped pecans. In addition, I substituted almond meal for a quarter of the flour called for, and I only used 3/4 of the chocolate chips. I would make this again.
These are very easy to make, but you sacrifice the taste for easiness. I won't make them again.
I found this recipe as a teenager in one of my mom's old cookbooks and it has been a favorite ever since. Super easy and they keep just about forever as long as you don't eat them all! They freeze well and are good as a filler in a box of Christmas goodies.
This was a hit with both my kids and their friends. I made a few changes though. To make it more like toffee I added 1 package of toffee bits and then a 1/4 to 1/2 cup of mini semi sweet chocolate chips. I would also recommend if using the toffee bits to cool for 5-10 minutes and then cut and remove from pan.
I read the reviews here before making. I added an egg yolk to the mixture but still found the dough to be dry. I decided to then add a couple tablespoons of cereal cream to moisten it more. Not sure why I needed to?? Maybe the altitude where I live?? Anyhoo baked okay but not my favorite. Probably wont be making it again.
Fast, easy, good. I also spread the chocolate over the top, because that's the way I remember the recipe.
My mom was allergic to egg, so this was the go-to recipe when I grew up...for dessert, classroom parties, pot lucks etc. As kids we used our hands to "cream" the butter and suger. It really is more like a crisp chocolate chip cookie than toffee, but still oh so delicious.
This was the exact recipe I was looking for! Thank you for posting.
used chocolate chunks and added a few frozen mashed bananas. excellent candidate for canna-oils.
Tasted like a poorly made chocolate chip cookie. Grainy and bland. Could not get the center to cook right with the baking time. Will not be making again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections