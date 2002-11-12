Toffee Bars III

This was a favorite of my mom's when she had seven kids running around. It is VERY easy!! It is very important to cut these right out of the oven.

Recipe by Mary Ellen

Recipe Summary

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in the vanilla, then the flour; mix well. Stir in the chocolate chips. Press into an unprepared jellyroll pan. Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven. Cut into bars while hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 38.7mg. Full Nutrition
