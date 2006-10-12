Springerle V

This is the best tasting, easiest prepared springerle recipe I have baked over the past 35+ years. I use a springerle board for ease, vs. the rolling pin. My friends still love to receive these as gifts each Christmas.

Recipe by Shirley

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs until light with an electric mixer on high speed. Reduce speed and add the anise extract and confectioners' sugar. Continue beating at medium speed until well combined. Sift together the flour and baking powder; stir into the egg mixture, dough will be quite stiff.

  • Roll out dough to 3/8 inch thickness. Imprint with a springerle board and cut apart. Place cookies onto a cookie sheet and let rest uncovered overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake cookies for 7 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 12.4mg; sodium 21.2mg. Full Nutrition
