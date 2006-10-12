Springerle V

OK, let me start that these aren't quite like my Nana's or my German relatives that owned a bakery up until recently, but they are pretty darn close! I have tried several recipes and always ended up with a trash can case because I didn't know anything about them as far as making them. (another recipe my Nana failed to give any idea how to make) I am sure once they dry out a little more (because they SHOULD be hard almost like biscotti), they are going to be fabulous! My father is so excited...we used to pay big money for these and they were relatively cheap to make. Be sure to roll out 3/8 inch and I personally like the springerle roller...I have an antique that has quite a story and they came out amazing! Thanks to Shirley....I was able to recapture a little of my childhood this morning :) Do NOT cook this on the company that has the clay cookie/baking sheets...you MUST do it on metal ones!!! (I love their stuff, but it will not bake right on it!!!) I did not have any of the problems the first poster suffered....the measurements are all correct. The trick is you MUST whip up the eggs until they are light. This requires some high speed on your mixer's part. I had no problem with anything other than using some of the wrong pans. I was actually even able to resurrect them by rebaking this on metal.

