Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies II
Quick and easy to make. These no-bake cookies are wonderful to serve company.
Quick and easy to make. These no-bake cookies are wonderful to serve company.
Mine turned out great!! The only thing that I did differently was instead of making them cookies, I made bars. I just poured the mixture into a greased cookie sheet and slice it once they set up. I made them for a school function and got two requests for the recipe. I don't think they could be any simpler! Thanks for postingRead More
What did I do wrong? I followed the recipe exactly, then realized it seemed way too gooey, so I added more oats. They were a soft yucky mess, even after refridgerating. I did not care for this recipe at all.Read More
Mine turned out great!! The only thing that I did differently was instead of making them cookies, I made bars. I just poured the mixture into a greased cookie sheet and slice it once they set up. I made them for a school function and got two requests for the recipe. I don't think they could be any simpler! Thanks for posting
As for a no-bake cookie these were a great little find. I tweaked mine to make them a little more healthy. Some tips: Reduced sugar 1 1/2 cup & used half brown sugar, reduced butter to 1/3 cup, didn't have cocoa, used vanilla and added muesli with the oats. Next time I will make them even healthier because they didn't lack in taste at all! Great easy recipe that totally hit the sweet spot for me.
These are wonderful oatmeal cookies. My grandma used to make these for us every time she visited and we all looked forward to them. You can't eat just one!
Perfect no-bake cookies - very rich and satisfying. My regular recipe for this type of cookie does not call for the evaporated milk and I think it adds a lot to the mouth feel and texture of this cookie.
I just made these. They're really good. Because a couple of reviewers said theirs didn't set, I just added a little extra PB and some extra oats. They turned out fine.
What did I do wrong? I followed the recipe exactly, then realized it seemed way too gooey, so I added more oats. They were a soft yucky mess, even after refridgerating. I did not care for this recipe at all.
This is a wonderful, quick recipe that has stood the test of time. In order to insure that the cookies set up correctly you must make sure that the syrup is at a full boil before you begin counting time. I usually just add an extra 30 seconds. I also add a little more oats but it is not necessary. Thanks for posting this. I lost the copy of this recipe that my aunt gave me many years ago.
just like I use to get from the school cafeteria
These are yummy and so easy! Per another reviewer's suggestion, I reduced the sugar by half a cup and think I'll use just 1 cup next time. I also added flaxseed meal and wheat germ.
Wonderful! I added a couple more tablespoons of PB (b/c I love PB so much!) These took zero time to set up. I cooked for 2 minutes instead of one though. The only problem is they don't last very long with hubby and the kids!
this is a great basic recipe (i doubled it, and turned out fine) saw another name for these; "cowpies" - I thought that was cute. wouldn't change a thing! trick is, when it starts to boil hard, THEN time one minute - otherwise if you don't do it long enough, it's gooey runny and if you boil too long, it's hard and crumbly... good luck and thanks for the recipe!
These cookies are just like my childhood favorite's. The only difference is we used to call them Cowpies. These cookies are truly delicious.
those cookies were delicious! just the other day my friend and I made simaler cookies
Good simple recipe. After mixing well the oatmeal and peanut butter in the chocolate mixture, let sit for about 5 minutes before dropping on the wax paper. The cookies held their shape much better.
The first time I made these cookies, I got rave reviews. I didn't have butter on hand, so I just substituted oil. The second time i made them, i used the butter and may have used too much peanut butter, but they turned into chewy candy bars almost. Now I'm up for round three on these cookies and I'm hoping to get it right this time :]
These brought back memories from childhood. Our school cafeteria fixed these regularly when we were children and they were always a favorite with everyone. The adults I served these to enjoyed them even more than the children did!
These cookies are amazing!!! I brought them to my 4-H meeting and everybody loved them! I love these in the summer because I put mine in the freezer and it tastes so good cold!! Enjoy!
My daughters and I were looking for something quick and easy to make for a last minute treat. We saw this recipe and thought that we would give it a try. It was nasty!!! The comment made by "heydude" says it all!! We followed the directions as well and it still came out runny. They never hardend and it was a waste of time and food!!!!
i didnt enjoy them more like a fudge cookie. but my mom loved them even took some for the road. and easy easy easy...would make it again
Taste just like "moms". I was looking for a recipe to use up some evaporated milk and came across these. Quick late night snack. TFS
I served this at my 4th of July picnic and it was a huge hit. They taste more like a fudge than a cookie
Delicious! I cut the sugar down to 1 3/4 cup and will probably cut it down to 1 1/2 cup next time. I started the one minute timing once it came to a rolling boil. I also used old fashioned oats not the quick oats and it turned out great.
This is almost exactly my mother's recipe from back in the 50s. The only difference is a teaspoon of vanilla extract and she couldn't afford evaporated milk so she just used whole milk. I'm not sure mom's had as much cocoa in it, seems like it was less, 2 tblsps. I think I like the additional cocoa better. Thanks for the recipe.
This recipe makes for the BEST cow patties ever! They came out exactly perfect. No need to add or take away, they set up just fine IF you follow the recipe to the letter. It's when you make modifications that these will turn out a mess.
I made squares instead of cookies. I used 1 1/2 cups of sugar (half white, half brown). I also added 2 tablespoons of hemp hearts and chia seeds (you can't see or taste them)
I've had these cookies since I was 10 years old. We called them fudge oats rather than cookies. I made them for my children and they make them for their kids, my grandkids. I do add pecans to the recipe which is really good. I have also added coconut. That's great too. So happy to see this recipe is still going strong.
It is so easy I have the kids do it. I do the on the stove part. Easy and kids , adults everyone loves them.
These are excellent cookies but don't bother with the evaporated milk. Regular milk works just fine! Also, after removing from the heat add 1/2 tsp. vanilla, it's good in these. This also makes an excellent fudge sauce for ice cream. Just cook over heat then allow to cool a little bit (do not add the oats at all, only add peanut butter if you want the flavor). When the sauce thickens a little bit pour over vanilla ice cream, you only need a little, it is very rich but excellent!
These are absolutely amazing!!!! I doubled the batch. The only thing I did was add 1 and 1\2 tsp of vanilla.
easy, leaves you feeling a little yuck afterwards. reduce sugar
Mine came out soft and sticky. Maybe it was the natural peanut butter I used? Too oily? Tried adding ground oatmeal, egg and soda to stiffen. Then baked in oven.
Wouldn't set up--even after I froze them! Definitely need to boil the syrup longer and add more oatmeal! I have a similar recipe that uses puffed rice instsead of oatmeal and that boils the syrup to the soft ball stage.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections