Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies II

Quick and easy to make. These no-bake cookies are wonderful to serve company.

By ACME

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, put together the sugar, evaporated milk, cocoa powder, and butter; bring to a boil while stirring. Boil for 1 minute; remove from heat. Stir in the peanut butter and rolled oats. Drop by heaping teaspoonfuls onto waxed paper. Cool and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 46.6g; fat 15g; cholesterol 23.4mg; sodium 116.1mg. Full Nutrition
