Aunt Gail's Oatmeal Lace Cookies
This recipe, from my great great Aunt Gail, is delicious!
These lace cookies came out looking so beautiful. Hint: Be careful! You may think that you don't need the space but once the cookie starts to spread it will go farther than you imagined. The first time I tried it, I had uni-cookie. It will also be soft-ish when you take it out of the oven, but will harden to a lovely texture when it cools. (I substituted half of the white sugar with brown sugar.)Read More
Yum! These were alot easier than I expected. I followed the recipe exactly, with the exception of substituting a bit of the flour with some oats I ground very fine with my coffee grinder. I just used my 1tsp measuring spoon to scoop out the dough onto the baking sheet. Even using the spoon I found that it didn't take much dough to vary the size of the cookie from about 2 1/2in to 3in in diameter. If you really want uniform cookies I suggest filling and leveling off the spoon size of your choice. Definitely leave the cookies on the pan for a few minutes to harden before moving them somewhere (like a cookie rack) they can cool completely. If you stack them warm they can stick, so beware! I used alum. foil, shiny side down, with a light spritz of canola on my pans and it worked like a charm. The foil made it easy to manipulate the cookies up without breaking them and the oil minimized sticking to the foil. I was even able to wipe off anything that had stuck, respray, and reuse my foil a few times before it tore and needed replaced. The cookies themselves are very delicate, crisp and tasty. They can get a bit crumbly around the edges, but I hope to remedy that when I sandwich them with a little chocolate later today. They definitely will benefit from it, both visually and taste-wise. My single batch made almost 7 dozen cookies, out of which I will get about 3-4dozen sandwiches (give or take some "sampling").
I found it easier to drop 1/8tsp. of batter onto a foil covered baking sheet and skip the flattening instructions. Be sure to keep a careful eye on these, as they can burn really quickly. Overall a GREAT cookie!!
These are perfect cookies! I have had so many complements on them. My favorite variation: After the cookies have cooled, Melt some semisweet baker's chocolate and put a spoonful on the bottom of a cookie-- then sanwich it with the bottom of another cookie. The chocolate acts as a glue, and they become sandwich cookies. Delicious! However, make sure that your cookies cool totally flat for this to work.
Wow! I didn't have almond extract, so I used vanilla. I also used half white, half brown sugar. These were caramelly, crispy and fan-freakin-tastic! I am sorry to say that I ate the entire batch myself in about 3 days. My hips hate you, but I love you.
Excellent cookies! The cookies do spread quite a bit, so be sure to leave the recommended 3" between cookies. I halved the recipe since I was making an assortment of cookies for the holidays and preferred a smaller batch. The recipe makes about 3 dozen cookies. I added chocolate chips to one batch....nice addition!! Nuts would be a nice addition as well. Bake until just brown around the edges. Thanks for sharing this special recipe.
These were great! They do spread really thin, so I didnt press down very hard with the sugared glass..just enough to get the sugar on. The dough itself was very tasty too!
Fabulous recipe!! These were nicely crunchy and had a great taste. I took some to a friend of mine and she loved them too! Definite keeper... thanks for sharing! I would suggest that the recipe be doubled though because these went way too fast. And the last batch I made the cookies a bit too big and they do spread when baking.
Oh my how I love these cookies. With a dairy allergy in our house, it's sometimes hard to find dairy-free cookie recipes. I came looking for a lace cookie recipe without chocolate or nuts, and gave this one a try since I love oatmeal. They are so wonderful. I followed the recipe exactly, these are really special.
I wanted to give this 5 stars, but I wanted a crisp hard cookie. After the cookies sat out for a few hours they were on the soft and crumblely side. I did not like the sugar coated glass idea. The cookies would stick to the buttom of the glass or the sugar would get all wet. I flatten the cookies with my fingers, like you would a peanut butter cookie. We also dribbled melted chocolate chips over the tops in a random pattern after the cookie had cooled. There were still tasty.
These are superb. I love oatmeal lace cookies and was looking for an easy recipe -- and this is it! I didn't have any almond extract to use so I just used all vanilla, but will definitely do the almond next time I make them. They came out light, slightly buttery. The only problem: they look so much healthier than they are and you can just eat and eat them! Mmmmm!
These cookies are amazing and after one bite became my husbands favorite cookie (and he's a picky cookie eater!) The only change I made was 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup white sugar and an extra teaspoon of vanilla. Great job Aunt Gail!!
This cookie is super easy to make as well as super yummy. I have not yet tasted the cookie, but the dough is amazing. They are thin and very delicate, so be careful taking them off the pan. They are super buttery and the sugar on top becomes a crust. these are the best lace cookies i have ever seen.
as written these did not spread but ended up like oat shortbread almost. For the 2nd half of the batch I added 1 T. corn syrup and 1T. water to it. That gave me a lace cookie.
These were very, very buttery and very tasty. I decided to coat the bottoms of a few of them with melted chocolate. I melted some milk chocolate chocolate chips in a double boiler and took a teaspoon of chocolate and spread it on the bottom of the cookie- they were too fragile to dip. Great concept, bad execution- the chocolate didn't set up. DH (the cookie eater in the house) liked them both ways, though! Thanks for the great recipe!
Unable to help at my newlywed daughter's move to her new home, I made a big batch of chili and dessert goodies to feed her helpers. I'm not a big oatmeal fan but this recipe seemed relatively easy and made enough for everyone. After the first batch, I reduced the size a little hoping to make them as flat as possible. I followed the directions as written. A very little amount of butter helped to anchor the parchment paper to the bottom of the cookie sheet. Then again, a very small bit of butter to lightly coat the top of the parchment. The only difficulty I ran into was that the dough stuck to the bottom of the glass as I flattened them. Instead, with a little effort, I used my sugared fingers to shape and flatten the dough. After baking the cookies I put the still filled cookie sheet on a rack to cool off for 5 - 10 minutes, then using an offset spatula transferred the cookies back to the rack to cool completely. I didn't have a problem with the cookies sticking at all. I wish I knew why this worked out for me as it would have been nice to pass along some tips to reviewers having a hard time with the cookies sticking. Using butter instead of spray maybe? My daughter called to rave over these cookies, which apparently got eaten before the chili. She described them as melt in your mouth. I was left with only a few which were gone in about 5 minutes. If I can promise myself not to eat them all in one sitting, I'll be making these tomorrow. REALLY REALLY GOOD!
I bake a lot and this is the best lace cookie recipes yet. I didn't change a thing.
Delicious and deceptively light. Brought them to a meeting and they were a huge hit. I used the small side of a melon baller to measure out cookies. Be sure to leave ample space between cookies, because they do spread.
These cookies remind me of Sandies with their tender, crumbly nature. They tasted wonderful - my coworkers devoured an entire batch in one day! I couldn't figure out how to roll the dough as it's very sticky. Instead, I just dropped it by rounded tablespoons onto the prepared sheet and then gently poked it into a round shape before squishing it flat with the bottom of a glass. I think these cookies would be great for Christmas with colored sugar on top.
fast easy and delicious!
These were easy and delicious! My husband can't stop eating them! I added finely chopped walnuts to the mix which gave the cookies a "walnut brittle" flavor.
So yummy! I used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar as recommended. I also used a tsp to scoop the dough and made sure each one was level so the cookies were pretty uniform. Tried melted semi-sweet chocolate, but I felt like it took away from the delicious flavor of the cookie. I made a few with sugar on top but they burned so quickly. Next time I will not use sugar on top. Excellent recipe!!!
These are best oatmeal cookies. I didn't have to tweak the recipe at all and they were fabulous!!!!
Awesome cookies. Made them just as the recipe states. I lined the pan with aluminum foil and sprayed the foil as well. I think the key to getting crispy and not crumbly cookies is to flatten them out nice and even prior to putting them in the oven. I let them cool for a couple of minutes and them removed them from the pan with my hand instead of a spatula. I let them cool completely on a flat surface with paper towels. VERY YUMMY!
Its my first time to bake these cookies... and they are totally a hit! My kids love them...
Great recipe! Just what I'm looking for. Make sure you don't add any nuts or raisins as it will change the consistency and will not be the lace cookie anymore.
These are absolutely fabulous, and so easy to make too. Next time I'm going to make them a little smaller and try putting some chocolate between two to make a sandwich type of cookie.
Very tasty but extremely greasy
I've been looking for a recipe like this for ages. My mom had one that when the cookies were removed from the cookie sheet, she laid them over a wooden spoon and they cooled in the shape of long tubes. You could eat them empty or fill them with a cream filling. Just wonderful. These cookies brought back many happy memories.
Yummy! Followed the recipe except I did 1/2 cup white sugar 1/2 cup light brown sugar and I add Heath Bar toffee bits. I will definitely make these again! The first tray is already gone and the kids are hovering around the oven to eat the next tray.
Light and airy. Delicious and pretty. A cross between oatmeal and sugar cookies. The sugar as a decoration gives the cookie a nice glaze. I made half with the glaze and half without. I didn't have unsalted butter so i just used lightly salted butter and just a dash of salt. Perfect. I used non-stick parchment paper and they slid off the paper. Delicious!
LOVED these!I was originally looking to make Quakers Vanishing Oatmeal cookies, but then realized I only had 1 cup of oatmeal (other recipe calls for 3) so I went with these. Boyfriend isn't as into them as I am (though he still liked the ones I made with chocolate chips for him, didn't flatten those down) but I love how light and crisp these are. Just have to keep a close eye on them because they bake FAST.
I would give this recipe a 5, but these really aren't "lace" cookies, as "lace" cookies spread very, very thin and even have holes or spaces in them like lace. Maybe they should be called oatmeal crisps. Mine look just like the ones in the photo. Regardless, these cooked up lovely-very light and crispy, very sweet. The taste was great. Mine turned out much too delicate to put in a tin of cookies mixed with others as they would just fall apart. I may try the suggestion of using 1/2 brown sugar to make them less crispy. These would be very nice served alone with coffee or tea after a luncheon.
Wow- I made some changes and these were great! I took the advice of another person and used ha;f brown sugar, I omitted the almond extract, and replaced half of the butter with vanilla yogurt. It was just an experiment and it turned out great, but with a very strong vanilla flavor. Next time I will try these with whole wheat flour. Thanks for the recipe:)
Just made these. The whole family thought they were were awesome! I used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar like others had recommended. They do burn easily so watch closely. Also, if you take them out a little early, they will finish baking on the pan the cookie is chewy. If you let them bake completely in the oven, they will be darker and crispier. Thank's so much for a super recipe!
Made these with my 6 year old using the food processor. Great fun, and super results. (Now, if only it could be healthy too...)
Four stars because this recipe needed just a bit more flour. I added 1/4 cup more after the first batch came out way too spread out and flat. You definitely don't need to press them down beforehand. Also, instead of almond extract I used 1/4 cup of ground slivered almonds. I toasted the oatmeal and almonds before adding to the butter mixture. The slight alterations made for some crisp yet chewy, buttery, nutty, awesomely delicious cookies.
I fell in love with this cookie when I moved from california to minnesota. They were called Norwegian oatmeal cookies, and when I moved to Arizona, noone knew what I was talking about...THANK YOU! these are very close, if not right on!!! and they are wonderful..I didnt have almond extract, but I chopped up almonds very fine and threw them in the mix with the oatmeal. They were fine. Next time I will add the almonds and maybe use walnuts with them. Also, did not think they were to sweet, and the ones I used to munch on in mn had a iced top. I Iced these ones and....mmmm mmm! THANK YOU AGAIN!
Please send my HUGE thank you to your Aunt Gail. I just made these cookies and they turned out picture perfect. I followed the recipe except that I used Splenda Mix. The cookies were all uniform in size and baked golden brown. I love almond extract so this was a bonus flavor I usually do not use in oatmeal cookies. They are delicious! I will most definitely make them again.
Great and easy recipe! I didn't have Almond extract and I used half brown sugar, half regular and it turned out perfect. My husband ate half the batch.
great cookies. I remember making these when I was a kid. I was able to reduce the recipe to 1/3 and they came out just as good.
These are very good. The reason I give only 4 stars is that they LOOK a little bland - though the taste is great.
Good crunchy, buttery, sugary cookies. I got 3 dozen cookies.
i really liked this, it was so easy to make. i was making it for a cookie swap so i made 3 batches, the first time i made just one and they turned out fine. the second time i doubled it and they didn't spread as well. still great. i just used vanilla extract, no almond. i will most definitely make these again.
The only thing I regret about this recipe is that I halved it! This is sooooo good...light crispy texture with chewy oats and crunchy almonds (I added 30 g. finely chopped blanched almonds). I rolled the dough into 1-inch ball and flatten it with hand. With this you would get real thin lace cookies later (Surprisinly my cookies didnt spread much as some reviews.)Make sure you line the sheet with foil and let the cookies cool (they are very fragile coming out from the oven.) before lift them with spatula. They will be easily removed and you would get nice round cookies. I would definitely do it again tomorrow!
This may quite possibly be the tastiest cookie I've ever eaten. It is deceptively visually unassuming, but then you taste it... One change I made with my dough was that I used half brown sugar and half white sugar instead of all white, as per many suggestions by reviewers, and would absolutely always make it that same way in the future. I achieved several different results using different techniques with the same batch of cookie dough. On the first dozen I baked, I followed some reviewers suggestions of simply dropping a rounded ball of dough and letting it flatten out while baking. I used a teaspoon to scoop the dough. They did level out some while baking and had a golden brown crunchy edge and softer inside. I then baked a pan where I squished them down flat with my fingers first and these had an entirely differently texture. The edges were even more crunchy and crumbly and the insides were light, airy, and melt-in-your-mouth! Absolutely delicious! So, I would disagree with all the reviewers that state that you can just drop them in balls on the pan and they will spread, as they only partly spread and don't result in the same texture at all. It is a different type of cookie, albeit they are both fantastic! Another thing I found is that tin foil shiny-side-down works perfectly to line your pans while baking. Also, black baking sheets are the best for really crunchy edges. My thicker "even-cooking" sheets resulted in uniform blobs. You REALLY need to try these!
These were sooo good. Exactly what I wanted. I reduced the butter a tiny bit. I already had 1 Tbl short of one stick already out of the fridge so I used that plus a whole nother stick. i will most definitely make these again.
cookiis: GOOD
cut the recipe in half and it was to greasy. Good flavor will try again with the full recipe
I haven't had these in years. Excellent recipe. They are delicious drizzled with melted peanut butter chips and semi sweet chocolate.
Followed the recipe exactly...cookies turned out flatter than a pancake. Too bad, needed a no egg dessert.
Awh! These are the best recipe for oatmeal cookies. The butter makes them! I substituted Splenda and a little Stevia for sugar and my husband, a diabetic, loves them.
a very nice and simple cookie - easy to make and even easier to eat!
This recipe is great. Easy to make (saved me when I didn't have any eggs in the house)and very delicate. They look a bit odd because they are so flat but don't let looks fool you - this recipe is wonderful!
These taste fantastic. As others have warned, make sure you have ample space in between cookies. When I make these again, I'll probably just make a great big one and cut it while it cools. A definite keeper!
the only change I made was equivalise this to uk measurements and I swapped the sugar to 100grams of caster sugar and 98 grams of soft light brown sugar and used demerara on the top and they came out fabulous I shall saving this recipe for future holidays so tell aunty gail she done well
Exceptionally good cookies. Be careful, 'cause they crumble easily.
this recipe was okay i guess but when i saw you also can put it in your easy bake and it was no big deal i made a dozen and i ? it!
This recipe is lovely just like it is. I did not make any substitutions. I did use non-stick foil sprayed with butter Crisco and put 6 on the cookie sheet at a time, baked 10 min. Worked perfect, no problems removing the cookies. I let them set a couple of minutes after coming out of the oven. I used a paper towel to wipe off the foil, sprayed it again and it worked for the whole batch. I think these are the best oatmeal cookies I have ever made. Very crisp, light and airy.
I made them today, as I read the recipe I got concerned, no eggs? I thought oh no, a misprint, but I pushed on with it. These cookies are so delicate, crisp and delicious I was amazed. They DO SPREAD a lot, so take heed, give them space. My husband is devouring them as I write this. He loves to dunk cookies in milk, these are too thin to dunk, but he loves them so much , he is willing to forgo dunking. I emailed this recipe to a dear friend, and I rarely do that. These are absolutely amazing ! Thank you.
Excellent and easy, and fantastic when semisweet chocolate is melted and sandwiched between two cookies.
Super easy and quick to make and they look gorgeous! Possibly a bit too sweet, but I think that just depends on the person eating them!
Good flavor not quite a lace cookie though. I realized after making them that for that fine thin texture I wanted, melted butter is a must.
I have been searching for a recipe like this for the longest time! I NEVER leave reviews on here because I feel like some recipes are just ok- I typically end up disappointed. These cookies were GREAT!! I cut the recipe in half- made 12 medium/large cookies and used half white and brown sugar, I also added pecans and raisins. I baked them on silpat mats, I have two and I just alternated so I could leave the cookies on them while they cooled down. I see what other users have said...don't scrape them off the cookie sheet when they come out of the oven, they're very gooey and need to cool and set. Will make these again and would like to add some cinnamon next time! YUM!
Do not use margarine. Not even recognizable as a cookie. A major stuck to the pan mess. I maybe able to use the resulting crumbles over vanilla yogurt or icecream.
WOW!! I made these last night and there are only two left!!! These truly are "melt in your mouth goodness". I took one and spread a little peanut butter on it and sandwitched it with another cookie, it was AMAZING!!! I did use foil on my baking sheets and the cookies slid right off! I'm 23 and don't have a great deal of cooking experiance but they were pretty easy to make. AWESOME AWESOME cookies!!
I just finished baking these, fantastic. I'm not sure why everyone's are not looking like a lace cookie. Mine resembled the perfect lace cookie. Followed the recipe to a T, will use this recipe from here on out. Absolutely delicious.
Wow! I made a quarter batch of these and rolled them into flat log shapes to dip into fondue for valentines tomorrow. I made a mistake of eating one that had broken, and now I may have to make another batch before tomorrow night they were so good! I wouldn't mind since they were just as easy. Edit: These were both my boyfriend, and my, favorite dipper!
They looked great, but taste was a little bit bland. I took two and fill them with a thin layer of peanut butter icing. That did the trick! Awesome after that.
There is a reason these must be flattened out otherwise they don't spread. I also used shortening instead of butter and I felt that they were extremely soft and crumbly.\
Im not sure what I thought of these but my sister and my husband ate them up. they disappeared that night and i didnt have any to take to my friend who i made them for.
This actually turned out really well! I made a few substitutions because I didn't have everything in the recipe. I used Earth Balance vegan margarine instead of butter. Although the Earth Balance site said the whipped product wouldn't work as well as their regular margarine, I used whipped and it worked out fine. I didn't have baking soda so I substituted 2 tsp baking powder instead. After baking, I swirled 1/2 tsp seedless raspberry jam in the middle of each cookie. Delicious!
I will FORSURE make it again.
These are awesome! Super light, crisp and airy. I love them!
Really good! Surprisingly good! A nice change of texture from chocolate chip, peanut butter, etc.
These cookies were fabulous!! I did not have almond extract on hand so I added a touch more vanilla. I also spooned the dough into about 1/8 tsp size rounds. (I took a 1/4 tsp meas. spoon and filled it half way.) They were so petite and cute!! Perfect, bite sized cookies which was great - They fall apart pretty easily. I reduced to cooking time to about 5-6 minutes due to size.
These cookies were amazing!!! My little sister and myself spent about an hour making these and the result was incredible. The cooking time was a little longer than 8-10 minutes, and actually took about 20, but it was worth the wait!!
I made these when it was my turn to bring snacks for class, and they were a huge hit. I made a few modifications based on what ingredients I had and previous comments: 3/4 cup butter, an extra 1/2 tsp vanilla instead of almond extract, whole wheat flour instead of white, and brown sugar instead of white. I also added a whole bag of chocolate chips. They didn't hold together too well right out of the oven, but once they cooled on the cookie tray they were fine. Thanks for the great recipe!
How do these taste so good? Simple and delicious. My husband is allergic to almonds so no almond extract in mine. Also - these cookies spread big time on the sheet. Don't be dumb like me and get greedy with the cookie layout.
I made these cookies because I wanted something using rolled oats that didnt require brown sugar(didn't have any brown sugar) I didn't really care for these. My 2 year old daughter and my 27 year old nephew loved them. I tried not pressing them, they came out a bit better, then I added cinnamon.I gave the a 4 because others liked them. They weren't bad, just not all that great.
Decided to add 1c-walnuts & 1/2c-coconut. Also decided to avoid flattening them since there was so much "advisement" regarding how the cookies will spread. I didn't account for my additions to the recipe, but I can't imagine how flat they would be if I did not add anything.. The dough tastes amazing by the way. :)
What a great cookie! I followed the recipe with one exception - I whirled the oats in the food processor for a bit, they were whole oats, not instant and I was afraid they would not be thin like we like. Six cookies per half sheet tray worked well, baking at 350 for 9 minutes. Cool on the tray for a bit before moving to a cooling rack. I found that rolling the dough into small balls and just flattening with my fingers dipped in sugar worked well and better then using a glass. I did a couple of batches without the sugar on top, just flattened them down with my fingers, those were my favorite. Note: I baked some on these on parchment paper and others on a silicon (Slipat) baking sheet - the ones on the Slipat spread thinner and more evenly than the parchment. Feel free to omit the almond extract, although it is a tiny amount if you don't like almond don't hesitant to leave it out.
I selected this recipe because my youngest daughter is allergic to eggs. I thought the cookies had a nice flavor and I liked the texture, but they weren't too popular with the kids, who thought they were too crunchy. I followed some other reviewers recommendations and used only 3/4 cup of butter, and I added chocolate chips to about half the batch. I also didn't grease the cookie sheets. If I make them again, I'll try adding some cinnamon.
These cookies did not turn out as well as I thought they would. They were very easy to make, but the finished product was not edible. They were crumbly and way too sweet! I am all for sweet cookies, but not when I can feel the grains of sugar. The cookies almost resembled the texture of eating sweet sand. I am glad everyone else liked them, but I had zero success with the recipe. So I am off to hunt for another recipe for lace cookies.
Yes it was good, and definitely "melts in your mouth" but maybe that's because it tastes like butter and sugar... Maybe i'll put a little less sugar next time..
This is a delicious cookie! Very buttery and airy. I made them for Christmas, and when I flattened them prior to baking I put white chocolate chips and craisins on top (instead of sugar). I also used parchment paper-lined stones to bake them and they did NOT flatten like they do on a normal cookie sheet! They did expand but i tried a batch without the p.paper and they were way too thin...the paper made all the difference.
I tried using 1 stick of butter and the batter never stuck together, so I threw in the other stick, and my boys loved them.
Delicious! I'm lactose intolerant, and we were out of eggs tonight. Quick, delicious, and the best part is you can eat the raw batter!
These are really good, but not what I was looking for. They were really easy though and came out great.
I’ve made me several times and everyone loves them. One cookie is never enough so you might want to double the recipe. So easy to make.
Made them just as they are and they were amazing! :) will definitely make again
these are delicious! very crispy and sweet. a bit too greasy though, next time i'll use less butter.
Super easy amazingly light crispy and yummy. I added some slivered almonds
The dough tastes amazing!!
Very Tasty; made with basic ingredients...Yumm!
Way too buttery; it was pretty much all you could taste.
These were not really lace cookies. I wanted to try it, but will stick with my old recipe. They were okay but will not bother to make again. Really crumbly and fell apart easily. Not too carmalized like I would have liked it.
Love love love. These cookies are super easy to bake and soooo delicious!!!
Absolutely wonderful cookies ... they spread quickly so keep your eye on them!! A winner for sure!
