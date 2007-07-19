Aunt Gail's Oatmeal Lace Cookies

Unable to help at my newlywed daughter's move to her new home, I made a big batch of chili and dessert goodies to feed her helpers. I'm not a big oatmeal fan but this recipe seemed relatively easy and made enough for everyone. After the first batch, I reduced the size a little hoping to make them as flat as possible. I followed the directions as written. A very little amount of butter helped to anchor the parchment paper to the bottom of the cookie sheet. Then again, a very small bit of butter to lightly coat the top of the parchment. The only difficulty I ran into was that the dough stuck to the bottom of the glass as I flattened them. Instead, with a little effort, I used my sugared fingers to shape and flatten the dough. After baking the cookies I put the still filled cookie sheet on a rack to cool off for 5 - 10 minutes, then using an offset spatula transferred the cookies back to the rack to cool completely. I didn't have a problem with the cookies sticking at all. I wish I knew why this worked out for me as it would have been nice to pass along some tips to reviewers having a hard time with the cookies sticking. Using butter instead of spray maybe? My daughter called to rave over these cookies, which apparently got eaten before the chili. She described them as melt in your mouth. I was left with only a few which were gone in about 5 minutes. If I can promise myself not to eat them all in one sitting, I'll be making these tomorrow. REALLY REALLY GOOD!