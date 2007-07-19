Aunt Gail's Oatmeal Lace Cookies

4.5
130 Ratings
  • 5 93
  • 4 24
  • 3 8
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

This recipe, from my great great Aunt Gail, is delicious!

Recipe by Laura

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
48
Yield:
3 to 4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Stir in the vanilla and almond extracts. Sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt; stir into the butter mixture. Finally, mix in the rolled oats.

  • Roll dough into balls about 1 inch in diameter. Place the dough balls about 3 inches apart onto the prepared cookie sheet. Dip the bottom of a glass in water and then in sugar, use this to flatten down the cookies. Sugar the glass as needed. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, cookies should be slightly browned. Store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 4g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 32.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022