1 of 4145

Rating: 5 stars If light corn syrup is not available, you can substitute a sugar syrup made with 1-1/4 cups sugar and 1/3 cup water, boiled together until syrupy. Helpful (4870)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely fabulous sugar cookie icing! This icing recipe is the "Holy Grail" of icing. I have been searching for an icing recipe that allows me to bake cookies that look like they were purchased from a designer cookie shop. Thanks to this recipe, my search is over! I've made this icing several times and it has never let me down! The icing sets up shiny and beautiful and the colors are so bright and glossy. I use the paste food colorings--that you can purchase at any craft store. The icing appears "wet", but it sets up nicely and you are able to stack the cookies. However, the icing isn't too hard. It's perfect. I've used this icing to make decorated butterfly cookies that most people thought I purchased at a bakery. I also made heart cookies for Valentine's day. I packaged them in individual cellophane bags and tied with a ribbon--a cute, inexpensive treat for friends and my children's friends. This icing's consistency is wonderful, too. I spoon it on cookies and work it around the shape. I use a paintbrush to add details, and the end of the paintbrush to add dots. And yes, I do add additional milk--a 1/2 tsp at a time. It's not a problem though. I add small amounts of milk until I get the right constistency. I can't say enough about this icing and how it has helped me to make gorgeous, professional-looking cookies for all occassions! Helpful (4445)

Rating: 5 stars This worked great for me! I put the 1 cup of confectioner's sugar in the bowl, added 4 tsp of milk all at once and stirred it until evenly mixed. Then I added 1 tsp of vanilla extract (I know it only calls for 1/4 tsp, but you can never use too much vanilla extract) and stirred again until all mixed. Then I added a tablespoon of corn syrup and stirred until evenly mixed. At that point it was the perfect consistency for spreading and drizzling, and perfectly smooth. I tried using gel color to color it and that worked really well, but with another batch I just used regular food coloring and that worked just fine too. It dried very quickly, within 20 minutes I was able to add a second drizzle coat (of another color) without it sinking into the first coat. It took about 90 minutes to dry hard. I had no problem, using a single batch of this icing recipe, covering a 40-cookie batch of sugar cookies (average size 2" by 1.5") with a solid coat and a drizzle coat, and there was still some icing left over. Will be using this one again and again! :) Helpful (3463)

Rating: 5 stars This icing is the best! I used lemon flavoring and it tasted great. The trick that worked for me in making this icing was add the 2 tsp. of milk to a bowl and then slowly stir in the powdered sugar a little at a time. It will come out smooth like the recipe says. You just have to be patient. Then add your corn syrup, flavoring and color. Helpful (1191)

Rating: 5 stars You have to play around with the milk and corn syrup pretty much, but it's best to start with what the recipe calls for and add to desired consistency. This recipe was great. The glaze does take time to dry - overnight is best. But the colors don't fade and the icing dries shiny, but not too hard. I made this icing using both almond and lemon extract with superb results for both. The icing adds that big of extra flavor to boring old sugar cookie recipes but the flavor isn't overbearing. Cookies come out stackable and easy to transport after drying. This was my first time ever making decorated cookies and the person who received my cookie gifts asked me if I'd purchased them at a bakery! So I was very pleased with this recipe and will probably use it forever! Helpful (826)

Rating: 5 stars ** 5 STARS! ** FABULOUS! I used this icing on my gingerbread men instead of Royal Icing because it requires egg whites. I added vanilla extract instead of almond extract. Placed it in sandwich bags, snip the corner, & piped it on the gingerbread men. NICE!! Helpful (750)

Rating: 5 stars It's easy and makes for a nice professional shiny and smooth finish. It's a very sweet icing but aren't they all? I did have to add a bit more milk and corn syrup to make it into a spreadable consistancy. Make sure you don't add too much of either ... otherwise it gets too runny. I used the almond extract as suggested but have also substituted it with clear vanilla and lemon extract. I think any extract will work. It takes a few of hours to harden and is stackable after that. I used a thin layer of this icing with the Best Rolled Sugar Cookies Recipe. This made a thick professional looking cookie. Helpful (565)

Rating: 4 stars Great basic recipe for beautiful, colorful, glossy frosting. I have to work at it each time to get the right consistency. Tip: add a little more milk to make it thinner and easier to brush onto the cookies (if you are getting artistic, like I do). Adding more syrup will not allow it to dry and it will stay gooey until you eat them! I use frosting food colors from the cake decorating section of my craft store, they work great. Helpful (493)

Rating: 5 stars I adjusted the recipe with the amount of milk and corn syrup to get it to the consistency I liked (about 3 tsp of milk and 3 tsp of corn syrup). The icing tasted and looked good and was pretty easy to work with. I used this on the Soft Christmas Cookies by Georgie Bowers. I will use this again. Helpful (307)