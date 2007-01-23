Egg-Free Low-Fat Oatmeal Cookies
Delicious and moist, applesauce oatmeal cookies.
I made some changes: 1/3 cup brown sugar, 1/6 cup white sugar, ½ cup applesauce, 3½ TBS butter (made really soft, almost melted, in the microwave), 1 cup flour, 1 tsp baking powder, 1/4 tsp salt, maybe 1/4 tsp cinnamon (allergies in the house), one good shake of ground ginger, 1 cup oats, ½ cup Craisins, and about 1/4 cup Smarties (Canadian candies: like M&Ms, but MUCH better!). My daughter and I like to eat cookie dough (we SAMPLE it! It has to be good dough to make good cookies!), so it's nice that I don't have to worry about eggs. Oh, I also used parchment paper instead of greasing the sheets. It took them about 12 minutes in the oven, and they were a thicker, softer cookie. The ginger was a nice addition. One bit of advice to people complaining about 'cakey' cookies: Substitute some (or most, or all) of the baking powder with baking soda. Most chocolate chip cookies have soda but not powder, and think of what they turn out like. :) Thanks for sharing, Lucille!Read More
For me, these were pretty bland, but I did make them for my 15 month old who is allergic to eggs & nuts ( omitted the nuts). He liked them. Thanks Lucille, for sharing so that he could have a variety.Read More
Well, I decided almost 8 months ago to "change my lifestyle" by exercising and eating HEALTHY. Currently, I have lost almost 50 lbs! I made these cookies today and EVEN my unsuspecting 8 yr old son said they were "great". Low fat/lower carb/HEALTHY eating and cooking can be GREAT with recipes like this one.
I thought this was a great low fat cookie. I halved the all purpose flour and add 1/2 cup whole wheat flour. I also add a little more cinnamon and a dash of ground cloves and nutmeg. I had to flatten my cookies though because they didn't spread as they cooked.
These were a great cookies for a family on a diet(who loves cookies). I had no apple sauce, but I heated up 2 apples (chopped)in the microwave for 2 minutes with a bit of water and mashed them up with the other ingredientas. It worked great!
I have to say that these are the first cookies I've ever baked that can actually bounce! I thought that not having any butter or margarine in the ingredient list was too good to be true! Sorry...but I thought that these cookies were rather gross.
I thought these cookies were a great snack for those trying to eat healthier. I didn't have any applesauce on hand so I used one mashed banana instead and added a little water to the mixture as it was quite dry once I mixed all the ingredients together. I also used whole wheat flour and all brown sugar. If I added some chocolate chips they may have turned out a little tastier but they are quite good for a mid-morning snack for those watching their waistline. I have an overactive sweet tooth so these are great to satisfy my cravings.
These cookies are really good! They are sweet yet not too sweet =]. My only problem with these is that they dont exactly expand when you put the drops on the cookie sheet...so what i did was mush them down into the size i wanted them to be or else they would seem really tiny.
AWESOME!!! Me and my husband love these cookies, I made them according to the recipe (without nuts)and they were great, I made them again with just 2 spoons of organic peanutbutter and they were unbelievable!!! I know it adds a little fat, so try to eat a little less (if you can...).
I really liked these cookies. They're pretty good for low fat. My parents even ate them and they usually hate anything low-fat I make. I ended up using 1 cup of appleasauce. I omitted the nuts but added 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. This recipe is a keeper.
I made this twice so far. The first time, I made them as drop cookies. It was so-so. But today, I made them using a 11x7 pan. It's fantastic. It's soooo much better when it's made in a bar form. Try it!
This cookies are deliciously soft and chewy. My boyfriend (who is allergic to eggs) and vegan friend absolutely loved them! I bake them for a couple minutes longer than the recipe calls for.
I admit I was a little skeptical, but this is the best cookie ! ! !.I used some hints from others, added 1 cup applesauce, and along with the cinnamon, I added 1/2 tsp nutmeg, and 1/2 tsp cloves..They turned out super moist, and soooo good...Thank you Llucy...awesome recipe.....
For a low fat recipe, these are FANTASTIC! most low fat recipes do not take away my sweet craving but these totally did! i used 1 teaspoon of cinnamon instead of half and splenda white and brown sugar. i also added an extra teaspoon of baking powder. i will definalty make these again!
This is a great recipe! I added two tablespoons of olive oil, and they came out great. Thanks!
Really good for a lowfat no egg no butter recipe! I loved it. Only change I made was to change 1 cup flour to 1/2 whole wheat and 1/2 regular.
These make great breakfast treats on my way out the door! I added a bit more baking powder and vanilla, and substituted mixed dried fruit for just one kind. I make these every few weeks and grab a few on my way to work!
i followed the recipe exactly, but i wouldn't call thse cookies. they're like rubber and there is no cookie texture at all. mine didnt spread, i had to flatten them. although the flavors are fine, it has potential, but will not be making this again.
wow. These cookies are phenomenal. Even with the great reviews i was a little skeptical of cookies without eggs or BUTTER but they turned out great, still really soft and chewy. I have 2 things to note though, First: i used baking soda instead of baking powder like another reviewer suggested and they rose and fluffed a little, so i would suggest that alteration. Secondly, i got 14 cookies out of this which is way under the two dozen yield that the recipe shows. I didn't add raisins or walnuts so that may have cut down the amount of dough but if you want 2 dozen cookies, i would double the recipe. Overall I am so happy i tried this one, these cookies turned out AMAZING
This cookie is really easy to make. I just made my first batch and found it a little dry. I may add a little more applesauce the next time. Overall it was a very tasty cookie for those of us who are watching our weight.
Great low fat/low cal cookie. I made exactly 24 (small cookies). I used splenda, whole wheat flour, sugar-free applesauce, and baking soda instead of powder. Cookies were delicious and I calculated about 50 per cookie.
Really tasty. The texture was not what I was expecting from a cookie. But once I got used to the texture I thought they were great. I made these with chocolate chips for my mom (allergic to eggs and dairy) when she came to visit and the rest of the family enjoyed them as well.
What a let-down! The batter was so tasty, but the final result is rubbery and kind of glutinous without really having much in the way of flavour. I could swear these things would bounce... If I didn't have an aversion to wasting food I would just pitch them, but they are edible. My advice: make regular cookies & replace half the butter w/applesauce, or just make them smaller & eat slowly.
easy and fast... good for the fact there is no milk or egg in them when cooking for someone with allergies
This recipes wasn't that bad. I didn't have any applesauce so I just left it out and my cookies turned out kind of cakey because of it. They tasted really good though. I will definitely use this recipes again and use applesauce next time! :)
I really enjoy this easy-to-make recipe, and have made it several times in the past. They are strange and texture--not like that of a high-fat oatmeal cookie, but still delicious. They are moist and cake-like, and not chewy like most low-fat cookies tend to be. I highly recommend not leaving out the walnuts or raisins, they make all the difference in texture and sweetness. I like to use dried cranberries in place of the raisins. I'll be making these over and over again and again!
These were OK for a low-fat cookie. I doubled the cinnamon and added 1/2 tsp vanilla, and used golden raisins. I thought they lacked sweetness, and the texture was a little funky (the insides were soft and chewy but the outer edges were rubbery). In any case, my mom liked them! Also, I did not use the nuts, as they contain fat.
These are delicious! Not only are these vegan, they're pretty darn healthy too! I did not have applesauce, so I substituted mashed bananas. I also doubled the raisins and left the nuts out. Great breakfast cookie or mid-day treat!
I love chewy cookies! These were really really great and I didn't have to feel guilty eating them! I will be making them again. I tried wheat flour instead of regular and it turned out nicely. :o)
These turned out okay as written, but I think they were better when I added an egg the second time around. I also added a handful of shredded coconut, and some semi-sweet chocolate chips. They tasted like the chocolate chip Quaker Chewy bars! Yum!
These were good for their purpose (being healthier) but they were a bit... bouncy.
These were great! Didn't have raisins on hand so I used Craisins. My son liked them as well. I made them with no salt for my husbands sodium intake. I am watching calories and these are such a treat for small amount of calories.
I found it! I am on Weight Watchers and am on the hunt for a good cookie recipe. I followed this recipe almost completely. I used 1 cup of whole wheat pastry flour and sifted it twice. I used unsweetened applesauce, 1/2 tsp baking powder, 1/2 tsp baking soda, and a 1/2 of a 70% dark chocolate bar, chopped up. I made cookies the size of quarters (I flattened them out a little w/ my finger before baking) and at this size, you can have 7 of them for 2 points!!!! I personally would rather eat 7 little cookies than 1 big cookie, so these are a winner with me!
I made the cookies last night and lets just say the family didn't hate them, which was good for a low-fat cookie. They are a nice snack for health and weight conscience family.
I substitued brown suger splenda blend for baking and splenda white sugar for baking, used no sugar added applesauce, and lite salt. Also added craisins (dried cranberries) instead of raisins. It was a great recipe! They are more cake-like, as others have said. With these adaptations, I made 17 round cookies, each with just under 50 calories. What a great guilt-free sweet treat! I will make them again and again.
They were good and healthy. A little too sweet though; maybe cut down on the sugar or raisins next time. Also, it was kind of rubbery... but they were very low in calories, which I liked =)
I love this recipe and have used a variety of dried fruits in addition to raisins. A favorite of mine is adding dried apples. I also substituted 1/2 whole wheat flour for 1/2 of the allpurpose flour. Turned out great!
I have to agree that these cookies are very spongy and dry. Because my husband is a diabetic, I substituted the sugars for splenda and sugar twin brown sugar substitute, omitted the nuts and used twelve grain cereal instead of the oatmeal for extra fibre. I doubt that adding more applesauce would make these moist. I also found them to be too sweet, but then I have a more savory pallet. My suggestion to anyone who found these inedible the way they are is to dry them out and crumble them into your nonfat yogurt. At least you won't be wasting good, healthy ingredients and you'll turn that plain yogurt into a healthy nonfat, high fibre snack. To the lady whose non stick cookie sheet burned, I suggest either your oven was set too high or your thermostat is defective. Try using parchment paper in your pans instead of greasing them. Nothing sticks to it and nothing will burn.
Added extra 1/4 cup extra applesauce. Very chewy, "sproingy" almost. Nice flavor, strange texture. Not bad.
After reading all the mixed reviews I wasn't sure what to expect, but was very pleased with the results. I used 8 oz unsweetened applesauce, splenda instead of sugar, just a smidge of honey for flavor, doubled the cinnamon, added a little nutmeg, and added about 1/4 cup eggbeaters. Baked at 325 for about 13 minutes to compensate for the Splenda, and added raisins but no nuts. Now I know the flavor is good, I think next time I'll leave out the eggbeaters & see how it changes the texture. With my changes it made a very flavorful, chewy, cake-like cookie.
First word that comes to my head is....weird. The texture was odd, taste was alright. I added about double the cinamon and the same amt. of nutmeg and chocolate chips in place of raisins. Not bad, but not awesome either.
For a low fat cookie this recipe is really good! Mind you, remember LOW FAT...so its bound to not be the most amazing oatmeal cookie ever. I did just use brown sugar and 1/2 wheat flour 1/2 regular flour. I also used a mashed banana instead of the applesauce and added 1 beaten egg. These cookies really did turn out nicely well done. Note also that they don't quite look done when you take them out of the oven but they harden nicely within minutes!
I tried this with a couple adjustments. I used 1 cup of unsweetened applesauce, so I added about 1/8 cup of white sugar. I used 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp nutmeg. I also added 1 tsp of vanilla. Instead of raisins, I added 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. Also, I flattened the cookies before baking them. The cookies have a different texture, a mix of cake and cookie dough. The chocolate chips made them not seem like a "healthy cookie" and only added a little fat. My 3-year-old loved making them and eating them!
Great! Thanks so much for this one. We used unsweetened applesauce and opted out of the raisins and walnut. These were the perfect sweetness level for us. These are also a great treat for the little ones.
What an incredibly healthy cookie! The only change I made was to use whole wheat pastry flour instead of all purpose. Thanks, LLUCY, for a great recipe.
i thought these were really good for no butter or eggs, I added sunflower seeds and flax seeds as that was all i had, instead of raisins and walnuts, used all brown sugar, no white sugar.... really good, and way healthier!! will flatten more next time for more crunch, but were still good chewy :)
LOVE these. I was craving oatmeal cookies one night and didnt have any eggs and wanted something healthy, and these were great! I made my own applesauce and added some dark chocolate chunks, and they turned out soo good, even my husband who is in love with junk food said they were good!! Bravo!!
You can tell by the texture that these cookies are lowfat, however, the flavor is excellent. I added a bit of vanilla as well
I rated this recipe as a four. As I put these cookies in the oven, I kept in mind that these are extremely low fat cookies so of course they aren't going to be as yummy as a full fat cookie. I followed the recipe as is, except omitted the walnuts and added two spoonfuls of peanut butter and a half cup of chocolate chips. It's true that these cookies don't flatten out in the oven, but I didn't mind because they came out thick and chewy, as I typically prefer. I did have to bake them for about 12 minutes. Overall, for a low fat cookie, I thought they were quite good but could see how they'd be bland without the peanut butter and chocolate chips. I'd definitely make these again - thanks for submitting this recipe! :)
JUST what I was looking for; super-low fat, lots of flavor, and guilt-free cookies!
Fabulous!!! These cookies are so delicious, thick and moist and very chewy. I've gotten nothing but glowing compliments about these ones. I happened to have bought dried cranberries the day I made these, so I subbed them in for the walnuts and they taste so good, they add a nice little tang. You can also use all brown sugar instead of white and brown, that would keep it a little healthier (not that they really need to be!) I will definitely be making these again for my lunches and just regular snacking!
I knew these cookies looked too good to be true. The mystery is how they received four stars to begin with. Do not--I repeat--do not make these cookies. I decided I would rather strap on a feedbag and eat some oats raw than to eat these sorry excuses for cookies.
These are sort of tasty, but certainly not what I'd call a cookie. They're more like a sweetish, chewy muffin top or scone. The texture is very springy. I bumped sugar up to 1/3 cup of brown and white sugar each and they still were not very sweet. Also, I don't know if my oven is messed up or what, but I found the baking time for these to be waaaaay off-- they need at least 18-20 minutes.
Super fast to make and good tasting low fat cookie. I used pineapple applesauce and 2 tbs. of vanilla protein powder and they turned out soft and chewy. Will be making these again.
I thought this was a great recipe. I even used Splenda in place of the white sugar and it was great! I healthy snack - I'd use it again!
I like the tatse but im not crazy about the consistency. They seemed rubbery. I tried cooking them a little longer to see if i could make them into more of a cruncy cookie but these just wont get to that point. I added cranberries to the recipe. Still a good healthy cookie option
I did make some changes to it, used 1/2 cup chopped pitted dates instead of raisins. Added one egg so it is no longer eggless :-). Used 1/3 cup brown sugar and ommitted white sugar. Used whoke spelt flour instead of all purpose flour. They turned out moist and the taste of dates in them contributes to the sweetness but they were not too sweet as I had reduced the sugar. Weight watchers, this cookie is 1 point each both before my changes and after!!
I followed SUCCUBUS' recommendation and added two tablespoons of peanut butter to these cookies. They smelled so great that I couldn't wait for them to cool down and burned my fingers trying to sample one! All of the roommates have given rave reviews. I'll make these again for sure :)
This was not a cookie... Came out more like a rubbery bread... I agree with the reviewer who mentioned that their's could bounce. I wont be making these again. I guess I'll just stop trying to get around it and eat less cookies Lol.
My husband -- who strictly watches his cholesterol -- LOVED these cookies. My modifications: 1/2 cup brown sugar (no white); 1/2 cup each all-purpose & whole wheat flour; 1 tsp cinnamon; 1/2 tsp nutmeg; 1/2 cup walnuts; 1/2 cup dark chocolate morsels. I also shaped and flattened the cookies before baking. I personally found the flavor to be good, but the texture to be more muffintop-y than cookie. I agree with another reviewer that these would be better baked as bars. My 3-yr-old assistant baker took one nibble and wasn't a fan. But again ... my husband loved them! Thanks for the recipe. (It's hard to find butter- and egg-free cookie recipes for people watching their cholesterol.)
This cookie was just what I was looking for! They were soft, fluffy, and chewy! I thought they were even better the next day. I added chocolate chips instead of raisins and I also added about 1/4 cup of coconut, it was so good! Greasing the cookie sheet helps so much, they just slide right off. Also I did have to bake them for about 15-17 mins and I took another's advice and flattened them a tiny bit before putting them in the oven. Great cookie overall!
As far as low-fat cookies go, i adore this one. I have made it repeatedly for hiking trips and some kayaking and biking. It travels well and can be made into bars. Sometimes i switch up the applesauce for plain or banana yogurt, the sugar for splenda with some molasses, or i will kick up the spices a bit. Either way, when i leave the house, i have some of these tasty cookies with me.
I love these cookies! It is amazing how good they are without eggs or butter. I have made them several times now and the walnuts are a must. Also, I added about 3 Tbs. of wheat germ the last time and the consistency was improved. They are the perfect quick and easy snack and are super delicious too!
This recipe is lovely.I love to bake,but always end up making cakes/deserts that are not to good for me.This tastes so good i will Definetley be making them again!!Its nice to be eating something and not having to feel guilty about it.I didnt have apple sauce so i peeled an apple and added a handfull of grapes and pureed them together with a little sugar.Also added a whole tsp of cinnamon.
Great cookie. However, I added about 1/2 c. more oatmeal, and 1/4 c. more flour, because they're just too sticky without it. And, to make them more like my mom's recipe, I added 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 tsp. cloves, and about 1/4 tsp. more of cinnamon. The cookies will not flatten out if you make them this way, so you'll have to flatten them on the cookie sheet. All in all a good low-fat recipe!
Lucille, I think your cookies are delicious! I never liked regular cookies with butter, oil, etc. They were always too heavy & made my stomach hurt. These cookies are fluffy and light :) Wonderful! The first batch was a little bland, so I added another 1/2 tsp cinammon and skimped on the salt. Thanks Lucille!
Not a bad recipe. Especially for Low fat / fat free. I added more applesauce to mine (1Cup) and also some chocolate chips. My kids ate them with no complaint. Will make them again.
I follow directions to a 't' and yet these cookies not only stuck to my non-stick baking sheet, but also burnt before the time was up.
These cookies came out of the oven looking a hot mess, but they were delicious! The texture is very light and cakey; hard to believe that they are good for you. The only changes I made were using cinnamon applesauce, 1/2 cup of wheat flour and 1/2 cup of regular, and used cranberries as well as raisins. Really wonderful, thank you for sharing such a delicious, healthy cookie recipe!
I FOUND THIS RECIPE WORKS GREAT WITHOUT THE BROWN SUGAR. IT IS STILL MOIST AND HAS GREAT FLAVOR. ALSO TASTE GREAT WITH CHOCOLATE CHIPS ADDED.
These are not Grandma's soft, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chip cookies, but they're one of the healthiest ways I've found to trick that after dinner sweet craving. I added a few chocolate chips and some Better 'n Butter peanut butter (only 2g fat- find it at Trader Joe's), which really sealed the deal.
I can't believe how good these are! I soaked the raisins in some almond milk for about an hour before making these and they turned out perfect! Nobody even knew they were low fat so don't tell!
For a practically nonfat cookie, these were great! My toddler loved them, especially the dough. I made a few changes: whole wheat pastry flour in place of all purpose, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda (I read this on another review) and I added a 1/4 tsp of nutmeg and tsp of vanilla extract. I think they would be even better with walnuts but my toddler is allergic so I omitted them. They weren't the prettiest of cookies (they look really dry) but they made up for that in taste and texture and were very moist.
This was a great find! My son had a classmate who had every food allergy under the sun (except to Gluten!) so I was happy to find a treat that he could share with EVERYONE in his class. I did not make these with Raisins (simply because I hate baking with raisins) and opted for Mini-Chocolate chips instead. And as always, I add twice as much cinnamon as a recipe calls for. Great base recipe!
This is pretty good for a low-fat recipe. I would recommend cooking longer than 10 minutes. The taste is good and the cookies are soft. My husband has celiac disease and I made these gluten-free for him using gluten free flour.
I cut this recipe in half for it was just for me and my husband (didn't want that many). I accidentaly added a bit too much apple sauce. Had to bake them a bit longer. They was chewy, but not he good kind of chewy. I didn't like them. I think I'm going to stick with cookies with eggs in them.
pretty great for a low fat free cookie...I also made my own apple sauce. just chopped a couple apples, popped them in the microwave with a little water and cooked them a little before blending them. (just have to let it cool a bit before adding it to the mix) I also added a splash of rape seed oil. Though the cookies didn't 'flatten out' they were moist and soft. This recipe is a keeper!
WOW!!! I crubed my cookie craving with these cookies sparing many, many empty calories found in regular cookies. I used whole wheat flour to make it a bit healtier-and I dont feel guilty eating them!! Great low fat cookie-Thank you!
for low-fat these are great.
the nutrients listed for this recipe submitted by 'Lucy' are grossly incorrect ... each cookie has exactly 78 calories (not 61 as stated), 2g of Fat; 116g Sodium; 14 carbs; 1g Fiber; 7g Sugar; 1g Protein; 32mg Calcium and 1g Iron. i will be submitting a true low-calorie, much healthier Oatmeal Cookie @ 67 calories ea., substituting Whole Wheat Flour, Whole Grain Oats & Splenda.
I LOVE these! Thank-you LLUCY for posting these. I made these as the recipe states except I used Craisins, and now I feel like I am cheating but I am not. Great cookie.
Great recipe, I am 8 month pregnant and craving sweets! However I also have gallstones so I can't eat much fat. These were a life saver! I used half whole wheat flour and all brown sugar added some diced apples to the mix. Yummy! Even my husband ate them up! Thanks!
SO great for a low-fat, egg-free recipe. I used cinnamon applesauce (only kind on hand) and that really brought out the cinnamon flavor. I have made these twice (in three days) and they have been a hit each time. For the most recent batch, I even cut back more on the sugar - 1/8 cup white and 1/6 brown. I am so happy to have found a moist, delectable, and HEALTHY alternative to breakfast breads and desserts.
For what they are, they are not bad. My friend is on a diet so I thought I would surprise her with these. She liked them. I ended up putting mini chocolate chips in them. For someone not on a diet I would go back to regular Oatmeal cookies. For me they just were not sweet enough. They are a cakee type of a cookie. But you would expect that with apple sauce!
I loved them! First and foremost I am not an excellent cook and generally when I meddle with recipes it does not work for me. However these were so simple it was ridiculous! I did add a touch of additional cinnamon and actually about 1/2 tsp of all spice (I love the smell alone)! I also did 1/2 flour and 1/2 whole wheat flour. Honestly, I made peanut butter oatmeal cookies last week with butter and much more sugar and I loved these so much more! :)
These cookies have a good flavor, But they do take a lot of chewing. I left out the salt, nuts, and raisins. They are light and fluffy,but very spongey. Worth trying, half the recipe!!!
These cookies were awesome! Make sure to put the cinnamon in, because it really brings out the flavour of the applesauce. I will definetely be making these again!
Cookies are very chewy!!! They taste great!
I increased the applesauce to 1c, added one mashed ripe banana and baked in an 8x8 glass baking dish for 20-25 min. to make cookie bars. They stay moist for a long time, though the consistency is not like a regular cookie bar (very cake-like). They make a good breakfast.
if anyone who has tried to replace all the oil in a recipe with applesauce will have a clue on the texture of these cookies. When you use all applesauce it will give your cookies, bread whatever a chewy- gummy-like texture...dense also. Since i knew what to expect when i made these cookies,they are what they are. After you bake the cookies and they're cooled place in a tupperware or ziplock for and hour. The texture will improve. Simular to a cookie dough texture. Be sure to keep the bag or container opened afterward since these cookies are moist i'm sure they'll go moldy fast. I haven't tried keeping them in the fridge they don't last long. My bf likes them since they are low cal and low chloesteral and they don't hurt his diet when his sugar gets low. we both like the flavor too.
I have just made these cookies and whilst I accept that they are low fat, they are somewhat bland and have a rather odd texture and are certainly not moist. I will make them again but will add extra apple sauce to moisten them up a tad, maybe play around with some other fruits and add more cinnamon as they really do need perking up. I am also tempted to substitute some of the sugar, particularly the white sugar which is not healthy, with honey. I think this will make them more healthy and more chewy. I think with some tinkering they will be great.
I love that they're low fat, and the flavor is great. But they're so rubbery!
Really wish I had read the reviews before trying these cookies. They are a cake like (doughy) consistency. Although the flavour is okay.
I love these cookies! I even made them with berry applesauce and they tasted delicious!
I used chocolate chips instead of raisins and instead of the applesauce I used butter. they were very tasty and crunchy. although not low fat they were eggless and milk free for my kids allergies
The taste was bland with an oddly rubbery texture.
don't make these expecting crispy-outside-chewy-inside cookies. these dont taste like that because they dont have copious amounts of fat. i thought they were wonderful as healthy cookie substitute - omitted raisins & nuts and added 1/2 C chocolate chips. toddler & diet approved!
these are yummy ,for the people who complain you should stick to your regular fat cookies.
Not what I was hoping for. It was almost like a no-bake cookie. Very rubbery. I even added chocolate chips to help with the taste....did not work. Will not make again.
