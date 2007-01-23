Egg-Free Low-Fat Oatmeal Cookies

Delicious and moist, applesauce oatmeal cookies.

By Lucille Lozier

Ingredients

Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F ( 175 degrees C ). Grease a cookie sheet.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the brown sugar, white sugar, and applesauce. Sift together the flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon; stir into the applesauce mixture. Add the rolled oats, raisins and chopped nuts (if desired); stir until combined.

  • Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheet. Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool slightly before removing from the baking sheet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 1.9g; sodium 70.3mg. Full Nutrition
