Egg-Free Low-Fat Oatmeal Cookies

if anyone who has tried to replace all the oil in a recipe with applesauce will have a clue on the texture of these cookies. When you use all applesauce it will give your cookies, bread whatever a chewy- gummy-like texture...dense also. Since i knew what to expect when i made these cookies,they are what they are. After you bake the cookies and they're cooled place in a tupperware or ziplock for and hour. The texture will improve. Simular to a cookie dough texture. Be sure to keep the bag or container opened afterward since these cookies are moist i'm sure they'll go moldy fast. I haven't tried keeping them in the fridge they don't last long. My bf likes them since they are low cal and low chloesteral and they don't hurt his diet when his sugar gets low. we both like the flavor too.