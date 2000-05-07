Anise Walnut Biscotti

This recipe is AMAZING! I made some minor changes, 1c. whole wheat flour, omitted anise flavoring and seed, 1 tsp orange extract, 2 tsp orange zest and 1 1/2c. walnuts. I wanted to use dates but forgot to put them in before I started baking so I'll do that next time. I have not made biscotti before so, really didn't know what to expect. The dough is quite sticky so I used some whole wheat flour and made my log shapes on the counter, then transfered to the ungreased cookie sheet. I used the whole egg wash. The recipe did not call for salt and I used unsalted butter but I will use regular butter next time. When I did the second bake I found laying them flat on the cookie sheet produced a better browning/drying.These were so yummy, my hubby even shared with one of his buddies, chick food he calls it, funny, chick food is pretty good. Thank you so much for posting this recipe. It's a real keeper.