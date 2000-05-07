Anise Walnut Biscotti

This recipe was given to me by my Grandmother Nancy (Saccuzzo). She was a great little Italian Nana. She taught me how to cook and was an inspiration in my life. Enjoy with your favorite red wine or coffee.
07/05/2000
This cookie recipe is FANTASTIC!! Very easy to make (my 9yr.old helped me). On my very first try they turned out perfect.(I omitted the walnuts,preferring only the anise). My Husband is impressed, my Parents were stunned and they were a hit at the dinner party I attended. I am Italian and I come from a family of Bakery owners and these cookies impressed them. Thank-you for submitting this recipe and I always make mention as to where and whom this recipe originated from. I highly recommend this recipe for its simplicity and its deliciousness!! Paula
I wanted to make the perfect Biscotti recipe for Christmas gifts this year. I printed out 15 different ones from this site and tried them all. This recipe was the winner "hands down" with my family and friends. Thank you Michelle for sharing your Grandmother's recipe with us all.
DELICIOUS! KEY NOTE: dough is very sticky so I allow for a bowl w/1 or 1.25 cups add'tl flour on the side for my hands when working the dough. They still turned out wonderfully. I gave it 5 stars even though I altered it because both my parents are from 100% Italian families & these cookies were much better than our family recipe. Ours are always so hard they should be dunked in coffee. These were cookie-ish yet firm & were a huge hit at my Italian family at Thanksgiving. I followed ingredients as indicated minus the anise (not a fan of anise) and once basic recipe was completed, I split into two batches. Batch 1 Almond Biscotti: I added 1.5 t pure almond extract & almonds. Batch 2 Maple Walnut Biscotti: 2 t immitation maple & chopped walnuts. Baking times differ just keep an eye on them. Once cooled I added white & dark chocolate. Yummy!
09/03/2001
If you're a fan of biscotti, you'll enjoy these. Just the right sweetness and very fragrant. And, of course, great with coffee or tea.
07/18/2001
These came out great. Light and airy and very crispy. Cooked them a little longer the second time, very delicious.
This recipe is AMAZING! I made some minor changes, 1c. whole wheat flour, omitted anise flavoring and seed, 1 tsp orange extract, 2 tsp orange zest and 1 1/2c. walnuts. I wanted to use dates but forgot to put them in before I started baking so I'll do that next time. I have not made biscotti before so, really didn't know what to expect. The dough is quite sticky so I used some whole wheat flour and made my log shapes on the counter, then transfered to the ungreased cookie sheet. I used the whole egg wash. The recipe did not call for salt and I used unsalted butter but I will use regular butter next time. When I did the second bake I found laying them flat on the cookie sheet produced a better browning/drying.These were so yummy, my hubby even shared with one of his buddies, chick food he calls it, funny, chick food is pretty good. Thank you so much for posting this recipe. It's a real keeper.
Wow, this is the best recipe for biscotti that I have ever used. It makes a lot and it is a good thing because they dissapeared so fast. I made it a few times each time adding something different and they all came out awesome.
This recipe did not work well for me. First, I don't think I rolled out the rolls of dough enough, so the biscotti were moist in the middle. Although it is very tasty, I will reduce the sugar next time by 1/2 c. However, I the biscotti are VERY tasty. I used Sambuca instead of anise flavoring. I WILL make this again.
This recipe was amazing! I doubled the anise extract because I didn't have seeds and I added orange extract to the melted chocolate chips I drizzled over them. I will lay them on their side for the second bake next time though because the bottoms were really brown.
DAWN CLINE
01/21/2001
I've made this several times, though it is messy, the outcome is outstanding, i know have neighbors requesting me to make it.
Excellent, authentic flavor. If you don't care for anise, leave it out, as suggested, but we do, and I made the recipe exactly as written, including walnuts. They were delicious. The appearance is particularly pleasing, with a golden, shiny top due to the egg wash. The directions state that each unbaked loaf should be 3/4 of an inch high. If you, like I did, made them slightly taller, it will take longer during the first baking to get the loaf to the state in which it is not moist in the middle. Mine took about 25 minutes. Next time, I will be even more careful to replicate the exact dimensions called for by the recipe. I formed the unbaked loaves on a piece of baking parchment for easy handling. This is an excellent recipe and I will make these again.
I made this. Flavor was great, texture was what I wanted for Biscotti. Easy to make although I did cut the recipe in half and I used 1/2 sugar & 1/2 splenda and did not dip in chocolate because of my husband's sugar restrictions. Turned out well. Will make this again.
These were great! I used almond extract and sliced almonds instead of the anise extract/seed and the walnuts. I'm not a fan of anise. Otherwise I followed the directions exactly. I made half a batch the first time and it was easier than making the entire batch. Everyone enjoyed it so much that I made the entire batch the next time.
