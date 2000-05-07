Anise Walnut Biscotti

This recipe was given to me by my Grandmother Nancy (Saccuzzo). She was a great little Italian Nana. She taught me how to cook and was an inspiration in my life. Enjoy with your favorite red wine or coffee.

Recipe by Michele Flannery

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F ( 190 degrees C ).

  • In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar Gradually add the vanilla and eggs while mixing. Sift together the flour and baking powder; stir into the egg mixture. For plain biscotti, do not add anything else (see Cook's Note). Stir in the anise extract and anise seed. Add walnuts if desired.

  • Wet or grease your hands and shape dough out into 4 logs as long as your baking sheet will allow. Pat each one to about 3/4 inch in height, and 3 inches wide. Brush with beaten egg yolks.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes, until golden brown. Slice logs at an angle, cutting pieces into 1/2 to 3/4-inch wide cookies. Place slices back onto the cookie sheet, standing upright, if possible; leave a gap between the slices. Return to the oven and bake until cookies are dry and lightly toasted, about 10 minutes more.

Cook's Notes:

For plain biscotti, omit all of the flavorings. For walnut cookies, omit the anise seed and extract.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 21.6g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 39.8mg; sodium 88.7mg. Full Nutrition
