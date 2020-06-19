Slow Roasted Rabbit
Learn how to cook rabbit with this recipe that's great for dinner, served with rice and homemade bread.
Learn how to cook rabbit with this recipe that's great for dinner, served with rice and homemade bread.
Have not had Rabbit for many years, found a local breeder and he sold me one. Cut the sugar in half and next time will cut the black pepper in half. We will be eating more rabbit.Read More
I was looking for a slow roasted method for cooking rabbit, not a simmering / basting method. The title is misleading.Read More
Have not had Rabbit for many years, found a local breeder and he sold me one. Cut the sugar in half and next time will cut the black pepper in half. We will be eating more rabbit.
My family really enjoyed this! I was a bit apprehensive at first becoase of the sugar, but I only used 1/2 of the amount asked for, and a little less of the ketchup as well. It almost tasted like bbq sauce, I did everything else the same as it asked for in the recipe, very easy, the rabbit by the end is nicely roasted and crispy!! It was delicious, I served it with rice. Will make again.
Flavor of the sauce was great. The cook time needs some adjusting yet as the smaller cuts were over-cooked.
I was looking for a slow roasted method for cooking rabbit, not a simmering / basting method. The title is misleading.
Its recipes like these that make me think...where did I go wrong? I'm sorry, I've never given anyone a two star rating before, I actually feel bad about this, but fair is fair. I followed the recipe to the T, and ended up having to cook the rabbit longer..in fact I cooked him till I burned him. Perhaps this way my fault, but that is the first time I threw away dinner. Will definitely not be making this again. :(
I deboned the rabbit into small bite size pcs first. Everybody loved it! They thought it was pork ribblets. They were surprised when I told them it was rabbit and they asked for the recipe! The only thing was maybe cut back on the paprika? My wife thinks half.
This is an old recipe ive used it for years, but instead of an onion i add the dry onion soup mix, adds a lot more flavor, added a little broth too.
This is now my favorite rabbit recipe! We raise our own, so I've tried many. I was afraid I had browned it a bit long, so I cut the bake time by 20 minutes. It was SO tender! I will, however, cut back on the pepper next time to 1/2 tablespoon.
This was a great recipe, the meat was very tender! Thanks for posting it!
This was the first time cooking and eating rabbit. Followed the recipe to the tee and it was the best! I will be eating rabbit again!
Made this with my very first home butchered rabbit. It was a hit with the whole family. I followed the recipe as is except added pineapple to lighten it up for the season. So, so good.
Delicious, Tender,Easy.A Keeper!!!
Definitely will make this again. I had become bored with ordinary rabbit casserole. This was easy to make and extremely tasty. To the reviewer who burnt the rabbit, I can only assume you forgot to add the 3/4 cup of water, which is something that I nearly did too.
I raise rabbits for meat and I must say, this is one of the best dishes ever! To die for. I will pass the recipe onto my clients!
Flavor was fantastic! I do suggest allowing the rabbit to marinate in the sauce for 4 - 6 hrs ahead of roasting. If this is your first time trying rabbit, I want to let you know that the front legs and the back piece, have the most tender meat. : ) Enjoy!!!
We loved this recipe. It was my first time cooking rabbit, and it was tasty and tender. Even the kids loved it, and asked for more! After reading the other reviews, I reduced the baking time from 90 minutes to 60, and it was fully cooked.
I was searching for a roasted rabbit recipe and found this...this is misleading...you can save yourself some BTUs using the range by simmering on top of the stove...I use chipotle sauce which gives the dish a nice smokey sweet flavor. I simmer until tender. SO I did not try this recipe..mine is better...no sugar/ketchup.
Didn't make any changes. Found it to be very tasty. Family asked me to make it again. Will definitely be eating more rabbit. Smaller pieces seem to be a little to done. Will check after 1 hour next time.
I would totally make it again it was absolutely delicious I only had smoked paprika used that was awesome!!
used half the sugar, pepper, and ketchup. added Pinot noir and mushrooms. served with rosemary potatoes. absolutely wonderful dinner. served three adults with another meal left over.
I made this as a dish for Christmas dinner and there wasn't a scrap left. It got great reviews from those who'd had rabbit before and those who hadn't. I'll look forward to making it again.
I thought the baking time was too long, so I pulled it out after 60 minutes - it was still way overdone. I'll try it again, but much shorter cooking time!
I followed the recipe as written. The gravy /sauce is very tasty, however next time (when using wild rabbit), I'm going to marinate the rabbit over night.
Enjoyed the recipe as presented except cut the sugar amount in half. Constant basing (every 15 minutes) was somewhat annoying. Sauce tasted sweet and had a mild barbeque taste. Next time would add some hot sauce to give a bit of punch.
Simple, quick and delicious/tender. Try this out, I will be sure to make this again!
I made this today. I didn't care for it but my fiance did. he's gobbling it up now lol
THE BEST EVER!!!!!! I added a half teaspoon of cayenne pepper to the mixture! Just the right spice! My daughter raises rabbits. This was the first time my husband and I have eaten rabbit. This recipe was so easy and delicious! Absolutely wonderful!!!!!!!
Excellent! I will definitely make it again and again. I did reduce the salt by half and added smoked paprika.
Good recipe. I used an InstantPot and cooked a whole rabbit in 45 mins. Then roasted in the oven for 20 mins. 3 of 4 at our table never had rabbit before and all enjoyed this recipe.
I made this last night and the flavors did not work well. The almost BBQ-like taste took away from the Rabbit.
If the person who has published this recipe can contact me at icolass at g mail dot comm, I have a particular question I would like to ask you about regarding it. Thanks very much!
Thus recipe is very good. The rabbit was very tender. the sauce was also good, we added some honey which was a nice touch.
I made my own ketchup and I used amino acids instead of Westchester sauce. I put oregano, thyme, parsley, Sage, cilantro, and Rosemary.
I've never had rabbit before, but I must say this recipe made it so that I will be eating rabbit way more often. The only words I have to say are WOW. So much flavor.
Good 👍
It is one of my go to meals and so easy and a change from the gravy and rabbit
Made an excellent meal. I brined the rabbit for about 14 hours before, and substituted soy sauce for Worcestershire sauce. We cooked two wild rabbits, and it was delicious - my family really enjoyed it. The rabbit was tender and tasty.
Followed directions exactly. It was ok. Won't make it again.
Played with the recipe a little in terms of what spices, but in general the ketchup and so on (liquids) I used. It turned out delicious. Timing and consistency of the meat was perfect. I would add more water perhaps to get more of a sauce going.
First time with rabbit, this was the best, juicy and tender will eat more rabbit from now on!
I have made this twice now, Tasty yes and again too! easy fast reliable.
I did make a few additions to the recipe listed. I added bite-sized potatoes (sunburst blend). Also, while I was Browning the rabbit before baking it, I sauteed fresh white mushrooms and asparagus sticks. I laid the mushrooms at the bottom before placing the rabbit in the baking dish and laid the asparagus over top. This is a recipe I will definitely try again! Wonderful dish! Thank you for the ideas.
Added less ketchup added lemon pepper and bell pepper onion powder and soaked it in vinegar came out soft and tender also juicy baked it for 1hr 20 mins perfect on 350
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections