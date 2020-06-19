Slow Roasted Rabbit

Learn how to cook rabbit with this recipe that's great for dinner, served with rice and homemade bread.

By Jane T

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Season rabbit pieces with pepper and salt.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add rabbit; cook in hot oil until brown on all sides. Place in a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Combine onion, water, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, paprika, and garlic in a medium bowl; mix well, then pour over rabbit.

  • Bake uncovered in the preheated oven, basting frequently, until very tender, about 90 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the meat nearest the bone should read at least 160 degrees F (72 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
626 calories; protein 63.5g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 31.2g; cholesterol 174.7mg; sodium 1683.8mg. Full Nutrition
