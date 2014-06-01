Egg-Free Meltaways
My youngest son was born allergic to dairy products, and this was among the recipes people shared with me. This also contains no dairy or nuts.
I made thee cookies and they turned out great! Thank you for the egg free recipe.Read More
tried this recipe exactly, horrible!!!!!cut the margarine amount in half, this is the same recipe as "melting moments II".Read More
The recipe is awful! I had to add another cup of flour and half cup of sugar before the cookies even started to keep their shape. I would NEVER use this recipe ever again!
I should have read the review before I tried this out. I also followed everything exactly as the recipe said, and ended up with a mess!
