Egg-Free Meltaways

My youngest son was born allergic to dairy products, and this was among the recipes people shared with me. This also contains no dairy or nuts.

Recipe by Debi

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, cornstarch, and confectioners' sugar. Cut in the margarine; mix until a dough forms. Roll dough into 1 inch balls and place them on an unprepared cookie sheet. Flatten each ball slightly, using the back of a fork to make a criss cross pattern.

  • Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, edges will be slightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 22.5g; sodium 263.6mg. Full Nutrition
