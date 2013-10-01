Disappearing Marshmallow Brownies

A chewy blonde brownie. Please pass the milk!

Recipe by Maryl

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch pan.

  • Using a microwave-safe bowl, melt the butterscotch chips and butter together in the microwave, stirring occasionally until smooth. Set aside to cool.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Mix in the melted butterscotch chips, then the flour, baking powder, and salt until smooth. Stir in the marshmallows and chocolate chips last. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake for 15 to 20 minutes in preheated oven. Cool, and cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 135.7mg. Full Nutrition
