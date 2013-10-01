Disappearing Marshmallow Brownies
A chewy blonde brownie. Please pass the milk!
Not paying close enough attention to the recipe, I mistakenly threw in 2-1/2 cups of marshmallows rather than the 2 cups called for. Now I don't know if that extra half cup made these brownies better or worse, but oh my gosh these were good! After having one in order to rate this recipe, I'm ashamed to even reveal how many I had after that! These were butterscotchy and chocolatey, perfectly moist, with a funny little bumpy, crackly top--so pretty! Quick and easy to throw together, with amazing results. Individual oven temps and baking pan types can, of course, affect the baking time, but mine were perfect at 24 minutes.Read More
These are really sweet. Too sweet. This is because of the addition of the melted butterscotch chips. I prefer the disappearing marshmallow brownies without butterscotch chips.Read More
These have been my favorite brownies for 18 years now! Growing up my best friends mother made these (with 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips though)and I've loved them ever since. I now make these for my own kids who love them too. These are very rich, moist,and flavorful with the butterscotch & marshmallow making them distinctive. (I can't fathom anyone thinking they are "hard and tasteless"!?) I have found that I need to cook them for 28 minutes or else they are slightly undercooked. (My original 18 yr. old recipe card says 20-25 minutes.)
These are really, really good. I would almost be tempted to use more butterscotch chips, but then, I really like butterscotch. But they are extremely good when made as is. I did bake them for 25 minutes instead of 20, but next time I may try the 20 first just to see how they turn out when done at that time instead. They do tend to stick to the pan, so I'd suggest making sure your pan is greased really, really well. But they're definitely worth making!
If you are looking for an elegant bar that is almost too pretty to eat, forget this one. But if you're looking for rich, chewy, ooey, gooey, can't eat just one (or three) delight--this is the ticket! Really fun and soooooo delicious!!!!
This is basically the recipe I used about 25 years ago when my kids were young, and the brownies are just as good today as they were then. The melted butter and butterscotch chips really make it rich, and the marshamallows make a nice crust and give a good chewiness. I did bake for longer than specified by this recipe.
These were totally amazing and very much a keeper to be made again. I used 2 cups of choco chips since I didn't have any butterscotch on hand, and melted both cups with the butter on the stove instead of just melting one cup in the microwave with the butter and reserving the other. I also baked them for the full 20 minutes and at first they still seemed like they weren't quite done yet, but i'm glad I didn't bake them any longer because after cooling they turned out just right. Thank you for sharing this recipe and the recipe name fits, because they're going to disappear fast. :)
very good. I modified a bit. I used pb chips and added a cup of quick cooking oats.
YUM, these are decadent! Made them for Valentine's Day for my boy's daycare and they turned out great. I didn't have butterscotch chips, so used milk chocolate chips and semi-sweet as called for and they were great. I would have like to have tried with peanut butter chips, but there's a peanut allergy at the daycare, so milk choc it was! I think any type of mixture I'm sure would be fantastic!
This batter was thick like candy, I wasn't sure they would turn out, but it was quite delish. They did stick a little to the side of a non stick pan. I would make these again!
These are excellent. I thought the flavor improved the next day. They are sweet but not too much. The marshmallows actually disappear into the dough so don't expect to see pieces of marshmallow in your brownie. The only change I made was to mix the flour, baking powder, and salt together in a separate bowl and then added this to the egg mixture.
Wow...really great brownies! For me, the butterscotch chips and butter in the microwave didn't melt as smoothly as I thought they would. I was sure I had done something wrong, but nope, these are absolutely delicious following the recipe exactly as written. Next time, though, I will follow the suggestion of another reviewer and throw in a bit of quick cooking oats.
INSANE! These are amazing. Soft and chewy and buttery and awesome. I lined my pan with foil, and then sprayed the foil really well because they're very sticky. Once they were cool, I pulled the foil out and used a pizza cutter to slice them, way easier. Make small pieces, they are VERY rich.
Flavor considered these were very good. I used the new vanilla flavored marshmellows and made them in a very well greased muffin tin. To address the problem with them being gooy and stickig to the pan, a tip- Line whatever you are using w/ foil and then grease the foil. Also- let them cool a bit out of the oven then put them in the freezer for and hour or so. This firms the marsmallows that melted allowing you to cut them without it sticking to the knife. I will make again for sure- just with a few tricks to remove them more easily.
After baking these successfully last night, I have a few suggestions for everyone making these in order for them to turn out perfectly, as mine did: -follow the recipe exactly -use a glass 9x13" pan and grease it with cooking spray, thoroughly -bake for 20-21 mins, 15 mins is NOT enough! -bake them at night before bed and let them cool in the glass pan, partially covered, until morning. Then cut and serve! This is what I did for this recipe and it turned out great, chewy, sweet, and delicious. The trick is the glass pan, cooking spray, longer cooking time, and overnight cooling. Good luck!
Oh my goodness, these are SO good! Love them! Didn't change a thing, perfect as is!
Awesome recipe! I did not have chocolate chips on hand but leftover peanut butter cups from Halloween. Turned out great. Next time I tried with butterfingers cups. Still good, but not as tasty. First timers, when you add mixture to pan before baking it looks wrong. Don't stop. Even though it looks lumpy and strange it turns out beautifully. I have happily passed this recipe along to 4 people requesting it. This brownie will make an appearance at my Thanksgiving dessert table this year. Thank you for an easy and wonderful recipe!
This rating is only based on my personal opinion, everyone else that ate these loved them. For me, they werent cooking properly , crispy on the outside but not enough on the inside and were very hard to get out of the pan even after cooling for a few hours. They are very sweet, I would try making again but with only butterscotch chips or choco or peanut butter. A plus about them, is that they taste really good even after being left out for a day.
I loved these brownies. I couldn't stop eating them! I gave them 4 stars because I think they need less sugar. There are so many sugary ingredients I decided to use less than the brown sugar called for, and will use even less next time. I did not measure, but did not fill the measuring cup fully. I would go down to a 1/2 cup definitely, and perhaps even a 1/3. I would also suggest that once you are incorporating the flour mixture into the egg mixture you add the chocolate chips and marshmallows when the flour is half way mixed. If you wait the mixture becomes candy thick it is so hard to stir! You have to spread this batter out in the pan, but you will be surprised how awesome it comes out of the oven. I cooked for 20 minutes and thought this was perfect. Thanks for the recipe!
The taste of these brownies were average - good. The amount of guess work it took to decide if they were baked enough was extremely frustrating. Finally got the bronwies cooked enough, cooled them off...and cutting them was a disaster. I ended up throwing most of them out.
Taste great...look terrible. But the taste makes up for the lake in the looks department! I'm really curious to try these with peanut butter chips instead of butterscotch...
We made this and it may eventually would have turned out but the cook time must be WAY off. We took it out and it looked done and was even pulling apart from the sides of the pan and even after cooling it came out like raw cookie dough with a weird crust at the top. Only part I could eat was the very edges which is why I gave it two stars. If the whole thing turned out like the edges than it would have been a decent brownie in terms of taste. Should be called "Disappointing Marshmallow Brownies" because the smell had me pretty excited...
These were incredibly sweet, almost overly so. I could only take it in small doses, but such wonderful doses they were. :) Thanks so much!
This recipe was a great way for me to use up a ton of stale miniature marshmallows! Once baked, they turn gooey again in the batter (perfect!). This recipe was a hit even though i DID NOT HAVE THE BUTTERSCOTCH CHIPS. Next time, I will def. try with the butterscotch but this was still great. It's very hard to test for doneness so I just checked to make sure they looked done. Be careful NOT to burn the marshmallows. The batter is very thick and chunky so spread evenly over the entire pan because it does not spread very much.
I loved the taste of these. They did need to bake for a bit longer than the recipe. Followed the recipe exactly except for the baking time. Delicious.
I added extra vanilla and 1 heaping cup of chocolate chips because I do. Of like them too chocolatey. You would think these would bet too sweet but they aren't! Fantastic!!
These were ok. I didn't have miniature marshmallows, so I took big ones and cut them up into 8 pieces each. They didn't melt even though the top and edges were all golden brown. I usually like marshmallows, but not when I'm expecting a blondie. The blondie to marshmallow ratio was off for me. They look nice, and you certainly get your sugar fix here, but just not satisfying for me.
Way too sweet for me! Some family liked them but I wonder if they were just being polite. Just not my favorite, sorry!!
These were AMAZING! At first I wasn't sure while I was mixing it all together but the final result was delicious! The kids have raved about it since I've made it and it's almost gone already. I didn't make any changes to the recipe, definitely a keeper!
Sticky. Sweet. Delicious. Put in too many marshmallows kind of by mistake, but they were fine. I put them in front of my family, and they...well.... disappeared. Half the pan gone in one sitting!
These were delicious! I made them for a bake sale and they sold out. I only have two comments which I help will be helpful to other bakers. First, althought the brownies may not appear done after 15 min, TAKE THEM OUT! They continue to cook in the pan and taking them out at this point will ensure that they stay moist and chewy. Secondly, these bars are very sweet, so unless you have a serious sweet tooth don't eat too many although they are addictive. Enjoy!
the taste was great but they were VERY hard. I was a little disappointed they were flat and more like a candy bar than brownies.
de.lic.ious followed exactly
Definitely very delicious, but not even close to being done at 20 minutes. I baked an extra 5 or so and I think it could have used a little more then that. They are really sweet with the melted butterscotch chips but so so good!
I didn't have any butterscotch chips, so used peanut butter chips instead. I definitely would not bake any longer than 20 minutes, they were cooked just enough, any more & they would have been burnt. Pretty good, but more of a bar than a brownie.
Sooooo good! We absolutely loved this recipe and will be making it again and again. Chewy, perfect golden brownies!!!!
As far as blonde brownies go, these were pretty good. I was saddened that the marshmallows disappear when baking, thinking there would be chunks, and didn't really think they added anything to the recipe. I did like the butterscotch chip flavor in the batter itself, I'd be tempted to add another 1/2 c to see what that does. Grease your pan very thoroughly, as mine still stuck a little and I coated it. They cooked for about 22 minutes, and where no where near done at 15. My husband and I both preferred these cold.
Really good!! I couldn't wait to get these out of the oven because they smelled so good! While they tasted good warm, they tasted even better the next day when they were completely cooled. They were a little messy warm as well, but cut nicely the next day. Very rich, so a glass of milk is a must!
I cooked this for ten minutes over the stated recipe time, and it still did not set at all. I don't know if is because I am located in Denver (the high altitude) or if it was just the recipe. Will not make this again.
This is excellent! Not too rich. I made these for a New Year's Party and they were a hit!
Bad
I cannot begin to describe the awesomeness of these brownies. My only comment would be that I don't think I'd call them a "brownie." More of a cookie bar. Make this dessert - your friends, family and co-workers will thank you!
I'd give it 3, but the family really loved them so it gets a 4. I added 1/4 cup of cinnamon chips too.
I could not get these to firm up and I was afraid of over baking. Taste as very rich, yet gooey. Not our cup of tea
These set up kinda weird, not really like brownies. Great with a scoop of ice cream. The butterscotch/butter mixture made for a wonderful gooey inside while the marshmallows added a slight crunchiness which was very nice. I will definitely make these again. Thanks for a different dessert recipe!!! UPDATE: these brownies are DIVINE the second day!!!
These are very good and I would remake them. I just was unsure if they were completely cooked. I left them in the oven longer than the recipe called for and the bottoms stayed doughy while the tops were completely done. I reserve five star ratings for recipes that are ones that I eat and eat and eat until I can't anymore.
Very tasty, I drizzled melted chocolate on top and followed the rest to a T.
I couldn't get this to set up-but it tasted good.
This probably would have been good if the baking time was correct. I baked ten minutes longer than directed, and it was still too gooey.
These were very popular at our last party. A little too sweet for my taste, but there weren't any leftovers.
Delicious brownies, especially hot out of the oven when the marshmallows are soft. I made both versions of this recipe on this web site, and this is definitely the better of the two. I will make these again!
These tasted great! Rich and chewy, just like I was hoping for. They don't look as good as they taste though.
These were pretty good. I didn't have butterscotch chips so I just used extra semi-sweet chocolate chips. I'm sure it would be very tasty with the butterscotch. As mentioned, these are not good warm. I popped mine in the fridge after they cooled a little and tried them chilled. Very good. Will try again with butterscotch chips!
This was super easy to make. They do look really pretty. I baked them for 15m but at 13m I really should have taken them out. Definately a keeper!
Would have given 3 stars but I used a mixture of peanut butter/chocolate chips instead of the butterscotch beacause that is what I had on hand- I wanted to be fair. They were just average. Maybe the butterscotch makes all the difference but with all the delicious brownie/bar recipes out there I will not make these again. Too bad- I love anyting with marshmallow but these really weren't very marshmallow-y anyway.
Excellent.
I was not impressed. I followed the recipe exactly. The texture is good, but the flavor is so subtle. Maybe if you spread chocolate icing on top or perhaps added some cocoa and extra sugar to the mix? I will not be making these again.
Mine turned out fluffy and crumbly, not a good brownie texture at all.
These are the best brownies I've ever tasted in my life, hands down. My husband and kids said the same but I was in utter amazement at how delicious they are. Next time I'll bake for 25 minutes instead of 20, but they were still absolutely DELICIOUS. I am not usually a big fan of brownies, but I will be making these again and again. Easily 5 stars.
I made these w/ my grandsons & they were fabulous. My youngest grandson said they are the best brownies he's ever eaten. (of course everything we make is the best he's ever eaten ;o) ) But even my non-butterscotch loving husband loved these. I cooked them for the full 20 minutes & think they could have used 5 more. I only had a cup of miniature marshmallows (they really do disappear) & they still turned out allright.
I wasn't happy with the end result of these brownies. Although they tasted good. They really didn't raise and were more like a cookie bar than a brownie. I made the recipe on two different occasions and got the same result following the recipe exactly as shown.
These are absolutely delicious! I was a little worried when I made the batter, because it seemed so thick, and I was afraid that cutting down the butterscotch chips by 1/3 c had adversely affected it, but they turned out just fine. I actually found my marshmallows stayed identifiable, unlike what other reviewers mentioned, but didn't mind at all. The only thing I had problems with was that the batter didn't lie very flat, so they came out a bit lumpy and bumpy. But otherwise, this rich, sweet blondie that goes just perfect with a big glass of milk will disappear in no time in my residence.
Yummy recipe! I made these for my little sisters birthday today. These blond brownies are perfectly ooey & gooey. I was scared that they were gonna be hard, but they stayed gooey & soft. I baked the brownies by mistake at 325 degrees for about 25-30 minutes & they came out soo good. the Marshmallows on the top didn't disappear all the way which made the brownies chewy & sweet. Love the recipe & my sister did too!
I consider myself a brownie lover and these were not disappointing. I do think the name "brownie" is misleading, and I would call this a blondie. But the flavor is sweet and salty and the texture is gooey. Delicious!
I think these are way too sweet--and I usually like sweet. Also, I would bake them 10 or 15 minutes longer. However, they were a hit at work, so I am adding one more star...
These were super easy to make & the batter tastes delicious! I baked mine 21 minutes & they were perfect! I made everything as directed exactly on the recipe! These are amazingly addictive & DELICIOUS!!!!!!
My husband loved these! He hoarded them and would not share them with anyone. I did have to bake them for 25 minutes. But other than that they were perfect.
Loved these..the marshmallows really tied it all together..
Simply the best brownies ever. I am trying not to eat the entire pan!!
People loved these at the picnic I brought them to. I baked them for 23 minutes hoping they would not be over-cooked & they turned out runny in the middle. They were still good, but not quite the texture I was looking for.
These are good, and definitely have a different flavor, but if you are looking for a great simple blonde brownie, try Blonde Brownies I by Sue Bush, here on allrecipes. Best Blondies I've ever made.
Everyone in the house loves these! Def don't use the perfect brownie pan like me. The marshmallows made the brownies stick to the cutting insert and took forever to get them off.
Took these to work and they disappeared in two days. My co-workers had nothing but good comments about them.
They disappeared and were enjoyed by my son's Football team!
At first I was a little leery of the combination of butterscotch, marshmallow and chocolate but but these were super delicious!
I really, really love these brownies. I bake them in a 7'' x 11'' pan for 30 minutes and press the marshmallos into the top of the batter. They get all toasted and it makes the brownies extra yummy!
I have made these twice in two days! I made them with pb cjips cause I did not have butterscotch chips. Then I made them with mint chips. WOW amazing stuff! You can really use whatever kind of chips. will continue to do so. I also had no marshmellows, so I used fluff. GOOD STUFF!!!! thanks for the recipe!
These are delicious! I loved them and so did everyone else.
Very good. I had to get my butterscotch blazing hot to completely melt, so unfortunately my chocolate chips melted when I stirred them in later. So I couldn't really taste the butterscotch, but oh well, they were nice and chewy and yummy! Had to bake for 25 minutes, at 20 the middle was still jiggly.
Holy cow, these are gooooood! My husband LOVED them. I made them for church and left him a few samples. After taking one bite, he wanted his own pan... Hahaha!! One thing though, I've made these twice and I cannot get the butterscotch chips and butter to blend once melted. It becomes a separated, gooey mess. I guess this is normal? because it still turns out awesome!
This was very easy to make and pretty popular with the goup. I thought the flavor was good, but not exceptional so only giving it 4 stars instead of 5. A good recipe to have on hand for something quick and sweet.
Just plain amazing!
These were so easy to make and extremely delicious. I had never made homemade brownies before so I had my doubts. I followed the recipe exactly and baked them for 24 minutes. Perfect!
Two 11x13 pans of these can make 4 dozen cookies. I made them for church and they were all gone quite quickly. People seemed very enthused about them. They are a good thing to make the night before and then serve. They seem to benefit from sitting overnight.
These brownies are great. They did disappear, and everyone was commenting about how "gooey" they were, but in a good way. I just would put a little more marshmallow in it! That's all!
Yum! I was looking for a chewy blondie and these definitely fit the bill! I baked them for about 23 minutes and they turned out great. I can't wait to try different combinations with peanut butter or caramel chips!
hard and tasteless
To be honest, it may have been my cooking but i followed this recipe exactly and it turned out sort of flavorless and more cake like then chewy, I feel like if I increased the vanilla or possibly the brown sugar i would be more impressed, also I would prefer it more moist and chewy does anybody know how I could get that texture. id would appreciate the input.
These brownies were so so good. The best I have had in a very long time! I followed the recipe exactly!
Gosh these brownies are heavenly! The only thing I have qualms with is the amount of sugary ingredients. I added less of what was called for for the marshmallows and chocolate chips and it is still really sweet, but good nonetheless!
Don't get me wrong, these taste great, but they don't keep there bar shape. Really must be eaten with a fork, not just grab and go. I may cook these longer next time, went with the minimum time as to not over cook them.
Gooey & delicious. Used 1/3 cup butter + 2 TBSP applesauce instead of 1/2 cup butter for fewer calories. Next time, try 1/4 cup butter + 1/4 applesauce. Cooked for 24 min.
Only if I could find some Butterschotch chips without Hydrogenated Oil, I used white chocolate chips instead with remarkable results. These brownies do disappear quite fast...
My husband LOVED these!!
Good but very sweet, and gooey. Cooked about 10 min longer, as per some other reviewers, but it still did not set well, so I cooked 10 min longer. Not sure if I'll be making this again.
Very good, but VERY sweet (which you'd expect given the ingredients) - a bit too sweet for my taste. If you like things gooey-sweet, this is your recipe!
Very sweet, but my kids loved them. They did ask: hey, where did all the marshmallows go? Then I told them the name of the recipe. This recipe is simple to put together and kids love them. Thanks!
Now I truly understand the importance of following the directions. Now I know this is a important life lesson but I guess you can tell I've always had problems with it. It looks pretty but I guess in my case looks can be decieving. It took me 25 minutes in the oven and when it came out it was dry and plain, not really on that level that you don't feel an ounce of guilt of all the calories you're comsuming becuase it's just so good! But it my dad enjoyed them so don't feel to bad. Now about that life lesson, I figured out what my problem was (not yours!) I skipped the butterscotch chips and added chocolate sauce instead, to bad now I guess I'm going to have to go back to box mix brownies because of this failure.
These were the BEST brownies EVER!!! Gourmet quality. Had to cook them for 24 minutes though as 20 didn't do it. Thanks for the recipe!
