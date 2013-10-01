Disappearing Marshmallow Brownies

Now I truly understand the importance of following the directions. Now I know this is a important life lesson but I guess you can tell I've always had problems with it. It looks pretty but I guess in my case looks can be decieving. It took me 25 minutes in the oven and when it came out it was dry and plain, not really on that level that you don't feel an ounce of guilt of all the calories you're comsuming becuase it's just so good! But it my dad enjoyed them so don't feel to bad. Now about that life lesson, I figured out what my problem was (not yours!) I skipped the butterscotch chips and added chocolate sauce instead, to bad now I guess I'm going to have to go back to box mix brownies because of this failure.