Caramel Fudge Squares
These treats are similar to a blonde brownie only much richer.
WOW! These taste great. They are very fudgy! I love these squares and I'll make them again soon. I suggest adding 1 1/2 cups of skor chips and 1/4 cup of chocolate chips to make them even better. Thanks for this recipe!Read More
Despite the mixed reviews I decided to give this recipe a try. I followed it perfectly. When it was time to pull it out of the oven I found that it was hardly done cooking. The edges were starting to turn brown but everything else was still like batter. I didn't know what to do so I turned up the heat for another few minutes until the cake solidified. This caused the whole thing to turn a bit too dark. Perhaps had I started with a hotter oven the whole thing would have turned out better. However, taste wise, I wasn't that impressed. These squares were really spongy - perhaps because of so many eggs. I was looking for something more "fudgy" - dense and chewy.Read More
Wow! We thought these were great! We added some pecans in and they were a nice addition. They are a bit doughey when you first take them out so we cooked them a bit longer and stored them in the fridge. But a great recipe and awesome taste.
It is my fault because I assumed this was actual FUDGE I was making. I was not looking for a cake/brownie type recipe. However, I tried making this recipe with melted butter and with solid butter and it didn't turn out either time: same results. It wasn't cooked even though the toothpick came out clean.
Excellent! I am only 12 and this recipe was very easy for me, and it tasted amazing! I didn't have brown sugar, so i used white sugar and maple syrup, so the fudge was a bit more light colored than i expected, but i thought that this recipe was GREAT! Thank you so much Norma!
This recipe turned out well. It yield a lot of product, has a great texture, and tastes great! I left a few squares without powdered sugar...just to leave one with options.
I found the squares to be too moist, it took forever to get them somewhat solid, and even after allowing them to cool they were very wet. I would not recommend this recipe at all.
i don't quite understand the negative reviews on this recipe--i made 1/2 a batch and baked it in an 8x8 pan, but other than that followed the recipe exactly. mine turned out pretty darn good! i've been searching for quite some time to find a recipe like this one (lots of sugar and not much flour, makes more soft, chewy, moist baked goodies!). i would like mine a bit thicker though, so maybe next time i'll make a whole batch, but still bake in the 8x8 pan. although i wouldn't go so far as to call them "fudge", they are deelish indeed!
Horrible. Though the taste wasnt so bad, It never turned into anything remotely edible. It was just a gooey brown mess!. Followed the recipe - Will NEVER make again.
This recipe is not fudge what so ever. The title needs to be changed, its not caramel and its not even fudge,its just very sweet cake. kids like it, taste good.. but its not fudge. its definably misleading unless you read the very fine print (which apparently i wasnt the only one who missed it).
I'm really surprised of the negative ratings on this recipe. I lost a similar recipe and have been looking for one. I think it's great. We like it moist. I would suggest not as much flour as it calls for though. 1 3/4 at the most. It was delicious and always gets rave reviews when I make it.
These were really good. I followed the suggestion of another reviewer and added the skor bits and milk chocolate chips. . . seems like they'd be kind of plain without these additions. I will make these again.
In a word.....YUM! Excellent recipe...thank you
i love these! i actually just finished making them. and mmmm theyre so yummy.. they are very sweet so just one little square would do. but its so hard not to eat more..lol..very yummy with a glass of milk..
Oh my, these were delicious! They taste quite sinful!
These tasted very good, but they ended up very gooey. I tried baking at 350 and still could not get them to a good consistency. If I could have gotten these to a good consistency this would have definitely been a 5 star recipe.
Not worth the calories...
This is, by far, the worst recipe that has ever been tried in our kitchen! After more than an hour in the oven it was still the consistency of stew, with a crusty, brown topping. What a waste of expensive ingredients and time!
This is a fantastic special occasion recipe. Special occasion because, although it is easy to make this is a very rich recipe and moderation is difficult!!!! For the folks who are disappointed because it's not "fudge"....in the description it clearly says "like a blonde brownie".
I added a 10 oz bag of dark choc morsels to the mix, and baked it an extra 5 minutes. The first few squares are tricky to get out of the pan, so be careful. The edge pieces have a crunch, the insides are moist and chewy. It's very dense and sweet, and has the flavor of caramel (guessing that's from the brown sugar) even though it isn't. Been wanting a blonde brownie that has more of a brownie texture, and less cake-like. I'll definitely make this again!
Although not fudge, these squares are absolutely delicious. I've made them twice and both times they have been beautiful. Very easy to make and all of my family enjoyed them. I would definitely recommend making these.
Wow! This recipe is SO good. A cross between chewy candy and moist cake, it was just awesome. I halved the recipe and got about 15 small bars out of it. I used a delicious Mexican vanilla that really set the flavor off, and I imagine topped with vanilla ice cream and a bourbon or whiskey butter sauce, it would be even more decadent and amazing. Wonderful recipe!
Yum baked some of the batter up in a ramekin first and thought it needed some stuff Think of this as a brown sugar blondie...add things you like.. nuts, toffee, chocolate, dried fruit. etc. It does need more baking time with the addition of items, I baked it, let it cool, put in the fridge overnite and then cut in the morning. Took them to church where they vanished. I added some mini chocolate chips and toffee bits
Great taste but was not done after 45 minutes at 300°. turned up to 350 for 15 more minutes.
