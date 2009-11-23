Amazing Gluten-Free Layer Bars

This is a great recipe and everyone loved it (even though it was made specifically for someone on a gluten free diet). After reading the other reviews, I made several changes. Line the pan with Reynolds Release foil...they didn't stick at all. Also, I used more of the coconut on the bottom (it was more like a crust) and easier to handle.I also baked it about 10 minutes longer than indicated and that helped the bars stick together. I also added a handful of extra chocolate chips (or you can sprinkle them on top).

Made these for the first time last night. They are YUMMY and turned out really well based on some of my own adjustments and reading other reviews here. First and I'm surprised only one other reviewer mentioned this I had to make these in a 8X8 pan. I can't even imagine how anyone makes it 9X13 unless she doubles everything. There simply aren't enough ingredients. I measured one cup of crushed Trader Joe's gluten-free ginger snaps. Then I melted 5-6 T of unsalted butter and mixed it with the ginger snaps and 2/3 of the coconut. I pressed all of that onto the parchment paper in the bottom of the pan and then layered according to the recipe (using chopped peanuts). I think next time I will take another's suggestion and use toffee chips. I don't care for the butterscotch all that much. I'd also love to try pecans in place of the peanuts. Many reviewers mentioned the overly sticky results so I used 1/2 of a can of the sweetened condensed milk. It was PERFECT! They were amazing right out of the oven if you didn't mind eating them with a spoon:) I let them sit overnight to cool completely and this morning I was able to cut them into bars quickly and easily. They hold together and are not too sticky. I only wish the chips had melted more. The bars do crumble some when you bite into them which I think may be a direct result of the chips not really melting much and holding all of the other stuff together. May try microwaving them ever so slightly next time.