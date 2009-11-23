Amazing Gluten-Free Layer Bars

A gluten-free adaptation of the traditional Seven Layer Bar recipe. All ingredients are available in ordinary supermarkets. Be sure to check the packaging on your ingredients to make sure they are indeed gluten-free.

By Kate

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F ( 175 degrees C ). Generously grease one 13x9-inch baking pan.

  • Spread 2/3 of the flaked coconut evenly on the bottom of the baking pan. Sprinkle the butterscotch morsels, chocolate chips, and peanuts evenly over the coconut layer. Pour condensed milk evenly over the whole pan. Top with sliced almonds and remaining coconut.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes. Cool completely before cutting into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 42.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (103)

Most helpful positive review

sarakate
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2009
GLUTEN-FREE BUTTERSCOTCH CHIPS - can be found by buying either Hershey or Kroger brand butterscotch chips. Read the package to make sure, but as of 11-23-09 both those brands are gluten-free. Read More
Helpful
(196)

Most helpful critical review

crs0415
Rating: 1 stars
07/18/2008
WAIT!!!! Before you make this recipe you should know that butterscotch morsels contain barley extract, which is not gluten-free. I would stick with semi-sweet chocolate morsels. Read More
Helpful
(370)
Reviews:
vbriden
Rating: 3 stars
12/07/2006
This is a good recipe but we have made them with a gluten-free ginger snap crust. Just crush gluten-free ginger snaps and combine with melted butter until the mixture holds together and press into the bottom of the pan. It works great and tastes even better! Read More
Helpful
(173)
mgk
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2005
This is a great recipe and everyone loved it (even though it was made specifically for someone on a gluten free diet). After reading the other reviews, I made several changes. Line the pan with Reynolds Release foil...they didn't stick at all. Also, I used more of the coconut on the bottom (it was more like a crust) and easier to handle.I also baked it about 10 minutes longer than indicated and that helped the bars stick together. I also added a handful of extra chocolate chips (or you can sprinkle them on top). Read More
Helpful
(119)
AUTUMNANNE
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2006
I am new to celiac and love to bake. This was a life saver! Do add more coconut- and when it says 'wait till completely cooled' that means COMPLETELY. I would cool overnight before cutting. Read More
Helpful
(74)
janet
Rating: 4 stars
10/15/2007
After reading all the reviews I decided to add a crust using crushed Gluten free Ginger Snap cookies(roughly a cup) finely chopped pecans(roughly a cup) and 2-4 Tbls of melted butter. I also allowed them to cool overnight before I cut into bite size pieces which was also recommened. These were very good. A great chewy cookie type dessert for those of us that are gluten intolerant. Read More
Helpful
(73)
martha
Rating: 2 stars
03/06/2008
this is similar to my Hello Dollies. You can use any GF breakfast cereal (like Rice Crunch'ems), mixed with melted butter, as a crust. BE AWARE!! that the most popular brand of butterscotch chips has gluten, so don't use them. I haven't found a substitute. Read More
Helpful
(45)
Ginny
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2012
Made these for the first time last night. They are YUMMY and turned out really well based on some of my own adjustments and reading other reviews here. First and I'm surprised only one other reviewer mentioned this I had to make these in a 8X8 pan. I can't even imagine how anyone makes it 9X13 unless she doubles everything. There simply aren't enough ingredients. I measured one cup of crushed Trader Joe's gluten-free ginger snaps. Then I melted 5-6 T of unsalted butter and mixed it with the ginger snaps and 2/3 of the coconut. I pressed all of that onto the parchment paper in the bottom of the pan and then layered according to the recipe (using chopped peanuts). I think next time I will take another's suggestion and use toffee chips. I don't care for the butterscotch all that much. I'd also love to try pecans in place of the peanuts. Many reviewers mentioned the overly sticky results so I used 1/2 of a can of the sweetened condensed milk. It was PERFECT! They were amazing right out of the oven if you didn't mind eating them with a spoon:) I let them sit overnight to cool completely and this morning I was able to cut them into bars quickly and easily. They hold together and are not too sticky. I only wish the chips had melted more. The bars do crumble some when you bite into them which I think may be a direct result of the chips not really melting much and holding all of the other stuff together. May try microwaving them ever so slightly next time. Read More
Helpful
(34)
Susan Logsdon
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2007
I'd give this 6 stars if the option were available. My oldest daugher has Crohn's disease and is on a gluten-free diet. She LOVES these! I'm on no special diet and love them too. In fact everytime I make them they disappear. I've been asked for the recipe each time I make them and when I bring them to work they disappear within minutes! Thanks so much! Wonderful! Read More
Helpful
(33)
