Lemon Meltaways

These frosted lemon cookies are a delicious refrigerator cookie, and they are quick and easy to make.

Recipe by Susan Lewis

20 mins
12 mins
2 hrs 48 mins
3 hrs 20 mins
48
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together 3/4 cup butter and 1/3 cup confectioners' sugar until smooth. Stir in 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1 teaspoon lemon zest. Combine the flour and corn starch, and blend into the lemon mixture to form a soft dough. Divide dough in half, roll each half into a log about 8 inches long and 1 inch in diameter. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours, or until firm.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Cut each roll into 1/4 inch slices and place onto the cookie sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 8 to 12 minutes, or until set. Cool completely before frosting.

  • In a small bowl, blend together 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar, 1/4 cup butter, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon lemon zest with an electric mixer until smooth. Frost cookies and allow to dry before serving or storing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
62 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 27.5mg. Full Nutrition
