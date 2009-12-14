Lemon Meltaways

These are my all-time favorite cookie and I've probably made 30+ batches of them over the years, always to rave reviews and requests for the recipe (which I forgot today so I'm on the site printing a copy). I do make a few minor recipe modifications. Ingredients: use FRESH lemon juice and up the amount of lemon zest in the dough. This provides extra lemon flavor. The icing also requires 1 Tablespoon of FRESH lemon juice (and more zest) and some additional confectioners’ sugar to obtain the right consistency / taste. How much additional will vary based on the humidity in the air, but start with 2 additional tablespoons and go from there. (I made these yesterday while it was pouring rain and it required 4+ additional tablespoons) Technique: For the dough, beat the butter very well by itself before adding the additional ingredients. The cookies are extremely delicate when hot but firm up nicely as they cool. I leave them on the cookie sheet for a few minutes before moving to the cooling rack and have no problems with crumbling. It should be noted that these cookies will not brown as most cookies do - if you wait for browning, the cookies will be overcooked / burnt. For easier transporting, frost cookies and leave on the cooling rack overnight. The icing firms up and you can pack them with wax paper between layers.

