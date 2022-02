I just ate one of these melt in your mouth cookies and they are so awesome!!! BUT.....I am still in the middle of baking them and the cookie press is just not working out for me. The dough keeps sticking and won't come out and stay on the cookie sheet. For every 10 cookies I try, I get one that turns out. The only thing I did different than the recipe was to use butter instead of the butter flavored shortening. I can't believe this would make such a huge difference. I want to try these again with the butter flavored shortening. The taste is so good, I hope it turns out, but so far, it's been a huge pain in my butt!!!....I tried these again with the butter flavored shortening and they turned out a lot better than my first time. I guess that's what it was. This makes a lot of cookies.