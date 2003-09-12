Coconut Buttons
Really crunchy and coconutty. They look really cute on a cookie tray and they're egg -free
I thought these looked good on the plate, and everyone ate them. They just arent' the cookie that gets requested. It makes a lot so it's a good "plate filler" when making cookies to give away to neighbors and friends. There good, but no one raved.Read More
It's not the very best to make, but the flavor is great. They are way to crunchy that at the end they become very tough to eat.Read More
I have made this cookie for two Christmas' and this will be the third. It has always been a big hit!
Yummy!
Pretty plain without the chocolate, but I really didn't want to dip them in chocolate. I tried dipping in caramel but I didn't like that either, so I left them as is. They turned out okay, but I really wanted more coconut flavor. Perhaps I'll try them again with chocolate. Making the button part was kind of annoying; you have to press the shape in before baking but then press again after baking. I also didn't bake that long; instead, I baked for less time at 350. thanks for the recipe.
