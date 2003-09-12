Coconut Buttons

6 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Really crunchy and coconutty. They look really cute on a cookie tray and they're egg -free

By Colleen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Add the milk and coconut extract; continue to cream until light and fluffy. Sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt; stir this into the creamed mixture with a wooden spoon, then stir in the coconut. The dough will seem crumbly, you may need to use your hands to help it come together. Divide the dough into 4 equal parts and roll into 10 inch long logs. Wrap logs in plastic or wax paper and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F ( 165 degrees C ).

  • Cut each log into 1/2 inch slices with a serrated knife. Place the cookies 1 inch apart on a cookie sheet. Using a toothpick or pencil, make 4 holes in each cookie to resemble a button. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Allow cookies to cool on wire racks. When the cookies are cool, melt the shortening and semi sweet chocolate together in a microwave or over a double boiler; mix well. Dip the cookies halfway into the chocolate and scrape off the excess with a spatula or your finger. Place them on wax paper to set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 88.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022