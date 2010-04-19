Vanilla Crispies

A lot like a sugar cookie but ten times better. These cookies have a wonderful rich flavor, a very nice side to ice cream.

Recipe by Peter Boyd

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Add egg and vanilla; continue to cream until smooth. Sift together the flour, baking soda, and cream of tartar; stir into the creamed mixture until well blended. Refrigerate dough for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F ( 190 degrees C ).

  • Roll dough into 1 inch balls and place onto a cookie sheet. Cookies should be at least 2 inches apart. Lightly grease the bottom of a glass, dip it into the granulated sugar, and press the cookies down slightly. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until golden brown. Remove from the baking sheet to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 18.7mg; sodium 55.9mg. Full Nutrition
