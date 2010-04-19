Vanilla Crispies
A lot like a sugar cookie but ten times better. These cookies have a wonderful rich flavor, a very nice side to ice cream.
these cookies tasted like a vanilla waffer but better. Don't make the balls 1 inch, or they will come out big, The size I make the balls is about a 1/2 inch and they are the size of a waffer cookie everyone likes them. to make them a soft cookie, make the balls 1 inch, set your oven to 350, and dont flatten the balls. I like them better this way.Read More
Very tasty cookies. Followed the recipe very sticky, had to add about 1/2 cup more flour. Didn't cook in 8 to 10 minutes but much longer. Not crispy. Won't make these again. I'll stick to my chocolate chip cookies which never failRead More
I made these because some of the reviews stated they are like Nilla wafers. I do not believe this to be the case. I made one inch balls and pressed them flat. They spread quite a bit, but not to a point where they were crisp in the middle. Perhaps I should have left them in the oven longer? They were golden brown around the edges when I took them out. All this being said, they are great sugar cookies! I used "Vanilla Bean Crush" vanilla from King Arthur Flour.
I made these cookies for a bake sale and they were very good but for some reason they were not very crispy. I was expecting them to be a little crispier than they were, but all in all the recipe was good and I will make them again.
This was a great treat! They were very yummy, which was surprising because I don't normally like sugar cookies! I followed one suggestion to make sandwich cookies with the sides dipped in sprinkles, and I made some with vanilla frosting, some with frosting and sprinkles, and left some plain. They turned out really cute and festive looking!
I make this all the time, omiting the vanilla and using peppermint flavoring instead.
YUM! My family loved them. Next time we're going to make frosting sandwiches, rolling the sides in sprinkles. Crispiest while still warm.
Really wonderful, ligth, crisp cookies.
I made these cookies and I only used 3/4 cup sugar. They tasted like chocolate chip cookies but without the chips. I think they are super yummy.
These cookies have a wonderful vanilla flavor. I rolled them into balls and they flattened themselves. They made a very nice, soft cookie. I will definately make them again.
Very nice. Simple, easy and yummy. Thank you.
Mysteriously alluring. I sell them at markets and for no apparent reason different customers just home in on them among the more than a dozen varieties I offer. What is driving me crazy though is why they sometimes turn out puffy like in the photo but most times flat (my daughter calls those epic space cookies). I've tried everything from varying the temperature to using different grades of flour, from triple-chilling and freezing to shaping the dough into little towers. The things have a mind of their own and do the opposite of how I want them to turn out. Guess I just gave myself a plausible answer but I'd be interested in a more scientific solution! Thanks for the recipe.
These cookies are yummy! Had all ingredients except for the cream of tartar. Cookies did spread and are still soft after one day. Oh and I refrigerated the cookie dough for almost two hours.
Smash cookies
Must have tried 2 dozen recipes looking for a tasty, simple sugar cookie. This is the best yet. Dough was a little sticky so I just dropped them and pressed down with floured fingers and added a little colored sugar.
Makes excellent small cookies if you use a small scoop to prepare instead of making balls of dough. I did not refrigerate the dough either. Just scooped onto cookie sheet. Not an extremely crisp cookie, but has excellent flavor.
Very easy to make and delicious. Mine came out nice & crispy (think it's the cream of tarter that does the trick). If you make it a bit thinner it will be crispier but then just be careful that they dont break when you lift them from the baking tray. They do tend to spread a lot so leave enough space between cookies.
Really good, cookies stay soft. The recipe is very simple and I made several batches with my daughter during this quarantine.
Took someone suggestion to use a muffin silicone tray and went slightly smaller. Doing this kept shape and were crispy. Next time will decorate.
Better than my great-great Aunt's sugar cookies, and the dough is less finicky, too (and a lot less apt to over-brown). Wonderful flavor! Thank you!
Versatile, light tasting cookie! I experimented with the ball size, made a batch of 1/2 " size balls, one with inch size, and the leftover even bigger. Smashed them down with a glass coated with cinnamon sugar. Basically, the bigger the dough ball you start out with, the softer the cookie. Btw, the cinn sugar makes them taste almost like a snickerdoodle!
I did add a little more vanilla, and I think the cookies taste good.
i have been making these for 25 years. They are a long time family favorite. Similar to a sugar cookie only better. We often roll out the dough and use cookie cutters and colored sugars. Yum!
