Southern Creams
A southern black walnut cookie that melts in your mouth. Simply Scumptuous!
If you like black walnuts this is a very light, delicious cookie and this recipe makes a bunch!Read More
These cookies are delicious. I did not have any shortening so I used 1 cup of butter. They are truly an old fashioned delight.
100% amazing!!! A truly, old fashioned, delicious cookie. Thank you! My family and friends loved them. The only cookie tray left empty. "We beat the chocolate chip cookies!!!"
These were great. The cookie itself is not so sweet, which I really like. The amount of black walnuts can be modified to suit personal tastes as can the cinnamon/sugar- my husband actually prefers them plain. This is a very tender, chewy cookie w/o a whole lot of flavor on it's own (but that's okay because the black walnut is the star here), so always, always, always use REAL butter.
