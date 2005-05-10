Southern Creams

4.8
5 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A southern black walnut cookie that melts in your mouth. Simply Scumptuous!

Recipe by LindaK

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together the sugar and shortening. Add the eggs and vanilla; mix well. Stir in the sour cream. Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; stir into the creamed mixture. Finally, stir in the chopped black walnuts.

  • Drop cookies by teaspoonful onto a cookie sheet. In a small saucer, stir together the cinnamon and 3 tablespoons of sugar. Grease the bottom of a drinking glass and dip it into the cinnamon sugar mixture. Press down on each cookie to flatten slightly. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes. These cookies travel and freeze well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 16g; cholesterol 27.5mg; sodium 198.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022