Hawaiian Tarts
A tropical tart with pineapple and coconut. These are pretty and delicious.
This was so easy and I found the trick to get them out of the pan. I only waited about 5 min. The tarts were still warm and they came right out. The last pan I ran to the store and they cooled completely and they just would not come out. I popped them back in the oven for a few minutes and then slid a butter knife along side and they lifted right out. This is really a keeper and will be on my cookie list a long time.
These were okay. The crust fell apart a little bit. They taste good but nothing special.
These are pretty good! I used sweetened shredded coconut & 3/4 cup crushed pineapple instead of preserves, I think the preserves would make it too sweet! And thats all I had to subsitute. I also lined the mini muffin tins with mini baking cups (the lined foil kind).
Excellent. Easy to make and came out very nicely. A tip for those who had trouble getting them out of the pan -- try to make sure nothing but the touches the pan. I found that they were only hard to remove in the instances where the dough didn't quite come to the top and the preserves or coconut mixture touched the pan.
I actually made this recipe as butter cookies and did not use the filling. As cookies these are rich, fragrant with butter, and not too sweet. Add icing, and they make a beautiful and delectable treat. I will definitely try the recipe as written too.
Easy and yummmm! I used normal size muffin pan and it worked just fine. Shape dough like a shallow cup inside the muffin well and put filling inside. No problem removing from pan - I sprayed with cooking oil spray before I put the dough in.
My daughter was attending a Hawaiian themed party and needed to bring a "themed dish" and I tried this recipe with much success. They were beautiful and tasted wonderful. Everyone enjoyed them and raved about them!
Great recipe. The tart taste is just right with the pineapple on the bottom and coconut layer on top. I just had a few issues with baking this. First the recipe said 3 dozen. I followed the ingredients and came up to 30 tarts. I should have cooled the dough first. With other tarts I made I usually cool it to make it easier to shape with the pan. You can do it right away but I suggest cooling it. When removing the tarts from the pan, it was very difficult. The crust was very flakey. It was delicious but flakey. A few came out easily. I will definitely try this tart again for an upcoming luau party. Just a few things differently then I think it would come out better.
Excellent! Made these today, exactly as written. Followed a couple of reviews, saying to remove tarts from the pan after 5 minutes - DON'T DO IT - they are too fragile when warm! Let them cool off for 15 minutes or so. Ran a thin paring knife around edges and they came out easy. I would recommend: Making 1" balls of dough, then chilling before molding into cups (I had to keep flouring my finger to keep dough from sticking to it). Also, don't press dough above the top of the cups. Taste is very good!!
These were so good I had a hawaiian party and i made these i thought they might turn out wrong when i looked in the oven. But the taste great before the party i was thinking of just eating them all! dont change a thing!!!!!!
Good. Grease the pans well. You can also use normal muffin sized tins for a larger tart. I actually prefer the larger size, because there is more filling. In the smaller sizes, there is too much of the taste of the crust (which is good), but it overpowers the filling to some extent. Very pretty presentation (see pic).
Big hit at a work Hawaiian party. Used crushed pineapple instead of preserves. Also, I used regular size muffin tins and baked them at 375 for about 25 minutes.
The recipe doesn't sound that great, but these are heaven. They were a big hit at the Luau. I recommend muffin cups because they are hard to get out of the pan.
These are so yummy. I did add some of my homemade yogurt cheese to the dough to make it taste like the tarts I ate as a child. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Fun recipe! A little involved with the molding of the crust, but fun none-the-less. In response to difficulties removing tarts after baking here's a suggestion: I had a plate handy with flour that I placed my palms in, rubbed both hands together and rolled the 1 inch dough balls before molding into tart pan. After 15-20 min of cooling, I covered pan with a kitchen towel, flipped tarts into towel and used the back of a butterknife to "tap" the tart out of the pan. It worked beautifully. No crumbly mess!
USE MINI CUPCAKE PAPERS! I made these for a friend's party and I didn't use the papers for half of the batch. Once they cooled, they broke when I took them out and kinda turned into a mess. Also, I used raspberry preserves instead of pineapple. Still very good and got great reviews from my friend.
I used this for a Hawaiian themed potluck, and my co-workers (and family) loved it :) I did however make adjustments to the recipe... I omitted the coconut/egg portion of the recipe because one of my co-workers was allergic (my family liked it with the coconut/egg). I also used other fruit preserves for fillings. When I first tried the recipe I had a problem with some of the tarts breaking apart in the pan :(. But, as others mentioned, taking them out while they're still warm helps the tarts to come out more easily (... also buying a new nonstick pan helps a lot too x3). I think I’m going to try using the dough for butter cookies as another reviewer entered. Everyone loved the tart shell itself so it sounded like a good idea to try. Thanks for sharing Jan!
I followed this recipe exactly and these tarts did not just "pop out". In fact, they were all stuck inside the pan and came out in crumbs. I do have to say the crumbs were very tasty. The 3 that did come right out of the pan, the coconut topping popped off in one whole piece. I'm very bummed, I was going to bring these to a luau party. I won;t make this again.
These were well like. I used apricot & pineapple preserves as I couldn't fine just pineapple. They were just fine this way. The making of these is very labor intensive. Will not make again unless I have a lot of time.
Everyone loved this!!!!! A nice presentation.
Better with pineapple preserves but the crust is incredible
Delicious. Make SURE you don't overfill them with preserves and the coconut topping. I used a half-teaspoon measure with each. I also sprayed the mini- muffin pan thoroughly with PAM. I was nervous about getting them out of the pan after reading all the reviews but they came out just fine. I waited about 20 minutes while they cooled, then I gently ran a slim knife around the edges, and then I put a rack over them while I did the big "flip" to get them out. Note that these freeze extremely well too. I'm eating a defrosted one right now!
Too sweet and impossible to get out in one piece. Not making this one again.
Very good...after reading all the reviews I used Pam to spray my cupcake tins. Excellent!!
After reading the reviews about unsuccessful of removing the tarts from the mini-muffin pan, I used flour flavored cooking spray on the mini-muffin pan, then rolled 1 inch ball with flour, too. I took them out immediately, right after I took them out of the oven and put them on the cooling rack. I got all tarts (100%)out of the mini-muffin pan!!I also used apricot-pineapple perserves because there's no pineapple perserves at my Safeway but still they were delicious!
I really must've done something wrong since I'm the first to give less than 5 stars, but they were VERY crumbly. I had a very hard time getting them out of the pan on the first batch, even after being cooled over 15 minutes and tapping the bottom of the pan as instructed. On the 2nd batch I lightly sprayed the pan, but this didn't help. I found that the best way to get them out without totally destroying them was to run a knife around the edge first, then scoop out with a small spoon. They tasted GREAT but I had only 20 that looked presentable enough to bring to the Hawaiian party. Unfortunely, I HAD to eat all of the crumbly ones:-) I did find pineapple preserves by the way, made by Smuckers. I'd love to try this recipe again if I only knew what went wrong with the cookie dough.
I made these for a company picnic last summer- and they were really fun! The crust was great. I used apricot-pinapple preserves, and they turned out wonderfully. Some of them were a little difficult to get out of the pan, but I just used a paring knife. I lost a couple, but I had plenty to serve.
This was the first time i've ever made any sort of tart so I followed the recipe to the letter. And while they did come over very nicely we just weren't crazy about them. While it's not a bad recipe, it's not something i'll make again.
These were pretty, yummy and unique. I let mine cool in the pan for 10 minutes and they popped right out. Also sprayed the pan with Baker's Secret.
We made these tarts for my daughter's 2nd grade end of year luau and everyone loved them. We will definitely be making these again.
These were so delicious! And they popped out easily of the pan for me. I substituted some canned pineapple in juice mixed with apricot jam for the pineapple preserves.
These were prepared for a Hawaiian party for my 11 yr. old nephew. They took a little time to prepare;however, everyone raved at how delicous they were and they looked very pretty for a party desert.
so simple and so easy to make! Thanks
this is an excellent recipe. Easy to make and tastes great!
Wow! These are delicious. I did them just as the recipe but since I didn't have a mini-muffin tray I did full sized muffins. Next time I will cheat though and use ready made short crust pastry for the base.
My entire family fell in love with these at our Hawaiian Luau Reunion! Plus, they are so easy to make! However, I live a small town and I had a hard time finding pineapple preserves, so I made my own. I have even made tham with plum preserves. I reccommend using the mini muffin pans from Pampered Chef. They make clean up a breeze.
Very Yummy! I brought it to my daughters Hawaiian themed party. We could not find pineapple preserves so I had to use apricot/pineapple. I also had a hard time getting a few out of the muffin pan. Maybe lightly greasing the pan may help (hopefully it won't ruin them.) I will make these again.
These are fantastic. 1st time I made them. Juice from preserves may run over a little as in pies. Just use a paring knife to loosen them
These were very easy to make and were a huge hit at a Hawaiian party I attended. I used Pinapple/Apricot preserves though because I could not find plain pinapple preserves.
I will absolutely use liners next time, as getting these out was a nightmare! I tried both the suggestions and the recipe's guide, and both were a disaster-- leaving much of the tart in the tin no matter what I tried. I was mortified. However, the taste was excellent and they were still the first thing gone at my luau!
First let me say that these tarts tasted amazing, however, I must say that they were totally a mess when they came out of the oven. When the recipes says add 1 teaspoon of the preserves they really mean it. I thought I was being cautious but I must have used a little too much because the preserves had bubbled up all over the muffin tin. I was still able to save most of them, my total was 44 by the way. These were so yummy that I will be making them again for sure, I think they would be great with chocolate and the coconut. The little crusts were perfection and this recipe is not one that should be hurried, I would make this on a day when time really does not matter and then just enjoy the process.
I followed the recipe exactly, chilled the dough which made it easy to form. Very rich & tasty.
Great! Followed recipe exactly!
It's really good thanx for the idea
I tried with half the scale. It was great! Next time I'll substitute 1/3 of butter with water. The shell is a little bit too loose.
I was very disappointed with the recipe. It took way too long plus the tarts fell apart as I tried to get them out. The taste was okay but I will not do this recipe again.
