Hawaiian Tarts

59 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 11
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

A tropical tart with pineapple and coconut. These are pretty and delicious.

By Jan Taylor

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, mix together the butter, vanilla and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Sift together the flour and corn starch. Add the flour mixture to the bowl and stir by hand until a dough forms. Roll dough into 1 inch balls and press into miniature muffin cups. Mold dough into the shape of the cup.

  • In each cup, put 1 teaspoon of pineapple preserves. In a small bowl, Mix sugar and egg until well blended. Stir in the flaked coconut and put 1 teaspoonful of the coconut mixture onto each of the pineapple filled tarts. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes. Cookie crusts should be slightly golden. Cool tarts in the pan for at least 15 minutes before attempting to remove. Lightly tap mini muffin pans on the counter to loosen tarts. Dust lightly with confectioners' sugar before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
131 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 18.7mg; sodium 47.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022