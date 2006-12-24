Hawaiian Tarts

First let me say that these tarts tasted amazing, however, I must say that they were totally a mess when they came out of the oven. When the recipes says add 1 teaspoon of the preserves they really mean it. I thought I was being cautious but I must have used a little too much because the preserves had bubbled up all over the muffin tin. I was still able to save most of them, my total was 44 by the way. These were so yummy that I will be making them again for sure, I think they would be great with chocolate and the coconut. The little crusts were perfection and this recipe is not one that should be hurried, I would make this on a day when time really does not matter and then just enjoy the process.