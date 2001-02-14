Filled Strudel Cookies
A sugar-free strudel cookie that is definitely not lacking in flavor. For a richer cookie, substitute sour cream for the plain yogurt. Yum! Very the jam flavor to suit your tastes.
Dough is easy to work with. I used yogurt and instead of aspartame, .8 g packets of saccharin and it worked fine. I suggest using a serrated knife to cut the rolls and wiping the blade after each cut to keep the tops jam-free.Read More
We had to use more flour than the recipe stated to make the dough rollable. The dough was not too good at holding a lot of jam inside. The strudel has a basic textrue and not too much taste when more flour is added.Read More
Made these for a friend who cannot have sugar. I only left out the raisins. I didn't like them - hate raspberry and found it kind of bland. Both my husband and the person I made them for loved them though. I also found it was a lot of work, with the 3 steps. Definitely not a cookie. probably won't make again.
Tasty, but not exactly a cookie. I must have used too much jam; they came out a bit squishy and runny. Better to eat them with a fork! Not too bad overall.
