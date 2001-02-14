Filled Strudel Cookies

4 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A sugar-free strudel cookie that is definitely not lacking in flavor. For a richer cookie, substitute sour cream for the plain yogurt. Yum! Very the jam flavor to suit your tastes.

By luba

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift together flour, baking powder, and sugar substitute. Cut in the margarine until mixture resembles a coarse meal. Add yogurt and egg; mix together to form a firm dough. If dough is too sticky, add a little more flour. Refrigerate dough overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Divide dough into three pieces. On a clean, floured surface, roll out each piece of dough to 1/8 inch thickness. Spread with the sugarless jam, then sprinkle with the nuts and raisins. Roll the dough up tightly like a jelly roll. Brush each roll with beaten egg, and bake for 10 to 15 minutes. Rolls should be golden brown. While they are still hot, cut on a diagonal into 1 inch thick slices, and let cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 74.3mg; sodium 218mg. Full Nutrition
