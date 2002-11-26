Austrian Jam Cookies

This is my favorite Christmas cookie of all time. I still have my original hand written index card version of the recipe taken from Family Circle magazine, 12/15/1978. This is the exact same recipe and it's perfect. I've made countless batches of them and I'd just like to add a couple of notes based on many years of experience making them. First, when you separate out the egg yolk to use in the cookie dough, save the egg white. When you form the dough into balls, beat the white lightly and dip the the balls into the egg white before rolling them in finely chopped almonds. If you can find them, use sliced, blanched almonds with the brown skins removed. They are much more attractive, in my opinion. The time and temperature in the recipe are correct, but I like to take mine out of the oven when they just barely begin to show color, which is probably a minute or two earlier. They are not nearly as good if they are overly browned or beginning to dry out. Made properly, these cookies will stay fresh much longer than most cookies and don't crumble or break very easily, which makes them a perfect choice for shipping or giving to friends over the holiday season. Don't try to flatten the dough balls much when you make the thumbprint. They are prettier when they remain rounded.