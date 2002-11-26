Austrian Jam Cookies
This recipe belonged to my mother. It is one the many cookies from her Christmas cookie collection.
One batch of these cookies and my husband was hovering in the kitchen eating them before I could get them off the cookie sheet!! A couple of tips about the dough -- let it warm up a little more and it should not be so crumbly. When you cream together the sugar, butter and egg yolk, it has to be creamy or it will be crumbly (as with any recipe). If it is still too crumbly, put a small bowl of milk out while you roll, dip your fingers in the milk and roll the balls. That will moisten it a bit. KUDOS on this recipe -- I'm off to make a few hundred more -- while my husband is at work!!Read More
The origional Austrian recipe states to roll the cookies into beaten egg whites before rolling in the nuts. I substituted almond extract for the vanilla and also used raspberry jam. The dough like others, was very dry and crumbly even after whipping the butter well. add 1 TBS milk at a time until you get the right consistancy. (I added 2 TBS of milk) and that did the trick. Dough was not sticky and easy to work with. these cookies are meant to be about "bite sized".Read More
My grandmother made a cookie just like this when I was a child only she rolled them in chopped walnuts, so I did the same. After reading about other people's trouble with the dough, I was apprehensive. But, if you really cream the butter and sugar and egg until it becomes light and you add the flour mixture slowly, maybe 13 cup at a time waiting until it is integrated, the dough comes out much smoother and easier to work with. Thanks for the memories.
We loved these cookies! I had to make a second batch the very next day. The rich buttery flavor is addictive and they just disappeared off the plate. To solve the crumble factor mentioned before, I found that chilling the dough for 2 hours was too long and if you just chill it until it forms a ball without sticking to your hand they are very, very easy to make and roll in the almonds. The almonds should be chopped fairly finely. I used a blender and finished them off by hand. Really quick to put together when the dough isn't too cold. To fill the thumbprint, stir your jam and put into a small baggie. Cut a corner of the baggie off and use as a pastry bag. The cookies are filled in no time! I'm definitely adding this recipe to my Christmas Cookie list.
Good cookies and look very pretty. I suggest you read reviewers' comments in the past carefully before trying out this recipe, especially the tips about how to manage this rather crumbly dough (creaming the dough until fluffy, and if necessary, dip your fingers in milk while shaping). I had quite a hard time shaping the dough because it was quite dry, but the dryness is necessary for the light texture of this cookie. Also, make individual cookie size as small as possible and round (do not flatten it) before baking, because they loosen flat a bit while baking. I will make them again for this Thanksgiving.
My family has made the same recipe for years with a couple of minor changes. Beat the unused egg white slightly then use to dip the balls of dough prior to rolling in the chopped nuts. This keeps the nuts stuck to the cookie. Press a slight indentation into the top then bake half way before adding the jam and returning to the oven. This keeps the jam a brighter red color but dries the jam just enough for cookies not to stick to each other when storing.
I found the dough to be very hard but that was excellent for rolling into the chopped almonds as well as for it keeping its shape when baking. I really like these cookies (as did about 20 others) and they will be a part of our christmas baking for years to come!
These cookies were the biggest hit at a house concert. They went like hot cakes! You gotta make 'em, but place cookie dough in refrigerator for 5-10 minutes before placing in oven as they will spread out and make a mess. I used parchment paper for easy cleanup, too. As others have suggested, I used the bottle cap to my vanilla to make the impressions, not my thumb. I accidentally overloaded the thumbprint area, but finally got the hang of how much jam to use. Also, I used two different jams, but the raspberry ones went first. Nothing was left and I only got one cookie!! Next time, I'm making a double batch and keeping some for myself.
One of my favorite cookie recipes. I didn't have any trouble with the dough, but like another reviewer suggested, I did beat my butter and sugar until light and fluffy. I also decided to add lemon juice and the zest to the dough which gave the cookie a wonderful light lemony flavor. Thank you!
The recipe says it makes 3 dozen, but I only got 15 out of it. the cookies were decent. I like mine a little cakier so I put in the whole egg instead of just the yolk the second time I made them. The amout of butter in them was kind of disgusting to me. I think next time I'll just try a sugar cookie recipe and put the jam in the middle.
Loved these, made them for christmas last year and will do so again this year. I'm a sucker for cookies with jam in them.
I was so excited to find this recipe. I lost my family's original recipe when we were moving. It is perfect and the cookies taste just like the recipe we used to have. The only complaint I have is, they were all gone in a few days! Thank you Carol, you saved our Christmas!
Good recipe, this was my 1st time making these type of cookies. I am a professional cook, but I am not a terrific baker. Luckily, these are foolproof with very fer ingredients. I made homemade jam a week ago so I used it & it was delish! I slightly under-baked them on purpose, and I did add more jam while they were cooling. I also made a batch in mini muffin pans as an experiment. Came out well too, just use more jam and let them cool completely before removing.
The dough is crumbly to work with, but once it warms up in your hands it is fine. I am also crazy for jam cookies and this was my first time to bake them. They did take longer than 20 min. to bake in my oven. They look and taste great!
Good recipe and very pretty when the almonds are on the outside. I did a mix of jam, chocolate, and without filling at all. The chocolate was the least favorite, but still gone by the end of the night. I did not have a problem with the dough but did moisten my hands before working with it.
A good traditional cookie. I made a batch with just egg yolk and one with the whole egg. Didn't see any difference. I also added a teaspoon of almond extract along with the vanilla. A much better flavour I thought. I had trouble getting the nuts to stick on the so I dipped the dough in egg white and milk first.
though the end product is delicious, there's something wrong with the dough. it was too dry and difficult to handle. i suspect this is because there is not much liquid in the dough. maybe i'll try these again and add 1/2 cup milk next time.
The dough wasn't thick in texture at all, and I couldn't even get the dough into the shape of a ball.
These cookies are yummy. I didn't find the dough that hard to work with, just a little crumbly. Good way to use up jam.
Love this recipe! I've made it several times and it's always a hit! Sometimes I add almond extract instead of vanilla extract which gives it some extra almond kick.
This is a wonderful recipe! These make cookies that are both very pretty and very tasty. Thank you for sharing your Mother's recipe with us.
This was a very tasty recipe. As usual I improvised a little. I found the dough was getting very heavy very fast so I used a tad less flour. To make up for it, I added the finely chopped nuts INTO the dough instead of rolling them on the outside. They got a little flatter than the ones in the picture but they were light, crispy and sinfully buttery. This is definitely going in my little book of favorite recipes.
One of my favorite cookie recipes. I do not like to roll them in nuts so I just use the whole egg when I make the dough.
What did I do wrong??? The dough was grainy, like pie crust before you add the water. Obviously no one else had this trouble. Never got to try the cookies...
These cookies are delicious. I brought a cookie tray into work with 9 different types of cookies, these were the first to disappear. Thank you for the recipe.
I had to throw out the dough. It was crumbly and I couldn't even make it hold a ball shape. It was very dry and powdery. I was very disappointed.
These cookies are amazing! I'm going to drizzle white chocolate over my next batch.
A beautiful recipe, my family loved them. I, myself, couldn't stop eating them.
A "bit" of milk on the fingers? I feel that I would have more luck makine pie crust out of this recipe than cookies. Granted, I have not tasted them yet, but they would have to be the best tasting cookies ever to be worth the trouble of trying to get the dough to form balls instead of crumbling away.
I was happy to find this recipe. They taste great. I only gave it 4 stars because the dough is difficult to work. Thanks to all who gave tips on this. The milk works well. I made these with a Texas twist by using local pecans and Texas Red Plum Jam. About 15 years ago I made these and the jam caught fire in the oven. We've called them cookies flambe ever since and they are a great family tradition. Couldn't get to my recipe this year, and I like this one better.
I made these for a cookie exchange at work and everyone loved them!
What appeared to look like a very easy recipe, was a little more challenging than anticipated. The dough was very dry and crumbly when following the recipe...I ended up adding a couple of extra tablespoons of butter to get it to hold together. Also...I had trouble rolling the balls in the almonds and getting the nuts to stick. They're baking in the oven now...so I haven't taste-tested them...but they look adorable! I had to keep them in the oven longer than 20 mins also....more like 25 mins...but..it could be my oven :)
Mine were in the oven for 40+ minutes and some were still slightly underbaked. They tasted alright, but probably won't make them again.
My husband went nuts over these cookies! He was first to every plate of Christmas cookies so that he could pick these out before anyone else got to them. Very colorful, and great! Thanks!
This recipe is awesome! We've been testing recipes all week to surprise my mother with her favorite. One of them ended us with one giant cookie! Our first batch was rather large. My advice would be to keep the cookie size to a minumum when inserting in the oven. Great recipe! Thank you so much! I can't wait to see her face when she tries them!
Ok, first of all, should the butter be cold or room temperature? I used room temperature and the cookie dough wasn't crumbly at all or even difficult to manage. BUT I did find that it didn't make anywhere near 3 dozen cookies. I ended up with 18 or so small cookies, about .5" in diameter balls. Tastes ok, but not quite what I was looking for tonight. Might make again.
This is my FAVORITE Christmas cookie out of the 30 dozen I do... I always use seedless raspberry preserves! Yummy.
These are wonderful. I followed the recipe except I used strawberry jam I made last summer and they were delicious.
Very good cookie. I changed rasberry jam to apricot preserves. Great both ways!
I added nutmeg and cinamon, the cookies were delicious! The dough seemed a bit hard to manipulate though.. might change the recipe a bit next time. ^^
This is a fantastic cookie! It was pretty easy to make. Delectable! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I will make them again :)
So simple! Shortbread like cookies. I didn't have any difficulties blending the flour with butter -had to be persistent until it became smooth. Refrigerating for one hour is long enough I believe. Substituted almond extract and reduced sugar cherry jam.
Very easy cookie. I added a dash of vanilla; which came out good. Next time will try almond extract, or rum etc.. Give it plenty of space they spread. Also I only got about 18 cookies out of 1 batch. I use a small scoup and split each in half. Save your egg whites if you think your dough is too dry, and add a little. But it is a dry dough. Make sure you really add your flour slowly. This would be a fun cookie to make with kids or elders in a group setting.
These are delicious. Loved this recipe. The cookies are so buttery. Made them for a school function for Heritage Days and am now going to bring them for Christmas Eve. Thank you!!
I too had to throw the dough away. It was very dry and crumbly and impossible to work with. What a disappointment. I'll stick with my Betty Crocker recipe, thanks!
Ok,so I had to make a recipe from Austria for my history report...I'm not sure what the heck happened,but It turned out to be more of a soup-in-a-pan thing...I couldn't use it,It was truely nasty,but i see it turned out for some people,I guess i must have done something wrong...
These cookies were awesome, only problems is that the dough is very crumbly and hard to work with, but worth the trouble, I am saving this as a family cookie recipe, they were the first batch to go out of all the Christmas cookies.
I was very excited to see this recipe since it is so festive and a diversion from chocolate. I followed the recipe and ended up with a very stiff dough. I almost just threw it out, since I figured I must have done something wrong. I let it warm up, had to paint each cookie disc in milk, dip it in ground nuts, and used strawberry rhubarb fruit spread for the dollop. I give it four stars, but a basic thumbprint cookie is much easier to prepare.
I really liked this cookie, it was good! I did have trouble with the dough, it was very crumbly. I should've read the previous reviews about whipping the sugar and butter mixture. I also used the egg white as glue for the chopped almonds. I only baked for 15 minutes, let cool and they were perfect. Nice, golden, and a little, crumbly. I will make it again next time with a these modifications!
Really great recipe! I used strawberry jam, and the were perfect. My house mates and I all love them. I will definately try them out again and again. Thanks a bunch!
Had to make it without the almonds because mine had gone stale, but they still turned out pretty well.
I made this for Christmas and everyone loved them. Especially my mother! Quick and easy and very good.
This recipe disappointed me, I found the dough to be very dry and crumbly and didn't work well into balls. It is really to bad, could have been an excellent batch of cookies!
This recipe is great!!! The dough was a bit crumbly, but as other reviewers suggested, a bit of milk on the fingers when rolling does the trick! Thankyou for a quick and easy thumbprint recipe!
My daughter and I followed the recipe but it stayed crumble after putting in fridge. It would not roll or vform in ball, the almonds did not stick to the dough. Could not even bake it.
A family favorite (John John) for 40 years!
I have to agree with others that these cookies crumble apart upon baking. I had no problem rolling them(although it was very labor intensive), so I thought they would turn out. That did not happen. They cracked and split upon baking and jam seeped out all over the cookie sheet and made a mess. Too bad, I was looking forward to these coming out :(
This is my favorite Christmas cookie of all time. I still have my original hand written index card version of the recipe taken from Family Circle magazine, 12/15/1978. This is the exact same recipe and it's perfect. I've made countless batches of them and I'd just like to add a couple of notes based on many years of experience making them. First, when you separate out the egg yolk to use in the cookie dough, save the egg white. When you form the dough into balls, beat the white lightly and dip the the balls into the egg white before rolling them in finely chopped almonds. If you can find them, use sliced, blanched almonds with the brown skins removed. They are much more attractive, in my opinion. The time and temperature in the recipe are correct, but I like to take mine out of the oven when they just barely begin to show color, which is probably a minute or two earlier. They are not nearly as good if they are overly browned or beginning to dry out. Made properly, these cookies will stay fresh much longer than most cookies and don't crumble or break very easily, which makes them a perfect choice for shipping or giving to friends over the holiday season. Don't try to flatten the dough balls much when you make the thumbprint. They are prettier when they remain rounded.
It's a cold and wintery night here, decided to make a new cookie. HOLY MOLY this recipe is delicious!!! It's so similar to those Knorr's shortbread jam filled cookies. The only adjustments I made, from reading reviews, I whipped and I mean WHIPPED UP the eggs butter and vanilla before slowly adding flour and also only chilled for 1 hour. They are moist and kept their shape very well. I baked them at 300 degrees for 15 mins. When I pulled them out they barely looked done, however, once cooled they are perfect! I also used homemade strawberry rhubarb jam, yum!
Made exactly as directed, i had to look up specific directions on creaming butter and sugar. I used room temperature butter that i had left on counter for a few hours and i used a hand mixer on low speed for about 6 minutes -the butter/ sugar was fluffy. I used a small cookie scoop and cut each scoop in half. I then rolled cookie balls in egg white and then almonds and i used the end of a wooden spoon to make depressions. The only place i differed with recipe was to use a blueberry ginger jam that we bought on vacation. They came out fabulous! Made 56 cookies.
Great recipe! I beat the wet ingredients for a good while and added the flour slowly, as suggested by previous reviewers, so the batter wasn't hard to roll. I used plum jam both times. I just veganized the recipe the first time with Earth Balance and a flax egg, and rolled them in sesame seeds instead of nuts. BUT THE SECOND TIME I made a few extra variations. I used 1 cup of whole wheat baking flour, and 1/2 cup of cacao powder (not cocoa, search cacao). I used almond extract instead of vanilla, and I rolled them in coconut flakes. I made half with plum jam and then other half is nutella whipped with coconut milk. Also, I dropped them by the tablespoon, and they held their shape, didn't spread much at all. This recipe is a winner, even withstanding my inevitable "this-is-what-I-got" substitutions. Everyone enjoy!
I've made this recipe for over 2 decades and it's the most inconsistent I have. I always roll the dough into 24 balls before refrigerating, else it's identical. Some years they come out as perfect little toasty almond bird nests, other years they splay out and the jam spills. Just can't figure out what it'd take to perfect these. Tasty, but unreliable for use in cookie swap.
My girlfriend just made these. They're wonderful y macanudo. She has given the ratings and my panza is full.
These cookies are absolutely delicious. However, I doubled the recipe thinking it would make 72 cookies and I ended up with 36. Perhaps I didn't make them small enough but any smaller and it wouldn't have been possible to do a thumbprint for the jam. Also, the amount of almonds it called for is way too much. I found I used a third of the amount of almonds as they dont stick to the dough as much as you might think. Finally, the amount of jam the recipe called for is too much as well. You can only put a little dabble of jam in each cookie. They are a bit of work to roll individually, but in the end they are very yummy and festive looking. I will certainly make these over and over!!!
This is a wonderful cookie. Simple to make and delicious. They disappear quickly!
