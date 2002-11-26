Austrian Jam Cookies

3.9
78 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 24
  • 3 4
  • 2 4
  • 1 10

This recipe belonged to my mother. It is one the many cookies from her Christmas cookie collection.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Add the vanilla and egg yolk; mix until fluffy. Stir in the flour, and refrigerate dough for 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F ( 150 degrees C ). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Measure out the dough by teaspoonfuls, and roll into balls. Dip the balls into chopped almonds and set on the prepared cookie sheet 1 inch apart. With a finger, make an indention in each cookie, fill the indention up with jam using a teaspoon or a pastry bag. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, cookies should be golden brown. Remove from pan after baking to cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 12.5mg; sodium 18.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022