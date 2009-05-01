Gilded Chocolate Shortbread
A chocolate masterpiece; chocolate shortbread with a gilded finish. These can be stored in an airtight container for up to a week.
Shortbread by its very nature is bland. Minimal ingredients..a very simple recipe. This is an EXCELLENT shortbread recipe. It was delicious and very easy to work with. I opted not to use the gold dust; instead, i rolled the cookies into small logs and dipped one end into chocolate and colored sprinkles. They were gorgeous on my christmas cookie trays and they were reallllly yummy, too!Read More
Sorry, but these were really bland, there is very little flavor. They just seem like they're missing something. Maybe I the problem was with my expectations.Read More
These are sturdy and pretty, but not really tasty.
