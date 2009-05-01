Gilded Chocolate Shortbread

A chocolate masterpiece; chocolate shortbread with a gilded finish. These can be stored in an airtight container for up to a week.

Recipe by Eileen Mintz

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Directions

  • In a large bowl using an electric mixer, cream the butter and 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar. Beat in the cocoa, vanilla and salt, mix until smooth. On low speed, gradually mix in the flour until fully incorporated. Refrigerate dough for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Prepare a clean, dry work surface by dusting with the remaining confectioners' sugar.

  • Roll chilled dough out to 1/4 inch thickness and cut into shapes with a knife or cookie cutters. Place cookies onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Using a small stiff brush or flat pastry brush, lightly dust the tops of the cookies with the 24-karat gold dust. Bake cookies for 12 to 15 minutes, or until firm. Be careful not to overbake; you cannot tell by looking because of the dark color of the dough. Let the cookies cool for a few minutes on the cookie sheet before moving to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 158.7mg. Full Nutrition
