Sugarless Health Cookies

A wholesome fruity cookie with no sugar.

By Glenda

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Ingredients

30
Directions

  • In a small pan mix together raisins, dates, and water. Bring to a boil for 3 minutes, then cool. In a medium bowl, stir together oil, eggs, vanilla, artificial sweetener, flour, baking soda, and oats. Add the boiled mixture to this, stir, and refrigerate overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Drop cookies from a teaspoon onto a cookie sheet and bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
70 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 12.4mg; sodium 47.6mg. Full Nutrition
