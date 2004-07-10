Spice Cookies with Crystallized Ginger

4.6
61 Ratings
  • 5 41
  • 4 17
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Crystallized ginger gives these spice cookies extra zip!

Recipe by J. Storm

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 2 large cookie sheets.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar. Add egg white, and corn syrup; mix until fluffy. Stir in the crystallized ginger. Sift together the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ground ginger, and cloves; stir into the egg mixture. When dough starts to come together, mix with your hands to form a smooth dough.

  • Form dough into 1 inch balls and roll in white sugar. Place balls on a cookie sheet 2 inches apart, and press down with the bottom of a glass dipped in sugar. Bake in the preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes, cookies should be golden brown. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before Moving to a rack to cool completely. Dip 1/2 of each cookie into confectioners' sugar for decoration.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 111mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022