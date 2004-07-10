Spice Cookies with Crystallized Ginger
Crystallized ginger gives these spice cookies extra zip!
Spice cookies are my favorite, and this recipe is fantastic! The spices come out so flavorful! I've only made them once so far, and had to tweak it since I had no corn syrup. I ended up adding 1/4 cup brown sugar instead, and adding the whole egg. The texture came out delicately crispy and crunchy, like a tea cookie, and I loved it (I enjoy crunchy and crispy far more than chewy cookies). I'm not sure how the original recipe should come out, but I liked the tweaked version so much I'll probably just make it that way.Read More
These were just ok. Came out a little dry. Was a great recipe for me to use up some of the stuff that I have in my pantry.Read More
These are very good, very different cookies. They remind me of a gingersnap, but not as strong. I don't really even like gingersnaps, but these are great--sort of a cross between a snickerdoodle and a gingersnap. I don't know--they're hard to describe, but they're delicious. In my opinion, the best way to do them is to place each ball of dough in the white sugar and press it down into the white sugar. This gives it more coverage with sugar and it looks more sparkly after cooking. I liked the look better without dipping in the powdered sugar afterwards.
So delicious and crispy! I didn't have any dark corn syrup, so I did what another reviewer suggested, using 1/4 cup brown sugar and a whole egg instead of the white alone. And somehow I managed to run out of baking soda without noticing, so I used a heaping tsp. of baking powder. I also rolled them in turbinado sugar instead of white -- beautiful! These are the kinds of cookies that you have to keep eating because that wonderful ginger and spice flavor stays in your mouth. This recipe is definitely going to become a regular thing in my house!
This was a great recipe and it tasted fantastic the first time I tried it. I made them originally for a Party but they tasted so good my husband insisted I took something else because he wanted them all! They have a really strong flavour and unlike some of the other recipes I've tried they came out the oven looking perfect.
Excellent! Made with 1 T light corn syrup and 1 T molasses (I was out of dark corn syrup). My husband rated these "the best ever"! Perfect for Christmas.
This is the perfect cookie. The spice blend is absolutely flawless, and the texture is ideal. These cookies keep well at room temperature and do not go stale, even with repeated opening of the container. I cannot think of a single improvement, except perhaps to double the recipe when you make them.
This cookie was a big hit at my office. They turned out very well, even the first time, and I found them to be easy and quick. Thank you!
These are delicious, and pretty too! Following others' suggestions, I doubled the recipe, using a whole egg, half molasses and half light corn syrup, and raw sugar for decoration (omitted the confectioners' sugar because the cookies are sweet enough). A big hit!
I baked these cookies and filled the cookie jar over the holidays. They were a big hit. The combination of spices with the crystallized ginger makes for a crispy, gingersnap-type treat. They didn't last long.
This is a nice-tasting cookie. I only had salted butter, so omitted the salt. I got 2 dozen cookies from this recipe. Baked the first dozen for 15 minutes; second dozen for 17 minutes which made them a little crispy around the edges and chewy inside the way we like them. I would try adding lots more crystallized ginger next time. Thanks for the recipe, J. Storm!
These are definitely among the best cookies I have ever eaten. I love the crystalized ginger for the extra zip and the texture is just the best—light and crispy and melt-in-your-mouth. They are perfect just the way they are, but since I love chocolate-covered ginger, next time I might try dipping half the cookie into melted dark chocolate. Or I might roll out the dough and make ginger boys. Thanks, J. Storm, for sharing this wonderful recipe!
Kids really like these! Not too sweet and not really too spicy. I only had uncrystallized candied ginger (Trader Joes - much cheaper) and rolled in turbinado sugar. Perfect "tea cookies".
Great foundation for a custom spice cookie. I added chocolate chips and they were fantastic!
I made this as written, except used light corn syrup instead of dark, (and altitude adjustments for 7000') It's wonderful. Nice spice cookie without molasses. Presents spice flavor without being too sweet. Made it again, modifying the spice mix. Doubled the cinnamon, ginger, and crystallized ginger, reduced cloves to 1/4 tsp, added 1 tsp cardamon. Very good, next time, I'll add even more ginger. Adjust spice mix to suit your taste, and double the recipe, these disappear fast.
I used fresh ginger, a whole egg, and forgot the ground ginger, and these were fantastic! They taste like Christmas time and home!
This was really yummy. I didn't have corn syrup so I used agave nectar. Also didn't use much sugar for decoration, the cookies were pretty sweet on their own. These are great tea cookies.
Absolutely delicious! Instead of using store bought crystallized ginger, I made some myself by boiling cut/shredded ginger in sugar water until it the ginger became chewy on the inside and crispy on the outside (around 20-30 minutes). Mixing that into the batter was absolutely delicious. In fact, I would even love the chunks of crystallized ginger to be larger but I'm a ginger freak. The cookies had great texture even when cooled down - not too crispy and not too soft. Thanks for a great recipe!
I made these for the office and they were devoured quickly. What I like about them is their tenderness inside and slight crunch on the outside and with so much flavor that sticks around after the cookie is gone. Very tasty.
I had some leftover crystalized ginger from another recipe and thought I'd give them a try...glad I did. I also added some chopped candied ginger that I had left over as well. I did not knead my dough as my mixer did a nice job, nor did I roll my cookies into a ball and dip them in sugar...waaaayyyy too time consuming, I wanted somehting quick. I used my small Pampered Chef melon-baller to scoop the dough into nice small balls then dipped a juice glass in sugar to flatten them down and sprinkled decorator sugar on them. I did follow up with a simple powdered sugar glaze after they cooled. Very nice. Thanks!
I made these for a book group and they were a BIG hit. They are a little much for those who are looking for a milder 'ginger bread' taste, but perfect for those who love a spicy treat! They disappeared and were great with coffee.
These were a great addition to my holiday cookie box! I followed the recipe to a T but chilled my dough in between batches. I doubled the recipe and got about 36 or so cookies out of it. Instead of using the powdered sugar, I used sugar in the raw to roll my cookie balls in prior to baking and then flattened them out to half of the original ball's height with a glass. In regards to taste, tehy were good. They're on the crispy side....so if you like a harder cookie this is it!
Crispy with a kick! Love these...I had a little leftover white chocolate from another recipe which I melted and dipped half of each cookie.
Although I replaced the Karo syrup with molasses. Then I frosted and sprinkled with ground up candy cane. My kids rated them 1000 out of 10. Frosting: 2 C. powdered sugar. 2 tbsp butter. 3 tbsp milk.
Everyone LOVES these cookies. Several people have said these are the best cookies they have EVER eaten. So delicious; the crystallized ginger gives them a real ZING! I didn't dip them in the powdered sugar, and don't think they need that extra sweetness. Perfect without it!
These are really good. I made them as the recipe stated. Next time to make them perfect I will use one whole egg, and add 1/4 cup brown sugar to the dough. We thought they were a little dry.
My husband loves ginger while I'm okay with it but we both loved these cookies.
I just wish I'd made a double batch. These are AWESOME.
I made this recipe this weekend and they were delicious. The only problem I ran into was that they took on a slightly metallic-y taste when they cooled. Maybe I'll try less baking soda and more sugar next time around. All in all, though, they were very flavorful and delicious.
Delicious! Used the brown sugar and whole egg suggested by other reviewers. Didn't have any cinnamon so I added 2 tspn of cardamom, and doubled the candied ginger. I baked them for only 9 minutes and they came out perfectly! Next time I'll keep the cardamom, add cinnamon, and maybe some small chocolate chips. This is going to be a standard recipe for us!
I made these cookies for a friend who loves crystallized ginger and I have to say that they were the most delicious-smelling cookies I ever made. I don't like spice cookies or crystallized ginger, but I thought they tasted delicious as well. Mine did not come out as puffy and soft looking as the picture. They were flatter and pretty crispy. However, they still tasted great. Maybe I flattened them too much before baking. Next time, I'll flatten them a little less and see how that works out.
I was looking for a recipe to use up some surplus crystallized ginger, and I'm quite pleased with this exceptionally tasty cookie! They have a light texture because of the egg white. I used slightly heaping teaspoons of the ginger and cloves and a tiny bit less cinnamon because I prefer ginger to cinnamon. I rolled them in sanding sugar (slightly larger crystals than ordinary granulated) and sprinkled a little extra on top after pressing them with a glass. I haven't yet drizzled them with the icing, and I might not bother - the sugar provides a nice sweetness (which echoes the slight crunch of the crystallized ginger) without dulling the spicy flavor.
Really yummy. I love the crystallized ginger bits. My 2 year old couldn't get enough of these. We're about to make some more :)
These came out very yummy - about to make them again!
tasty cookie. crystalized ginger is a great touch.
very good! i rolled into one inch balls and only cooked them for 9 min so they would be soft
These are really delicious. I added a little extra sugar and changed some things around. Like using baking powder instead of soda, using a little brown and cutting the corn syrup in half. Adding a little yolk, and later an itsy bit of milk. I added more of each spice plus nutmeg too-- I like mine full of flavour. The reason for most of this was because I like a fluffier cookie, so mine were a tad different... I'm sure the crunchy cookie is absolutely to-die-for as well! Like another reviewer, I left the powdered sugar off.
Recipes smells great!
wonderful if served after 12-24hrs
I give this recipe 4.5 stars. Flavor was amazing. Not sure I loved the crystallized ginger as I could not chop it fine enough to incorporate into the cookie the way I thought it should. In the future, I will likely use minced ginger to stay away from a fruit bread concept. Also, all of my cookies flattened on the sheet (probably let the sheet get too hot or the butter too warm before blending) and I had problems with the sugary glass pressing process, so I skipped it. All that said, the flavor was amazing. The cookies were soft and delicious. They do not harden over time. And, they got rave reviews from all of my foodie friends.
I didn't use the crystalized ginger and used molasses instead of dark corn syrup...and these still came out great! I brought them to a 4th of July event and got positive reviews. I definately agree with the revieers that said this tasted like a ginger snap~but much softer. Used a tablespoon of dough for every cookie to make miny cookies~very cute and very delicious!
Such a yummy cookie. Perfect recipe, no changes made.
I had leftover crystallized ginger and found this recipe and am I glad I did. What a wonderful understated cookie. I used regular light Karo syrup. The kitchenaid mixer combined the dough just fine with no kneading required. I chilled the dough just for twenty minutes as most cookies bake better chilled. I doubled the recipe the second time for 35 cookies. Used a number 40 scoop, rolled in sugar and did not flatten. They turned out wonderfully crispy on the edges but soft in the center. A very pretty cookie that does not need a dusting of powdered sugar in my opinion. My family loves these and calls them “ Gingerdoodles”as they are similar to a snickerdoodle! Thanks for a wonderful cookie recipe.
We LOVED these! The most delightful cookie I've made in a long time! Tender crisp - first batch took 13 min, second 12. Tips are accurate - don't underbeat - it really does get fluffy if you go a little longer on the creaming after adding the corn syrup and egg! I used crystallized ginger that I'd been storing in my freezer for ages and it worked great. These might beat out chocolate chip as my new favorite... I might try mini choc chips as a mix in sometime - would go great with the spices! I did reduce the cloves by half, but that is just personal preference for my family.
I actually didn't have crystallized ginger or baking soda so I had to improvise and use a tbls of baking Powder and added some powdered ginger to the raw sugar I had; but next time I'll make sure! Still This is actually a nice tea cookie and I would recommend It even when you have to improvise, I used the 1/4 cup of brown sugar and whole egg as well. Second batch after sitting a while got a little more softer than crispy outside but overall still good!
Very good. I did not crush with the glass and I added pumpkin spice hershey kisses when they were done. Yum!
Fluffy/airy, crispy cookie. Used fresh ginger. We liked them and plan to make them again.
Flavorful - soft - easy - a winner! I didn't have dark corn syrup on hand so I substituted the same amount of molasses. I also rolled them in turbinado sugar rather than white sugar or confectioners sugar which was perfect.
I LOVE IT IT IS GOOD
