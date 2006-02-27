Scandinavian Almond Bars

These cookies are my family's favorite cookie. They are simple to make, unique and pretty. A wonderful recipe to make for a cookie exchange. Take your recipe along, everyone will want a copy!

By Marji Stark

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add egg and almond extract; mix until fluffy. Stir in flour, baking powder and salt; mix well.

  • Divide dough into 4 pieces, and roll each one into a log about 12 inches long. Place 2 logs per cookie sheet 4 to 5 inches apart. Flatten each roll by hand until it is about 3 inches wide. Brush flattened roll with milk and sprinkle with sliced almonds.

  • Bake in preheated oven 12 to 15 minutes or until edges are slightly browned. While the cookies are still warm, cut them crosswise at a diagonal, into slices about 1 inch wide. When cool, drizzle with almond icing.

  • Almond icing: In a small bowl, stir together powdered sugar, almond extract, and milk until smooth. Drizzle over the cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 10.4g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 9.1mg; sodium 48.1mg. Full Nutrition
