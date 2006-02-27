Scandinavian Almond Bars
These cookies are my family's favorite cookie. They are simple to make, unique and pretty. A wonderful recipe to make for a cookie exchange. Take your recipe along, everyone will want a copy!
These cookies are my family's favorite cookie. They are simple to make, unique and pretty. A wonderful recipe to make for a cookie exchange. Take your recipe along, everyone will want a copy!
Wonderful! These were not only amazing to eat, but they also smelled terrific. I doubled the almond extract (I LOVE the smell/taste of almonds...so if you're a big almond fan, I recommend this) and ended up adding an extra egg because my dough wasn't moist enough. This gave the cookies an even lighter consistancy and REALLY made them melt in your mouth. I will be making these again soon...thanks for the recipie!Read More
I'm afraid I'm going to be the odd ball here but I found these to be a bit boring even after glazing them. Plus you have to eat them the first day or so because the get stale VERY FAST! Wouldn't bother with them again. SorryRead More
Wonderful! These were not only amazing to eat, but they also smelled terrific. I doubled the almond extract (I LOVE the smell/taste of almonds...so if you're a big almond fan, I recommend this) and ended up adding an extra egg because my dough wasn't moist enough. This gave the cookies an even lighter consistancy and REALLY made them melt in your mouth. I will be making these again soon...thanks for the recipie!
These were so easy, and SO good. They were a hit at my brother's birthday party and disappeared pretty quickly. I used 3/4 cup of Trader Joe's Almond Meal in place of 3/4 cup the flour to give it more of an almond flavor. I also doubled the amount of almond extract in the cookies and in the icing. Mmmm almondy!
These are very popular bars with friends as well as at a bake table for sale. Instead of icing, before baking I use an egg wash on the flattened logs, then sprinkle chopped almonds and Swedish Pearl Sugar.. they are pretty and less messy to store.
I found this recipe a while back in a cookbook and made it as part of my Christmas baking. Everybody always raved about it. This year I had moved and packed away my recipes so I couldn't make it. Fortunately, I found this recipe again and can make it for next year (if I still haven't unpacked my other recipes!). Thanks Marji for providing this great cookie recipe!
I'm afraid I'm going to be the odd ball here but I found these to be a bit boring even after glazing them. Plus you have to eat them the first day or so because the get stale VERY FAST! Wouldn't bother with them again. Sorry
excellent recipe. i added more almond extract as well (doubled). i also divided almonds, used half as written in recipe then made sugared almonds by mixing almonds and a tablespoon of sugar in pan on stove (medium high heat) until sugar melted, coating the almonds, then spread on wax paper to cool. after glazing cookies, i sprinkled the coated almolds on top of glaze.
Thanks, Marji. This is a great recipe. My only change was to up the almond extract by 1/4 tsp. in both the dough and the icing (because I really like a pronounced almond flavor), & since I didn't have slivered almonds, I used crushed toasted unblanched almonds.
I have made these bars twice now and both times I have been disappointed. Although the flavour is nice, I find that the bars turn out with an almost raw like texture even with baking longer than stated. I dont think I will add this to my favourites list.
I make these cookies every year to give as part of my Christmas cookie tin gifts. Everyone loves them and asks for the recipe. They are one of my daugthers favorites as well and making them at Christmas has become a tradition for us. Thanks Marji for posting the recipe!
Mmmm, these are SO good! Absurdly easy to make, and they are just delicious - chewy, light, not overly-sweet. I didn't even bother with the drizzle; they were fabulous without. I will definitely be adding this to (my very limited) Thanksgiving/Christmas cookie 'collection.' Thanks so much, Marji!
Delicious and simple. Perfect to go with tea or coffee.
It's been a holiday tradition in my family for years. Everyone who has tried these always asks for the recipe, and they're just scrumptious. I'm an almond fan, so I increase the extract to 1 t.
These were terrific. Thanks for sharing. They had a gorgeous appearance as well.
great recipe! I put an extra teaspoon of almond extract in batter, which made the icing unnecessary.
What a great cookie! I didn't have any almond extract, so I used vanilla extract instead. I was worried that this would take away from the flavor and make it taste too much like a regular sugar cookie, but it really tasted great! Also, I didn't have slivered almonds, just whole ones, so I chopped up a good amount using my food chopper and sprinkled that on top instead. Worked like a charm! Even my hubby, who is a picky eater and doesn't particularly like almonds, kept asking for one after the other. Also, I didn't use nearly as much icing as the recipe called for. I drizzled a little on very lightly and had quite a bit left over. I didn't want the cookies to come out too sweet, so using just a bit of icing worked great. I probably used only half.
First time making them and they turned out PERFECT- a little extra almond extract went in but it worked out in the cookie's favor! (ended up being a full teaspoon) Unlike the other review saying they had to add an egg bc it was too dry, the consistency was spot on for me.
I've made these cookies for many years. My original recipe was from Better Homes and Gardens, but I somehow lost it. I also use about 1/2 cup Trader Joe's almond meal when I have it and bake the cookies only about 10 minutes. I think they are best when they are slightly underdone and have a softer consistency, reminiscent of marzipan. I have never taken them anywhere where people have not clammered for the recipe. I also think they may be better the day they are made, but I have never had them last longer. A 10 star recipe.
I served these at a fund raising dinner for dessert w/ vanilla bean ice cream and was asked over and over for the recipe! An excellent cookie!
For awhile I was making cookies every two weeks to mail to my boyfriend. These turned out the best and lasted the best in the mail. He really enjoyed them. I love the almonds and the drizzle that goes on top. Great recipe!
Ehhhh. Not exactly what I expected. Will not make again.
I've made these bars six or seven times now and have added this recipe to my "favorites" recipe box. Everyone in my family raves about them and prefers them to all other cookies and bars. I make the icing thicker by reducing the milk to 2 tablespoons and then drizzling it on. To make them more colorful I tint the icing pink. Wonderful recipe!
You know what.....these were REALLY GOOD. I only made them because they didn't look too hard and I had almonds to use up. I made them to take to the In-Laws, but ended up snatching a few for my own personal stash. Surprisingly elegant considering their simplicity. And yes, a pizza cutter does make the slicing bit easier. Great cookie to have with coffee or tea...and the extras (if you have any) can be stored in the freezer. Just let them sit out for a bit to thaw (doesn't take long).
Wonderful cookies taste great and are pretty too! I skipped the icing...
Very tasty, but you must eat them the same day! As a previous poster mentioned, they do get stale VERY fast. I did my baking the night before a big family party. Very excited to bring them because I had taste tested them and was impressed with how yummy and soft they turned out. Very upsetting though when I brought them to the party and realized how incredibly hard and stale they had become. Hardly any were eaten. :( I won't be making this recipe again.
I LOVE THESE! I was in the military and moved a lot. With all those moves somewhere I lost my recipe for these. Thank you so much for posting them. Recipe is perfect for me as it is... :D
I have made this recipe at least 20 times, and every time people rave and ask for the recipe. My family loves it, and I always have to make a double batch to even get through the night. Really, really good. I use creamer (1/2 & 1/2) for the top and a lot of almonds...more than the picture shows. Love it!!
I've been making these cookies for a long time and get asked for them by coworkers all the time. ( I'm the baker at work ) I dont make them very often because I love them too!! But they are easy and great with a cup of coffee or tea because they aren't to sweet. Thanks so much for posting so I didn't have to dig through old magazines for the recipe!
my husband made them for me and we love them.
This is the most fantastic recipe, and really easy! It looks like you worked hard though! I drizzle a powdered sugar glaze over the cookies in different colors depending on the occasion: ie: red & green @ Christmas, pastels in the spring. It is one of our all-time favorites, and even won second place in a Taste of Home magazine!
very easy to make cookies. They smelled wonderful baking and I cut them with a pizza cutter. I didn't have the almonds to spinkle on top, so I made the glaze as called for and then added some juice from fresh red raspberries I had. Wonderful addition! I think next time I'll roll them out and cut out for a shaped cookie.
Great cookies and simple to make. I'm glad that I doubled the recipe! I drizzled mine with melted chocolate instead of the icing, but I think they are great either way.
I am so glad to have found this recipe. I had it for a few yrs, then in my move it got "lost".. The original was in Taste of Home magazine. Being of Scandinavian descent, almonds are so popular & well used in baking..these always go over well with the family. I decorate up containers and give as xmas gifts.. I used parchment paper on the cookie sheets which made them easy to manuever off the cookie sheets... thank you thank you for posting this recipe..
Don't skip the icing on these. It really makes them! I've been making these for years. I usually add a little extra almond extract to the icing.
Excellent. Thank you!
I made these for a gift. They were lovely in a gift basket. But, they don't keep very well. I tasted them a couple of days after I made them and they were a little stale.
these are so deliciouse. at first they were sticky so i added flour. then realized if i let them sit they would stiffin on thier own so i could roll it. i really cannot stop eating these so good
These are wonderful! Perfect for tea, or really anytime. I'm going to use a pizza cutter next time which I think will make it easier to cut in diagonal lines. I've had many, many requests for the recipe.
A very classy cookie. I doubled the amount of almond extract and almonds.
I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE these cookies! They're buttery and crispy and they're covered in almonds - how could you go wrong?
loved them!!! wouldn't change a thing.
Excellent! Eat same day though.
My sister and her husband made these Almond Bars and my mother couldn't get enough of them. I am going to try them and PRAY they durn out just as good.
Looked so good, I couldn't wait for the holidays to make them. Easy and delicious--and nice appearance. Excellent even without the glaze, so I did half with and half without. Will definitely make again--probably soon!
I've been making these for years and they are the best! They are my standard Holiday cookie, and everyone always asks for them. Taste and look like you slaved away, but they are pretty simple. The recipe also doubles well, which is important because otherwise my husband eats so many I don't have enough to give away!!
too sweet and too buttery for me
These are DELICIOUS. I made exactly as ingredients stated except I added a bit extra almond to the icing. I rolled on Parchment paper than pulled it on to the cookie sheets. Rolled with rolling pin was faster and easier, then cut with a knife. Cut them again while hot. ROLL THIN for best "crunch" results. My hubby loves these, as do I. Thanks Marji.
Wow! I can't believe how amazing these turned out! They are soft the first day, hard the next and oh so good. I doubled the almond extract and skipped the glazing and they were perfect- not too sweet. Thank you for this great recipe!
My computer was down so I followed the written directions - they came out perfectly! Eat them within a few days though otherwise they get a bit crunchy
These are my favorite cookies to make for a reception or similar event. They are easy to make, taste great and look very pretty on a tray of cookies. The glaze dresses them up and makes them attractive, but the taste is fine without the glaze. They also freeze well (they don't stick together).
I wanted to try this because my husbands family is swedish. I added an extra 1/2 tsp of almond extract to the batter and rolled them out on parchment paper and then transfered to cookie sheet. They came out so good I will be making these every year for my cookie tray
Made this am made in a 9x13 baked for 17 minutes. Upped the almond extract like recommended in previous reviews was delicious I cut diagonally turned out yummy. Definite do again.
thank you so very much kids and wife loved it loved it tasty recipe
Oh my gosh! These cookies are simply delicious! One of my family's favorite flavors is almond and these are amazing. Light, crisp yet tender, and so almondy (probably not a word). :) I needed one more batch of cookies for Christmas cookie trays and thought I'd be adventurous and try something new. So glad I picked these. They will now be added to my list of favorite cookies to make for the Holidays. Thank you so much for sharing your family recipe.
These take a little bit of time to make and I made quite a mess with the glaze, but they are delicious and quite addicting!
I got A LOT of compliments on these cookies and they were super easy to make and smelled and looked yummy! (Personally, I'm not sure on taste since I'm dieting and didn't sample). I'm only giving them a 4 however. The glaze was extremely watery. I had to add much more sugar than the recipe called for to thicken it to get it to a better consistency to work with. As a result, also had to add more almond extract (that's okay though, we LOVE almond flavor). I think in the future, I'll need to start with 1 Tb milk and keep adding until desired consistency is reached. Also, the bars should be refrigerated to help set the glaze and keep them tasting fresher longer so they don't taste stale. Aside from that, I think I found my Christmas Cookie Exchange Recipe for this year!
Couldn't find a copy of my recipe and thought I would be without this year. So, I was thrilled to see this recipe here. I've been making these every year for Christmas as long as I can remember. Easiest cookie recipe - therefore, the one that ALWAYS gets made. But they look like you really worked hard to make them - and Delicious!!
Easy to make. I divided it into three batches so they were thicker (although I also ate a lot of the dough). These are very elegant and much easier to make than appears. I left off the icing, as I found they were sweet enough.
Excellent! I sliced and re-baked mine... like biscotti. In order to get some almond slices to stick on them I thickened the icing and drizzled it across. They couldn't have been any better! Thank you for sharing!
I used this recipe for a party, and everyone loved it! I ended up not having any allspice or almond extract, so I substituted vanilla extract, and a total 1/4 teaspoon combined of cinnamon, cardomon and nutmeg. The cookies turned out just chewy enough, and not too sweet. The recipe was just right. Definately something easy that I'll make again. Thanks!
I love almonds and this had the flavor and taste. It seems like no one mention how sticky and messy it was rolling the dough out was though. I didn't really like that part. Of course, brushing them off with milk does flatten it.
I found this recipe in my very first Taste of Home issue, many years ago, and it's one of our favorites. The cookies have a wonderful flavor. And they're pretty, too.
Used it like graham crackers for a cherry pie crust and it was awesome! A perfect balance of sweets and flavors. As a cookie though -- I thought they were a little dry and really couldn't make up my mind if I liked them or not. My husband really liked them. He generally doesn't like sweets, where I do, so my guess is how people will like these is up to that. Oh, and they were very fast and easy to make.
After reading the reviews, I didn't roll them out as thin and they were perfect.
A very nice cookie indeed. I made them for my mother. She is in a home because of a broken hip at this time. My mother grewup poor and has done or knows about everything to make and not buy at the store. She liked thedes and that is all that matters to me.
I just made this recipe today. I followed the recipe exactly, including the icing. The cookies are good, but the icing was too runny, so I added a little more confectioners sugar. Still too runny, but because I have never made them before, decided to go for it. The icing sunk into the cookies and disappeared. I don't know if they are going to make the cookies soggy; I'll have to wait and see. Next time I will also double the almond extract as suggested.
Great cookie and sooo easy to make once you tweak the recipe to your taste. I doubled the almond extract on my second batch because there was not enough almond flavor. I also left off the glaze, which I found made them much too sweet.
very good, easy to make. Everyone loved these
These are very easy, very fast, and really delicious. I only give a 4 because I made a few changes. I had no almond extract, and am not really crazy about it, so I used vanilla. I also didn't add the glaze to the top, instead sprinkling about a tablespoon of turbinado sugar over the milk and almonds. They are elegant looking, very good and only took about 20 minutes start to finish. I altered the shape, simply pressing the cookie dough into the bottom of a cookie sheet. They are not terribly sweet, but are crunchy and nutty, and a bit chewy inside. My hubby approves!!
This was so easy and it was DELICIOUS. I will make this for Christmas every year. I like to bake if it easy. Seems like the more complicated the recipe is the more I mess it up.
Wow very good. Used advise about the additional egg and the parchment paper
We loved this recipe once we caught the mistake in Step 2 of the directions. There’s no mention of the 2 Tablespoons of milk that go into the dough. Too dry without and if added after attempting to mix the dry into the wet the final product will be a bit over mixed. Also, doesn’t hurt to double almond extract.
Recipe mixes up extremely well. Easy to construct using baking paper! Please don't overtake and after applying the drizzled icing let sit to harden well or they may stick together if stacked. No almond slices, pound some whole almonds a bit. We made up a batch as round cookies topped with leftover cooked cranberries in the center of each and the grated rind of a large orange in the dough. Just amazing!
I have made these cookies twice now. The first time exactly as the recipe instructed and the second time I made them round shaped. These are by far my favorite cookies and everyone at the office loves them too.
Good flavour! Dough was extremely soft so I added more flour. Didn't look as pretty as the pics. I added cinnamon sugar on top with the almonds. I will try it again.
I have made these for years at Christmas time, they are great with coffee, and fast and easy to make.
These were DELICIOUS! I love them for any occasion, and make plenty to share at a party- although they won't last long. My only suggestion in to use more sliced almonds.
Easy to make and taste amazing!
Delicious! I added an additional 1/4 tsp almond extract to the bar dough and the frosting as another reviewer suggested because we love almond, and they were excellent. I added too much frosting on my first batch, they truly just need a light drizzle. Brought them to a dinner party and they were a huge hit! Thank you for posting the recipe!
They reminded me of an almond sugar cookie... Having said that, it was really good. Our family really enjoyed them and I think they would be just as good without the glaze. Best straight out of the oven, but good with coffee when they are no longer warm and soft.
This cookies are so easy to make and so delicious thanks for posting the recipe
Used butter and milk substitutes, and they turned out really well. Big hit with the guests. Don't know why the photo in the recipe shows them so browned. They are great as they come out of the oven pale.
This was ok, nothing special. They looked nice. Maybe I just don't care for the almond flavor.
I made these incredible almond bars tonight and must say they were perfect. I did as others suggested and doubled the almond extract but next time I will only use 1.5 times or 3/4 tsp. One tsp was a bit too strong IMO. Here's one major tip to greatly simplify the process! Forget rolling out 4 separate pieces of dough, instead press the entire batch into a 9x13 pan, brush the milk on and sprinkle the almonds. DONE!
Didn't make any changes. I had problems rolling it out... but it turned out ok anyway. Mine doesn't look as good as picture. It's extremely sweet.... It's good, but too sweet. Don't know if I'll make it again.
A Christmas staple now!
I just made a "test batch" of these cookies to see if they would be good enough for my annual Christmas cookies gift bags. I tried them out on random cookie testers (friends) for objective opinions, and they all agreed that they are good! A few notes: They needed the full baking time in my oven and heavy aluminum baking pans, maybe even 16 minutes. Being a little on the crispy side is better. I might add a touch more almond flavoring next time, but not much. I thought 12 cookies per bar was a bit unrealistic. I cut mine in "normal" sizes and got 8 or 9, not counting the odd-shaped end pieces. I felt that the glaze made them a little TOO sweet for my tastes, and will also make them more difficult to store without sticking together. I might leave that off next time. It should definitely go on when they are totally cool. Putting it on earlier seems to make them a bit soggy. I loved the crispiness and the crunch of the almonds on top. For taste and simplicity, this recipe is great.
No changes.
fairly easy, good
Excellent!! I was looking through recipes trying to find this type and when the Marji Stark name appeared (my maiden name and also had an aunt with this name) I knew this was the one. Texture 5 Ease 5 Flavor 5 + I also used it as a crust for a lemon curd .... Amazing! Thank you Marji!
These were yummy. Half the icing would have been enough to glaze the cookies. My husband loved them. Kathleen Doelling
I made this exactly as indicated and the are sooo good! Would definitely make them again!
so good
Delicious! I made this exactly as the recipe was written and wouldn't change a thing! It's a very nice change from the overly sweet Christmas cookies and very easy. It's just as delicious without the icing.
Name and directions EXACTLY match the recipe my Norwegian family has used for years. Really a great cookie.
I was so glad to find this. These cookies were a part of our family tradition for years until the recipe was lost. The only thing I do differently was to omit the frosting we always enjoyed it without. Thank you for posting this recipe we can now enjoy a family tradition again:-)
It’s an odd recipe. The dough is very sticky, yet needs to be rolled. The only way I could figure out how to do this was to chill the dough first. I made this recipe twice. The first time the cookie rolls spread way more than I expected. The second time I made 2 narrower rolls and it still spread way more than I thought it would. They end up flat. I left them in the oven almost 18 minutes and neither time did they really get browned. They have a nice chew, they taste good. They need more almond extract and more almonds than the recipe calls for. Also they are already soft so I topped with cinnamon and sugar (and the almonds) rather than adding the wet icing. They are yummy.
These cookies are a traditional family favorite at Christmas.
Yub nub! (Ewokese from "Star Wars") You can taste the almond flavour flowing through the cookie, Mmm! To reach that strength; however, I needed to be generous with more almond extract in both the icing and the cookie, otherwise, the main flavour lies dormant. Almonds and extract are what made this 5 stars! :) I express my appreciation that I didn't have leftovers of the icing, either. I know it is difficult to exact the proportions when publishing recipes, so either a baker has a surplus of leftover frosting or contrariwise. But there was comfortably enough for all the cookies and nothing more. (Of course, I flattened the dough thinly, thus there was much area)
I made re recipe as is except doubled the almond extract. I also took one of the readers advice and used the parchment paper, index card and pizza a cutter. The cookies came out perfect thank-you for all the tips it was very helpful.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections