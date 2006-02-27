Scandinavian Almond Bars

I just made a "test batch" of these cookies to see if they would be good enough for my annual Christmas cookies gift bags. I tried them out on random cookie testers (friends) for objective opinions, and they all agreed that they are good! A few notes: They needed the full baking time in my oven and heavy aluminum baking pans, maybe even 16 minutes. Being a little on the crispy side is better. I might add a touch more almond flavoring next time, but not much. I thought 12 cookies per bar was a bit unrealistic. I cut mine in "normal" sizes and got 8 or 9, not counting the odd-shaped end pieces. I felt that the glaze made them a little TOO sweet for my tastes, and will also make them more difficult to store without sticking together. I might leave that off next time. It should definitely go on when they are totally cool. Putting it on earlier seems to make them a bit soggy. I loved the crispiness and the crunch of the almonds on top. For taste and simplicity, this recipe is great.