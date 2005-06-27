Mom's Cookie Recipe
This has always been a favorite in our family. For just about every family gathering we have, someone makes these cookies. Quick, easy, and no baking!!
This has always been a favorite in our family. For just about every family gathering we have, someone makes these cookies. Quick, easy, and no baking!!
Quick, easy and good. I melted a Hershey bar in the microwave and drizzled it over the top for a prettier presentation and a little chocolate to go with the peanut butter. Yum!Read More
I thought they were good. But in my peanut butter mixtue i added some crushed oreos. for a little chocolate flavor.Read More
Quick, easy and good. I melted a Hershey bar in the microwave and drizzled it over the top for a prettier presentation and a little chocolate to go with the peanut butter. Yum!
That was great
I thought they were good. But in my peanut butter mixtue i added some crushed oreos. for a little chocolate flavor.
I needed to stir sugar mixture into peanuts and rice cereal. It was not going to soak through the mixture. Tastes GREAT and the kids loved it. I will make this again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections