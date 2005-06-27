Mom's Cookie Recipe

This has always been a favorite in our family. For just about every family gathering we have, someone makes these cookies. Quick, easy, and no baking!!

By Tootie

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Grease a 9x13 inch baking pan. Pour cereal and peanuts into the pan and spread around evenly.

  • In a heavy sauce pan, bring sugar and corn syrup to a rolling boil, over medium heat. Remove from heat and stir in the peanut butter. Pour the sugar mixture evenly over the cereal and peanuts. Let cool and cut into squares.

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 53.8g; fat 17g; sodium 207.3mg. Full Nutrition
