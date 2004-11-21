Pizzelles IV
You will need a pizzelle iron to make these traditional Italian cookies.
This made a nice batter that was easy to work with. I substituted 1 tsp. of orange extract for one of the teaspoons of vanilla. The anise seed gives this a nice nutty texture. My only regret is that I didn't invest in a more expensive pizzelle maker that would have given me a deeper imprint.Read More
This is an absolute perfect recipe for pizzelles, they are delicious!
Just the recipe I was looking for, worked perfectly for my Teflon coated iron...The taste and texture were perfect. I followed a reviewers suggestion of putting the batter in a pastry bag, excellent tip! My recipe made more than 18.
My first time making pizzelles! I just gone done making this recipe and they turned out great! I omitted the anise extract & seeds, added more vanilla extract & 2 tsp of cinnamon. Thin & crisp, just like my Mom made!
This is by far the BEST pizzelle recipe I've ever tried. They did not stick to the iron at all and were really delicious in flavor.
was out of anise extract so we substituted almond extract…family loved the taste & texture
Makes very good pizzelles.
If you want your pizelles to come out thin and crisp you need to hold the handle on your waffle iron down while they bake. Squeeze tight and they won't come out "cookie-like" but so thin and crispy you can see through them.
Love these. Making 2 at a time takes a bit of time.
These were a breeze to make in my recent vintage find, a Rival Pizzelle and Waffle Maker. Recipe made exactly 18. Thought I had anise extract, but had to sub cinnamon extract in its place. Nice sub, but will definitely make these with the anise flavor they're so well known for. Thank you for sharing this recipe; I know what I'll be making this Christmas!
Excellent recipe! Made some for my niece to mail in a card today. I left out anise extract as I didn't have it and replaced it with extra tablespoon of anise seeds. Very forgiving recipe. Crispy and delicious!
Quick and easy but did not use Anise seeds
THE BEST!! This is a PERFECT recipe and I wouldn't change a thing. I LOVE the use of anise seeds! It's the only way to go! I've been making Pizzelles with my family every holiday/special occasion my whole life, until I moved away for my husband's job and didn't take the recipe with me. I stumbled upon this TREASURE and will be using this from now on! Kudos and many thanks!
The flavor was good, but it made extremely thin pizzelles- I could see through them. Next time I'll follow the advice for the "thicker" pizzelles and add the extra 1/2 cup of flour.
Excellent recipe. Came out perfectly. I did sprinkle some powdered sugar on them while still warm. Delicious!
I followed the recipe and felt there was hardly any flavor. my pizelles were so thin that they broke when you picked them up. not the recipe I am searching for.
super easy worked great in my pizzelle maker. First to last batch came out perfect. Always before I had half the dough sticking to the iron. Great flavor left the anise out and just used vanilla otherwise followed the recipe exactly.
Fantastic. Other than the quantity of anise, these are just the consistency of my mother's pizzelli. Thank you!! They're much lighter and much more tasty than the other recipes on this site. I used a rounded teaspoon of anise seeds and no anise extract. I like my anise flavor to be subtle.
Flavor was great! But the cookies came out soft, and I wanted them crispy and light.
no
I hate to say this but this was horrible. I used all fresh ingredients including fresh flour. I couldn't taste the anise flavor at all. Plus it was way too sweet.
So good! I didn’t have the anise flavor or seeds but they were still good!
Excellent recipe. If you want a thinner, crisp, crunchy cookie; substitute gluten-free flour mix for all-purpose flour. It’s so good that I not only used it for my daughter who has Celiac disease, I made gluten-free version for the whole family. Rave reviews.
We loved these. I'm guessing our older Vitantonio "Pizzelle Chef" is smaller than other pizzelle irons, this recipe made 36, and they cooked in 15-20 seconds. The only time they weren't crispy was when I didn't cook them long enough - and we didn't add the extra flour. I'm sure everyone will have to experiment a bit with their own irons. We don't like anise flavor so did 5 tsp Vanilla and 3 tsp cinnamon, they were great! My 11-year-old co-chefs rolled some of them up while still hot and filled them with whipped cream (like a cannoli).
these are so good but I put a whole bottle of anise in it and left out the vanilla. they are so good, been making them for years now...
I made the recipe exactly as written and they were delicious! First time making Pizzelle’s and I will definitely be making them again!
Very good but I thought I had to be a typo that the recipe called for 1/4 cup of anise seed. That’s way too much! I only used about 2 tablespoons and that seemed like too much.
I made these today, but didn’t add the anise. They came out really good, will use this recipe again.
