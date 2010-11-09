Sonya Henie

A delightful thumbprint cookie. Delicious cream cheese filling.

Recipe by DIANE HARP

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a cookie sheet.

  • Prepare Cream Cheese Frosting (see footnote for link to recipe).

  • In a medium bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Stir in the egg yolk, then stir in the flour until combined.

  • Roll dough into 1 inch balls, and dip in egg white. Place 1 inch apart on the cookie sheet. Make an indentation in each cookie with your finger or the end of a wooden spoon.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 8 minutes; remove from oven and fill indentations with Cream Cheese Frosting. Return cookies to the oven for another 3 to 5 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool for 1 to 2 minutes before removing from pan.

Tips

Fill these cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 37.4mg; sodium 65.9mg. Full Nutrition
