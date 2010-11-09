Sonya Henie
A delightful thumbprint cookie. Delicious cream cheese filling.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Fill these cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting.
A delightful thumbprint cookie. Delicious cream cheese filling.
Fill these cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting.
This is an excellent recipe I have used many times for events and parties. They have always been a hit and people seek me out to ask for the recipe. It is one of the most requested baking recipes I use. Yes, of course the frosting will melt some; that is part of the charm. If it is a problem, leave them in the oven a bit longer before removing to frost, and a little shorter oven time after. The melted topping is a real plus.Read More
the filling melts when you put it back in oven for the 2-3min. bland cookie would not recommend this one and I love cookies. Please note that when I made cookies this was not the original recipe. Someone revised this version. ( Original version didn't have any eggs listed.) Also my comments were edited!)Read More
the filling melts when you put it back in oven for the 2-3min. bland cookie would not recommend this one and I love cookies. Please note that when I made cookies this was not the original recipe. Someone revised this version. ( Original version didn't have any eggs listed.) Also my comments were edited!)
This is an excellent recipe I have used many times for events and parties. They have always been a hit and people seek me out to ask for the recipe. It is one of the most requested baking recipes I use. Yes, of course the frosting will melt some; that is part of the charm. If it is a problem, leave them in the oven a bit longer before removing to frost, and a little shorter oven time after. The melted topping is a real plus.
This is a very good recipe. Little tender cookies, with a melted icing that covers the tops of the cookies in a thin layer. Instead of dipping the cookies in egg white, I rolled the balls in colored sugars for Christmas. Then I made the indentations, and followed the rest of the recipe. Kind of like a cookie with a cheesecake flavored icing. Thank you for posting the recipe.
I love these little gems. I filled with a cream cheese frosting I made that had some jam added... some raspberry and some peach. I filled them just a little bit for the first few but them realized how delicious the baked cream cheese is, so I really piled it on. I will make these again for sure.. only thing next time is I'll add a tiny it of salt to the dough
Make with one egg, forget about separating the egg or brushing with egg whites. Bake for 12 minutes and then just frost the cookies with the scrumptious and light cream cheese frosting, don't rebake.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections