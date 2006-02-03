Cinnamon Hazelnut Biscotti

I don't do well with baking, so when I chose to make this recipe for a gift, I decided to do a practice run first. "They were fantastic!" "Looks like they came from a store!" are the comments I've been hearing all morning. I don't like biscotti, so I haven't tried them. But I trust their opinions, so I am confident they came out very nicely. I did make a few changes. And when I make it the next time, I will do a couple more adjustments. On the advice of other reviewers, I doubled the cinnamon. However, my taste testers say you can still BARELY taste it. So, I'll be using 2 teaspoons of it next time. I also used less hazelnuts than called for and I did half vanilla and half almond extract. As for working with the dough, it really is very easy to work with! If you are having THAT many problems with it, you must've really messed up somewhere, is all I can say. During the actual baking process, I baked it for 25 minutes. I tried the serrated knife, but it still crumbled a little (I am going to cream the sugar and butter VERY well next time), so I'll give a butcher's knife a try next. The second time I baked them, I left them on for an extra 5 minutes and then I just shut the oven off and left them in the oven for 15 more minutes. I was a little concerned about how crispy they'd get, but they really are CRISPY! I am thrilled with the results and am very excited to give them away!