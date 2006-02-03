Cinnamon Hazelnut Biscotti

427 Ratings
  • 5 337
  • 4 63
  • 3 17
  • 2 8
  • 1 2

These are delicious with coffee and they smell wonderful!

By Kris

Gallery
47 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F(175 degrees C). Grease a cookie sheet or line with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Sift together the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt; mix into the egg mixture. Stir in the hazelnuts. Shape dough into two equal logs approximately 12 inches long. Place logs on baking sheet, and flatten out to about 1/2 inch thickness.

  • Bake for about 30 minutes in preheated oven, or until edges are golden and the center is firm. Remove from oven to cool on the pans. When loaves are cool enough to handle, use a serrated knife to slice the loaves diagonally into 1/2 inch thick slices. Return the slices to the baking sheet.

  • Bake for an additional 10 minutes, turning over once. Cool completely, and store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 24.6mg; sodium 88.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/09/2022