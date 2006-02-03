Cinnamon Hazelnut Biscotti
These are delicious with coffee and they smell wonderful!
The skin of the hazelnut is quite bitter. To remove it easily, in a large saucepan, bring 3 cups of water to a boil. Add 4 tablespoons of baking soda and 1 cup of hazelnuts and boil nuts for about 3 minutes. Test a nut under cool running water. If the skin doesn't slip off easily, boil nuts another minute or two. After peeling, nuts should be crisped and lightly browned in a 350 degree oven for about 20 minutes.Read More
I tried these in a biscotti pan and I tried them in a sheet pan like the recipe calls for. Either way they were not very good. Too crumbly, too sweet, too many hazelnuts. Not really what you think of as a "biscotti"...more like dried cake. Also, the dough flattened out way too much when baking. I will not try this recipe again. I found a nice pistachio/cranberry biscotti recipe from another site which I've already made several times. I will stick with that recipe...they are delicious!!Read More
This is the BEST recipe. Everyone I made this for has raved about it. We dunk the pieces in hot cocoa. They are better drizzled with WHITE chocolate (it complements the cinnamon), and I coarsley chop the hazelnuts before mixing them in. Otherwise, I follow the recipe exactly. I didn't have any trouble with the dough nor did it spread when baking. It is important to cream the butter and sugar until the mixture is very fluffy.
I've tried many different biscotti recipes, but this one is my favorite. I like to experiment with different fillings.. once I added 3/4c chopped dried cranberries and 1/3c almonds and substituted vanilla extract for almond extract and drizzled with white chocolate cinnamon mix and it was DELICIOUS. Another favorite altercation is to add one chopped and frozen large candy bar (I use a local organic hazelnut milk chocolate bar... symphony bars work as well) and add crushed bits to mix before baking. They seem to melt instantly when dipped into hot coffee. Another idea is 3/4c shredded coconut and 1/4c white chocolate bits. After they have cooled dip them into white chocolate and sprinkle with coconut ! Soooo very good and sooo easy to make. My boyfriend hates crunchy biscotti, but absolutely loves this recipe.. And my mother loves hard crunchy biscotti and just raves about how good of a recipe this is. I brought a double batch of candy bar biscotti to work and they didn't even last 2 days before they were completely devoured by co-workers !! For christmas, I am adding nutmeg, cinnamon, peppermint extract and crunched ghiradelli peppermint chocolates to the mix. Topping with white chocolate and peppermint sprinkles :) This recipe is THE best and originality makes it even better !
I love this recipe exactly as it appears here but I have to admit that I have used it as a base to make the biscotti into other flavors. I add walnuts and either butterscotch bits or cinnamon bits and they get raves. I've read where some have problems with the biscotti crumbling when they cut them and I'll tell you how I over come that. I use a bench scrape to cut them when they are still hot,not a knife. My scrape is teflon covered but I don't think that's why it works so well. Another hint is that I line the cookie sheet with the new foil that is non-stick. Finally a product that does what it promises. You can not go wrong with this recipie and I am greatful to have found it. It has made me a baking hero and I thank you very much!
UPDATE: My giftee LOVED these!!! I can't BELIEVE how good these biscotti are! I made a batch to give as a Christmas gift... and ate a few myself - lol. I don't care for nuts at all (except almonds), so I added a little less than called for (1 c. seemed like too much so I used 3/4 c. instead) and that seemed to be the perfect amount (you could still taste the nuts, but they didn't overpower every bite). I doubled the amount of cinnamon to 2 tsp. and subbed 1/2 tsp. of almond extract b/c I didn't have enough vanilla on hand (used all of the 1 tsp. that I had plus the almond extract), and the biscotti tasted just fine. After the cookies cooled, I melted a dark chocolate Ghirardelli bar with a bit of shortening (over a double boiler) and dipped one side of the biscotti in the mixture and then refrigerated on a wax paper-lined cookie sheet to set. I don't drink coffee, but I can imagine how wonderful these would taste with a cup of brew (one of my Christmas gifts was a bag of biscotti and a bag of Christmas blend coffee all tied up with a bow and a cute Christmas plate). I'll have to ask the giftee how it was :) I'll definitely make these again next year... but for myself!
This is an excellent recipe! My first try at biscotti and it came out very well. I used many of the suggestions from other reviews: toasted the nuts (used pecans) and chopped them finer, double cinnamon, and used almond extract for half of the vanilla. Also recommend waiting until logs cool completely before slicing. I also highly recommend using Pampered Chef stoneware if at all possible. I won't bake without it!
I've made five of the biscotti recipes from this site and this is the best, especially when you spread dark chocolate on the bottoms. I must admit, though, that I am a true fan of the combination of cinnamon, hazelnuts and chocolate. They are so easy to make and go very fast in my home. Thanks for sharing your recipe Kris!
Excellent recipe! Found that the cookies cut much better with a sharp butcher's knife. The nuts kept sticking to my serated knives (and I tried several) which caused the cookie to break. The sharp butcher's knife cut them easily and cleanly making a much nicer looking cookie. Taste is great, Too!
Wonderful! I used toasted, chopped almonds and almond flavoring as my family isn't real keen on hazelnut. I did not have a problem with it crumbling or not drying. It wasn't quite dry at the end so I turned off the oven and cracked the oven door. In 10 minutes they were nicely dried. I drizzled white almond bark over them. Now they not only taste fabulous, they look great too. Very easy! I'm including these in my Christmas cookie trays this year! The only down side? It doesn't make enough!
I have baked several different Biscotti Recipes from Allrecipes.com. THIS is the best I have made. A couple suggestions. This dough is moister than some when baked. I did the first bake for 25 minutes, rested the loaf for 5 minutes and sliced. I like my biscotti crisp. On parchment paper, I put the slices in 250 degree oven for 20 minutes, lowered the oven to 200 degrees for 20 minutes and then 170 degrees for another 30 minutes; turned off oven and let the slices cool inside the oven. PERFECTLY crisp. My variation on my picture is for Cinnamon BUTTERSCOTCH Biscotti, using this recipe, but replacing the hazelnuts with Butterscotch chips. ALSO, replaced 1/2 cup granulated sugar with brown sugar. YUM!!
These are delicious and somewhat different than the usual almond biscotti. I did chop up the hazelnuts, but left the skins on. I also sprinkled cinnamon/sugar over the logs before the firs t baking. Be sure to let them cool about 15 minutes before slicing for the second baking, and turn them on their sides to bake. I discovered a cool product at Trader Joe's--a grinder containing sugar,coffee, and chocolate! Next time, I will use that instead of the cinnamoin/sugar for a "Cappaccino Biscotti"!!
THESE ARE AWESOME!!! I made these last week for a baby shower and everyone RAVED about them. They were easier than I had expected. I substituted slivered almonds and rough diced them to make it easier to cut. You HAVE to try these. Next time I'm going to drizzle a bit of chocolate over them.
This was the first time I ever attempted biscotti, but they are so easy to make, and turn out perfect every time; I've made several batches in the past month! I use 2 tsp of cinnamon, and use pecans instead of hazelnuts, and they are awesome.
This was my first attempt at making biscotti. I have been looking at different things to put in the tins I give out at Christmas time. I bought a bag of chopped filberts to use in this recipe. At first the dough seemed really dry and crumbly, but it came together in the end. I didn't have any cinnamon on hand so I substituted pumpkin pie spice instead. My family loved them and I brought some in for coworkers to try this morning. So far, nothing but rave reviews. I think for the Christmas ones, I will drizzle them with chocolate or dip one end (1/2 cookie) in chocolate.
LOVE this recipe as is, but I've also used this as a base recipe (without the hazelnuts) for assorted biscotti. TIPS: As another reviewer stated, definitely take plenty of time to thoroughly cream your sugar and softened butter. Skimping on that step could give you a crumbly biscuit (not what you're going for here). Also, use a good quality pure vanilla extract -- no cheap stuff. Varieties to try: Just the base recipe (no nuts); Craisins & Pistachios; chopped pecans, etc. It's all good!
This recipe was fantastic. The bake time was correct, the estimate of cookies made was correct, and it made delicious biscotti that held together and were just slightly chewy. I used hazelnut pieces with the skin on, and the cookies did not taste bitter to me. I would definitely make this recipe again as is, or possibly drizzled with milk chocolate or white chocolate on top.
I made this recipe about 3 times and they spread out too much while baking. I think next time I will only use 1/2 cup of butter or else add another 1/2 cup of flour...otherwise the smell and taste are good also used almonds instead of hazelnuts. I still make this recipe as everyone in the family likes it alot....I use walnuts or almonds chopped. I use a little extra flour and make the biscottis wider than usual..I am saying i used 1 stick of butter only.....not the other 1/2 stick with it.....
I just finished making these and they came out perfect. They are crispy and not too crumbly. They taste great too. I didn't use hazelnuts but used chopped pecans instead. I'd love to macadamia ones next.
Delicious biscotti! It's very light and crispy, yet not rock hard like other biscotti. I omitted the hazelnuts, and drizzled vanilla glaze. So good!
I didn't have enough hazelnuts, so only used 1/2 cup, and I substituted apple sauce for half of the butter to make it more healthy, but they still turned out really good. But I think they'd definitely be better with more hazelnuts, so don't cut down on them! The nuts really give this a delicious flavor.
Is most excellent. I used a bit of extra butter, an oven older than me, and used cranberries instead of hazelnuts since thats what I had in the pantry. Overall, excellent. The suggestion of doubling the cinnamon and using Almond and Vanilla Extracts was perfect! I dipped some in white chocolate cine it seemed to match well. Perfect and easy! I would only complain about a bit of crumble when cutting them, but hey, it's biscotti! (And heck, I hated coffee schop bisctotti, this was excellent!)
I've been making these for years...its the best biscotti recipe. Its demanded every year for Christmas. Love it!!!
Very, very good. Tried using both hazelnuts and sliced almonds. Both were delicious! Also didn't hurt to double the cinnamon and to drizzle with chocolate afterwards! Yummy! Enjoy this fabulous recipe.
I have these in the oven right now for the second time this week. They are that good! I think the recipe is perfect as written, but I use macadamia nuts in place of hazelnuts and add white chocolate chips. After the cookies are cut and cooled, I drizzle white chocolate over them. This will be my standard recipe for biscotti from now on.
After making the dough, I refrigerated it for 30 minutes - it made it easier to work with the dough. I also doubled the cinnamon (2 tsp.) amount and baked it longer - made the 10 minute part about 15 minutes. The inside seemed too soggy at 10 minutes. I also dipped them in semi-sweet chocolate on one side. If you can get hazelnuts, by all means it does have a better taste. My friend came over for coffee this morning and raved about them. Would definitely make them again.
Very quick, easy and amazing! I chopped the hazelnuts as other users did and left it in the oven after it was turned off. I melted choc chips in the microwave and dripped it over the top and it was really good. I've made it again with almonds and added almond extract instead of vanilla.
This is very good. I added 2 tsp of cinnamon, 2 tsp of vanilla, 1 cup of chocolate chips, walnuts instead of the hazelnuts and drizzled chocolate on top. It might have all been a little to much...the next time im not adding the chocolate chips or nuts....im just going for the cinnamon flavor.
This recipe is terrific - I have made it several times, usually at Christmas, but sometimes at other times. Friends and family alike rave over it. The only change I made was that I used toasted pecans instead of the hazelnuts - I found it easier to slice and the flavour with the cinnamon was amazing. I have used both white chocolate and milk chocolate to garnish, and find the milk chocolate easier to work with. I just spoon over the chocolate in drizzles; this makes it easier to decorate, rather than dipping each piece by hand.
We have "Cookie Wednesday" in my office. Each Wednesday, someone brings in cookies. On my day, I usually try to bring in something not so ordinary. You'll never see me carry in chocolate chip cookies, or anything store bought. I made these a few weeks back and left the nuts out (due to allergies of co-workers) and now everyone wants me to bring them in EVERY time my wednesday rolls around. Not one person didn't like them. That's definitely worthy of 5-stars.
I made these without the hazelnuts, and they *still* turned out great. I made them into "mini" biscotti by making four loaves instead of two and baking them for 5 fewer minutes on the first bake.
I tried this recipe for the first time and the biscotti turned out fantastic! My husband thinks they are the best he'd ever tasted, even compared to store bought cookies. I didn't have hazelnuts on hand, but used almonds instead and it tasted great. My family & friends just can't get enough of them. This cookie recipe is a definite keeper!
This was fabulous everyone loves it!! I did add cinnamon chips to the recipe
This biscotti was fantastic! The dough wasn't quite as sticky as some I've encountered, and that made it a little easier to work with. I added three times the cinnamon that it called for and used almonds instead of hazelnuts and the end result was awesome! I made them for a class of mine and every single one disappeared right away
Greattt and easy one...just think the cinnamon was too little...so I put 2 1/2 teaspoons,and this make it great taste.
Fantastic! But you really need to toast the nuts first (20 minutes at 350 oven) and rub off their skins before adding them to the dough. My family agrees that these are the best biscotti we've ever had! And company loves them!
Very easy to make, I decided to add Almond extract instead of Vanilla. Didn't have hazelnuts, so I added almonds. Very yummy!
These were great-- I love the hazelnut flavor. I made these and the Chocolate Cherry Biscotti from this site and gave as Christmas gifts. They were quite easy to make and I didn't have any problems with crumbling. I used the reynolds non-stick aluminum foil, which was useful for lifting the log to the cutting board. Next time I will substitute almond extract for 1/2 the vanilla because they were missing that almond flavor that, to me, makes biscotti biscotti. very good nonetheless!
I have to give these biscotti 5 stars, despite that I found them a bit too sweet, because they really were delicious! Next time I'll reduce the sugar by about 1/4 cup. Used roughly chopped almonds. Didn't last long at our house!
I recommend you make these a day in advace, they tasted better the next day. This biscotti recipe was was to crumbly, to sweet, and it called for way to many hazelnuts. It was very hard to work with. Tasted more like a blandish sugary butter cookie than a biscotti. I will not be making this recipe again.
Absolutely delicious. I didn't have hazelnuts so I used 1/2 c. of leftover chocolate chips instead. I also rushed a little and baked at 375 for exactly 23 minutes, cut the loaf and put the slices in the oven and turned off the heat so they crisped up while I was out of the house. Incredibly good!!
THis is an excellent recipe for biscotti. Your search is over! Better than bakery ones. I added 2 teaspoons of cinnamon as suggested by other reviewers.
Really good! Needed a lot of bench flour since the dough was really mushy and sticky. I always cut my biscotti hot to avoid breaking them. These aren't very sweet which is fantastic in my book!
I was envious when I viewed everyone's Biscotti photos, but those were what convinced me that I too could make this if everyone else could. It is a great recipe. I made it exactly as directed with the exception of adding about 3/4 cup of craisins. I melted semi-sweet chocolate and iced my Biscottie. I also baked them for an additional 10 minutes after slicing and then I turned off the oven and left them in while the oven cooled. Otherwise I think they would have been too soft.
I followed this recipe exactly and had superior results. I tried three different biscotti recipes (Cranberry Almond and Chocolate Almond), but this one definitely was the best! I dipped some in melted bakers semi-sweet chocolate, drizzled some with melted white chocolate, and dusted some in a mixture of granulated sugar and cinnamon. They were so good!!
Once I found this recipe, I haven't even bothered looking for another biscotti recipe. It's the perfect base for any adaptations. I wrote about my adaptation on my blog: confessionsofabrighteyedbaker.com, but these are the basics: I use 2 tsp of almond extract rather than the vanilla extract and skip the cinnamon so as to concentrate on the almond flavor. I either use 1 cup of slivered almonds or leave out the nuts altogether. I also prefer crispier biscotti than the original recipe makes, so I recommend doing the second bake for 10 minutes on each side. Once the biscotti have cooled, I pour melted dark chocolate on top (about 1 cup), and sprinkle slivered almonds over the chocolate.
This was the first time I made biscotti, and they turned out great. I love hazelnuts, but in this recipe, 1 cup is a lot of nuts. I thought they were a bit overwhelming. Next time I will put in only 1/2 to 3/4 cup at the most. The recipe didn't specify, so I chopped the hazelnuts. I also added 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips. For me, this made them perfect.
Delicious... better than you can find at the local coffee shop. Enough to share with friends!
This is fantastic! I made the recipe as is, but I was out of hazelnuts so I substituted pecans and it's absolutely wonderful. After I sliced the cookies and baked them the second time, I left them in the oven after I turned the oven off and by the time the oven cooled the cookies had that perfect crunchy/crispy texture. I see lots of these in my future.
I had to leave a review on this delicious recipe! I followed the cookie part of it exactly, but I didn't have hazelnuts, and I made this as a present for my husband for Christmas; so I added chopped almonds and a big ol' handful of cranberries! I baked as instructed and this was/IS the most delicious biscotti I've EVER made! The cookie is perfect and I can tell it will hold whatever I choose to throw into it! Sooo much better than any I've bought! This is going to be a staple in my house since we are coffee drinkers! Thank you for this recipe, it's glorious!
This was so good and easy. I didn't find it crumbly at all. The only thing I changed was add more cinnamon. Thanks for sharing!!
Really delicious! I doubled the cinnamon and sprinkled a bit of it on top of the cookie loaf before putting it in the oven. That made the cinnamon flavor really stand out. Add a drizzle of chocolate and these are divine!
This was an easy recipe. My family LOVED the biscotti. I didn't have the hazelnuts on hand so I divided the batter and mixed half with slivered almonds and the other half with chopped pecans. Next time I will double the recipe, there just wasn't enough to go around.
my favorite biscotti from allrecipes.com and I've made about 5 five star recipe biscottis.
These turned out beautifully! The taste is fantastic and the presentation is great! I followed the directions of previous posters and only used 1/2 cup butter. I also added an extra 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon. I used flaked filberts. I also took one of the recommendations of the previous posters and sprinkled some cinnamon-sugar on top during the first bake. The smell was absolutely amazing! I plan to dip the ends in milk chocolate and give them as a gift with the double chocolate biscotti (also from all recipes) that I made yesterday). Thanks for the great recipe!
I thought these were pretty bland. I also like my biscotti a bit more cruchy before you dip it in coffee. These were almost like cake even though I baked them longer than the recipe said.
What a wonderful recipe! It was so user friendly and easy! This was my first time making biscotti and I was so nervous because I've heard it's difficult to do well. These turned out perfect though! The perfect recipe for someone who has never made biscotti before. I'll never try another.
I decreased the butter to 1/2 cup, doubled the cinnamon, and added an additional 1/2 cup of flour. These smelled awesome while baking and have a great cinnamon taste.
I toasted the hazelnuts and chopped them before adding them. I also added 1/4 cup chopped dried cranberries which I tossed in 1 tsp. flour before adding. They were delicious.
This was my first attempt at making biscotti…and I will look no further for an amazing recipe! I love the hint of cinnamon and the powerful hazelnuts. These are perfect for dipping into a cup of hot, steamy coffee or chai tea. You will not regret investing your time and effort into these babies!
We have made this recipe every year for the last 4 years. We give it as gifts to family and friends that continue to request it every year. We keep some for ourselves! We pretty much follow the recipe as written. Very good.
Fantastic flavor and boy do these smell good baking! Easy to make and sure to please everyone, including my husband who normally doesn't eat sweets. He loved 'em!
Let me say these were good even without the hazelnuts....I forgot to put them in the dough!
These are yummy!!! I made 3 batches in 1 week! I never dipped or drizzled them in chocolate or they probably would have gone faster!! I have a couple suggestions when baking though. The batter is a the consistence of a thicker cake mix so just spoon it right onto the cookie sheets. My sheets are old and not non-stick so I definetly recommend the parchment paper (you can get it on a roll in the grocery store near the aluminum foil and wax paper). Cut them with a pizza cutter when they are right out of the oven, the longer they cool the crispier they get, then turn them on their side when they are cool enough to handle. These are so good!!! Coffee isn't the same without them!
I don't do well with baking, so when I chose to make this recipe for a gift, I decided to do a practice run first. "They were fantastic!" "Looks like they came from a store!" are the comments I've been hearing all morning. I don't like biscotti, so I haven't tried them. But I trust their opinions, so I am confident they came out very nicely. I did make a few changes. And when I make it the next time, I will do a couple more adjustments. On the advice of other reviewers, I doubled the cinnamon. However, my taste testers say you can still BARELY taste it. So, I'll be using 2 teaspoons of it next time. I also used less hazelnuts than called for and I did half vanilla and half almond extract. As for working with the dough, it really is very easy to work with! If you are having THAT many problems with it, you must've really messed up somewhere, is all I can say. During the actual baking process, I baked it for 25 minutes. I tried the serrated knife, but it still crumbled a little (I am going to cream the sugar and butter VERY well next time), so I'll give a butcher's knife a try next. The second time I baked them, I left them on for an extra 5 minutes and then I just shut the oven off and left them in the oven for 15 more minutes. I was a little concerned about how crispy they'd get, but they really are CRISPY! I am thrilled with the results and am very excited to give them away!
I loved this recipe! I did add cinnamon sugar on top to make it sweeter. I'll make this one again!
Terrific recipe! 4 stars because it does need twice the cinnamon (2 tsp) and should definitely be dipped in chocolate as the chocolate counters the dryness of biscotti. I also added a tsp of almond extract which I think was a great addition. But overall a great recipe - minimal ingredients and so easy. Dough consistency was perfect.
This is a lovely biscotti! I followed other reviewers' advice and used 1/2 cup butter. The basic cookie is like an empty canvas. Use your imagination. After making the first batch according to Kris's recipe, which we all loved, I began to experiment. My favorite was using almond extract, candied ginger, and lemon zest. Dip the bottom edge of cooled cookie in white chocolate, and then almonds...delicious! Kris, thank you for taking the time to share!
So wonderful that I want to go eat another one while I write this! I didn't have vanilla extract or hazelnuts on hand, so this is what I did instead: I used 1 teaspoon of Almond extract (I added less just in case it would be too overwhelming to add a full 1 1/2 tsp.) and I used 1/2 tsp. Cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. Nutmeg (to make up for the lack of nuts). This came out so sweet, so tasty...once I figure out how to cut them so that they don't all fall to pieces on me, I could make them to give as gifts! YUM!!!
Toasted the hazelnuts and then peeled the skins. Baked for longer than recipe stated to get a crunchy cookie. Next time would increase the amount of cinnamon for a bigger flavour profile.
Skinning the hazelnuts was a huge chore, but worth the extra effort. I blanched them in boiling water for about 3 minutes, drained, then dunked in cold water to loosen the skin. After the skin was removed, I toasted them until crunchy. The biscotti were a huge hit with my hubby and my coworkers. I dipped one side in melted dark or white chocolate. Then I immediately dipped the chocolate covered side into crushed hazelnuts. Both versions were very tasty and pretty.
The taste is good but the traditional biscotti crunch is not there.
I didn't find them crumbly, but they were not as hard as a traditional biscotti. Regardless, the taste was outstanding and that is what matters most!
The first time I made this recipe it turned out really crumbly. I was planning on giving the biscotti as a present, but they looked awful after they crumbled and broke. However the second time I made it, I cookied it for 35 min at 325 deg, then I cut them and baked them for another 25 min, turning them once. After the adjustment to the recipe they turned out perfectly. I'll definately make them again with the changes!
Great cookie recipe - had my mom take in a batch to the hospital where she works and the doctors raved about them!
This biscotti I made for Christmas really wonderful! I halved the sugar, replaced hazelnut with walnut (I roast them & coarsely chopped them before adding to dough) and shaped dough to 4 logs instead of 2; baked for 25 minutes, they were smaller but taste excellent. I coated one cut face with melted choc. Everyone loves them. I will double the cinnamon when making them again.
The best biscotti I've made so far. I love hazelnuts.
The dough tends to spread out a bit while baking so I reduced the butter to 1/2 cup and chilled the batter for about an hour. I also used pecans because I didn't have hazelnuts. They came out great. I had to hide them from my husband because I'm giving them as gifts. Definitely a must try recipe.
This was the first time I tried to make biscotti and it turned out great! I used almonds instead of hazelnuts (couldn't find them anywhere) and followed other's comments to double the cinnamon and dip in white chocolate.
These were great! I had hazelnuts hanging out in my cabinet and I thought this would be a great way to use them. They were! But now I have to buy more hazelnuts to make them again! Softer and lighter than a lot of biscotti but still nice and crisp, a perfect compliment to coffee.
Dig it!!! Great base recipe...therefore if you want to make biscotti for the holidays use this recipe and then add whatever you'd like to it. Awesome!
This is a fantastic recipe, the biscotti turned out beautifully and tasted equally as great!! I took them to a morning coffee group and everyone wanted the recipe...a winner! One note...I roughly chopped the hazelnuts before mixing so the logs would be easier to slice.
These do taste great, but to achieve the best results use 1 cup ground hazelnuts.
My first biscotti, great recipe
These are AWESOME! I corsley chopped and toasted the hazelnuts before adding. I gave these out at Christmas time and everyone loved these! Thanks for an amazing recipe!!
Fabulous! I toasted the hazelnuts (10 minutes at 350 degrees) and then coarsely chopped them. I substituted one cup of whole wheat flour and cut back a little on the sugar. I also threw in some dark chocolate chunks... and they are wonderful! I'll be doing a white and dark chocolate drizzle and boy, will the boyfriend be extremely happy!
The recipe was very good. Easy to mix and good flavor. However, being the first time I've made biscotti I thought the shaping directions were confusing and vague. I also don't think that biscotti is usually cut in 1/2 inch increments as called for in the recipe... more like 1 to 1.5 inches. Still, great for dipping in coffee!
This recipe was yummy! It was very easy to make and tasted wonderful. I brought it to a party and everyone ate it up! I even got asked to make it for another party coming soon! ***To make the biscotti even more appealing, dip half of the biscotti in melted chocolate...it tastes great and it looks good too! Thanks Kris!
This is a great recipe, even for the first-time-biscotti-maker like me. It is not hard at all. I dipped one edge in chocolate (melted chocolate chips with a little shortening over a double boiler). People at the potluck RAVED and were so impressed that they were homemade.
Easy and excellent. I reduce the amount of butter to 2/3 cup and added a dash each of nutmeg and ginger. Next time I will chop the hazelnuts for better presentation and double the cinnamon.
Absolutely fabulous! I just printed out double ingredients because I never have enough. My finicky brother in law even liked them!
My favorite biscotti recipe! I make these every year for Christmas, and they're always a huge hit! I've shared this recipe over and over. Yummy!
Great, easy to use recipe. I used pecans instead of hazlenut b/c I was short on time and didn't feel like shelling the nuts. This was my first time baking biscotti and it came out great!
This was a great recipe. This was my first time making biscotti..extremely easy. I made these for gifts for my coffee-drinking friends. I kept a couple for myself since they were so good. I didn't have trouble with the crumbling either..actually I had no problems with the recipe.
This one is a keeper! I did coarsely chop the Hazelnuts as suggested by another review. It helps from the cookies breaking when you slice. Next time I may even add an extra dash of cinnamon. Thanks for sharing.
i couldnt find hazelnuts so i used walnuts, i also dipped 1/2 in chocolate...over all i did not care for the flavor of these. they were very easy to make - but i dont think i will be making this recipe again. thanks anyway.
I made these as part of my cookie trays (Dec '11). I drizzled them with white and dark chocolate and they looked fantastic! They did soften up quite a bit, so I might increase the second baking time next time. I didn't find them too great--I thought they were kind of bland, but everyone else LOVED them.
Very Good!!
This recipe yields a not too sweet, delicately cinnamon flavored biscotti with a lovely texture. I used 2 tsp cinnamon and drizzled the biscotti with while chocolate. La dolce vita!