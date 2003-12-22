Orange Almond Biscotti II

I'm having a hard time rating this biscotti...it's actually okay but I probably won't make it again. Unfortunately, I can't decide what exactly is bothering me about the flavor. I can say that it was very easy to prepare. One of my logs was ultimately bigger than the other and therefore I discovered, while slicing it, that the dough was still raw. I cooked those slices a bit longer than the others and they were absolutely fine in the end. I also like the consistancy of this biscotti. It's hard, but not so hard that it's tearing up your palate. Next time I'll probably try it without the orange and with more almond extract. Anyhow, happy baking! Update-I made this again but I replaced the almonds and orange with approx 3/4 c. coconut and 1 tsp of vanilla. I like them more than the first batch, but I think I know the underlying problem now. The background tastes like egg. I'm going to search for a recipe with fewer eggs, which is a shame because the consistancy of these are very nice - hard but once they're dipped they soften perfectly. So the search continues...