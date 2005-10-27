The Whole Jar of Peanut Butter Cookies

This cookie got its name because a whole 18-ounce jar of peanut butter is used to make it. It is the creamiest, moistest cookie I have ever had, and bound to be a favorite with anyone who makes them. Just don't over bake them!

Recipe by Kevin Ryan

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until smooth. Add the eggs, yolks, and vanilla; mix until fluffy. Stir in peanut butter. Sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt; stir into the peanut butter mixture. Finally, stir in the peanuts. Refrigerate the dough for at least 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a cookie sheet.

  • Roll dough into walnut sized balls. Place on the prepared cookie sheet and flatten slightly with a fork. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Cookies should look dry on top. Allow to cool for a few minutes on the cookie sheet before removing to cool completely on a rack. These cookies taste great when slightly undercooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 35.5mg; sodium 210mg. Full Nutrition
