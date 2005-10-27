The Whole Jar of Peanut Butter Cookies

This cookie got its name because a whole 18-ounce jar of peanut butter is used to make it. It is the creamiest, moistest cookie I have ever had, and bound to be a favorite with anyone who makes them. Just don't over bake them!
YUMMY cookies!!! I followed the recipe exactly, however I used 1/2 cup shortening and 1/2 cup butter. For those of you who buy the extra large jars, the measurement for an 18 ounce jar of peanut butter is "1 7/8" cups (just measure two cups and subtract 2 tablespoons). I just use the entire two cups instead. The recipe is "forgiving" with regards to the quantity of peanut butter...give or take a few tablespoons (in my book, more is better)and they always come out delicious!!! DO NOT OVERBAKE! DO NOT WAIT FOR THE EDGES TO BROWN!! Take them out once they no longer look wet and leave on cookie sheet for at least ten minutes. TY Kevin for the recipe!!!!
Like others, I was looking for an amazing pb cookie recipe and chose this one based on reviews. I must have a different concept of "chewy" than the author, because although I would say they were moist, they certainly weren't chewy. The dough was very crumbly and the finished product was the same. It sort of disintigrated in your mouth - almost reminded me of a super moist shortbread if that makes any sense. Obviously with a whole jar, it had good pb flavor, but the texture was definitely lacking. Forgettable recipe. I continue my search for the ultimate pb cookie. UPDATE: found my favorite - it's the Peanut Butter Chews recipe on the King Arthur Flour site.
I made these using creamy peanut butter and no nuts and they were gone in 2 days! I used a fork dipped in sugar (as suggested by a previous reviewer) to flatten them slightly, and then sprinkled them thoroughly with mini chocolate chips. I baked about 10 minutes on parchment paper so I didn't have to deal with greasy cookie sheets, and they came out perfect-- soft and chewy, just like the ones you pay $1.00 for at the mall. I'm making more today!
I just made these cookies for the first time yesterday and my family and I truely believe that these are thee best Peanut Butter Cookies we have ever eaten in our entire lives. This recipe gave me 37 tasty cookies. The cookies came out nice and thick and if you do udercook them just a little bit they come out moist and fluffy. I will never use another Peanut Butter Cookie recipe again. I also get a kick out of telling everyone (and watching their eyes widen up) that the cookies contain a whole jar of Peanut Butter. I recommend you try this tasty and easy Peanut Butter Cookie recipe.
These cookies were simple to make. Best peanut butter taste of any I've had, outside of my mother's. And they taste better the longer they sit. I didn't have an 18 oz jar, so I used a 16 oz jar of crunchy, and I didn't have a 3rd egg for the egg white. I rolled these into 2 logs, and froze them for 30 - 45 minutes, until firm. I cut them thick and baked them for 20 mins at 375.
By far the best Peanut Butter cookies around! I did not use peanuts, I used chunk peanut butter and baked for 10 mins to make a little under done! WOW! The best!
This is quite possibly the best peanut butter cookie recipe ever! I made per the recipe verbatim...except for one inadvertent change, I ran out of flour, and only had about a cup and 3/4...but these still turned out fabulous! I cannot wait to try a batch with chocolate chips! Baked these 12 minutes exact at 350 and the cookies were perfect, crisp on the edges and slighty chewy. And the perfect peanut flavor! I used Peter Pan Whipped peanut butter, it seemed to mix in really easily. try these cookies, you won't be sorry.
I come from a family of peanut butter addicts and these hit the spot. The cookies were very moiste and had a great peanut butter flavor. Because I used extra chunky peanut butter I didn't add the nuts. I must have made mine too small though because I ended up with almost seven dozen and had to decrease the cooking time to about 9-10 minutes. You definately should undercook them a little so they stay chewy. I will make again for sure.
We loved these cookies! I omitted the chopped peanuts (didn't have any on hand) and just used crunchy peanut butter. Turned out great! Next time I'll try Laura Scudder's PB as someone suggested. Great recipe!
These were the best peanut butter cookies I have ever had. They were so moist and delicous. I used crunchy peanut butter and omitted the nuts and used margerine instead of butter and they were still great. If you really want to impress someone, then bake these cookies. A++++++
Just about the best PB Cookie I've ever had! I always make it with chunky PB instead of buying an separate package. Works beautifully. It calls for 2 eggs and an egg yolk. I made it that way one time and the rest of the time without the extra yolk and I cannot tell the difference. Thanks for posting recipe Kevin.
My husband was super hungry for homemade pb cookies, and I thought I'd give this recipe a shot. Holy cow! He bugs me weekly to make them now! We're both HUGE pb fans, so we nixed the peanuts, and added Reese's Pieces. These are amazing fresh out of the oven, when the cookies are still soft and chewy, and the candy is all gooey and melted. Best pb cookies I've ever had!!!
Blow your peanut butter lovin' friends away. These are sublime, when properly baked. You must chill the dough. You must know your oven. 12 minutes is right for mine. No chill=flat, overcooked=dryish, undercooked=bendy, done right=gone in 60 seconds.
Wow - During the holidays, I was on the hunt for a good Peanut Butter Cookie recipe. EUREKA!!!!! I did make some changes, but basically followed the recipe. I always use bread flour for my cookies (the same amount) if you like a softer/chewier cookie. If you are using a stand mixer, I don't let the butter soften too much, about 20 - 30 minutes at room temp. I skewed the white sugar to brown sugar ratio 1/2 cup white, and 1 1/2 brown, adds chewiness. Another reviewer said she added peanut butter chips, - WOW. My nephew couldn't stop eating these, he just kept saying "... it's like heaven in my mouth!" That's all assurance that this recipe is a keeper!
These were rated a 10 by the family. Usually the first cookies to go in the house are the chocolate chip cookies. This time these were the first to disappear! This recipe will be replacing my other peanut butter cookie recipe. Thanks.
Excellent cookies! I have been looking for a soft, moist peanut butter cookie recipe for a long time and this recipe has ended my search. I did substitute butter flavor Crisco instead of the real butter, just because my budget doesn't allow for real butter right now. I made the mistake of using salted peanuts, which made the cookies taste a little "off". I think next time I'll skip the peanut chopping step and just use crunchy peanut butter with an additional spoonful of creamy peanut butter to ensure moistness. I'm sure these will be well-received on my Christmas cookie platters.
Melts in your mouth! I only had 3/4 brown sugar so I used 1/4 more white sugar.. I also put in a 1/4 cup of powdered sugar too. I didn't use the chopped nuts because I don't like them. The sugared fork tip was great and gave them the yummy sugared goodness on top. Will only use this recipe from now on! Oh, and I didn't wait to chill the 1st batch because I was DYING for some, and they were just as good as the chilled! YEA!
I would've given this 5 stars for the delicious, most yummy peanuty buttery burst of flavor. No pb cookie has a better, more robust flavor. Unfortunately, these cookies (most of them) were so very soft I could bend them in half & make a sandwich. Plus most very flat. Now I have been baking for years & consider myself an excellent baker. I so much wanted to love these cookies after reading the reviews, and I do love the flavor, but not the texture. The texture ruins it for me--to the point of not wanting to make them again. First I made very small ones(walnut size? Really?? ) and baked 10 min. That batch was rather dry & the bottom was starting to turn dark brown. I normally make all my cookies rather large, so next batch tried making larger at 10min. Those turned flat like pancakes and very soft(bendable). Medium size, hardly pressed with the fork tines at 10 min. looked about the best.
Ok, so there are a lot of mixed reviews about this recipe. I think the reason why it gets so many mixed reviews is because people like different types of cookies. Here is my description. This recipe yields very rich, very peanut buttery cookies that are more "fall apart" than chewy. They will come out soft if you cook them a little underdone. If you cook them too long, they will be crunchy and buttery like a shortbread type cookie. If you are looking for chewy cookies like you find at the mall or grocery store, use Mrs. Siggs recipe from this site with a little more peanut butter.
This is the best peanut butter cookie recipe I have ever tried! Very moist and chewy. I used Honey Roasted Peanuts, and I added a bag of Peanut Butter Chips. Make sure not to overbake these cookies. Amazing!
Awesome. I substituted one cup of wheat flour for one of the cups of all-purpose and I didn't notice a difference in taste or consistency at all. Nice and chewy. I only baked them 10 minutes.
AMAZING peanut butter cookies! The secret really is not to overbake these. A few tips I've found to be helpful: Don't be shy about taking them out early because they harden up as they cool. To save money, use chunky peanut butter instead of buying chopped peanuts. Microwave leftover cookies for 30 seconds to replicate the soft/just baked taste and consistency! You can also include a slice of sandwich bread in the bag with the cookies to keep them soft!
Really good PB cookie recipe....not too overwhelming with PB flavor and maintains a good texture days after baked. I didn't add the peanuts...I don't like a "nutty" PB cookie....I like the smooth PB taste.
These cookies are so good! I've made them twice already. The first time I made them following the recipe exactly and I found that there were too many nuts for our liking. Also, I found that they turned out better for me when I didn't grease my non-stick cookie sheet at all. So the next time I used half chunky p.b. and half creamy p.b. and added no extra nuts, and I added 1 cup of peanut butter chips. They are fabulous! I will never use another peanut butter cookie recipe again. Very addictive!
These are yummy and easy to make, I added an additional spoonful of crunchy peanut butter and chocolate chips. I'm freezing the dough into balls so my husband and I can have them when we need a sweet fix! Will keep in my recipe box for future...be careful they are rich!
Now I know why this recipe got five stars! I followed the recipe exact, using Jif peanut butter. I was a little worried that the cookies might spread, considering how fluffy the dough seemed, even after chilling it for half a day. No reason to worry. These came out perfect. And the taste is better than any other peanut butter cookie I've ever had. My husband will be pleased. I'm thinking of making sandwich cookies out of these with homemade chocolate frosting. (This recipe makes a ton of cookies, so be sure you really like peanut butter cookies!) NOTE FOR MYSELF: For me, this recipe does not halve well.
.... these tasted *ok* but the texture was just off. It was quite crumbly. I have no idea how the rating got so high and I don't often give sub-par reviews, but I had high expectations due to the reviews. I'll keep looking for that perfect peanut butter cookie....
I chose this recipe because I had a jar of natural peanut butter that I needed to use up or dispose of (the texture is NOT the same as regular peanut butter). And I'm so glad that I did! I omitted the egg yolk and peanuts in the batch that I made and they still turned out awesome. Also, I followed the advice of another reviewer by microwaving the jar of peanut butter for about 30 seconds in order to soften it before adding to the batter. All of my cookies are soft and have a great chewy texture. Using the entire jar of peanut butter ensures cookies full of PB flavor. All in all, Kevin gets an A+ for this recipe IMO.
I love these. They are a peanut butter lover's dream. When I make them I skip adding the nuts and use 2 cups of peanut butter instead of the whole jar. It makes for a sweeter cookie and a crowd-pleaser for everyone, even the ones who don't love peanut butter.
I LOVE THIS COOKIE. Easy to make, a full-flavored cookie you're proud to serve. I add honey-roasted peanuts and that's puts this cookie "over the top" for everyone who has one. Friends ask me to make this cookie for a variety of from fun-to-fancy occasions. Freezes really well. I always use a dough scoop (a small ice cream scoop) to get uniform cookies. Yummy, yummy, yummy cookie!
I've been searching for a good peanut butter cookie recipe. THIS IS IT! although i didnt use the whole jar. ha. i had to 1/4th the recipe. only for my husband, 4 yr old and myself. we all loved them! next time though i'll leave out the peanuts. if i were to add them i would grind them up first. would blend in better with the soft cookies. thanks for a great recipe! i'll use this one from now on.
Best peanut butter cookied recipe I have ever used. Super Yummy!! I did use 1/2 butter & 1/2 Butter Flavored Crisco (because that is what I had). For part of the batch I put a heaping T. of p'nut butter dough into cupcake liners and baked for about 10-12 min. & then pushed one Reeses P'nut Butter Cup (the mini ones) into each warm cookie---p'nut butter & chocolate lovers dream!!
These are good cookies, and my kids are gobbling them up, but the texture was a little bit off for me. I used natural peanut butter, and really creamed the butter/peanut butter/sugar, so maybe I over-creamed it. I didn't see any reviews that used natural peanut butter (didn't look extensively), but I will add that natural peanut butter isn't the best option for these.
I used super chunky peanut butter and omitted the chopped peanuts. I got over 5 dozen of the most delicious peanut butter cookies. DH says this is the only recipe for peanut butter cookies from now on. Thanks, Kevin!
Thanks Kevin! These were terrific. I used creamy peanut butter (the kind with oil and corn syrup and all that bad-for-you stuff) and omitted the nuts but added 1/2 bag semi-sweet chocolate chips to half the batter. Baked for 10 mins and they were soft but sufficiently cooked.
OK, these are certainly as good as the reviews state. I used a bit less sugar because I always do and I did have trouble that they wanted to stick to my fork while flattening them, so I dipped my fork into powdered sugar and it worked great, leaving no trace on the cookie after baking. We can't stop eating them, they are so addictive. Be sure not to overbake! If they were dry for you.....you very possibly over baked them! I took mine out of the oven b4 I thought they were done and left them on the cookie sheet for a few min. They were perfect!! I will make these over and over!
There are not words to describe the taste, texture and addictiveness of these marvelous little morsels of delight! Truly the best peanut butter cookies ever! Really good with chocolate chips too but do very well on their own just as the recipe is written. I will try crunchy peanut butter next time just for variety. These will become an all time favourite very quickly.
My fiance loves peanut butter cookies and I wanted to impress him and make him the Ultimate Peanut Butter cookie and this recpe was it. Alot of recipes only call for 1/2 - 1 cup of peanut butter but if you truly love peanut butter that is just not enough. This recipe now holds a very high pace of honor in my recipe box.
Fantastic! This is definitely my new go to recipe for peanut butter cookies! I did make a few minor adjustments though. First, I used crunchy peanut butter instead of smooth. Then, I added - reese peanut butter chips and chocolate chips. I baked the cookies for 11 minutes and let them cool on the baking sheet. The only change I may make in the future is a touch more vanilla. These are my new fav! You have to try them.
I really enjoyed this recipe. They are very delicious cookies. I used crunchy peanut butter and it gave the cookie a nice texture. I don't think I would have liked these as much with creamy peanut butter. I also added some minature choc chips which were unnecessary and just added to the calories. But the kids aren't watching their thighs! :-) Enjoy this recipe!
Very good and not a overwhelming peanut butter taste like you get sometimes from other peanut-butter cookies. Keeper for sure! Loved that it asked to be refrigerated actually. Made the batter in the morning then in the afternoon when we were having our Christmas platter baking party just whipped it out. Perfect!
This is very similar to the recipe we've used for many years for PB cookies. BUT - you really do not need the entire jar of PB to make them good - half the jar is just as good! : ) Any recipe that balances 1/1/1/1 the brown sugar, white sugar, butter/margarine and PB will be good to eat. Cute name for the recipe though. You can dip the fork in flour for a richer taste, and in sugar if you prefer a slight crunch. Either way - yum!
These cookies are unbelievably good! I used a jar of creamy peanut butter (JIF) and left out the additional nuts. I found baking them for 11 minutes, then giving them 2 minutes on the cookie sheet before removing them to a cooling rack made them come out soft and delicious. I also only refrigerated for 1 hour, then I rolled them into balls, rolled the balls in granulated sugar, THEN flattened with the fork. Perfect. For added sinfulness, I dipped each one halfway into some melted chocolate almond bark. I have received SO many compliments and requests for the recipe. It's a keeper!
I rarely find a 5 star recipe that I believe to be a true 5 star, but this one definitely deserves it! These cookies turned out to be amazing! After my husband bought a delicious looking peanut butter cookie today for $2.00 and found it to be really dry with no flavor, I decided to come home try to make some myself. He was completely impressed by these! He told me to go back where he bought it and give them one of mine to try. (of course i would never do that, but at least he got a yummy cookie after all!) Don't hesitate to try this recipe!
I guess these just weren't for me or my family. I left out the peanuts, and they were good but just too cake-like. My mom makes her pb cookies with just peanut butter, sugar, and eggs, and they are much more peanut-buttery and easy! But it is a good cookie, especially if you add chocolate chips!
I always make the recipe on the back of the peanut butter jar and love them, but thought I would try something new. My husband liked these better than the recipe on the jar. I thought they were good. They have a very peanut buttery taste. I like that they were very moist and chewy. I cooked them on parchment paper for 10 minutes and let them sit on the pan for 2 minutes outside of the oven to continue cooking. I took them to a party and everyone loved them. I am going to keep experimenting with different recipes to see if I can find a cookie that I absolutely love.
I don't usually take the time to comment on a recipe, but after MANY attempts at other peanute butter cookie recipes with no flavor or texture I almost gave up on making the premo peanut butter cookie. After making these, I'll never go looking for another peanut butter cookie recipe - this is a definite keeper.
I made these tonight & D said they are the best ever. I used canola oil and egg substitute (1/2 cup=2 eggs). They were quite crumbly, as peanut butter cookies sometimes are, but very tasty. Lately I've been using an ice cream scoop to scoop up cookie dough, so it doesn't take me so long to get them baked, These turned out very good, crispy around edges, soft in the middle, but not doughy. Great!...NOTE: After they had time to cool of a bit, they weren't so crumbly. They got rave reviews from my peanut-butter-cookie-loving brother and from D.
Very good peanut butter flavor and texture. 14 minutes on a Silpat was perfect. I let them cool and set just a few seconds before trying to put them on the rack. I used all creamy and no nuts. Don't crowd them on the cookie sheet - they do spread a little. Dip your fork in a little flour or sugar before you make the cross-hash marks.
Another Kevin Ryan winner (understatement)! Really wonderful p-nutty, chewy/crispy textured cookies. My only deviation was the size of the cookie. On a whim, I ended up preparing "monster" cookies! I formed 3.5 ounce balls of dough, which yieled approximately 16 cookies for the full recipe! I flattened them a bit, as the recipe suggested, and in 15 minutes, they were done to perfection. Thank you Kevin----keep 'em coming. Jeff
This is a really great Peanut Butter recipe. Couple of alterations on my part; I warmed whole jar of PB in the microwave for 30 seconds. Made adding it to mix easier/creamier. I added walnuts instead of peanuts; and a half a bag of chocolate chips. Yummy! Also, I didn't refrigerate it - just dropped by heaping tablespoon onto a cookie sheet. They are awesome!
Very good! A little tricky to get just right. Don't be concerned if they look not done when they come out of the oven. They will firm up on the pan while cooling and more when they finish cooling on the wire rack. They are still very soft cookies. Follow the author's advice that they should look just barely dry on the top when done -- if golden on the edges they will be overdone. I used macadamia nuts instead of chopped peanuts but couldn't really taste them for the peanut butter dominates. The 1/2 tsp. salt isn't necessary as there is plenty of salt in the peanut butter and the nuts. Fine cookies for any peanut butter freak! I give a 4 just because they are a bit tricky in the baking process.
These are THE best PB cookie I have ever made! I took these to work, and all 8 truck drivers made these disappear...the men were stuffing their pockets. One driver put his stash of cookies on the dash of his truck so the cookies would warm and taste fresh from the oven! The only change I make is that once in a while I add a cup of honey. Usually, though, this recipe is spot-on perfect as is.:)
This is a wonderful recipe. I followed the instructions to the letter including adding the chopped peanuts (rather than using chunky like others suggested). Jackie is correct when she recommends that you NOT overbake these cookies. I accidentally left a sheet in the oven a little longer and they were pretty dry.
I received alot of compliments using this recipe. I was told that this is the most peanut butter anyone has ever tasted in a peanut butter cookie. They were moist and melted in your mouth!
These are the best peanut butter cookies I have ever had! I am so pleased with how they turned out and am really glad that I found a recipe that calls for a whole jar of peanut butter. Most other recipes call for only one cup of pb which just does not give enough flavor. Thanks very much!
These cookies are YUM-MY! I got lucky! I really wanted to emulate Otis Spunkmeyer-type really rich, creamy, and peanut buttery cookies, and this recipe did the trick. I agree about the undercooking. In my oven I baked at just over 300 degrees and took them out after about 9-10 minutes. Thanks for the treat!!
These are the moistest, peanut butteriest, most fool-prooftist peanut butter cookies I've ever made!! WAY better than the Jiff recipe on the back of the jar! I do use Jiff peanut butter and have not had any trouble with greasy cookies. I roll them into a ball, roll in sugar and DO NOT flatten them....I think they spread just the right amount and stay moist-er that way.
These. Are. Amazing. Just completely delicious. They were gone so fast it was unreal. Absolutely perfect. Soft, chewy & they held together. I made minor changes. I only had 2 large eggs, I used bread flour and left out the peanuts.
Wow! How anyone managed to cram an entire jar of PB and an entire cup of butter into a cookie recipe and NOT have it turn out all greasy is beyond me!! These cookies turn out so soft, and tender. Not flakey, not chewy, but just very tender. Delicious! This is by far the BEST pb cookie I have EVER had! It beats all the cookie store, and mall joints. This is a keeper.
Follow the instructions for chilling the dough and use the 12 minute baking time if you want a delicate peanut butter cookie that is crispy around the edges and chewy in the middle. I opted for a jar of super chunky peanut butter and no additional nuts and the cookies are very nutty. Dip your fork in granulated sugar as you press the cookies down to avoid it sticking to the dough. I rated them a 4 out of 5 because they are just a tad too peanut buttery for me. I think I prefer the traditional, slightly more sturdy and crisp version I grew up with. These seem to get softer with storage time.
This is an awesome cookie! For those who are looking for a chewy peanut butter cookie, this is not for you. This is a melt in your mouth, crumbly cookie. Absolutely amazing! I did take them out when they were not quite completely set (but not wet looking either), and the first bite sent me straight to heaven! Absolutely lovely texture and flavor! I used crunchy peanut butter, so I omitted the peanuts all together, still got a good crunch. Thanks for posting Kevin!
These are the best peanut butter cookies I've ever made! They do thin out a bit...I would love to have them a little thicker, but they have such a delicious taste...crispy edges and a soft middle that it makes up for the thinness. I used crunchy pb and 1 stick of lite margarine and 1 stick of lite butter. I found 11 minutes to be PERFECT. Also, I dipped my fork in sugar before pressing each cookie to keep the dough from sticking to the fork...oh, and speaking of dough. YUM! Try freezing a few pieces and putting it into a bowl of softened vanilla ice cream. Wonderful!!
Just made these for my FIL for Fathers Day. They're pretty darn tasty! I could only find 16oz, no 18 oz, jar of peanut butter. I decided to leave out the extra egg yolk and was just a little skimpy measuring the dry ingredients. No problems. I roll the dough balls in sugar and then flatten slightly with my potato masher which leaves an attractive imprint. Have also used my meat tenderizer hammer to flatten the dough which leaves a waffle type pattern. Just to be different....
A perfect cookie every time if you keep a few things in mind. The brand of peanut butter really matters. Jif or Skippy give the best taste, texture and appearance. The dough wants to be a little bit chilled. You don't have to leave it in overnight, but a few hours in the fridge really improves the appearance of the cookie. Also, keep a close eye on the baking time until you are comfortable with the time these take in your oven. If you overbake these, they go down to 3 stars or less.
OMG this is such a good peanut butter cookie recipe. My family loves them, so soft and delicious!!!! The only thing i did different is instead of using peanuts I used candied pecans and it turned out delicious!!!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS RECIPE!!!
Great cookies, soft or crunchy. I added peanutbutter chips - I would recommend the entire bag, we only used half a bag the first time, not enough. We also used crunchy PB but this time we are trying creamy & will not add the nuts as my daughter does not care for the 'crunchies' - This will be a family standard in our house! Thanks.
