Upside Down Cookies
A festive layered cookie with cinnamon. Easy and delicious cookies!!
I am actually sitting here eating my new cookie and drinking a cup of tea. It is delicious. I agree that cutting them in squares is tedious so I rolled the dough out, put the sugar and cinnamon on and proceeded to make a roll just like cinnamom buns. Them I cut them in slices and put four slices together. I pinched the top half together a little and put them in my muffin pan. Next time I would use a little less flour in the dough to make it easier to roll out.Read More
These taste good, like very cakey cinnamon rolls, but they aren't worth the effort --- too time-consuming for a result of only 12 cookies. I'd rather just make real cinnamon rolls.Read More
I wouldn't classify this as a cookie, more like mini-cinnamon buns. Very yummy.
It's a lot of work for very few cookies, but definately worth the effort, specially if you really want to impress someone. I've made these cookies many times now.. they're amazing.
I agree with another reviewer. . . Not quite a cookie, but not quite a cinnamon roll either. The concept was fun and the end product is good. They came out a bit "floury" for my taste. This could be due to a number of things. Flour measurements are SO critical especially depending on HOW you measure. All in all, the effort is worth it in the end.
Delicious! I made the recipe as written and I was very happy with the result. It's just like a cinnamon roll but without having to wait for it to rise.
These were a yummy, tasty treat! The dough came out supper light and fluffy. I don't think I assembled them right, but will try again!
