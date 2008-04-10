Upside Down Cookies

A festive layered cookie with cinnamon. Easy and delicious cookies!!

Recipe by Pearl Lambert

Servings:
6
Yield:
12 cookies
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a muffin pan.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, and cream of tartar. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle on the milk, and stir to mix. Place dough on a floured surface and knead for about ten strokes. Too much kneading will toughen up the dough. Divide the dough in half.

  • In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar and cinnamon. On a floured surface, roll out 1/2 of the dough at a time to a 12x10 inch rectangle. Brush with the melted butter, and sprinkle the cinnamon mixture evenly over the dough. Cut the rectangle into 5 strips 12 x 2 inches each. Stack the strips on top of one another, and cut the stack into 2 inch squares. Place the squares, layered side down, into the muffin cups. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes.

  • In a small bowl, stir together the confectioners' sugar and milk until smooth. When cookies come out of the oven, drizzle the icing on.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
531 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 70.6g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 398.7mg. Full Nutrition
