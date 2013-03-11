Cornmeal Sugar Cookies

6 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a wonderfully different crispy sugar cookie. This cookie can be made as a cut out or a refrigerator cookie. This cookie is also wonderful when dipped in melted chocolate.

By Bev Austin

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
15
Yield:
30 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • in a medium bowl, cream sugar and butter until fluffy. Add egg yolks, vanilla, orange extract, and orange zest. Cream well. Sift together the flour, cornmeal, and salt, and stir into the creamed mixture. Refrigerate dough until firm. For refrigerator cookies, roll dough into logs before refrigerating.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Roll out cookie dough to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut out cookies with a cookie cutter and place on ungreased cookie sheets. For refrigerator cookies, slice logs into 1/4 inch slices. Sprinkle cookies with sugar and ground nutmeg. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Edges should be golden brown. Remove cookies from pan to cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 59.8mg; sodium 168.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022