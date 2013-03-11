Cornmeal Sugar Cookies
This is a wonderfully different crispy sugar cookie. This cookie can be made as a cut out or a refrigerator cookie. This cookie is also wonderful when dipped in melted chocolate.
Superb.. I loved the texture of these, the taste... everything! I made a bunch of cookies to take in to work, but these are NOT leaving the house!! All mineRead More
This recipe was a bit of a let down. The taste is okay but it's just not my kind of cookie.Read More
I used lemon zest and extract instead of orange. Delicious!!! Be sure to let them cool and harden a bit before removing from the pan!
These cookies are amazing. I have made them many times now. I love the crunch the cornmeal brings to them. If you want to try an adventurous version omit the orange zest and finely chop fresh rosemary to equal 1 tablespoon. So good if you are a rosemary fan. Very pretty too.
Made them today with raspberry filling on the half moon. They are very yummy
Very good easy to make. I did the refrig method. Loved the orange in it.
