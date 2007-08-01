Amaretti
This is the classic Italian almond macaroon. When first baked they are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. As they sit, they get crunchy throughout. Delicious with any fruit dessert.
Yum! I couldn't find blanched almonds at my grocery so I substituted 2 cups of Bob's Mill Almond flour instead and mixed it all in my stand up mixer and they turned out great! Easy and very little clean-up! My gluten free kids loved them!Read More
My rating is not completely accurate since I didn't follow the recipe exactly. Instead of processing blanched almonds, I used Trader Joe's pure almond flour, 3 cups of it. B/c they weren't blanched, there were bits of brown skin, so it didn't turn out the smooth beige coloring in the picture. It was a little bit grainy/speckled, and the dough was really sticky for me, so I couldn't get rounded balls, they ended up looking more like coconut macroons. The flavor was really great, and I even cut down the sugar to 1 cup. I think if I use the almond flour again, I might mix a little bit of regular flour in, just to make the texture smoother. Also, I used a 1/2 tablespoon to make the cookies, which made 2 dozen, but I think it made them too big and "dense." Next time I will make them smaller, I think 1 teaspoon would be perfect. I'm still looking for a recipe similar to the AMAZING amaretti I had in Venice, Italy!! Flavor was there, but texture was not what I was looking for, but it was probably the adjustments I made. If you like the texture of coconut macroons, then this is it, but almond flavored!Read More
I love the amaretti cookie. It is truly worth the reaction that you get from people. The only adjustments that I made to the recipe, was that I didn't do the almond blanching. I just bought ground almond already done. You need about 5 cups. It saves ALOT of time. Also added the 1/2 tsp. of vanilla as well as I placed one whole almond on top before going into the oven.... Happy baking eveyone!!
Really good!I used Splenda in these and baked them on a stoneware cookie sheet and they turned out great! A cookie I love with no butter,flour or sugar.Who would have thought???????
I also added 1/2t vanilla. It is best to chill dough prior to baking...cookies come out like picture. My Italian family adored these..so did my Cookie Exchange club!
I absolutely loved these! I made them for my inlaws for passover and the whole family said they were "ridiculously good"! The only change I made was to add 1/2 tsp. vanilla.
This actually gets a 10! I love amaretti and this is so easy and makes wonderful cookies. I made them for Christmas and had to give most of them away. But it was so easy to make more. Try them, you'll like them.
This is my favorite cookie. I was excited to find this recipe because the amaretti importied from Italy are so expensive. I used 2-1/2 cups of almond meal/flour made by Bob's Red Mill. I scooped the dough with a small melon baller and then dipped the top in turbinado sugar. Yum! Thanks for the great recipe, Kevin!
This recipe tasted the closest to the amaretti cookies my parents' used to get from the Italian bakery. The dense texture was great. I only gave it four stars because the oven times were really off for me. It took closer to an hour for a batch to start to brown. If you want chewy cookies that stay chewy, use rounded balls and do NOT flatten them as they are in some of the photos. I made a batch of rounded balls and one with flatter cookies and a day later the flatter ones are really hard -- great for dunking in coffee or tea, but not for eating solo. The rounded ones are still nice and chewy on the inside -- perfect! The substitution I made was to use a 16 oz. bag of Bob's Red Mill Almond Flour instead of grinding slivered almonds. I may use less almond flour next time as I like my amaretti a little sweeter than these came out.
Made these yesterday for my granddaughter's Italian dessert project at school. I love macaroons anyway but these are delish and so easy to make. The only thing I added was to place 2 slivered almonds on top of each cookie before baking.
Not a great cookie, but for someone with dietary restrictions, its a good "cookie fix."
Easy and delicious. I rolled them in sugar cinnamon mixture before baking- couldn't keep them in the cookie jar!! My celiac relatives loved them.
This is a great little cookie. I too substituted almond meal and found about 3 cups worked fine.
I used 2 cups almond powder and used only half of the sugar measurement from original recipe. The batter doesn't form dough but thicj\k paste. So I put it in a medium zipper bag, cut the edge and piped it out into small size paper cups. I baked at 150 C for 25 mins and it turned out good. Will do it again when I have plenty almond powder at home because almonds expensive in my country :)
delicious!!!!
I make these all the time, according to this recipe, except I add vanilla and almond flavoring. This is a very traditional Greek recipe, called in Greek, Amigdalota (amigdalo is almond). The amaretti I have had are much lighter and crispier, and not chewy at all. I love those also, but the chewy texture of these is what is really appealing about them. Many people said they are too sweet, but that just goes with the territory for this type of cookie. The proportion of sugar to egg white to almond powder is necessary to get the right texture. Lastly, I buy blanched slivered almonds at Trader Joe's and pulverize them in my VitaMix. It is the only way I know to get them fine enough for the proper texture. A food processor doesn't do it. I cannot find almond flour, but I imagine that would work great also.
This were really good! They would be awesome served with tea or a dessert wine. I think next time I will add a bit more almond extract. I also added 1/2 tsp vanilla. Easy and addicting! Oh, make sure to roll the balls so they are smooth- they look a lot better.
Absolutely delicious! As the sugar melts, it creates a crispy, caramelized crust on the bottom, which not only adds texture, but flavor. Crispy on the outside, but crunchy in the middle. These have become a staple of mine, which I have messed with bit too (added hazelnuts once, orange zest, fresh vanilla, etc.). You can't really go wrong! Another perk is how easy they are! Quick, and virtually no dishes :) Definitely recommend!
I believe these cookies were way too sugary. Cut it down to 3/4 cup and you will be fine. Also, try adding cinnimon!
These never got at crispy on the outside as I like them, but they are the closest I've gotten to the ones I was obsessed with in Italy. The extra vanilla helps give them the perfect flavor. Make sure to keep them on the small side and bake them for at least 30 min. or more
Love the flavor and texture of these. Very easy to make. I added half a candied cherry and they look so festive for the holidays. Yum!
I made these cookies for my Italian conversation class and they LOVED them. Easy to make, crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Fantastic.
These are very good but too sweet. I would try 1 c. sugar next time.
I baked these for passover when baking with flour is not really an option and they went before the day was out. I used ground almonds as I had those in the house and needed 2 and 1/4 cups of almonds to create a dough like consistency
A really nice sweet with fruit or just a cup of espresso. A note to the cook that used stevia instead of sugar - sugar is considered a wet ingredient in most recipes, not a dry. It's not the lack of powder or volume that changed the texture, it's the lack of moisture that the sugar brings. Try adding an extra egg white or two to see if it lightens it up for you.
Great taste, very light without an overload of almond. I did as suggested by the other reviews and added a bit of vanilla extract to the mix in the food processor. Also very easy, just a bit sticky when spooning onto baking pan. They did come out a bit pale, not sure how to brown them like the picture but doesn't matter because they taste delicious! Make sure you bake them 30 minutes or more though, they will not burn, promise. Will definitely make again! Makes about two dozen medium sized cookies.
They were great! they were quick and easy to whip out and tasted great, especially with a cappuccino.
These are very yummy! They are a little too sweet for my taste though although I did enjoy them and will be making them again when I need a quick cookie recipe.
Delicious! I substituted 3-3/4 c ground almonds (didn't have any slivered at home) and they turned out great! Very sticky dough (but the best part of baking is getting a little messy); rolled them into about 1 inch balls and it made about 4.5 dozen. Baked them for 25 minutes. Crisp on the outside, chewy on the inside. Yum!
I thought these little cookies were the best!! I don't have a food processer so I used the almond flour. I put them in the fridge for half hour before rolling into little balls....super easy and very good.I put Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I was originally looking to make coconut macaroons and came across this one. FANTASTIC! Oh, sorry, did I shout too loudly?!? Never has there been an easier cookie to prepare and I have to go to another room to avoid eating the entire batch myself. Yum, yum, yum and thank you!
i used 2 c Hodgson's Mill Almond Meal / Flour for the slivers and the cookies worked fine. The dough was a bit much for my hand mixer. Form balls because it does flatten some as it bakes even if chilled.
Sooooo good! I needed to keep them in the oven for a smidget longer (I took them out as soon as I saw a very thin ring of color forming), but as far as the actual taste...mmmm. I should not have been surprised that this would remind me of marzipan since it is basically a mix of almonds and sugar, but it did, and I'm glad. Ahhh marzipan. I have also seen recipes that sandwich jam or chocolate between two amaretti cookies and that looked delish. Might try that next time.
These are amazingly tasty. You will get many ohhs and ahhs serving these cookies.
Verrry Nice! Nice looks, nice taste, nice and easy! What more could you ask? It may go well with fruit, you should try them with dark Italian coffee, Gelato or a glass of Marsala. Now they REALLY go well! A number one keeper.
Perfect, perfect, perfect! Absolutely the best Amaretti we have tasted! Kudos!
The Best Cookie I Have Ever Ate!!!!!
i baked these in our Aga and made a few ajustments - partly because of baking in a two oven aga in the roasting oven and partly to fit what i had in! i used only 2 egg whites and 300g almonds as thats all i had, reducing the gar slightly and doubling the almond extract. unfortunatly they cooked a little too fast due to the difference in aga heat and the fact that my cold plain shelf only lasts 40mins. however we all thought they tasted wonderful and i would definatly bake them again. I work in an Italian restaurant and they taste just like the ones they bake there
Never had these cookies before, but had always been interested in making them. Did enjoy blanching and peeling the almonds, although time-consuming. These little cookies did not melt down for me; maybe because I used stevia instead of regular sugar, which amounted to far less powder than sugar would've been. Nonetheless, they were very good and I will make them again.
Worked great and now I can make them for all my recipes for a lot cheaper. One question though. Can these get darker somehow? The ones I buy at the Italian bakery are a dark carame color.
I made them for Christmas and got rave reviews!... they were compared to the italian pastry shops that make amaretti cookies! Haven't tried this yet but next time I would like to make some with Amaretto liquor
Kevin, easy recipe. I was too lazy and in a hurry so I didn't shuck the shells from the almonds. My cookies have a brown tinge, but are still awesome. Next time I will take the time to skin the almonds! Mahalo!
I used the Bob's Bill almond flour and I used about 2 1/2 cups (started with 2 c and added more as I mixed until I got the desired consistency). I also added about 1/2 tsp vanilla. These are wonderful! They are crispy/crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside (similar to the consistency of a macaroon). I made them as a gift for my father-in-law who eats only gluten free. Hope he likes them!
These cookies are AMAZINGLY delicious. My family loves them! Thanks for the great recipe!
This recipe was just so-so. I baked it for Passover, but it was way too sugary. We added cinnamon and that helped a little. Still, I probably would not make them again.
Yum! Be very careful not to overcook or they'll be hard the next day. I would take them out before golden.
So good! easy! I had a delish amaretti cookie at a bakery recently and I decided to make them myself...this recipe did not disappoint. I did blanch my own almonds and used food processor to grind them but I mixed all other ingredients by hand. I did not add or substitute anything and they we're a big hit with my friends including the gluten free ones!
These are very good. The texture is nice and chewy like a good macaroon but the flavor is a little flat. They may need a pinch of salt or a little lemon to brighten it up. They were very easy to make. I'll keep the recipe for future use.
It turned ok, a little too sweet, but the taste was good. It was a little too heavy/dense, as well. I wish it was a little lighter. 20 minutes is plenty baking time for these. Even with these cons my husband and I can't stop eating these cookies.
I love this cookie. You can make them crunchy or chewy. I often use these crumbled around the edge of my pumpkin pies.
LOVED this recipe! I like my amaretti cookies to me crisp on the outside and soft and chewy in the middle. I first beat the egg whites in a bowl with a hand mixer until they were white and fluffy. I then added the sugar and beat on low just until incorporated. I folded in by hand almost 2 tsp of almond extract (I love the flavor!) and then gently and slowly mixed in the almond meal by hand as to not deflate the egg whites. Save some time and use almond meal/flour, three cups of it as recipe states. Took a teaspoon and spooned the sticky dough on the lined baking sheet (do not flatten or they will come out harder) and baked just until the edges started turning slightly brown. The surface seemed a bit soft but then turned into a wonderful crispy "shell" as they cooled. The center stayed nice and soft and chewy. It's so addicting, my mother and I ate half the batch before they could even reach the table for dessert!
Cookies were thin and lacey and very difficult to get off the pan. Tasted great though. Definately did not look like the picture. Perhaps try with thicker egg whites and put on parchment paper.
great!
Made these for Passover, and they were a HUGE hit. Used almond meal instead of processing my own almonds, and this was a super simple, tasty cookie. Will make again soon!
I made these cookies using Bob's Mill almond flour; 3 cups' worth. Otherwise stuck with the recipe as written. I used a hand mixer (too lazy to pull out the food processor), and everything mixed well. Baking time was closer to 40 minutes, as the cookies didn't seem to brown very well. I think if I'd baked them for the recommended time, the cookies would have been extremely pale and undercooked inside. I was lucky to get 20 cookies out of this recipe. Everyone loved them, though! Will definitely make these again, and double the recipe next time. Probably the easiest cookies I've ever made.
Made these for both Passover and Easter. They were a favorite from the oldest to the youngest. The texture was awesome crun-chewy. Beautiful. Super Easy. I used 2 ¼ fine almond flour in lieu of the slivered almonds and it was great. Would do it again in a second. Perfect directions. I was closer to 30 minutes for mine, but since ovens vary, I just stuck to the slightly golden brown test.
These cookies were delicious! I made them to accompany homemade ice cream when I had some guests who are gluten free. Everyone raved about them. They were easy to make. I used Bobs Mill almond flour, added vanilla as suggested in some reviews. I used a small scoop to ensure all the cookies were the same size so they baked evenly. I will make these again and again!
Super easy and great taste. I too used 2 cups of the Bob's almond flour. I used anise flavoring instead of almond extract - very good. In addition to give them the crinkle look, after rolling in balls I dropped into powdered sugar before placing on baking sheet. Viola -- a perfect cookie!
I used Red Mills almond flour / meal. I followed the directions exactly and they were amazing! They were the potluck hit!
Omg, this was fantastic. I made this for my family and followed Rana's recipe for 2 cups of almond flour. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe with us!
This recipe is so easy and tastes delicious! I once tried making it with Splenda, but it did not work as well since the sugar really helps with the "melting" of the cookie. Substituting for almond flour, however still yields great results. This gluten-free recipe is a holiday favourite of mine as well as a hit at parties!
Amaretti [Almond Macaroons] cookies are a family favorite and we decided to these out. I read the reviews and decided to try the recipe with the reduced sugar [to 1 Cup]. Glad we did. The flavor is phenomenal! I'd like them to have "melted" into more of a round shape but will try rolling them into a ball and using a glass to press them slightly flat the next time I make them. We got blanched slivered almonds by the lb [1lb = 3 cups] at Sprouts and then ground them in a food processor first and then a coffee grinder for a finer grind. That's the only "difficult" part of the recipe. The rest is a cinch!
I've made this several times, the suggestion of others to use Bobs Red Mill almond meal is perfect. I find 2 1/2 cups of meal just right. 27 minute bake time makes them golden yet still chewy. I use them for a simple dessert as they work with an espresso or a glass of wine. A few on a plate drizzled with chocolate looks so pretty. Great recipe for everyone.
Followed the recipe but added a few dashes of cinnamon and 1/2 a tsp of vanilla. Think other spices would work well in it too! Turned out great and are going to be an awesome addition to my flourless repetoire especially for passover when it caters to more than just my gluten allergy. They taste great and are super easy to make with things I usually have around the house already. Intend to make these many many times again.
a good way to use up egg whites. These taste good with tea or coffee
Great recipe I used Monk Fruit Erythritol in place of sugar. Made a great Ketogenic cookie and satisfied my Italian (Sicilian) cookie cravings.
Very easy and delicious! However, I made a few minor adjustments. Here's what I used: 2 cups almond meal 1 cup sugar 2 egg whites 1 egg yolk 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 tsp almond extract 1 tbsp jam (I used peach) Mix it all up and the roll balls in powdered sugar before baking. Chewy. Flavorful. Peachy keen. All-around phe[nomnomnom]enal.
I love this recipe and was very excited it is gluten-free as well! I use a bag of almond flour that is 4 cups. so I add an extra egg white and 1/2 cup sugar. Then I roll in white sugar before baking. After baking and cooled, I melt semi sweet choc chips and spread on top.
they were just ok. The texture wasn't what I was looking for. want the crisp outer layer and the soft smooth inner like you get at an Italian bakery. there wasn't enough almond flavor either. I think these cookies are best made with almond paste.
SO delicious! I was looking for an amaretti-type cookie, to use in a Biscuit Tortoni dessert. This one sounded authentic. These are simple yet so good. I baked a recipe and used them all in the Tortoni dessert, and my chef boss (who has worked for the Ritz Carlton internationally) told me it was 'a very nice dessert' :D which was high praise from him! Thank you for this awesome recipe!
These are great... but I adjusted. I used about 5 room temp. egg whites and beat them to stiff peaks with 1/2 cup of sugar and extract. Then, I folded in the remaining sugar & salt. Last, I folded in the almond flour. I didn’t chill, baked them for 15 min. at 350° and they are perfect.
These cookies are a piece of heaven!!! They remind of my childhood in Germany!! I will be making these often!!
Delicious!!!
Very easy, simple, and fast. Low cost. Not the tastiest cookie I've ever had but I definitely wouldn't be ashamed to bring these to a gathering/charity/competition, especially if you personalize it or garnish.
I used a whole bag of almond meal from Bob's Red Mill instead of the blanched almonds. For the time, in my oven at least it took the lesser amount of time. The recipe got rave reviews from the person I made the cookies for. I will make these again because they were so easy.
Exactly what I wanted, Thank you so much.
These cookies are delicious, and are fast when you use Bob's Red Mill almond flour ( I used 2 and 3/4 cups). I also added 1/2 t of vanilla, they turned out perfect! Thanks for this recipe!
