My rating is not completely accurate since I didn't follow the recipe exactly. Instead of processing blanched almonds, I used Trader Joe's pure almond flour, 3 cups of it. B/c they weren't blanched, there were bits of brown skin, so it didn't turn out the smooth beige coloring in the picture. It was a little bit grainy/speckled, and the dough was really sticky for me, so I couldn't get rounded balls, they ended up looking more like coconut macroons. The flavor was really great, and I even cut down the sugar to 1 cup. I think if I use the almond flour again, I might mix a little bit of regular flour in, just to make the texture smoother. Also, I used a 1/2 tablespoon to make the cookies, which made 2 dozen, but I think it made them too big and "dense." Next time I will make them smaller, I think 1 teaspoon would be perfect. I'm still looking for a recipe similar to the AMAZING amaretti I had in Venice, Italy!! Flavor was there, but texture was not what I was looking for, but it was probably the adjustments I made. If you like the texture of coconut macroons, then this is it, but almond flavored!

